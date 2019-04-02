Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

I love this recipe because I modified the following based on another recipe online: - Mixed in one bowl, 3 tbsp of mayonnaise and 2 tsp of lime juice to it. - Mixed in another bowl, 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/4 tsp ground red pepper, 1/4 tsp ground cumin and 1/8 tsp salt After grilling the 4 corns (shucked) until tender 10-15 minutes, I glazed the corn with the mayonnaise mixture, then sprinked the spices onto them. I recommend serving this meal with Black Bean Burritos.
This recipe works better with white corn. Plus, you need to soak it in water with the husk still on for about 30 minutes. After that, remove from water, cook until the husk is charred. Remove the husk for a juicy treat.
In addition to the lime, and if you like hot food, most vendors add chile guajillo and a little salt. It's a chile power - Cayenne is an OK sub. This stuff is really excellent - almost addicting! Great side dish if you just use corn off the cob and have no time to grill!
Growing up in East Los Angeles, this was one of my favorite after school snacks! The recipe the street vendors used was, they boiled the corn, rubbed mayo on them, sprinkled the cotija over that, squeezed on butter(usually parkay),squeezed on lime juice, and then sprinkled on chili powder (optional),in that order. I hope this helps, absolutely delish!
If you are cooking the corn indoors, pre-heat the oven to 400ºF. For 4 cobs use the following directions - 1. Mix: 3 tbsp of mayonnaise and 2 tsp of lime juice 2. Mix in a Separate Bowl: 3 tbsp grated Parmesan, 1 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp ground red pepper, 1 tsp ground cumin and 1/2 tsp salt 3. Roll shucked corn in mayonnaise mixture and then sprinkle the spice mixture on top 4. Wrap each cob tightly in tin foil 5. Cook for 25-30 minutes
i take the corn off the cob and put in a cup then add all ingredients,and mix together. they sell this corn like hotcakes here inthe summer. totally awesome. nice that i can make it home in the air,lol OH YEA DONT FORGET A LITTLE MEXICAN PEPPER IS MISSEN!!!! use one of the fruit pepper they sell its awesome!!!
We will be grilling this alot this summer. So different and tasty! Don't be afraid of the mayo, It really is used as a binder. I can't wait to share this with my friends at our first barbeque this spring. This corn is going to knock their socks off!!
I lived in Chicago for years and missed the "elotes man" and his cart. So now I my own version of "Mexican Corn". But I do not do it with corn on the cob. I use a bag of fresh frozen corn, 2 Tablespoons butter, 1/4 mayo, parmasean cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. My family LOVES it.
I was a little scared to throw these on the grill w/out husks or foil but they cooked beautifully & we loved the charred flavor. I used low-fat mayo & I subbed fresh grated parmesan for the cotija. And I just mixed the melted butter up into the mayo & slathered it on. I forgot the lime though....that would have been a great addition.
I love corn on the cob fixed this way. It's important to use Cotija cheese...we tried Parmesan once and it was just not the same. I do use a shortcut, though. I buy "Mayonesa" brand mayonnaise...it already has the lime in it!
I made this last night but I made a couple little changes and it was PERFECT! First, I shucked the corn then buttered it and wrapped in tin foil. Grilled for about 30 minutes, turning every 5 or so. Then, opened the foil and used a spatula to lightly coat with mayo, liberally sprinked with Cotija and then with Mexican Hot Chili Powder. Served right on the same tin foil with a slice of Lime, it was PERFECT! Amazing...
You can't go wrong with this recipe! After grilling to a light/medium char: I omitted the butter, brushed on some low fat mayo, rolled it in grated pecorino romano cheese (nice and tangy), dashed some chili powder on it and finished it with a squeeze of lime. SO GOOD! This will definitely be on my 'Last Supper' menu...LOL
Made this tonight and I accidentally mixed the butter and mayo together before I basted it onto the corn but it was still really good. I also added cayanne, chilli powder and cumin to the mayp mixture. Used grated ramano for the cheese and roasted in the oven on 350 for about 15 minutes since I realized we didnt have charcoal. It came out perfect! I will be making again soon!
