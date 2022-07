Baked Spinach

I made this dish using RivertownMom's basic changes- sauteeing garlic and spinach (to wilt it), mixing the flour with the eggs and milk, adding parmesan cheese to the top, a little extra cheese, etc. I also added sauteed mushrooms, butter on top, extra sharp chedder cheese, and went without onions since I didn't have one on hand. Although it's not a bad way to introduce spinach into one's diet, even with the modifications it was still kind of bland. I have to admit I'm not a great cook, so I wouldn't know what kind of spices to add in order to make it taste better. I used it more as the main meal rather than a side dish (served with potatoes and carrots)- definitely better as a side dish with a tasty main dish (like steak or something). My husband had seconds, but he didn't comment on it like he does with other recipes I try, so it was probably mediocre for him as well. It was pretty "spinachy". I did notice that it had more flavor as it cooled off a little. We practically ate it right out of the oven. As an update to the above review, this dish was actually quite tasty as leftovers...much more flavor when reheated.