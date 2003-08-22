1 of 71

Rating: 5 stars This was so fast and delicious. I substituted honey for the molasses because I didn't have any molasses. It didn't seem as delicate as indicated regarding heat. I halved the recipe and still had enough left over to keep in the fridge for 3 days served it with lo mein carrots spinach and dry scallops after doing the initial stir frying in peanut oil. One of the quickest most versatile recipies I've ever used. I've also served it as sauce for salmon: fabulous! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars perfectly easy. perfectly balanced. yeah you could add this that and the other to taste. however it really is perfect as is. well i did do something slightly different. i did half molasses half brown sugar (the splenda brown sugar stuff) and it was juuust right. really really yummy. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a simple peanut sauce for satays - for a wedding we're helping with last weekend. I found it and I love it!!! Thanks. I generally made as directed halving the cayenne and adding 2t crushed ginger and 2t crushed garlic. I used the full amount of vinegar and loved it as did all the guests. I love vinegar in general but I got the impression everyone else did too so I'm not sure what to say about some of the other reviews. Maybe know your own vinegar preferences and start with half and adjust to your personal taste I guess. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted soy sauce for tamari and honey for molasses...man are there some odd ingredients in this - super sweet super salty super spicy and super sour but the taste is unbelievably good. I made the breaded fried and softly spiced tofu from this site and it needed something just right to go with it and this was it! Thanks for a super quick easy and delicious recipe Laura! Will DEFINATELY make again soon! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. After lunch at a Thai cafe we were craving more peanut sauce! I used brown sugar and rice wine vinegar and black pepper since I didn't have the exact ingriedients. We ate it over brown rice broc tofu onions and garlic. Very good. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce is perfect! Even my "picky eater" took his requisite "one bite" and then finished the entire plate of food with this sauce on it. Very easily made too. Love it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a super easy recipe and basically no flaw. I give it a 5 for that reason alone. I did use soy sauce instead of tamari and added 1t ginger paste 3 finely diced green onions with tops 1t minced garlic and 1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper. You wouldn't have to add it but I always change recipes up. lol I poured it over bow tie pasta. Next I will try lightly sauted vegies. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty! I resorted to this after the store was out of our favorite peanut sauce mix and now I'll never go back. I followed recommendations to halve the vinegar and use brown sugar instead of molasses. I also added 1/2 cup more peanut butter some ground ginger curry powder cumin and 1/2 can of coconut milk. It passed the wife and kids test and we'll definitely make this one again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Out of all the peanut sauce recipes I have tried I must admit this one is my favourite. Like many reviewers I substituted the molasses with a touch of honey and brown sugar and used a tad bit of rice vinegar instead of distilled vinegar. I added red pepper flakes which gave it much more of a kick. Thank you for this amazing recipe. Helpful (5)