Bulgur Chickpea Salad
This tabbouleh salad variation is a meal in itself.
Great recipe! I was really surprised how much I enjoyed it. However, I would reduce the amount of oil next time. I used a high quality oil and it was too rich. I also used cilantro instead of parsley, which I like. I imagine this recipe would taste great with cucumbers too.Read More
The idea is great, and I will make this again, but with modifications. There was way too much oil in this. The oil basically overpowered what should have been the fresh, delicious flavours of the ingredients. Next time I will halve the oil, but keep the same amount of lemon juice, add more vegetable layers, like cucumber and sweet red pepper, and maybe add a few chopped toasted walnuts on top to give it some crunch.Read More
Excellent! This recipe was a huge succes with all my friends. I like this version since it is more nutricious for vegetarians. I added virgin olive oil and a little bit more lemon juice since the bulgur absorbs lots of the juice. It is good to replace the bulgur with couscous sometimes. I always keep it in the fridge for a few hours before serving.
The base recipe has a few problems, but you can modify it to make it delicious. Use half, or less, the amount of oil. I added salt, curry and powdered ginger, and it was wonderful. The recipe is also wonderful with quinoa instead of bulghur, although that's not a necessity.
This salad is very good and very easy. I did not layer it as the recipe calls for, just tossed all of the ingredients together and let them meld in the fridge for a while.
This recipe is pretty good. I made a few alterations along the way. I cut back the lemon to half of what the recipe called for, used extra virgin olive oil instead of veggie oil, and instead of topping with carrots, I topped it with fresh slices of avocado.
Very healthy and nutritious meal. When I was preparing this dish I really didnt think I was going to like it. But once I ate it, it tasted great. It has a Middle Eastern flavor. Very good.
A delicious alternative to regular tabouleh-- the garbonzos add a nice contrasting texture and flavor and give the salad the ability to stand on its own as a meal. Very moist and flavorful.
This was so good, I added some canned corn to it for a variation. I also cut the lemon and oil to 1/8 cup of each as I'm not a big dressing fan.
This was so good! A friend of mine is a vegetarian and I made it for her family. They LOVED it.
I was disappointed with this recipe. I followed it quite closely, except for using half the oil which was called for. It needed some extra pizzaz, but I couldn't figure out what to add.
This a nice dish. Far too oily. Next time I make this I will use half the oil, but the same amount of lemon juice. I decided not to have carrots in it because I wanted it to be more like tabouleh. I did add mixed sprouted grains because they were ready to use. It added a lovely crunch to the salad. I made roasted vegetables with halloum to go on top of this, along with fattouche. Delicious dinner!
I added tomatoes and chopped peppers, just because I had them. Very delicious and keeps well for several days!
This was one of the best summer salads I've made. Husband Loved it! I did add more parsley, used 1/3 c oil and added 1/4 c of mint. Will definately make again and share it at parties
A very well balanced recipe. Tastes fresh and delicious.
Used this recipe for a base & used what I had on hand... used vegetable broth instead of water, sweet onions instead of green onions; cilantro instead of parsley (and only had about 1/4 cup); added shredded cabbage & a tomato. Used just 1/4 cup olive oil & lemon juice. Nice, simple, delicious, nutritious.
Healthy and yummy, as the bulgur wheat was absorbing the water I added some dry parsely, dry mint and garlic salt to it for some added flavor. I cut the oil in half and used good olive oil. I also used half lemon and half lime juice ( only because that was all I had in the house) and I used half parsely and half cilantro. I crumbled some lowfat feta right before I served it In a sierian bread pocket. This was a perfect nutritious lunch for right before a grueling workout at the gym! Thank you!
The oil is too much, better to cut it in half. To give this recipe a mexican spin, I used cilantro instead of parsley, lime instead of lemon, added some shredded cheese, and topped it off with some chili sauce. It was yummy, will make again.
As a vegetarian I did appreciate the extra protein from the chickpeas. Going on past reviews, I reduced the dressing by using 3 Tbl good quality olive oil and 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice. I also added zest from one lemon, about a teaspoon of cumin, and doubled the carrots. Finally, I found that adding 1-1/2 cups of boiling water to the bulgur wheat and letting it sit for only 15 minutes was perfect -- it really soaked up the dressing that way! Fantastic spin on a classic tabbouleh and a great recipe to play around with... thanks!
I used couscous instead of bulgur and cut the oil in half and it was great! 5/5!
This is a great summer salad. It's light and crisp and just different enough to add some variety. All of the ingredients are healthy and give it a very fresh taste while the bulgur makes it filling. I added tomatoes when I made it and it tasted great.
I love this. I make it frequently, lots of protein and very satisfying. The only changes I made is- I use 1/4 cup vegetable oil, add 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar. Perfect!
This salad has great potential, but I highly recommend decreasing the parsley significantly. It was very overpowering. It was otherwise an excellent salad. Some finely chopped celery would have been excellent in it as well. I will definitely try this recipe again and apply these changes and I am confident it will be fantastic.
Salad was better the second and third time I served it, something you want to let sit in its own flavours for a bit.
This is so good! I used whole wheat cooked couscous (because I had some leftovers) and used only 1/3 of the oil (used evoo). Try adding a dash of Italian Seasonings--it makes it delicious!
Great recipe! easy to make.
This tastes absolutely delicious. I've prpeared this recipe a few times. Today, I've used quinoa instead of bulgur wheat. I added a few whole cloves, one black cardomom, a stick of cinnamon bark and a spoonful of ground cumin in with the quinoa whilst it was cooking. It tastes yummy.
I think this salad would be just as good if you added an Italian dressing instead of making this one.
