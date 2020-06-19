Tequila Sunrise
This pretty drink with layers of orange juice and grenadine is delicious on a hot day. The fact that the ratio of juice to tequila is high makes it a good choice for a brunch cocktail.
The classics just never go out of style - I did however use a bit less orange juice. I chilled the glass and used crushed ice - YUM!
i like this drink. it's quick and easy, the color is pretty and it tastes nice. i also tried using bottled orange juice and reduced the proportion into 1/2 cup instead of 3/4cup.
I love these, they are great. To make the grenadine hurry up a little bit, I pour mine through a straw.
Pretty good drink. I used a homemade grenadine.
Great recipe and if you substitute Tequila with Jägermeister, it tastes just like cherry fruit stripe gum.
Simple to make and great colors.
I like to use vodka instead of tequilla and also add some sprite too it!! :)
Very good thanks for the recipe!
Whipped up one of these for my hubby to try out and he found the flavor interesting and tasty! Used Sauza Blue Agave tequila.
Very Good, easy to make.
Cheers! This was a great addition to our Sunday brunch,
Very good - very easy to make!
Mix it all up and put it in a frozen drink mixer (like a slurpee machine) and you got a fun night in the summer in store.
Great drink and really simple to make. It's even delicious without the garnishes.
Better with Tequila Blanco than with Gold...
I increased the tequila to 2 oz and it’s really good.
Very good.
Delish. I need an another now!
One of the best drinks ever ;)
This was very good...but I only used 1/2 cup of store bought orange juice because I wanted a slightly stronger cocktail. The grenadine settled to the bottom more than I wanted, so next time I'll stir it slightly before serving. I can't wait to make this for guests.
made per request, follow the recipe given.
