Cuban Black Beans
Serve these flavorful beans over rice, as a sauce for pasta or with a good loaf of bread.
We make theis recipe frequently. One trick I have learned regarding beans is that if I forget to soak them overnight, that covering them with boiling water and then letting them sit for an hour gets them to about the right state.Read More
Vinegar is optional and is really only used in some regions of Cuba. My family also does not use chile peppers. Cuban cooking does not normally use hot spices. Instead the key is to use garlic and salt to your tastes....beans are great the next day so I tend to make them the day before I need them. The flavor seems to concentrate. Additionally, I like to boil the beans and in a separate pan, I sweat the onions, oil and other spices and add the pre-cooked items to the beans -- I think it improves the flavor.Read More
Since it was just the two of us, I wanted to make a smaller portion using canned black beans. I actually weighed one can of beans and while it was a 15-1/2 oz. can, it weighed just 8 ozs., which was perfect to scale this recipe down to half. I sauteed the vegetables in butter first (used jalapeno for the hot green chile pepper called for), then added the drained and rinsed beans, the seasonings, and 1 cup of chicken stock. I was too chicken to use the full amount of balsamic vinegar called for, so for this half recipe I added only 1 T., half the amount called for. I simmered it all, uncovered, until most of the stock was absorbed. This was just delicious and pretty on the plate. Hubby said he hates black beans, but he likes these since this wasn't as spicy or hot as some black bean recipes are. This was the perfect accompaniment to our Cuban meal of Sea Bass Cuban Style, Saffron Rice and Jicama Salad with Cilantro and Lime, all recipes from this site.
In all honesty, I did not make this recipe. However, I am Cuban (as in FROM Cuba), and I will swear on a Bible that NO CUBAN EVER has used green chiles in their frijoles negros (black beans). While this may be a tasty "black bean" recipe, it is not - under any circumstances - a recipe for "Cuban black beans."
Quite a nice recipe, although I agree with the other comments about the vinegar. It'd probably be best to use half the amount given, as it is a touch overpowering (although it is a nice flavour). I would also agree with one of the comments made, that sweating the onions and peppers on their own while the beans cook would improve the flavour. Plus, add the spices towards the very end of the bean cooking, as the flavours tend to boil out after such a long time. Still - all said and done, it is a nice way to use black beans, it's dirt cheap, and it can be reheated in all sorts of different ways! Great rolled up in a tortilla with the sour cream!
I made this for a party to go with cuban pork. A huge hit, there were no beans left, many went back for seconds. I probably added a bit more cumin and oregano than called for, and I substitued about 1 tsp of cayenne for the green hot peppers. Reading other reviews, if you substitute white vinegar for balsamic it will be sour, balsamic vinegar has a richness and sweetness to it that white vinegar has none of. I think adding the garlic, raw, at the end made it more flavorful too. Great stuff!
I tried this two ways, both with excellent results. First, I tried as directed, but without the vinegar (the vinegar seemed to be an issue in other reviews of this recipe). This was went very well over basmati rice. Second, I fried the onion and bell peppers in extra virgin olive oil, added the garlic and spices (I left out the vinegar and hot chile peppers because I didn't have the peppers at the time), then I added a large can of black beans (after straining off the liquid in the can). This turned out to be a great base for huevos rancheros--put the beans over a corn tortilla, and top with a fried egg and salsa--yum!
I boiled my black beans in my crock pot for 3 hours, then rinsed and drained and added them to a pot with ingrediance. I didn't add the hot peppers and I used one tablespoon of cumin for a stronger kick. Cooked for another hour. This is one of my hubbies favorite meals. We love this with a Pork roast.
Excellent recipe! Subtract one of the chile peppers or leave them out completely to make it even more authentic.
