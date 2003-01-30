Easy Carrot Soup

Creamy carrot soup .....yummy! Serve with a nice green salad and cornbread!

Recipe by Tricia

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Steam carrots until tender.

  • In a blender or food processor, combine cooked carrots and 3/4 cup broth. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, parsley, basil, and red pepper flakes. Add half-and-half cream all at once. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in carrot mixture and remaining broth. Season with salt and black pepper. Thin with milk or water if needed.

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 271.2mg. Full Nutrition
