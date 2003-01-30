Easy Carrot Soup
Creamy carrot soup .....yummy! Serve with a nice green salad and cornbread!
Creamy carrot soup .....yummy! Serve with a nice green salad and cornbread!
Very delicious and tasty. My husband was sick today and really doesn't enjoy soup but this great soup did the trick. I eliminated the parsley, put half (milk) and half (half and half) and after it was all done, I made it boil once again to make all the flavours come through. I also used 1 tsp dried basil instead of fresh. 10/10!!!!Read More
For my first batch I didn't read the reviews and added the full teaspoon of pepper. I can't believe someone would want it this hot. You couldn't even taste the soup. Second batch, No pepper. It was better but I was still scarred from the first.Read More
Very delicious and tasty. My husband was sick today and really doesn't enjoy soup but this great soup did the trick. I eliminated the parsley, put half (milk) and half (half and half) and after it was all done, I made it boil once again to make all the flavours come through. I also used 1 tsp dried basil instead of fresh. 10/10!!!!
For my first batch I didn't read the reviews and added the full teaspoon of pepper. I can't believe someone would want it this hot. You couldn't even taste the soup. Second batch, No pepper. It was better but I was still scarred from the first.
WARNING: WAY TOO SPICY!!!! This recipe would be 5 stars if I hadn't added the red pepper. I didn't look at the previous reviews and added the amount called for. I had to throw the ENTIRE batch away because it was so hot nobody could eat it. I will make this again but only with 1/8 Teaspoon Red Pepper. You can't imagine how spicy this recipie is- and we like spice! I am still trying to cool down and we ate it 5 days ago.
This soup is different that I had hoped it would be, but surprisingly very tasty anyway. I used a 1/2 teaspoon of un-ground red pepper instead of the full amount, substituted the half and half for milk and used 3/4 cup of the water from the steaming of the carrots in place of the 3/4 cup of vegetable broth.
I really liked this soup and it was a great way to use a bunch of baby carrots I had on hand. I didn't have fresh herbs so I used 1 tsp of dried instead. I knew 1 tsp of cayenne pepper would be way too much for us so I cut it down to 1/4 tsp and then 1/8 tsp. Still has a kick so if you don't like spicy soup you would want to omit it completely or just put a sprinkle in. I also added a soup ladle of the cream base to the carrots before adding them to the pot. This helps prevent the "skin" from forming on a cream-based soup while it is sitting on the stove.
I am a great fan of a carrot soup made by old german friends. I came to this site for a good carrot soup recipe, however I have to admit I was disapointed in this recipe. Carrots and cayenne don't seem to harmonize, in my opinnion anyway. Also, I don't think I steamed the carrots enough, and even after blending them in the food processor the soup was still lumpy/grainy. Maybe my previous experience with carrot soup set my standards too high??!
For a less spicy and more complex taste - take out the cayenne pepper and replace with fresh minced ginger.
Wow! This is way too spicy!! I made my first batch using only 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper and it was so incredibly spicy, I had to throw it away! I made a batch the following night without any cayenne and it was very good. Didn't even need salt and pepper. I love spicy foods but I couldn't help but wonder if the 1 tsp called for was typed incorrectly. Overall, the soup is very good.
had some carrots that i needed to use up, and had all the other ingredients on hand except basil, substituted dill. excellent taste, but i use 1/4 t cayenne on a daily basis, and 1 T was even too much for me. my lips were tingly after every bite :)
This was my first time to make carrot soup -- we had an abundance of carrots in the fridge that needed to be used. It came out great, very creamy and mild, sweet flavor. I didn't have cayenne pepper, so I used a bit of chili powder instead.
This is a very flavorful soup.My Husband found this a little too spicy so next time I will cut down on the cayenne pepper. This soup really brings out the natural flavor of Carrots. I will make this again!
My Kitchen Prod teacher almost died when she tasted this soup... the cayenne completely obliterates any carrot flavour along with your tastebuds! We wound up having to drown it out with a huge amount of broth, and then it still lacked any carrot taste.