Instead of onion I used onion flakes I used neither peppers, just crushed red pepper seasoning Instead of bay leaves, I used basil I added chili seasoning (not chili pepper) I did not use the hot green chile peppers (in fact, most of the reviewers said to take those out anyway) I used way more garlic I did not use the vinegar. LOL -- but despite all this, we LOVED this meal -- it was inexpensive & lasted our little family 4 days.
One of the world's great dishes! The idea is to have a spicy and maybe sweet-sour taste, with cumin, garlic & peppery-spicy veggies as you like. If you can't handle really hot foods use less spicy stuff. The salt, sugar (if any) & vinegar should be added sparingly,nt all at once, and balanced with each other. Easy to add, impossible to remove. Adding some good oil- like olive oil, or even some bacon or salt pork- will also bring out the flavor, just don't make it into a pork & beans dish. Garlic is good but don't overdo it. Add vinegar- of whatever flavor- sparingly. Everyone should make this to suit their own tastes but those who criticize it as bland are just not trying, and probably don't know how to cook! So far as beans go start with the right kind- dried black beans- wash them well to get rid of anything that isn't a bean, then soak them overnight or else hurry it up a bit by putting them on a very, very low stove. No matter how you do it it will still take many hours do do correctly. If not prepared correctly, long enough, they may seem soft but will have a mealy texture you won't like. Just take your time to have them soft enough but not mushy. Don't overstir when adding stuff or else you'll wind up with mush! And, if you just cannot stand any type of spicy food- no mattter how mild- try cooking something else, instead!
I found this recipe too vinegary and with too many chopped peppers. Also no need to bother with dried beans. I use Goya black beans- I saute the onions & one slice of green pepper in a bit of olive oil & then I add the garlic, bay leaf, cumin, S&P to taste, bit of vinegar and bit of brown sugar to balance out the flavor, and the sauteing brings out all the flavors and they blend better. THEN I add all that to the pot of beans and simmer. When you taste the cumin and garlic, that's Cuban,mmmm.
Made in crock pot. first soaked beans over night then drained. Added all other ingredients except garlic, vinegar,salt pepper. Then added water to just about cover beans. Cooked on low until soft. Before serving added garlic and pepper.
These are the best!!!!! They are a new feature to our family menu.
As part of a social studies assignment, the kids made these beans as their recipe from Cuba. We left out the hot green chile peppers because we were using a sofrito that was a little spicy. The only other change we made was that we used less balsamic because it seemed like a lot. We loved this! It was our favorite of all the Caribbean dishes we made. Thanks for sharing!
I agree with Aurelina that I was disappointed in how this recipe turned out. For starters--1.5 hours was not near long enough --I had to cook for over 2.5 hours and they were still a bit crunchy. The flavor was bland to my surprise--I was expecting more. Won't make this one again.
This recipe is great! The beans tasted exactly like the ones we enjoyed on a recent trip to Cuba. It takes a little extra time, but well worth the effort!
Excellent recipe. Pump up the chilies to make it a bit more exciting.
I made this and my husband loved them, will definetely make them again. I ommitted the chilies.
Didn't use the vingear. Needed more garlic and salt.
Thia was pretty good, and very easy. I made mine in the crockpot, and let simmer most of the day. I followed the advice of others and sauteed the veggies first in a little olive oil. My family is wimpy when it comes to "heat" so I reduced the peppers to just one , for their sake lol- and I honestly could have used both and it would have added much better flavor and not a lot of heat. This had amazing flavor and I did use the balsamic vinegar, I agree, it adds great flavor. The only thing I would do different, would be to wait to add my veggies until the last hour, given I chose the crock pot, and they lost all of their vibrant colors through all day cooking. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I havent tried this recipe as of yet. My dad came from cuba and he would do this alot. but he would add his little touch. like he never used paprika and green chile pepper, the two ingredient he did use when the beans were done. ten minutes before end of cooking he would add 3 table spoon of mashed potatoes flakes to make it thick a bit and 1 tsp of sugar. i know its sounds weird but it was good. another helpful hint if you used dried beans you can soaked them over nite (drain) or boil for about 10 mins let soak for an hour. or better yet if you have a pressure cooker dont need to do the above. just rinse and remove bits of rocks that sometimes comes in bag. in pressure cooker less cooking time about 45 min.
