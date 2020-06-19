Tequila Sunrise

30 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pretty drink with layers of orange juice and grenadine is delicious on a hot day. The fact that the ratio of juice to tequila is high makes it a good choice for a brunch cocktail.

By squawk93

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir or shake together tequila and orange juice. Fill a chilled 12 ounce glass with ice cubes; pour in orange juice mixture. Slowly pour in the grenadine, and allow it to settle to the bottom of the glass (be patient). Garnish with a slice of orange, and a maraschino cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9.9mg. Full Nutrition
