Cuban Black Beans

One of the world's great dishes! The idea is to have a spicy and maybe sweet-sour taste, with cumin, garlic & peppery-spicy veggies as you like. If you can't handle really hot foods use less spicy stuff. The salt, sugar (if any) & vinegar should be added sparingly,nt all at once, and balanced with each other. Easy to add, impossible to remove. Adding some good oil- like olive oil, or even some bacon or salt pork- will also bring out the flavor, just don't make it into a pork & beans dish. Garlic is good but don't overdo it. Add vinegar- of whatever flavor- sparingly. Everyone should make this to suit their own tastes but those who criticize it as bland are just not trying, and probably don't know how to cook! So far as beans go start with the right kind- dried black beans- wash them well to get rid of anything that isn't a bean, then soak them overnight or else hurry it up a bit by putting them on a very, very low stove. No matter how you do it it will still take many hours do do correctly. If not prepared correctly, long enough, they may seem soft but will have a mealy texture you won't like. Just take your time to have them soft enough but not mushy. Don't overstir when adding stuff or else you'll wind up with mush! And, if you just cannot stand any type of spicy food- no mattter how mild- try cooking something else, instead!