These were excellent!!my cuban boyfriend really liked them.will definetely make them again
I've made these twice now, once with canned beans and once with dried beans soaked overnight. The dried beans were better. This last time I doubled the recipe, using two pounds of beans. I halved the veggies, using only one onion and one red bell pepper for the two pounds of beans. I liked this better than the full amount. I also halved the amount of balsamic vinegar, as I was afraid it would be too overwhelming. I upped the amount of oregano a little, and added a little cayenne instead of chile peppers, as I wanted my one year old to be able to eat it. I added just enough water to cover the beans, and continued to add water as it cooked out. The beans turned out pretty good, and could be used in a variety of ways. I've served them with a Cuban pork roast and yellow rice, and also with a chile rellenos quiche. I think I'll eat the leftovers in burritos. Tastes great, healthy and economical.
Man, these are good! I used three cans of black beans instead of starting with beans from scratch and also made things easier by using a can of diced green chilies. Loved the flavor--I found the balsamic vinegar to be a great touch. These are great on their own or with tortilla chips. I'll be making these again for sure!
I used small black beans, and next time I'll use the regular, but this was fantastic and a great side to Jamaican Jerk chicken and Jamaican rice, and Jamaican Cabbage. Fathers day was a great success.
Oh MY! These Cuban beans are a HIT at our house! Not only are they cheap and fairly easy to make - everyone gobbled them up! I made this exactly by the recipe.. We had so much leftover (if after my hubsand gobbled up 3 servings at dinner!) we used them to make bean burritos, and refried them to serve with huevos rancheros! They are absolutely delicious - definitly will be making these again!!! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Very tasty - I cooked the beans by themselves until they were tender. I lightly sauteed the vegetables in a little olive oil, and then added them and the seasonings - all but the balsamic vinegar and the salt. I increased the temperature to medium low and allowed the beans to cook down for about 15 minutes. At that point, I added about 1T of salt and 2T of balsamic vinegar. I served it with grilled pork tenderloin, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas. A very satisfying meal.
I used this recipe for New Year's and got rave reviews. I don't use the chile peppers or the vinegar. I sautee the garlic and onions first, when that is semi-translucent I add the meat (ham hocks, diced, off the bone). I use Goya black beans, strained. Add the bay leaf half way through and a bit of cilantro after that. Cook on a low fire until simmering and smelling the house up!
First of all, this recipe turned out far too spicy for me, even though I partially de-seeded the chilli peppers. I don't understand how other reviewers found it too bland. Maybe it's because I added them at the end. At any rate, I think I shall follow the advice of Maitreg and Aduenas and leave them out altogether next time. Secondly, I thought there was too much onion and bell pepper in proportion to the beans. But perhaps that's just me.
We made these with white rice and ropa vieja for dinner tonight. They were great!! I read the reviews and used canned black beans since I forgot to plan ahead for dried, and everything still tasted great. Left out the chile peppers for my 6 and 7 year olds.
This was worth the overnight bean soak; I would jack up the spice level as it was a littler blander than I had hoped. The good news is that it tasted better the next day.
These were "fine" - nothing too special.
WOW!! That was wonderful!! This is my family's new favorite. Even my pork-hating son absolutely loved this one and asked for seconds (but it was already gone!). We will enjoy this one often. Thank you so much!
Very good! Lot's of flavor - we will definately be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
didn't care for this one.
I had to make some changes to this because I hate bell peppers. I used a can of green chili peppers instead. I also sauteed the onion before adding to the beans mixture and I highly recommend this to bring out the flavors. I used extra cumin and added some dried cilantro just because I had it in the pantry! I added creole seasoning for a little extra spice & also used red wine vinegar at the end instead of balsamic although I think either one would be great!! I truly believe that the vinegar is what makes this recipe authentic just like my favorite cuban restaurant. These beans taste even better the next day or even the day after! YUM! Oh yes, and soaking the beans for at least 8 hours is a must so they are tender when cooked.
