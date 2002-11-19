Baked Spinach
This spinach casserole is a very good dinner party recipe, and also makes a good family meal.
Everyone in my family loved this except for my 13-yr old son who doesn't touch anything green much less eat it. I did use several suggestions and made the following changes: I whisked together the eggs, milk & flour (I added a touch more than it called for) until smooth and free of lumps then I stirred in the grated cheese, which I increased to 1 cup (I used medium cheddar). I sauteed 1/2 cup of finely chopped onion with 3 plump finely chopped garlic cloves and added this to the final mix. I used fresh spinach (two 10-oz bags of tripple washed leaves) and pre-cooked it until well wilted. After squeezing out all excess water, I added the spinach, onions & garlic to the egg mixture then poured it all into a greased casserole dish. I topped it with a fine layer of seasoned bread crumbs followed by a layer of parmesean cheese and then one more fine layer of bread crumbs. I spritzed the top with margarine spray. It came out just beautiful and tasted as good as it looked. My husband and teenage girls had seconds and the girls even had some of the leftovers for after-school snack today! Will definitely make again and again. Next time I may add just a bit more cheese and probably more onion and garlic too.Read More
This recipe has a lot of potential but it needs some adjustments. I would wilt the fresh spinach first and then mix all together instead of layering. If not, the top layer of spinach dries out. It could surely use some more zip with some fresh garlic or garlic salt. The cooking time could be reduced to 30-40 minutes or until bubbly.Read More
This recipe was really good with a few minor adjustments.The directions really throw you off,so I thought rivertownmom had the best advice with combining the egg, milk, and flour together. The taste would of been really bland w/o adding some garlic and onion. I also mixed parm and bread crumbs and sprinkled it on top,putting dabs of butter on the top. Turned out great and will be making it again.
Very good! We used defrosted (drained) frozen spinach with good results and increased the cheese to about 1 cup.
When I first saw this recipe, I was quite puzzled. In the middle of preparation, I told myself please do not disappoint my kids because I insisted to cook this dish for dinner. When my kids saw and tried this dish, they simply love it! This is the best spinach dish I have ever cooked. Highly recommend for busy people with kids. It is so easy and delicious. Really.
I made this as a Thanksgiving side dish. I wilted and drained the spinach first, and mixed the sauce ingredients instead of layering them and stirred it all together so I could get it ready to bake ahead of time (I was worried fresh spinach would get slimy). The only thing I might add is a touch of garlic and onion, or dill and lemon for a different twist. Will definitely make again!
I really enjoyed this dish. Hubby thought it was just so-so..but he's that way with just about all of the "new" recipes I try out on him. I did make some changes after reading several reviews. I steamed my spinach and drained it well. In a large bowl, I mixed my eggs, flour and milk till blended and then added the cheese. I sauteed some onion and garlic in a skillet and added this to the egg mixutre along with some of the breadcrumbs. I added the spinach last and poured this into a casserole dish. I sprinkled some more breadcrumbs on top and baked as directed. I found this tasted the best right out of the oven. It sort of reminded me of a quiche. Thanks for sharing Joanna.
A great way to jazz-up spinach! I froze the leftovers and they were great heated up...
Great--a keeper! Toddler loved every bite, and so did I. I used frozen spinach, defrosted without pressing the water out of it, and the dish turned out perfectly moist. Thanks!
Excellent accompaniment to beef roasts
I added black olives, feta cheese and bacon and it was delicious.
deliously scrumpous. It wasn't bland at all, probably because we love spinach. My kids aren't too fond of it though but thats okay there's more for us.
Very Yummy and easy to make
We followed the suggestions of other reviews (rivertownmom's in particular) and this dish just simply wasn't for us. There were a lot of ingredients and a lot of fuss for a dish that in the end....tasted like spinach and eggs. It wasn't horrible, but it just wasn't that tasty either.
After reading the reviews on this one I felt the best bet was to use the frozen spinach and press out the juice. It was quite a mess but worth the work. I added garlic, sauted onions and bacon bits. Then I layered the spinach and flour and cheese and then put the eggs halfway up the layers and then put more cheese on top. Be sure to cook this covered in foil so the topping doesn't dry out. After this tweaking, the receipe turned out to my satisfaction and my son and husband ate it up.
