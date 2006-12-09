Oven Fries

Rating: 4.34 stars
328 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 182
  • 4 star values: 96
  • 3 star values: 33
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 4

These french fries are made in the oven.

By Barbara Harris

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil, and coat well with vegetable cooking spray. Scrub potatoes well and cut into 1/2 inch thick fries.

  • In a large mixing bowl, toss potatoes with oil, sugar, salt and red pepper. Spread on baking sheet in one layer.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until potatoes are tender and browned. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 1g; sodium 402.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (337)

Most helpful positive review

Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2006
My quest for oven fries has ended with this recipe! The "ah-ha" came to me when I read about the sugar making them crisp. That is the key! These came out incredibly crispy and tasty! I *did* make a couple of changes (after making them the way the recipe was posted once). I actually omitted the cayenne. We love spicy..but not necessarily in fries. I used 1-1/2 tsps. of salt (that did the trick as far as taste goes) and I used olive oil instead of veggie oil. These are the best oven fries I've ever made! Read More
Helpful
(627)

Most helpful critical review

Juliana
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
Mine began to burn on the bottoms before I had a chance to flip them at the half way point. Next time I will probably lower the oven temp or turn them earlier otherwise they were really good tasting and easy to make. My 3 year old loved them...so did her dad. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MIRANDA
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2003
These were pretty good. After seeing other reviews mentioning burning, I set my oven at 425 instead of 450. Used olive oil instead of veg. oil and added a bit more cayenne & some garlic salt. Pretty tasty. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(168)
Wendy Womack
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2008
Delish! I actually made these with sweet potatos for extra health and they were great! I added way more cayenne though because you could barely taste the amount the recipe called for. They weren't too spicy even with more cayenne. Updated to add: I tried these last night with white potatos, and they were not good at all! Well, not good compared to the sweet potato ones I made before. They were boring, whereas the cayenne combined with the sweetness of the sweet potato made these fries fantastic! TRY THEM WITH SWEET POTATOS, YOU'LL LOVE THEM! Read More
Helpful
(154)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
I used 1 TBLS of veg oil and added a dash of garlic/onion powders. GREAT FRIES! Had I known they were going to be this sucessful, I would have doubled the batch. Plus, thanks to the foil, easy clean-up! Will make these many times in the future. Thanks so much for the recipe Barbara! Read More
Helpful
(87)
JOSIE
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2003
Yummy! These turned out really good. I added some garlic powder onion powder and black pepper to the potatoes and sprinkled some parmesan cheese on them when they came out of the oven. I used a bit more oil than called for because I wanted to make sure the wedges were well coated. Great with ketchup. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(68)
Judy Novak
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2003
The easiest and best we've ever had. Tasted like steak fries from a restaurant. I did score the potatoes with a fork after cutting them, it makes the spice stick better, and give it the restaurant appearance. Read More
Helpful
(66)
mardi
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2011
So, so delicious. I followed some of the suggestions - 425 oven instead of 450 & parchment over the foil. I also just sprinkled the potatoes with olive oil, then salt, pepper & sugar, then made sure they were coated using a small plastic bag over my hand. Baked for 30 min., turned them and then baked another ten minutes at 375. This is definitely a keeper and one that I will make again and again. It is now two hours since dinner and my husband is still raving about them. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(58)
MRSMILNE
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2006
These are great! It took my fries a bit longer than 30 minutes to crisp up, but the flavour was excellent! I've been looking for a good oven fries recipe for quite some time, and this is it! We had them with turkey burgers! No guilt at all on our burger-and-fries night! Just re-made this recipe tonight...I ran out of cayenne, so I mixed some thai chili sauce into the oil and sugar. So spicy and delicious! I just wanted to add to my previous review Read More
Helpful
(50)
Rebelwriter
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2006
This one has become my family's favourite. I'm finally reviewing it after making it about two dozen times! We sub paprika for red pepper flakes works out just as good. These are flavourful and delicious. I bake them on an airbake style pan which makes them easier to flip and no charring. Great with some ketchup and mayo on the side! Read More
Helpful
(49)
Juliana
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
Mine began to burn on the bottoms before I had a chance to flip them at the half way point. Next time I will probably lower the oven temp or turn them earlier otherwise they were really good tasting and easy to make. My 3 year old loved them...so did her dad. Read More
Helpful
(41)
