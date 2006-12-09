1 of 337

Rating: 5 stars My quest for oven fries has ended with this recipe! The "ah-ha" came to me when I read about the sugar making them crisp. That is the key! These came out incredibly crispy and tasty! I *did* make a couple of changes (after making them the way the recipe was posted once). I actually omitted the cayenne. We love spicy..but not necessarily in fries. I used 1-1/2 tsps. of salt (that did the trick as far as taste goes) and I used olive oil instead of veggie oil. These are the best oven fries I've ever made! Helpful (627)

Rating: 4 stars These were pretty good. After seeing other reviews mentioning burning, I set my oven at 425 instead of 450. Used olive oil instead of veg. oil and added a bit more cayenne & some garlic salt. Pretty tasty. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (168)

Rating: 5 stars Delish! I actually made these with sweet potatos for extra health and they were great! I added way more cayenne though because you could barely taste the amount the recipe called for. They weren't too spicy even with more cayenne. Updated to add: I tried these last night with white potatos, and they were not good at all! Well, not good compared to the sweet potato ones I made before. They were boring, whereas the cayenne combined with the sweetness of the sweet potato made these fries fantastic! TRY THEM WITH SWEET POTATOS, YOU'LL LOVE THEM! Helpful (154)

Rating: 5 stars I used 1 TBLS of veg oil and added a dash of garlic/onion powders. GREAT FRIES! Had I known they were going to be this sucessful, I would have doubled the batch. Plus, thanks to the foil, easy clean-up! Will make these many times in the future. Thanks so much for the recipe Barbara! Helpful (87)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy! These turned out really good. I added some garlic powder onion powder and black pepper to the potatoes and sprinkled some parmesan cheese on them when they came out of the oven. I used a bit more oil than called for because I wanted to make sure the wedges were well coated. Great with ketchup. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars The easiest and best we've ever had. Tasted like steak fries from a restaurant. I did score the potatoes with a fork after cutting them, it makes the spice stick better, and give it the restaurant appearance. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars So, so delicious. I followed some of the suggestions - 425 oven instead of 450 & parchment over the foil. I also just sprinkled the potatoes with olive oil, then salt, pepper & sugar, then made sure they were coated using a small plastic bag over my hand. Baked for 30 min., turned them and then baked another ten minutes at 375. This is definitely a keeper and one that I will make again and again. It is now two hours since dinner and my husband is still raving about them. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars These are great! It took my fries a bit longer than 30 minutes to crisp up, but the flavour was excellent! I've been looking for a good oven fries recipe for quite some time, and this is it! We had them with turkey burgers! No guilt at all on our burger-and-fries night! Just re-made this recipe tonight...I ran out of cayenne, so I mixed some thai chili sauce into the oil and sugar. So spicy and delicious! I just wanted to add to my previous review Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars This one has become my family's favourite. I'm finally reviewing it after making it about two dozen times! We sub paprika for red pepper flakes works out just as good. These are flavourful and delicious. I bake them on an airbake style pan which makes them easier to flip and no charring. Great with some ketchup and mayo on the side! Helpful (49)