I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl, added onion powder and garlic powder. I didn't have fresh spinach, so I added frozen spinach (thawed and drained). I also topped with bread crumbs and parmesean cheese. Turned out great.
I was very disappointed in this dish after reading so many wonderful reviews. I might make it again in the future, but I will alter it some. I think that the directions are a bit confusing. I layered the spinach and flour and then poured the eggs in the middle (I used more eggs as suggested) but the eggs and milk didn't seem to mix well while it cooked. I was thinking they would. Then I used sharp cheddar because I had it on hand so the topping was too strong of a taste (this was probably my own fault). Next time I think that I will make this dish more like a quiche and blend the milk and eggs. I might even put the flour, spinach, milk, eggs and cheese in a food processor because the worst thing about the dish was it's odd consistency and lumpiness. It was like scrambled eggs with spinach topped with breadcrumbs and cheese. Yuck.
I think something went wrong when I made this recipe. I mixed everything together as some users recommended, and also added some sauteed garlic and onion. The texture of the casserole, however, was very odd - the spinach leaves came out a little crispy on the top. This may have been because my pan was too big and there was too much surface area exposed, or that since it was Thanksgiving the only place I had to cook it was the bottom oven rack. Still, I really think if one is using fresh spinach, it should probably be cooked a little first to avoid the weird crispy texture.
This recipe was bland, bland, bland.
Easy recipe and very good. I made it as a side dish and it disappeared.
A very easy alternative to creamed spinach. No sauce to make! But it definitely needs nutmeg, and most certainly needs more liquid, because the top layers dry out way too much. I'd increase the milk to 2 cups, use four eggs, and a little extra flour to thicken.
I made this with mushrooms, minced garlic, and wisked the flour, egg, and milk together. I used skim milk and italian shredded cheese. I also cooked the spinach halfway before putting it into the casserole so it came out nice and cooked. It lasted pretty long for leftovers and I will defn make it again.
The recipe is not really clear on the instructions. You layer the spinach and flour and then put the eggs halfway up the layers and then put the cheese on top. I would recommend putting the cheese mixture throughout the layers and not just on top. Additionally, I would recommend that you cook this covered so the topping doesn't dry out.
This recipe was great! I did mix the eggs and milk together and added sauteed chopped onion and garlic but my husband and I both went back for seconds. Yum!
This is EXCELLENT! I have made it a couple of times for different people and everyone loves it, even, as others may have said, the people who normally like spinach! I will be making this many times more. Thanks.
This was so bland. My husband and I ended up throwing most of it away. Plus it took a lot of scrubbing afterwards to remove the green hue from the dish that I baked it in.
This recipe is great, prepared with th suggested revisions. However, it's not very substantial. my husband was still hungry after dinner was over. Good taste, and the piece I saved for lunch at work the next day re-heated well.
I myself would rate this a *** but my husband didn't like it and gave it a *. He said it was "too spinachy."
Very tasty. need lots of spinach because of the shrinkage during baking.
With so many suggestions in the reviews, this has become a whole different recipe! I took RIVERTOWNMOM's suggestions and added a few of my own. It came out so good that I added it as a new recipe on this site. See Spinach Dip Casserole.
As a beginning cook, this recipe did not turn out very well for me, and the leftovers were even worse. Might be something to try if you're a more experienced cook.
I found this recipe in an Allrecipes hardcover cookbook so it didn't have suggestions in it. I wish I had looked it up here first. I followed the directions as given and it was very blah. Repeat: very blah. I love spinach too. You can doctor it up following other people's ideas, but don't cook as-is.
I followed the tips given by Rivertownmom, except that I sauteed the garlic and onion and then topped it with the spinach and let it simmer until the spinach was wilted. I normally don't like cooked spinach; however, I thought this was very good. It is rich.
this was every good. we used fresh spinach but it still had lots of juice. Diffently will make again
My family and I loved this recipe. Although I did some things differently (used canned spinach that I drained) and took advice from previous users (mixed milk, eggs, salt & pepper)it came out very good. Next time we will try with fresh spinach and I believe it will be even better.
This is delicious and very is easy to make.
This recipe was a great hit at two parties. I added a layer of sauteed onions,green pepper and garlic mixed(use olive oil and butter). Make sure you watch your cooking time for ovens vary. An hour in my oven was too long.
