Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

Portobello mushrooms are the steaks of the mushroom family. Here there marinated and grilled, yummy!

By BFOLLICK

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Clean mushrooms and remove stems, reserve for other use. Place caps on a plate with the gills up.

  • In a small bowl, combine the oil, onion, garlic and vinegar. Pour mixture evenly over the mushroom caps and let stand for 1 hour.

  • Grill over hot grill for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 19g; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