TOO SPICY!!! I used less than 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper! I have used this recipe multiple times. Here are some other changes I made... -Omitted red pepper -Used 3 cans carrots (makes it super easy) -Used 3/4 cup light cream and 1 1/4 cup milk...came out fine. -If too spicy add more cream/half/half/milk and potato flakes to thicken.
Surprisingly good. I added too much spice though. Made it a bit too hot.
I cut the pepper in half per reviews and also used half skim milk and half half and half. Soup is easy to make and tastes great--still quite spicy with only half of the pepper but perfect for me!
Very tasty and easy to make. But even with slightly 1/3 tsp a cayenne, it's a bit too spicy. I suggest 1/4 tsp... I skipped the parsley and used fat-free half and half.
Very good soup with a nice consistency, but I made a few changes. I used fat free half and half and omitted the parsley. I definitely agree that 1tsp. of cayenne pepper is too much. I used 1/8 after reading other reviews, but found it to be a tad short on spice so I added in another couple of pinches to kick it up a notch - my soup came out pretty darn spicy and I love spice. I'd start out with 1/8 tsp and tweak it from there if you want more fire.
This was absolutely delicious! I liked the slight spicy kick (I did reduce the amount of pepper).
Wow, this soup is delicious! Based on the spiciness in the reviews, I substituted one fresh chilli. I had no basil, but put in a couple of stalks of celery. It was amazing. My partner had hers without hers being blended (I blended it after everything had simmered together for awhile) and I had mine after blending it with a stick blender. Perhaps this is the best soup we've ever had.
Its very awesome!!! I added some bacon bits to it also for some crunch (home made bits )..a pinch of paprika too ! Yummmm
I made a few changes like using heaving whipping cream and not adding potatoes. It turned out amazing. My girlfriend loved how spicy it was.
I wish I had read the other reviews about the pepper, because 1 tsp is WAY too much. I also think a tablespoon of parsley and basil is too much as well, I like more subtle seasoning. These covered up the taste of the carrots when carrot soup should emphasize that.
I agree with others in that I thought it was way too spicy. I couldn't taste anything else besides the pepper
Very good, but go easy on the Cayenne Pepper if you arent too big on spicy food. Its def gives it a kick!!!
Loved it except it was a bit spicy. I used only 3/4 teaspoon of cayenne as the other recommendations made me nervous and still found it quite hot. I ended up throwing in two medium potatoes to cool it down a little bit more.
Change the amount of pepper to a few dashes and this is great.
This was great...I have been looking for a long time for a carrot soup that I liked, and this was it....Thanks.
i loved this soup it was a little to spicy but my dad loves spicy stuff so he ate it up he loved it but the next time i made it i reduced the amount of cayenne pepper its really good;)
Very good! I omitted the butter and half and half, used dried herbs (1 tsp), and used 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes. I also boiled the carrots in 2 cups of broth and then used the remaining broth to blend the carrots.
Even though I like spicy food, I only used 1/8 tsp of cayenne when nearly doubling this recipe, and it was still pretty hot! (Of course, I did add half a tbsp of black pepper, which probably played into it.) My steamer was busted, so I simmered the carrots in the broth and threw in a couple sticks of celery that were starting to wilt in the fridge. Only used about 3/4 tsp of salt, but a full tbsp of both dried parsley and basil. Did not double the half and half or the butter. Delicious, creamy, hot and filling.
This was a good soup. I thought decreasing the cayenne pepper by half still gave the dish plenty of zing. I also added some water at the end because the soup was a little too thick for my tastes
Rich, creamy, and deliciously filling!
A refreshing difference.
Delicious, but I cut back the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. and it was plenty. I also used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock. Tried with fat free half & half and it was ALMOST as good.
Too much pepper to taste the carrots. I will try it again with 1/2 the cayenne.
I recommend 1/2 or even 1/4 of the cayenne pepper, it was very spicy!! This soup is a nice soup to serve before a main meal instead of a salad on a cold day(just a small bowl though - it's very rich)
Very easy to make and also very delicious!
This was great! I took the other reviewers' advice and cut the pepper in half and it was still too much - next time I'll use 1/4. I also used 3/4 half and half and 1/4 milk. This was so good!
creamy, filling, very tasty. I loved it and so did my friends and family.
This was truly delicious! I used milk instead of half and half and it still came out well.