Definitely will grill corn this way every time - I put the butter & mayo on before grilling - added spice mixture and then grilled - made a nice crust on the corn - big hit with everyone - the lime is a must at the end
As the first reviewer suggested, I sprinkled with combined seasoning mix. Also soaked corn with husks for awhile before grilling. This is almost heaven food. My husband said this was the best corn he's ever had. I agree. For me, the lime squeezed on takes it over the top.
i loved this as well as my family all did too. i did alter though and cut them into chunks put all ingredients except cotija cheese into ziplock bag mixed up poured onto cookie sheet then topped with cotija cheese and baked in the oven at 350 till cojita cheese was slightly golden edges. my 17 month old grandson couldnt get enough he ate the rest for lunch the next day.
Super Yummy...just added some cumin and chlli powder to the mayo and then sprinkled all with a little paprika for presentation...everyone grabbed so fast from the platter I didn't even get to snap a photo...
Almost always make our corn-on-the-cob like this! My brother-in-law won't eat it any other way! Can easily substitute parmesan or romano for the cotija & I set out a shaker of chile con limon. For a relative w/ dentures I just remove the ears of corn from the stalk & mix everything to gether in a bowl. Kind of addictive actually!
We first learned about eating corn this way at a church fair. Now I have the exact, and simple directions. We so enjoyed it last night with the new bumper crop of corn this year!!!Thank you for sharing! ***Oh you don't have to use grilled corn, boiled/simmered works fine! The cheese is now found in most grocery stores, found ours at a Walmart Supercenter!
I am so glad that I have found a great way to get some 'elote' when a street vendor cannot be found. For my preference, I omitted the butter, but stuck with the mayo, cotija, and added some pico de gallo (the powdered version found in the mexican aisle of the supermarket). I always wondered what red 'spice' the vendors use, and a Mexican friend of mine told me it was pico de gallo. Anyway, it is great corn! Be sure to use a squeeze of lime! Delicious!
Very, very good recipe for fresh corn! I had this twice at parties before deciding that I had to learn how to make it on my own :o) I did use other reviewers recommendations (the most popular ones) and used parmesan cheese just because I already had it and didn't want to buy the cotija cheese just for this recipe. So yummy! I'll use this one again many times. Thank you! Oh yeah, I did leave the corn in the husk after cleaning off the silks so I wouldn't have to worry about burning/charring it too much.
Made this tonight for the first time... the family loved it! picky eaters (girls, ages 9 and 13) ate 2 each! Used skwebsters suggestions and it was awesome! Plan to make it this Saturday for 100 people at a Surprise Party for a friend, should go well with the Carnitas, and other Mexican fare! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was extremely well received by my entire family at a non conventional Christmas eve feast. I did make some slight changes though, by using 3 normal sized cans of white shoepeg corn, drained, and poured into a pyrex 8x10 baking dish. I used 1/2 cup of butter by cutting it up into pats and placing them on top of the corn and broiling it in the oven until some of the kernels became brown. I then added about 1/2 cup "light" mayonnaise then squeezed in some lime juice and sprinkled on parmesan cheese.
This was a delicious way to dress up grilled corn on the cob! I didn't have cotija cheese so I freshly grated some Parmesan cheese instead. I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't mind the mayonnaise at all. But after making it as written I will probably skip the butter next time due to the unnecessary extra calories. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Love this. I was first introduced to this when I worked at a restaurant that had a lot of Mexican employees. They used Parmesan because that's what we had at the restaurant, and that's what I use because I always have some on hand... so good!
My brother has been eating corn like this for years since his neighbor who is Mexican introduced it to him. Since he's raved about it for years, i decided it was finally time for my family to give it a whirl. So, the result is that this is most likely the ONLY way we'll eat corn on the cob ever again! My 9 yr old son who despises mayo, ate his corn so fast, it was all over his face! When I told him there was mayo on it, he said he'll only eat it on corn. So delish, i can't even explain. Going to have to make sure all summer that I have Cojito cheese on hand! Can't wait to try it with our corn from the garden!! :-)
My family loves this recipe. We make it with fresh corn on the cob when its in season and then we make it in the winter with frozen corn. We just throw the corn in a pan with some butter and cook until it starts to brown and then mix in the mayo and cheese.
