Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake)
Delicious, authentic Dutch butter cake. This cake is moist with a great almond flavor - a favorite in most Dutch households!
I am from Holland and can definitly say that this tastes pretty authentic. If you want perfectly authentic, put it aside and eat it the next day. Excellent! YummmRead More
Way too sweet and way too much almond extract!! And the cake is really dense as someone else mentioned. If u want to try this recipe I suggest U only add 1tsp of almond extract and 1tsp of vanilla and add some milk as someone mentioned as well. I love Almond but this was over the top for me. Oh and no baking powder either!Read More
This comes pretty close to Opa's authentic Boterkoek, and I must agree with Debora T. that it tastes more authentic the next day. I recommend letting it sit out for a night before eating it. I sprinkled sliced almonds on top after applying the egg wash. Also, we like it a little more dense, so in subsequent batches I used only a teaspoon of baking powder
Delicious! I used 2 tsp of almond extract, and 1 tsp of lemon extract for extra flavour. I added 2 tbsp of milk to make it a little less dense,and a pinch of salt along with the flour and baking powder. Instead of brushing the egg on top I made a quick icing with powdered sugar, almond and lemon extract, and milk.
Buttery goodness. A little bit dry but thats how its suppose to be. Tasted better the next day as per other reviewers comments. A few changes made was I used self raising flour and ommited the baking powder. Didnt have almond extract so used 2 tsp vanilla & 1/2 tsp rum extract. Pleace macadamia nuts on the top of the cake before baking. Simply delicious..would make it again! Dh loved it.
This cake was amazingly simple and delicious, which is why I'm about to make it again.
So yummy! If you want it to taste amazing....put a layer of almond paste in the middle!!!!! So good and thats how my Oma always makes it! YUM!
I just made this recipe for friends and it was demolished. This is very, very good. I will be making this one again and again. I did make one change, I suggest adding 1/2-1 teaspoon of vanilla extract along with the almond extract. It mellows the almond out a little, otherwise it becomes too overpowering.
There seems to be too much almond extract in this recipe and the one my parents made was without baking powder and relied on the egg for leavening. I also bake a boterkoek that is stuffed with almond paste. Delicious! I do remember my mother putting almonds on her koek as in this recipe. Don't overcook! It will be hard as a rock and inedible.
This was really good, though with a little more almond extract than I liked. I also dusted it with powdered sugar. Great dessert!
this is really really good and very easy to make. I had been looking for this recipe for awhile and so glad to find it. Everyone loves it and it dissapears very quickly
I've been looking for this recipe for years. To me it is more like a giant sugar cookie than a cake. Thanks for the recipe!!!
This is wonderful! Due to lack of utensils and ingredients I had to change a few things. I only added 2 tsp. or almost extract and added 1 tsp of vanilla extract. I also did not have any round cake pans or pie pans, so I placed it in a 9x13 inch square pan. I cooked it for the same amount of time and temperature. This is very good, it remindes me of a huge, soft sugar cookie!!
i like this cake a lot, but it was a little on the sweet side. almond flavor was a little too much. will definitely make it again, but with less almond extract.
Just like my Dutch friend makes.....she wouldn't share her recipe!
very delicious. be prepared for it to be very dense. very dense and very delicious.
this is exactly like my mother's boterkoek! delicious!
This is simply wonderful. I made a half batch and now I wish I'd made the full amount!
Just pulled it out of the oven. It smells so good that I had to cut a piece right away. Just finished the first little bite. So much better than the store bought stuff. It is truly a great recipe. Will be making this again, soon. (Dutch, born and raised. Now living with my American wife in The USA for almost a year.) And a small edit: Eating it warm as I do right now, it almost tastes like "amandelspijs". And now I want "gevulde speculaas".
This was good, and very easy to make. As suggested by previous reviewers, the amount of almond extract is too much. Next time I will use half a tablespoon or less. I replaced some of the flour with ground almonds and added 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. I also did not glaze.
Very good and easy to make
This is the best Almond Buttercake I have had, and I have eaten lots in Canada and the Netherlands! The only change I made was to bake in a 9x9 pan for 45 minutes and sprinkle the top with 100 grams of sliced almonds. Definitely a keeper, thanks!
I've tried several Boterkoek recipes for bro in law's Dutch mother. She likes this one the best. It's so easy, and fantastic with a cup of tea. Not a sweet cake. Great seller at bake sales and freezes very well. THX, Cooks2much for posting : ) I followed recipe exactly. (I do smooth the top with cellophane before baking. Don't know if it's necessary)
I turned this recipe into bars. I doubled the batter and spread into parchment lined jelly roll pan. Pressed lots of almond slices into batter so that everything was covered. Omitted the egg wash.