This is a fine recipe but some changes do need to be made in the preparation. Definitely mix together the eggs and milk. Next time I will also add the spinach in the egg/milk mixture like the a previuos review suggests. Any additional ingredients like garlic or onions are purely personal preference but my family appreciated the extra flavor. I might also cover the top of the casserole for half the time to insure the topping is not too crunchy.
I used 6 oz. of fresh spinach, egg replacer instead of eggs, fat free milk instead of whole milk, swiss cheese instead of cheddar,. I left out the salt,and flour. and used just a sprinkling of dried parsley and added some dried dill. I did not use any butter or margarine. Instead of bread crumbs, I used crushed Ritz(cracked pepper ritz crackers). Instead of layering it, I just mixed everything together except the crackers..those I put on top. I sprayed the pan with Pam. It was delicious. The only drawback some might find is that the bottom of the dish is a little watery but that was not a problem for me. I absolutely loved it!
I loved it! My boyfriend enjoyed it so much, he asked again and again for more. I thought it was interesting that the pie turned out like spanakopita, the Greek spinach pie (except that it uses feta cheese). We will definitely serve this again in the future.
Really good recipe. I took the advice of a prior poster who said to mix the milk, flour, and egg together and another who said to add onion and garlic. My only beef with the recipe.....1/4 t of salt. With the seasoned bread crumbs and cheddar cheese, that made it too salty. Next time, NO salt!! This made a great side for the Portobello Sandwiches Submitted by: Nicholle!!!
I really liked the flavor of this casserole. I did add about a teaspoon of nutmeg, though. I also found the layering directions confusing so I just mixed all the ingredients together and it came out fine. I also used frozen spinach rather than fresh to save time and money.
this is pretty yummy i added some feta and parm cheese cuz im a huge cheese lover... i wish i would have read the reviews before i made this... if i make it again i will add garlic and onions...
Very good recipe. I added some garlic to it for an extra kick; tasted great. It could double as a yummy dip.
I made this for my husband and a friend of ours who has never liked spinach in his adult life. It was a huge hit! And so simple to make. It will become one of our standby favorites.
This recipe was just okay. I really hoped it would be tasty- my husband and I like spinach a lot, but this recipe just didn't cut it for me. I would have given it 2 stars, my dh liked it better, so it squeaked by with 3. It was greasy and not very flavorful. I was disappointed.
This was very good. I used can spinach, and maybe that's why it was a little greasy tasting. I would cut back on the butter by at least 2 Tablespoons. And next time will add sauteed chopped onion and mushrooms. For my husband I will probably try adding cooked chopped bacon. My 10 month old is just starting to discover "big people" food, and ate this up.
Sooooo yummy! I added some chopped onion, tomato, and a little crumbled cracker just to give it a little more something as it was a main dish. Topped with bread crumbs, and gave it a little cooking spray and more cheese. (followed rivertownmom's instructions, thanks for that) A wonderful dish that is easy to play with. I think next time I'll do all the same things and add some green and red bell pepper. Maybe also some vegetarian bacon.
Tasted great, but not very filling when made for 4 servings. I added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and 1 clove of minced garlic and tasted wonderful. A great complement as a side dish.
Tasty but MUCH too salty.
This was really good. I had three helpings and I'm not even a big spinach fan! When cooked it has a nice brown cheesy topping with cooked spinach underrneath. One thing though--in my oven it only needed about 45 minutes, not an hour so be sure to check it early.
This was wonderful and QUICK! I used already washed spinach and just tore it up rather than chopping it. However, you HAVE to add a 1/4 tsp of nutmeg to it. Nutmeg and spinach are made for each other. I might try adding some sliced mushrooms to it next time! Wonderful, thanks so much Joanna!
I mixed the eggs and milk together. I also added mushrooms, garlic and onions. I thought this was good, and my husband liked it even better.
my son is the pickiest eater,...and hates vegies. he ate this,... and he asked me to make it again! DEFINETLY worth a try!
A bit dry...
One Word.....AWESOME! I followed the advice of others and mixed the eggs, flour, and milk, and then poured over the spinach. I also used fresh-grated parmesan cheese with panko bread crumbs for the topping, drizzled with melted butter. It only took 35 min to bake. Fabulous!
Delicious! Like a spinach "souffle'"....we all loved it, especially my kids! I didnt have fresh spinach so I used 2 boxes of frozen, thawed and squeezed dry. I also took the advice of RivertownMom...the onions and garlic are a must for more flavor. I also loved the bread crumb and parm. topping. Will make again....a great casserole....and will use the fresh spinach next time. Thanks!