Loved this. I want more now for breakfast!! I mixed up the butter mayo and spices all in one bowl, sprad it on the hot corn and topped with the cotija cheese. Just the best. I didn't have acess to a grill so I cooked the corn on the stovetop for a few minutes.. bet it is even better grilled
Perfect Recipe, but I had to spice it up "Latino Style" with some cayenne pepper sprinkled atop the grated cheese. Note: Parmesan cheese does work well as a substitute, and boiled corn (boiled in buttery, salted water) makes this recipe a hit too !!!
Love this! I do what another reviewer suggested and mix the mayo with lime and in a seperate bowl mix the cheese with chili powder, cumin and red pepper. then coat the corn after the mayo stuff has been rubbed on. I've also used the crumbly queso fresco cheese once when I could not find cojita cheese, which was even better I thought. Because it's a little messy, I cut the kernals off the cob and into a bowl and eat it that way. YUM!
It was good, but if you're serving a crowd that has never tried it before, it could be a major miss. My crowd didn't take to it like I had thought. However, when I got my picky guests to try it, they opened up and really liked it.
YUMMY! This was the first time I grilled corn straight on the rack without foil or in the husk; it was really good this way. We enjoyed the flavors even though I used parmesan in place of the cotija cheese. I will have to look for it in the stores next time I make it. My butter had some garlic from making garlic bread and I sprinkled a little chili powder as well as salt & pepper.
What a wounderful recipe. A real change of pace from the usual grilled corn on the cob. I usually have ears left over not this time. I just added a little salt to mine and that was it.Use the lime wedge's you won't regret it. Thanks for sharing
This is a good recipe-- I personally love Elotes. But if you want it to be authentic, use mayo con limon. This is what hispanics normally use. It adds a very light citrus twist to it. So this is how we make it in my home, cook the corn shucked, spread mayo con limon (mayonnaise with lime), roll in cotija cheese, and spread a little ketchup on it. That is how you normally see it.
EXCELLENT!!!These were sooooo good. The entire family loved it. I did make changes. I did not use the grill. I baked in a covered dish for 25 minute on 350. mixed the mayo and butter together and spread on corn right after it came out of the oven. then sprinkled parmesean cheese (could not find cotija. I will definately make this again.
For those that have settled for parmesan chesse as a replacement to Cojita cheese, what a shame. This recipe AS IS does not need tweaking, modifying or any overhaul whatsoever. I tried the parmesan cheese method because I did not have all the ingredients, and at the time it deserved a very good rating, until I got my lazy butt to the store and got Coitja cheese. I finally made the real deal and the parmesan cheese method was instantly downgraded to OK. Make this corn as is and I guarantee you will be the gourmet griller you sought out to be. Cotija cheese all the way!
I'm giving this 5 stars....would give more if I could...the only thing I going to say is OMG....THIS IS DELICIOUS! I had the corn with the prosciutto wrapped asparagus, the "Yummy chicken" on a stick and made the wedding punch....all done on the grill (except the punch of course).....all receipes from this site.....everyone wanted more of everything.... I LOVE THIS SITE....
I am so glad a reviewer posted how to make this cheese with parmesan because I couldn't find cotija in the grocery store. Mixed in one bowl, 3 tbsp of mayonnaise and 2 tsp of lime juice to it. - Mixed in another bowl, 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/4 tsp ground red pepper, 1/4 tsp ground cumin and 1/8 tsp salt. This was a perfect combo!! I served with chili-lime chicken kabobs found on allrecipes.
A few adjustments: I replaced the cojita cheese with grated parmesan, which is easier to find. I also thinned out the mayonnaise by adding the lime juice to it and seasoned it with salt and pepper. I made it a little healthier by cutting out the butter and sprinkling some cayenne pepper on the top of the cheese. Voila!