Super Yummy!! It tastes like a thick giant soft in the middle crunchy outside sugar like cookie. Also it was very quick to whip up and bake which is awesome. If you are considering of baking this definitely DO.
Used 4 eggs instead of baking powder for rising of cake, turned out great! Also 1/2 cup less of flour for less dense as per other suggestions. Topped with a self made peach puree and crushed almonds.Can also throw on peach slices on puree before crushed almonds or mango puree and slices for a tropical variation!
really enjoyed this, quick and easy. I did not find the almond flavor over whelming as some of the reviewers said. Although, I do love almond ! Will definitely make this again.
This cake never fail me. It is a delicious cake and very rich buttery flavor. I made this cake many times and everyone loves it. The recipe is very easy to follow. I used raw sugar as subtitute for white sugar, and that enhaced the flavor even more.
Delicious, I tried it with and without the almonds on top and loved it both ways. I dusted icing sugar on top, not sure how traditional it was to do that but it was so yummy. Definitely saving this t my recipe box
This is a great recipe - however, I did make a few changes to it (call it artistic licence - ha ha). I was afraid the dough would be too thick and heavy, more like a soft cookie batter, so I added one cup of buttermilk to the recipe, and in addition to the flour, I added about 1/2 C ground almonds. I also took a roll of marzipan, rolled it out thin and submerged this half way in to the batter when I put it in the cake pan - I used a bundt pan. The cooking time took about 30 minutes longer than posted here, but I acknowledge that with the ingredient additions this was expected. The cake turned out beautifully - it rose up nicely but not too airy. It formed a nice crumb and was absolutely delicious with a grand almond flavour. It tasted even better a few days later! I used half the cake cut up into small cubes to be the base of a trifle I made from scratch (I usually use pound cake) and this cake will be my 'go to' recipe for now on!
I love this recipe! Every time I make it I get TONS of compliments. Everyone thinks I must be some great baker but it's such an easy recipe that I don't think anyone could screw it up. Best of all it doesn't need any icing so I can make it, let it cool for 10 minutes, put it on a cake plate and walk out the door. It's definitely my go-to dessert recipe any time I need something really tasty and/or really fast.
FANTASTIC!!! This is so simple and very delish!!! I baked it in a large stone bar pan and it was perfect! Thank you for such a FAB recipe!!!
So good! I started making this it the realized I didn't have almond extract. Classic rookie mistake. I put lemon and vanilla extract instead. Cause I was like, "I'm gonna make this work. Already greased the pan so les get it.Fantabulous results! Love this. Dangerously tasty. Made it in a 9x13. I don't recommend that pan size. Smaller would do better. Hope you guys make this recipe! You will not regret it ;)
Tasted just like I had in Amsterdam! I used 3/4 the amount of almond extract and other 1/4 vanilla. This recipe is easy to cut in half.
Lovely almond-y flavor from inexpensive ingredients and a simple recipe. I baked mine in a 9x13 glass pan, and it turned out beautifully moist and flavorful. A new favorite!
Made this for a Dutch relative's 85th birthday - he loved it! And so did I! It's delicious and simple to make...And the recipe actually makes 2 x 8-inch round cakes, which is great because they go fast! I used almost the full tablespoon of almond extract, but not quite...I topped it up with some vanilla as per reviews. I thought it was perfect. It's a short, dense, cookie-like cake. The batter is more of a dough, and took a bit of work to spread, but I bet the more I make it, the easier it will get. It was just lovely. I left out the sliced almonds on top, and instead I did a traditional pattern using a fork. Thank you for the delicious, authentically Dutch recipe!
Very good!! Definitely wait until it cools to try it or you might be disappointed. Tastes amazing the next day! Plus it's quite simple to make.
My mother in law who is Dutch just loved it, so I will be making again.
Delicious! Great with strong coffee.
Kids love it and its really easy to make.
I'll definitely makes this again! Cook a little less Tim if using a convection oven and maybe use a butter wash in place of egg, but still very delicious.
I do love this recipe indeed! Am of dutch decent, so I have tasted a few boterkoek over the course of time.. I have made this recipe 3 times. The first two were made exactly as recipe is, the third I substituted vanilla for the almond just to switch it up a bit!! Love it!
I cut recipe in half and baked in an 8" square pan. Mine was done at 25 minutes. Perfect little cake to go with tea. Easy to make and keeps well. Addendum: A month and a half later, I am actually CRAVING this cake right now. Thanks for sharing!
I would definitely make this again.. this bring back beautiful memories back from my country The Netherlands!! It is nice and soft and perfect!! I had it in the over for about 40min!
Delicious, easy, and beautiful that it makes 2 cakes. I'm able to share, and it only took a few minutes of my day. I shared on FB. :)