Cuban Black Beans' Haiku: "Oh gosh these were good. Husband says, 'best beans ever!' (I followed naples.)" I used naples' review as a go-to, since I only had a can of black beans (oh, and no red bells, just green.) Pretty much did as written, and something about that combo of seasoning and the balsamic vinegar just made these so unusual and delicious! Ate them hot, sniggled a cold leftover bite, had more leftovers warmed in a tortilla w/ cheese - everytime just as good as the last.
very easy and extremely flavorful
Did not care for this one bit. The beans came out really sweet tasting. Thought they would be better the next day but was wrong. I think the vinegar is way to strong also.
Bad: too vinegary and somewhat bitter (from the reaction of the vinegar with something else?). After reading other reviews I was worried about the vinegar so I only added 2 tablespoons (of white vinegar -- I didn't have balsamic around) instead of the quarter-cup the recipe calls for. But this was just tuned out badly. My roommate suggested that adding sugar tends to counteract a vinegar flavor so I did that and that made the dish more edible. (With that change, it might've managed to get three stars if only it didn't take so much planning to prepare.)
Sorry, unbelievably bland.
This recipe was not nearly as good as I expected; tasted too strongly of vinegar. Even adding more spices like other posters suggested didn't help. Not something I would ever make again...sorry!
A really healthy, cheap,filling and TASTY dish. I used 3 cans of drained beans and simmered it for around 25 min. After that time, the vinegar wasn't overpowering
I'm sorry...this recipe was just terrible. Too much vinegar. I won't make this again.
Excellent recipe! Jack sautes the veggies before adding to beans.
Pretty tasty! It doesn't stay vegetarian if you do this, but it adds some texture and flavor if you add cooked bacon to the pot, and sprinkle the top with cheddar cheese when you serve it.
Love this recipe! I've made it twice and both times I've emailed it to friends or family because I liked it so much. We ate it topped with cheese in tortillas. One variation - I skipped the chile peppers so it wouldn't be spicy for the kids, then we spiced up the adult portions with green tabasco sauce - the flavour of the sauce blends great with the other ingredients.
balsamic seems to be optional and a would suggest a healthy dose of bold red wine and a splash of hot sause.. Excellent combination !!
Mediocre - lots of work and cook time for an okay result. Sorry.
My grandma has been making the exact same recipe for years!!!! I tried my hand a few weeks ago, and it turned out yummy! The only difference is we use white vinegar when cooking and then pour a bit of pickled bell pepper vinegar on top!
Wow, this was absolutely delicious. I used a 15 oz can of black beans (I didn't drain it). I also left out the green bell pepper and used only 1 jalapeno pepper. I substituted italian seasoning for the oregano and smoked paprika for the regular paprika. It came out wonderful. Do not skimp on the balsamic vinegar. It adds a lovely sweet flavour. The smoked paprika gave it a nice smoky finish. I will definitely use the 2 jalapenos next time though. I recommend sauteeing all the vegetables in a little bit of oil before adding the black beans. Overall, a great recipe! It was easy and quick to put together. It went great with the Brazilian Chicken recipe from this site. I even had an anti black bean friend give it rave reviews.
Absolutely no flavor. I'm thinking I did something wrong too cause the beans were hard.
This was a very easy and cheap chili that strays from the normal American chili. I really love black beans and this recipe worked for me the first time! (usually takes 2 or more times to master the recipe.) Sometimes I add a few cups of corn and it brings a sweeter taste and a bit more color to the chili. Great.
I made this using the 2 cans of kidney beans available to me and it turned out very nice. I feel like that threw off the bean to pepper ratio, but it was a great cheap healthy dish. My main warning is to not put in too much water and to not go over an hour cooking with canned beans.
