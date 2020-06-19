Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake)

This is a great recipe - however, I did make a few changes to it (call it artistic licence - ha ha). I was afraid the dough would be too thick and heavy, more like a soft cookie batter, so I added one cup of buttermilk to the recipe, and in addition to the flour, I added about 1/2 C ground almonds. I also took a roll of marzipan, rolled it out thin and submerged this half way in to the batter when I put it in the cake pan - I used a bundt pan. The cooking time took about 30 minutes longer than posted here, but I acknowledge that with the ingredient additions this was expected. The cake turned out beautifully - it rose up nicely but not too airy. It formed a nice crumb and was absolutely delicious with a grand almond flavour. It tasted even better a few days later! I used half the cake cut up into small cubes to be the base of a trifle I made from scratch (I usually use pound cake) and this cake will be my 'go to' recipe for now on!