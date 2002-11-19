Baked Spinach

Everyone in my family loved this except for my 13-yr old son who doesn't touch anything green much less eat it. I did use several suggestions and made the following changes: I whisked together the eggs, milk & flour (I added a touch more than it called for) until smooth and free of lumps then I stirred in the grated cheese, which I increased to 1 cup (I used medium cheddar). I sauteed 1/2 cup of finely chopped onion with 3 plump finely chopped garlic cloves and added this to the final mix. I used fresh spinach (two 10-oz bags of tripple washed leaves) and pre-cooked it until well wilted. After squeezing out all excess water, I added the spinach, onions & garlic to the egg mixture then poured it all into a greased casserole dish. I topped it with a fine layer of seasoned bread crumbs followed by a layer of parmesean cheese and then one more fine layer of bread crumbs. I spritzed the top with margarine spray. It came out just beautiful and tasted as good as it looked. My husband and teenage girls had seconds and the girls even had some of the leftovers for after-school snack today! Will definitely make again and again. Next time I may add just a bit more cheese and probably more onion and garlic too.

