Peanut Sauce I

This is a simple peanut sauce. Serve over steamed veggies and rice.

By Bob Cody

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • In a small saucepan, whisk together peanut butter and water over low heat. Stir in vinegar, tamari, molasses, and cayenne pepper. Heat through, but do not simmer or boil; cooking can cause the sauce to curdle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 27.1g; sodium 939.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (71)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
matgurl
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2008
perfectly easy. perfectly balanced. yeah you could add this that and the other to taste. however it really is perfect as is. well i did do something slightly different. i did half molasses half brown sugar (the splenda brown sugar stuff) and it was juuust right. really really yummy. Read More
Helpful
(14)
DJ
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2008
I was looking for a simple peanut sauce for satays - for a wedding we're helping with last weekend. I found it and I love it!!! Thanks. I generally made as directed halving the cayenne and adding 2t crushed ginger and 2t crushed garlic. I used the full amount of vinegar and loved it as did all the guests. I love vinegar in general but I got the impression everyone else did too so I'm not sure what to say about some of the other reviews. Maybe know your own vinegar preferences and start with half and adjust to your personal taste I guess. Read More
Helpful
(12)
SwedePotato
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2008
I substituted soy sauce for tamari and honey for molasses...man are there some odd ingredients in this - super sweet super salty super spicy and super sour but the taste is unbelievably good. I made the breaded fried and softly spiced tofu from this site and it needed something just right to go with it and this was it! Thanks for a super quick easy and delicious recipe Laura! Will DEFINATELY make again soon! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Annesy
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2006
Excellent. After lunch at a Thai cafe we were craving more peanut sauce! I used brown sugar and rice wine vinegar and black pepper since I didn't have the exact ingriedients. We ate it over brown rice broc tofu onions and garlic. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(9)
DJINNI
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2003
This sauce is perfect! Even my "picky eater" took his requisite "one bite" and then finished the entire plate of food with this sauce on it. Very easily made too. Love it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
MAEVEN6
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2004
This is a super easy recipe and basically no flaw. I give it a 5 for that reason alone. I did use soy sauce instead of tamari and added 1t ginger paste 3 finely diced green onions with tops 1t minced garlic and 1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper. You wouldn't have to add it but I always change recipes up. lol I poured it over bow tie pasta. Next I will try lightly sauted vegies. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bret Van Horn
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2008
Tasty! I resorted to this after the store was out of our favorite peanut sauce mix and now I'll never go back. I followed recommendations to halve the vinegar and use brown sugar instead of molasses. I also added 1/2 cup more peanut butter some ground ginger curry powder cumin and 1/2 can of coconut milk. It passed the wife and kids test and we'll definitely make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Hannah
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2008
Out of all the peanut sauce recipes I have tried I must admit this one is my favourite. Like many reviewers I substituted the molasses with a touch of honey and brown sugar and used a tad bit of rice vinegar instead of distilled vinegar. I added red pepper flakes which gave it much more of a kick. Thank you for this amazing recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