Pretty good recipe for black beans. I'm still searching for one that reminds me of what I had in Florida though...more Cuban. I would make it again. I served these over Basmati rice and swordfish on top of the beans. I used regular black beans (not canned) and did a quick soak method to hurry them along.
The first time we made this, I don't think we let the beans soak enough. Next time we used canned beans and had better success. Love the flavor, great with rice.
I followed the recipe ingredients but decided to change the cooking method and saute the vegetables separately and add them at the end. That's more traditional (sofrito) and I thought I would like the texture better. Turns out that was a good idea, because my beans must have been very old. Soaked overnight and simmered > 3 hours and still not tender. Decided to toss them and opened a couple cans of black beans instead. Added the seasonings and a bit of water, simmered for a bit and added the sofrito. Left out the hot chile since I was serving this with a meal of a couple other spicy items. Served on white rice. This was very good; the bell peppers, garlic, and these spices are awesome with black beans.
This recipe is full of flavor. I have made this recipe as a side dish and as a filling for black bean burritos.
I didn't care for it, but my dauhter loved it--so I rated it in-between. Since it was such a large portion, I went with the suggestion of a can of black beans and having the recipe--we added a can of hominy which gave it that extra touch!
I made this & it turned out great. Soaked the beans overnight & then put in the crockpot on high for about a hour & then on low the rest of the day. I substituted a can of diced green chilies for the hot peppers (I like flavor but my husband’s not into really spicy foods). They were great - full of flavor but not too spicy. Thanks for the great recipe! I will be making this again
I used Goya black beans in a can instead. This recipe is amazing! My boyfriend who hated black beans slurped his bowl with this recipe. I omitted the chiles though. The balsamic vinegar gave it that BAM! I'm doing South Beach diet and would recommend this to anyone who is eating on a healthy tip.
Very good! Will become a regular recipe around here ... thanks!
Very tasty recipe
Black beans aren't that easy to get in Australia so I substituted canned borlotti beans, which worked well. I only added 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar plus one tsp on dark brown sugar and that seemed to balance out the slight bitterness.
Savoury with a very good depth of flavours. I used 2 small green thai chiles and fresh oregano. I reduced the balsamic to ~2 Tbsp-used a non sweet balsamic. Prefried the vegetables in olive oil as suggested by other reviewers - turned out great. Covered the beans with water and had to add some more partway through cooking to get a good moist texture. Will definitely make again. Excellent.
I thought they were bland.
I use canned black beans instead of dry raw beans. 5 cans is about the same as 1 pound dry beans. I make this recipe weekly
This recipe was the best black beans I've ever made. Since Cuban food is not "hot", I left out the hot green peppers and just added a dash of Tabasco for personal flavor. And, since I am a Cajun cook, first I sautéed all the veggies in butter and added a splash of chicken stock after they were soft, before adding them to my beans. I also reduced the Balsamic down to 1/8 cup (due to other's recommendations here). All of the ingredients here were spot on (with the exceptions of the peppers).
This was great! Loved it. I served it with coleslaw and corn bread to make a great meal. I only had one green pepper and will add more balsamic vinegar next time.
I make this recipe often and I think it's great. A few minor changes; I use only red bell peppers because I hate green ones; I increase the cumin and oregano to 2 tsp each, I add several diced tomatoes for a richer flavor and I add some frozen or fresh corn at the very end. Usually I use 2 seeded and diced hot red Mexican peppers. The vinegar adds a touch of tartness and is good. I serve it over rice or sometimes over diced oven roasted potatoes. I get a lot of compliments for this dish. Thanks for the recipe!
FANTASTIC!
I really loved the taste of these beasns and all my friends did too.
Considering the ingredients in this, it was surprisingly bland! We had company over, and when I cleared the table, I noticed that everone's plate still had most of their portion left.