The best and only carrot soup I've ever made. Cut down the pepper, cut out butter and subst. fat free half/half for a lighter version. It came out smooth, beautiful color and tasted divine. GREAT stuff Tricia. The pepper and basil are perfect!
Very tasty and most of the ingredients are easy to find and most of time in one's kitchen... easy to make too!
Very, very tasty. I added a little too much red pepper, but other than that this is the best carrot soup I've made....love using the fresh herbs.
I was surprised by how yummy this is. Don't skip the parsley and basil. Those tasty bits add something special.
Very good!!! I made it vegan and I only used 1/8 tsp on cayenne and it's still very spicey. I like spicey but a full tsp would be way too much. I'd make it again!
One thing about the recipe I would do differently next time I make it is to reduce the red pepper, it was a little spicy for my taste. 1 teaspoon was just too much, too hot but I like the flavor esp. the vegetable broth, organic is really flavorful.
This was really excellent. I love Cayenne Pepper and used just under 1 teaspoon of Schilling Ground (Cayenne) Red Pepper as it seemed like a lot, still some of my guests found it too hot, I would suggest 1/2 a teaspoon may be better.
So easy to make. The only thing different I did, I added an onion and then mixed that liquid in the blender. Then, put it back on the stove. Then blended carrot/broth in the blender. Then mixed them together on the pot. Thanks to the previous reviews, I toned down the pepper by a large margin. DELICIOUS.
Wow, this wasn't what I expected - it was so much better! I used whole milk instead of half and half, about 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (maybe it was even less than that) and took one reviewer's suggestion of adding ginger. Wow, it was so good! Someone else said it came out kind of lumpy. Mine was perfectly smooth... I steamed the carrots for a good 20 minutes and then blended them for a while. Turned out great. Love this recipe!
A very good base for a delicious soup! I didn't have any parsley on hand, so I wasn't able to add that. I also wanted a bit more kick, so I added a couple teaspoons of freshly grated ginger, and two small garlic cloves. I've never made carrot soup before, but I'll be making this again. Yum!
Love, love, love this soup. It tastes so good I eat almost the whole pot at one sitting.
Just made this. Eating it now. Super yum. It was a bit mild for my taste so I added about 1/10 t of garlic powder and 1/4 t of cumin powder. And I used 3 c of milk and 1 c half and half. It is a bit spicy, luckily I like a bit spicy.
This recipe is very good
Its way too spicey. Too much pepper. I didn't like it, and won't make it again.
Great recipe
This is a keeper!! The ONLY thing I did differently was add a pinch of Cayenne and not a tsp. Cooking is what I do, so I knew from just looking it would have been way too hot. The soup is wonderful and I will continue to use it. Thanks!!
I followed the recipe and a spoon of the soup while it was simmering. The taste left something to be desired, so I added 2 cloves of minced garlic, a Bay Leaf, some Paprika, Cumin, Coriander and a dash of Cinnamon and simmered the soup for another ~20 minutes. Those additions really added a nice splash of flavor to salvage my soup.
My family enjoyed this soup and it turned out very well with a reduced amount of cayenne, only a pinch not a teaspoon.
I used this recipe as a starting off point. I combined carrots, 2 cloves garlic, 1 habenero pepper and half cup chicken stock and blended them. I added that to 1.5 cups chicken stock. In addition to the mixins from the recipe I added 2 teaspoons Worceshtire sauce. Made all the difference!
I made some modification that made it less spicy but thicker the way I prefer. I sued Paprika instead of the Cayenne. I added 2 cloves of garlic when I stirred in flour, basil and parsley. I also substituted milk for the half and half. After the soup was ready to serve, I added some shredded cheese to add some texture as well as flavor. It was a hit with my family.
As my kids are sensitive to spicy food, I omitted the ceyanne pepper. I added fresh mint with the rest of the herbs. Delish! My whole family enjoyed it. Served it with homemade pork sausages. Glad I doubled this recipe!
I used chicken broth rather than vegetable broth and only 1/8 tsp red pepper and 1 tsp basil. I didn't use black pepper.
