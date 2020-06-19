Microwave Chicken Teriyaki

Meat microwave = terrible
Quick Easy & delicious! Although since I'm cooking for 6 I did change the amounts to 1 cup of (low-sodium) Teriyaki 1/4 c. Ketchup 9 packets of Equal but left the garlic powder at 2 tbsp (seemed like a typo maybe & 2 tbsp was just right) and cooked four individually quick frozen chicken breasts in the sauce in the microwave. Then made "Rice Bowls" by cutting them into cubes and serving with lots of vegies on rice with the sauce poured over all - really delicious! Kids said they definitely want it again. Thank you!
I just poured teriyaki sauce over some chicken breasts and microwaved on medium for 15 minutes (microwaving meat on high makes it taste funny to me). I served it with brown rice and mixed vegetables. Pretty good for a microwave meal.
THIS WAS GREAT. i didnt put it in the microwave, i was looking for a simple and quick sauce, just cut the chicken and put it in a frying pan, while it was cooking i eyeballed and mixed the other ingredients and when the chicken was moderately cooked i poured the sauce into the pan with the chicken and let it simmer a bit together, served it on top of rice with stir fried vegetables on the side. all i was missing was the chopsticks and green tea. it was delicious! (cooking will always taste better than microwave, doesnt take much longer either.)
This dish is very tasty. After chicken was done I mixed with cooked rice and brocili and cooked a little longer. Microwave cooking has it's place in many homes for a variety of reasons. Cooking meat in the microwave is possible if care is taken to cook it in short increments or on a low setting. Many adults with disabilities would not be able to live a moderately independent life without the use of a microwave. It may take the same amount of time but doesn't require as much monitoring or remembering to turn things off which could end in damage injury or worse. Just saying!!
the measurements should be done in grab or ml.. it's hard getting the quantity needed without them... might be why mine dind't turn out good.
I thought it was really tasty. I used some honey mustard instead of sugar in the marinade. Microwaved for 5 minutes medium-high (7) and it was excellent.
This was not good for me. Way too salty.