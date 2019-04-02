Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

This Mexican corn on the cob recipe was given to me by a Mexican friend of mine. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way.

Recipe by blakleyl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Grill corn on the preheated grill until hot and lightly charred all over, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Roll corn in melted butter, then spread evenly with mayonnaise. Sprinkle with cotija cheese and serve with a lime wedge.

Tips

Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 368mg. Full Nutrition
