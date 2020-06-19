Microwave Chicken Teriyaki

Rating: 3.42 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is what you make when it's raining/snowing and you don't want to head to the dining hall or when you've got that little container of white rice leftover from takeout Chinese! This chicken can be served over rice, as a wrap, on a bun or with some added veggies as a quick and easy stir fry.

By LROHNER

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together soy sauce, ketchup, garlic powder, and sugar in a bowl. Toss chicken in sauce to coat, and place onto a microwave safe plate.

    Advertisement

  • Cover with plastic wrap and cook in the microwave on High for 5 to 8 minutes, until chicken is opaque in the center and no longer pink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 3795.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

2blest2stress
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2007
Quick Easy & delicious! Although since I'm cooking for 6 I did change the amounts to 1 cup of (low-sodium) Teriyaki 1/4 c. Ketchup 9 packets of Equal but left the garlic powder at 2 tbsp (seemed like a typo maybe & 2 tbsp was just right) and cooked four individually quick frozen chicken breasts in the sauce in the microwave. Then made "Rice Bowls" by cutting them into cubes and serving with lots of vegies on rice with the sauce poured over all - really delicious! Kids said they definitely want it again. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Sean Lowe
Rating: 1 stars
07/15/2007
Meat microwave = terrible Read More
Helpful
(20)
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sean Lowe
Rating: 1 stars
07/15/2007
Meat microwave = terrible Read More
Helpful
(20)
2blest2stress
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2007
Quick Easy & delicious! Although since I'm cooking for 6 I did change the amounts to 1 cup of (low-sodium) Teriyaki 1/4 c. Ketchup 9 packets of Equal but left the garlic powder at 2 tbsp (seemed like a typo maybe & 2 tbsp was just right) and cooked four individually quick frozen chicken breasts in the sauce in the microwave. Then made "Rice Bowls" by cutting them into cubes and serving with lots of vegies on rice with the sauce poured over all - really delicious! Kids said they definitely want it again. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Jessi C.
Rating: 3 stars
09/14/2007
I just poured teriyaki sauce over some chicken breasts and microwaved on medium for 15 minutes (microwaving meat on high makes it taste funny to me). I served it with brown rice and mixed vegetables. Pretty good for a microwave meal. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
Juliet Stoelting
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2012
THIS WAS GREAT. i didnt put it in the microwave, i was looking for a simple and quick sauce, just cut the chicken and put it in a frying pan, while it was cooking i eyeballed and mixed the other ingredients and when the chicken was moderately cooked i poured the sauce into the pan with the chicken and let it simmer a bit together, served it on top of rice with stir fried vegetables on the side. all i was missing was the chopsticks and green tea. it was delicious! (cooking will always taste better than microwave, doesnt take much longer either.) Read More
Helpful
(8)
sceple
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2012
This dish is very tasty. After chicken was done I mixed with cooked rice and brocili and cooked a little longer. Microwave cooking has it's place in many homes for a variety of reasons. Cooking meat in the microwave is possible if care is taken to cook it in short increments or on a low setting. Many adults with disabilities would not be able to live a moderately independent life without the use of a microwave. It may take the same amount of time but doesn't require as much monitoring or remembering to turn things off which could end in damage injury or worse. Just saying!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Stephanie Thomas
Rating: 3 stars
06/05/2007
the measurements should be done in grab or ml.. it's hard getting the quantity needed without them... might be why mine dind't turn out good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
dmsrecipes
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2012
I thought it was really tasty. I used some honey mustard instead of sugar in the marinade. Microwaved for 5 minutes medium-high (7) and it was excellent. Read More
Helpful
(2)
jbraniff
Rating: 2 stars
07/26/2019
This was not good for me. Way too salty. Read More
itachiseme
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2015
Tastes great Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022