Cuban Black Beans

Serve these flavorful beans over rice, as a sauce for pasta or with a good loaf of bread.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
13 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, soak beans in water to cover overnight.

  • Rinse beans, and transfer to a large stock pot. Add onion, bell peppers, bay leaves, paprika, cumin, oregano, and chile peppers, along with water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

  • Test beans for tenderness, and when tender add garlic and balsamic vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste.

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 1.5g; sodium 11mg. Full Nutrition