Fast, easy, and good- what more can you want?
I used olive oil, and lime juice instead of vegetable oil and lemon juice. I added dried cranberries and sliced walnuts. Delicious.
I had such high hopes for this, but it didn't quite deliver. I used the bulgur and was quite surprised when it did soak up 2 cups of water! Then I added the full amount of lemon juice and half the amount of olive oil. It was too much liquid to soak in fully, and had a funny taste. Too much lemon, and not enough flavor. If I made this again, I would do it again with some of the spices people suggested, and fresh garlic as well. Then I would mix it all, and let it sit mixed together overnight. I added sliced avocados on top, and it really was a healthy meal. This has great potential though!
I used wild rice instead of bulghur and it was great. A nice light lunch.
Great recipe. Brought it to a BBQ and even the steak lovers gobbled it down. Substantial enough for a vegetarain entree. I only use half of the oil and more lemon b/c otherwise it is a bit too oily.
Ugggh! I didn't like this at all.
This is excellent and easy! It does taste like tabboulleh (Lebanese tomato and parsley salad). It is much quicker to make...not as much chopping involved. I use the bagged shredded carrots. How simple can it get? Tastes even better on day 2!
It was delicious! It works well as a main dish and bag lunch afterwards.
Good recipe. A little too lemony. A nice summer salad.
Tasty. I like the idea adding additional vegetables. I was little low on the dressing ingredients (I did choose to use less oil though, as many reviews mention) and found it a little too dry the next day. I hadn't any fresh parsley so I had to leave it out. To give it moisture, I mixed in just enough green pesto. Great flavour!
While this is a pretty healthy salad, it LACKS pizaz in the flavor. I will try some suggestions from others if I make this one again. My boyfriend who is good for eating refrigerated leftovers let this one untouched!
Very good! I think I will use less oil, or the Italian dressing next time as suggested by other members.
Very good - healthy and refreshing. I found it satisfying enough to eat as a meal. Next time, I'll cut back on the oil and add some cumin to give the dressing a little more depth.
Not bad - something different. I think it was too oily, too lemony, and a little bland. I threw 2 bouillon cubes to the boiling water, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and added loads of cumin, a dash of cayenne and one minced garlic clove to enhance it. Instead of layering, I just tossed everything together. I don't know if I'll do this again, but it will stay in my recipe box just in case. If I do, I will most definately cut down on the oil & lemon, perhaps use vinegar in place of the lemon.
very fresh. yummy
Fabulous and refreshing! I have been looking for high fiber, low fat foods that my man will eat and enjoy...this is one of them. Simple to make (and impresses friends too).
Very nice. I go easy on the oil; you do not need that much. And I toss it all ahead of time so the flavors blend. Often use for lunch served over lettuce. If you like lemon the way I do, try adding some lemon zest.
This was very good but I added balsamic vinaigrette to the water so it was like marinating the bulgur. I also added hearts of palm.
alot like tabbouleh. i like that this is a more balanced meal(protein). i added garlic. if ya like tabbouleh i think you will like this recipe.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used couscous instead of the bulger. It was great.
I used half the scallions & just mixed everything together.
DELICIOUS! even better than the tabouleh at the health food store! go organic!
Very good. Will definitely make again. I will probably use a little less oil next time
I made this for me and a vegetarian friend. She loved it. The texture took a little getting used to, but yum. I thought it was better the "next day". My boyfriend, who doesn't like to try new things wasn't jumping up and down for it, but I thought it was great.
This is basically tabbouli with grated carrots and chickpeas. I like it better with olive oil in the dressing, and you can use a food processor to shred the parsley and green onions together, with a clove of fresh garlic, then grate the carrots. Delicious.
I made too much bulgur so I added a can of rinsed and drained black beans along with the chick peas. Cut way down on the oil, and the lemon juice wasn't doing it for me so I added some Old Bay Lemon and Herb seasoning, AMAZING!
I made this toniight, but with modifications. I used less oil (olive and walnut) and added fresh pressed garlic and a bit of coconut sugar. I also used sweet chopped vadalia onions instead of green onions. And for more flavor I cooked the bulgur wheat in chicken broth, not water. Very good! Next time I might add chopped olives, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers.
Like other reviewers, I cut the oil in half. This salad was part of my lunch all week. It stayed as delicious as the first day I made it. Very refreshing!
This is good, but not my favorite.
It's a Bulgur chick pea salad as you like to call it but it has nothing to do with Tabbouleh...
The bulgur is very nice in this recipe, although after 1.5 hrs, it still hadn't soaked up all the water (I used pearl barley, which I believe is the most common). I ended up boiling it after that long, and it quickly finished up. I did add tomatoes and some lime juice, as I felt it needed some punch. I also cut back on the oil, as others recommended.
This was not good. Its bland and oily. I'm desperately searching the internet for a dressing that will save it. I don't like wasting food. Very disappointed.
I made this recipe as is, but I combined it with Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad
Excellent... I make 4 changes. I use cucumbers in lieu of carrots and I use EVOO, but exactly half the amount called for in the recipe. I top it with avocado. We love it. Thanks
I have made this many times and like it. I do add less oil and sometimes olive oil. I also vary this dish so I do not get tired of it by adding cut up tomatoes, red pepper. Cooked kale, broccoli, cut up string beans. Sometimes use lime juice instead, and add garlic powder, red pepper flakes, capers. I can also add cooked chicken, ham, turkey, shrimp and make it dinner. Yes I do change it and did rate it 5 stars but find it very versatile to make what is in my fridge or what I want.
Took advice of CSPEDA and reduced oil by 1-2TB; not oily at all. Used cilantro instead. Very much enjoyed. Will make again.