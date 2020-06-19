Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake)

52 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 11
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious, authentic Dutch butter cake. This cake is moist with a great almond flavor - a favorite in most Dutch households!

By COOKS2MUCH

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 8 inch round cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8 inch round cake pans, or 9 inch pie plates.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, reserving just enough to brush over the tops, about 1 tablespoon. Stir in the almond extract. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the batter by hand using a sturdy spoon. The dough will be stiff.

  • Press evenly into the two prepared pans. Press almond halves into the top where each slice would be. Brush the tops with a thin layer of the reserved egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 151.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/23/2022