Bulgur Chickpea Salad

83 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 24
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This tabbouleh salad variation is a meal in itself.

By NIBLETS

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heatproof bowl, pour boiling water over bulgur. Let stand 1 hour at room temperature.

  • In a small bowl, beat together oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour over bulgur; and mix with a fork.

  • Place bulgur in the bottom of a nice glass serving bowl. Layer vegetables and garbanzo beans in this order on top of the bulgur: green onions, garbanzo beans, parsley, and carrots on top. Cover, and refrigerate. Toss salad just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 16.6g; sodium 143.1mg. Full Nutrition