I am a big fan of Elote!! I was looking for a different way to make it. It wasn't as good as my original way. Sweet corn, you dont need butter. and instead of the wedges of lime which is NOT optional, you have to put a seasoning on it. Lemon Pepper, or Cayenne is MUCH better! Good for a different ingredient though!
This was a great recipe, perfect for Cinco de Mayo! I found the cojita cheese at a wonderful Mexican grocery store, and I'll be back to shop there many more times, for sure. Thanks for turning me on to this yummy treat, LOVED it!
Amazing! After vacationing in Mexico and being unable to find a vendor with this corn I had to make it when I returned home. I was apprehensive about the mayonnaise, but WOW! We sprinkled with cayenne pepper too! We will be having this again.
At first glance, elote does not sound very appetizing at all to me... hmm corn on the cob with mayonnaise. But, my husband asked for it and ... not bad. I made it the first way and the husband liked it but he wanted something more. So, instead I just put butter spray all over the ear first. Then, instead of just mayonnaise, I mix mayonnaise with equal part of hot sauce. It gives it a great flavor (and kick). Cojita cheese is good on it. I have also made this with 3 blend Italian cheese, when that's what I had on hand, and once with cottage cheese. Very good. This is a different way instead of regular old boring corn-on-the-cob. Also, letting it flame over the fire is delicious. If you do not plan on cooking your corn over fire though, do not boil it instead. I know a fast trick! If your corn is thawed (if not, thaw it), wet a paper towel and ring it out. Wrap your shucked corn inside the paper towel, then microwave it on high for about 5 minutes (depending on your particular microwave. Mine used to take 5 but now it takes 6 or 7, so it really just depends). Your corn will taste just as good microwaved as it does boiled, it's just easier. I hope I helped someone out there. Thank you.
I have never been very fond of corn on the cob. For some reason, the picture along with this recipe got my attention, so I tried it. OMG, I now love corn on the cob. As many have said, the recipe doesn't sound all the good, but you must try it. I did make some tweaks as skwebster recommended. I added 1/2 t. chili powder, a dash of cayene,a dash of cummin and some salt to the mayo. I went to 3 stores before I found the grated cotija cheese. Ranch Market (a Mexican Supermarket) had it in their cheese deli in bulk. This really was great. And I even forgot the lime.
Wonderful! I followed the top recommendations and did the following as the base recipe looked a little plain: Mixed 3 tbsp of mayo and 2 tsp of lemon juice in one bowl. Mixed in another bowl: 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/4 tsp ground red pepper, 1/4 tsp ground cumin and 1/8 tsp salt After grilling the 4 corns (shucked) until tender 10-15 minutes, I glazed the corn with the mayonnaise mixture, then sprinked the spices onto them. Note: I used some high quality chile powder for this and kind of eyeballed the measurements. So good! The most unique corn on the cob I've had. Thanks for the recipe!
This is sooooooo so good! I've made this a few times, the only thing is I don't have a grill. I just buy frozen corn and boil it for 8 minutes then add the butter, mayo and roll it in the shredded cotija cheese. I also sprinkle it with chili powder and cayenne pepper. I agree with many other reviewers.. I will never go back to eating regular corn on the cob. The cotija cheese has such a great mellow flavor, I really can't imagine trying parmesan on here after trying the cotija. Don't be scared off by the mayo, if you spread it on lightly, just enought to bind the cheese, then you won't be able to taste it at all.
This is very similar to the elote i make, except i boil the corn. then spread the mayo, sprinkle queso fresco evenly, and drizzle a small amount of butter on top. For those in my family that love chili, i add some pico de gallo to theirs. That said, this recipe is great, the grilled corn really brings out the flavor and i will be making elote both ways from now on.
This is so crazy delish! I've made this about 10 times and love it. I've used every kind of cheese and seems like my family loves it with the shaved fresh parmesan cheese. The Cojita is great too. Lime is a MUST and brings all the flavors together. My new fav way to eat corn!
