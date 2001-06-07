Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

These are perfect! We marinate them for about 4 hours (easy marinade to fix up and it takes about 5 minutes...if that) and then cook them on the grill. The first time I tasted these I thought I would fall onfo the floor in convulsive seizures of culinary delight (ok that is too dramatic but I am trying to convey...these are REALLY good!). I don't eat meat and had not had a "burger" (I do not like the frozen veggie burgers very much) in a long time. I ate these on hamburger buns with some habanero mustard (I like things hot) and my eyes rolled back in my head (ok..more drama I know LOL). Tonight just made them for the 2nd time and they were every bit as good as the first time we made them. Try these! You will not be sorry!!!