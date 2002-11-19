Baked Spinach

This spinach casserole is a very good dinner party recipe, and also makes a good family meal.

Recipe by Joanna Wallbillich

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Clean spinach thoroughly. Remove all excess water. Chop spinach. Arrange spinach and flour in layers, nestle beaten eggs about midway between the layers.

  • Combine cheese and bread crumbs. Mix in optional parsley, if desired. Sprinkle over top of spinach. Mix butter or margarine, milk, salt and pepper. Pour over all ingredients. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 50 minutes to one hour.

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 98.6mg; sodium 396.8mg. Full Nutrition