This one really depends on whether your family or guests are spinach lovers. Mine are! They raved and I have to agree 100%.
I did what the other users mentioned. I chopped up some back bacon and add it into every layer with chopped garlic and onions. Gives an incredible flavour. And i also pour the milk mixture at every layer and also spread cheddar cheese at every layer too. Taste good. Will make it again. The spinach was very well done.
I was surprised by this dish! It was really quite good, and even my very picky 3 year old ate it, with very little complaining! I used seasoned bread crumbs (Italian), and that was very good.
Very, very good and very easy to prepare. I chopped up a small onion and added it to the spinach layer and also used some grated parmesan along with the cheddar cheese. My 7 year old HATES spinach and even he liked this. Very satisfying dish.
This baked spinach is AWESOME. The leftovers are easy to take to work and heat up. I crave this dish! It's now a favorite :)
This was a nice alternative to regular steamed spinach. As many others suggested I whisked the eggs (used egg beaters), flour and milk together then added cheese (2 c), sauteed onions, and garlic. I steamed the spinach just a bit then added a half to the bottom of the dish. Used half the egg mixture on top the spinach, put the other half of the spinach and added the rest of the egg mixture. I topped with Italian bread crumbs and asiago cheese. I left out the margarine completly. It tasted great, but could use more garlic (I used 3 cloves) and more cheese. Will make again.
this was amazing
Actually, I give this 3 stars "as is", 5 stars after following Rivertown mom's suggestions and adding my own flair. So I averaged it to 4 stars ; )I mixed the flour, eggs, milk, and melted butter tog. Then added 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese to the flour mixture. I also sauteed 1 small onion chopped and a little finely chopped red bellpepper with two teaspoons of minced garlic. Mixed the onion mixture with the flour mixture, then added two small frozen boxes of spinach that had been thawed and drained. Placed all of this in a small glass baking dish that had been buttered. Seasoned with a little seasoned salt, black pepper,and nutmeg. Covered the top with alternating thin layers of italian bread crumbs and shredded parmesean cheese. Baked covered at 350 for 30 min and uncovered for 10- 15 add'l mins. LOVED IT!! Only thing I willl do diff next time is halve the butter. I ended up pouring some off the top cause it was kinda oily. Also tasted great the next day!
i have no doubt this recipe is also 5 star however after reading so many reviews i felt compelled to follow rivertownmom's modifications (from 11/19/02). yum yum. thanks joanna!
This was a very fast, easy dish to prepare. My boyfriend and I both loved it. I prepared it with nonfat milk, low fat cheddar cheese and frozen spinah--and it still turned out great! I think next time I might add some sauteed onions or mushrooms. But as it is, it's great because it's flavorful without being overpowering.
It was yummy, my sister and I liked it but other members of the family didn't.
This was wonderful!! I also added cheese to the layer with flour. My son requested this dish the follow night, and he doesn't even like spinach!!
This was excellent! I mixed it all together with other mixed baby greens as well as some minced garlic, sliced onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. I didn't add any butter or bread crumbs, and I used skim milk, it still turned out fantastic. I guess there's enough oil in the cheese to make up for any lack of grease. Easy and delicious, though not the lightest of veggie dishes.
Yummy and easy to make. Next time will add onions. Will also mix the flour, milk, and spinach, then top with bread crumbs and cheese. Substituting feta sounds like a great idea to me. My school aged kids wouldn't touch it, but that meant more for me, hubby and our 2 year old (who LOVED it).
Made this as one of the dishes served at a recent buffet style party. This was a huge hit! Every bit was eaten. Even those that don't usually go for vegetables loved it. I tried it again for just my family, and added mushrooms and onion and it was also very good.
This is wonderful! I used up the rest of my eggplant and green beans, added 3 more eggs (this was our main course), feta, and red pepper flakes for a little kick. The cheese/breadcrumb mixture crisps nicely and adds lots of flavor. Thanks for this.
I made this dish using RivertownMom's basic changes- sauteeing garlic and spinach (to wilt it), mixing the flour with the eggs and milk, adding parmesan cheese to the top, a little extra cheese, etc. I also added sauteed mushrooms, butter on top, extra sharp chedder cheese, and went without onions since I didn't have one on hand. Although it's not a bad way to introduce spinach into one's diet, even with the modifications it was still kind of bland. I have to admit I'm not a great cook, so I wouldn't know what kind of spices to add in order to make it taste better. I used it more as the main meal rather than a side dish (served with potatoes and carrots)- definitely better as a side dish with a tasty main dish (like steak or something). My husband had seconds, but he didn't comment on it like he does with other recipes I try, so it was probably mediocre for him as well. It was pretty "spinachy". I did notice that it had more flavor as it cooled off a little. We practically ate it right out of the oven. As an update to the above review, this dish was actually quite tasty as leftovers...much more flavor when reheated.
This was delicious. Spinach lovers unite and try this recipe! It's easy to prepare and tastes so good!
I also added some feta like someone else suggested, and I think it made it more interesting. My husband and I both liked it a lot, but my kids (2 and 1) didn't want anything to do with it. I'll make it again.
this is declious with a salad makes a main meal
Combined eggs with milk and flour, garlic powder and onion powder then added feta. Made with frozen spinach instead, thawed and drained, and it still turned out great. I used 2% evaporated milk for a creamier taste. Will be making this again!
The egg flour mixture turned out more like scrambled eggs by the time it was done cooking. Though the flavor was pretty good, the scrambled egg texture was just not happening for me. I wouldn't make it again.
I did not care for this.
Perfect recipe -- I always wanted to know how to make a good spinach souffle and this is it! Only warning... watch closely as I burned the top a little. It was still great!
This recipe is basically a quiche without the crust! I followed the advice of the others and added onion and garlic, but over all I still thought that it was lacking something. Also, the final product is VERY heavy, so if you are looking for a light vegetable dish, beware.
Made quite a few changes-mixed spinach with feta, mozzarella, roasted red peppers. Mixed milk, eggs, and fat free 1/2 & 1-2 and poured over everything. Topped with parm & bread crumbs, dotted with butter. OMG! Yummy. Nice starting point-easy to customize to taste. Thank you for sharing.
My husband is vegtetarian and usually hates spinach as do I , but this was really nice. I added some very thinly sliced onion and some crushed garlic, just because we like garlic a lot.
I love this recipe and I even impressed my mother with this one. I mix all ingredients together and just pour it over the spinach. Definitely add garlic and onion. If you like spinach, give this a try.
I seriously messed up when making this recipe and it still was delicious. I used a 20 ounce can of spinach so I only have two layers and used less butter and milk in anf effort to cut calories, the result was still great. I also added some garlic powder, the smell was wonderful.
Great meal! I changed a few things - used skim milk, reduced calorie margarine, mixed the eggs with the milk, but it was essentially the exact same recipe. My husband and 11 year old son loved it!
Excellent, especially if you follow RiverTownMom's notes. I used Swiss chard instead of spinach, and it worked very well. I used feta cheese as well as parmesan, and added some chopped bacon. Lovely! I was going to give away some of the excess chard from my garden, but not any more.
Really AWESOME and so easy to put together!!!
Great recipe! My picky father even ate it. My only gripe was that it was a bit eggy for my tastes, so I'll ease up in that department next time. But otherwise, great!
Pretty good!
This recipe actually suprised me how good it really was!!
This was brilliant. A girlfriend and I made a variation of this for New Year's Eve for our husbands. We used chicken, chicken broth and a little alfredo sauce to make it a "pink" sauce. The artichokes are best if they are truly marinated and not just canned. Delicious. The spinach is fresh and it helps tone down the richness.
The instructions were not very clear; what does layer flour and spinach mean? 1/4 cup flour isn't much flour to layer. In all, the dish turned out not as well as I had expected. If I try this recipe again (which I would since I love the cheese-spinach combo), I'd do what RIVERTOWNMOM suggest and whisk the egg, milk and flour together. I'd even add in garlic, onions and mushroom to add punch to the dish.
This made a great light dish. I cut down on the spinach and added chicken so I could use it as a main dish but I know it would be great without chicken as a side dish. It's great for a late night dinner when you don't want to eat something too heavy but are still pretty hungry.
very good combination of spices.. not bland at all
Mixed everything together instead of layering, used frozen-then-thawed spinach. I think this cooks for too long and so likely let it only cook until bubble-y.
Kids hated it- I loved it!!!!!!!:-)
