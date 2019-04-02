Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

At first glance, elote does not sound very appetizing at all to me... hmm corn on the cob with mayonnaise. But, my husband asked for it and ... not bad. I made it the first way and the husband liked it but he wanted something more. So, instead I just put butter spray all over the ear first. Then, instead of just mayonnaise, I mix mayonnaise with equal part of hot sauce. It gives it a great flavor (and kick). Cojita cheese is good on it. I have also made this with 3 blend Italian cheese, when that's what I had on hand, and once with cottage cheese. Very good. This is a different way instead of regular old boring corn-on-the-cob. Also, letting it flame over the fire is delicious. If you do not plan on cooking your corn over fire though, do not boil it instead. I know a fast trick! If your corn is thawed (if not, thaw it), wet a paper towel and ring it out. Wrap your shucked corn inside the paper towel, then microwave it on high for about 5 minutes (depending on your particular microwave. Mine used to take 5 but now it takes 6 or 7, so it really just depends). Your corn will taste just as good microwaved as it does boiled, it's just easier. I hope I helped someone out there. Thank you.