4 Stars - because it's a good base soup... I add all the indian spices i could find in my cupboard, (a little goes a long way) and i used rainbow carrots. The soup base was made with beef broth (that's the only one I had) and still turned out amazing. Dab with sour cream after a quick blend and it's done!
We loved this soup, I zipped it up a little with some reconstituted dried veggies and a little ginger and served it in bread rolls, love your bread roll recipe.
I used regular milk for this and quadrupled the recipe. The flavor is phenomenal, but I still only used 1 teaspoon of cayenne, and the soup was still very spicy. I can't imagine using this amount of cayenne for this amount of food. Proceed with caution! However, altogether, we were very pleased with it. I served it with some cheddar biscuits and it was delicious.
We really liked this carrot soup. I didn't have half and half milk but used light almond milk. I didn't put in the cayenne pepper because of the reviews. Only fresh kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. I also added more fresh parsley and basil because I had both handy and we like basil a lot. I would make this again!
If you like spicy this carrot soup is delicious
Very simple but is great!!
I followed the recipe to make 12 servings, and the 2tbs of cayenne pepper it tells you to use literally made my mouth feel like it was pepper sprayed. The soup is completely ruined and I have now wasted 2 hrs of my day, buying food and cooking for an absolute waste. Also, it would be better to use a weight measurement for the carrots for more accuracy instead of number of cups. Thoroughly disappointed.
Too much cayenne pepper!! I even added a little less of the pepper. Otherwise the soup is good. I hope my family will eat it. I used some extra 1/2 and 1/2 to reduce the peppery flavour. It didn't help much. Should have read the reviews first for sure.
The cayenne is way, way too much. I put in half and it was still way to much.
Thanks to other reviews I did not add the cayenne pepper. This soup is incredibly tasty and the perfect, easy, healthy meal for any day. Definitely one of the best soups I've had
Good carrot soup recipe! Per the advice of the other reviewers I only used half a teaspoon of pepper and it was the perfect amount of spiciness. It was very easy to make and tasty! I added smoked paprika to give the soup more depth and next time I'll add a little sauteed onion to the carrots when I puree them.
Great - thick, creamy, everyone loved it! Changes -I tripled the recipe. I had no basil handy, used cinnamon instead, I would have loved to add ginger, but didn't have that either! I used a bit less butter, and more broth. Spice - I was also out of cayenne but added a few sprinkles of red pepper flakes. It was a touch spicy, but we loved it that way. . I used 1/3 half and half, 1/3 milk, and 1/3 almond milk. It was a definite family pleaser, even though some predicted they didn't think they would like it!
I always wanted to try carrot soup and finally made some from this recipe. The recipe however, is mixed up with the cayenne pepper in the ingredients list and crushed red pepper in the instructions. I used 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper and thought it was perfect. This soup is phenomenal!
Sorry, but my family didn't care for this recipe. I only used 3/4 t of red pepper, but still didn't care for the flavor.
5 stars.. I made this for 6 so tripled everything. Didn't have cayenne pepper so used red pepper flakes, about a 3/4 teaspoon. It was a little on the hot side even at that but very tasty.
It's a quick soup, and it's delightful. I didn't have any fresh herbs, so I used the dry ones. I don't like half and half,I used soy-milk. I didn't have any butter so I used EVOO instead. I used about 6 long skinny carrots. I will definitely be making this soup on the regular. Thank you!
Was looking for a way to use up some of my 10lb bag of carrots and this was it. I did add a small amount of cooked sweet potato to this recipe and instead of cream I used milk since that's what was available on a college budget and I omitted the cayenne pepper. The soup still came out smooth and very flavorful. Would definitely make it again.
Like other reviews I only added about 1/4 tsp cayenne. The fresh herbs are wonderful...a light basil taste. The colour on this soup is amazing. I cooked the carrots in water with the chicken bouillon so once they were tender I could mash then use my immersion blender right in the pot. Keeps all those carrot vitamins in there! I had to used dried parsley though as I didn't have fresh on hand. I also added some seasoning salt instead of regular. It is smooth and creamy and perfect! Plan on serving this tonight along with the crispy spiced chicken thigh recipe from this site. Mmmm. Can't wait for dinner. Am keeping this recipe for sure.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections