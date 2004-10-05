Tofu Parmigiana
Breaded tofu a la parmigiana. You'll just about swear this is eggplant or veal! One of my husband's favorites, and he doesn't even suspect! Serve with a simple crisp green salad, angel hair pasta and garlic bread.
This recipe was fantastic! I was skeptical, since I have had dubious success with tofu in the past, but this turned out perfectly. After reading the reveiws, I sliced the tofu to 1/4 inch thickness, pressed the slices with paper towel to absorb moisture, froze for 30 minutes on a cookie sheet, then removed and dipped in flour, then egg, then crumbs. Rather than frying, I baked the tofu at 350 degrees for 15 minutes each side, on a cookie sheet rubbed lightly with olive oil. The pieces did not break, and came out crispy and delicious. I then layered the ingredients as follows in a large loaf pan: tomato sauce, half the tofu, half the cheese, repeat. For those who are interested in macronutrient composition, this came out as 30% protein, 30% carbs, 40% fat (with low fat cheese and baked, not fried). It was perfect, and, yes, my carnivorous boyfriend loved it. Would be great for guests, as the breading and assembly can be done ahead.Read More
I'm a vegetarian, and I love tofu and use it weekly, but I didn't really care for this. The texture and the flavor were both lacking. I won't be making these again, sorry.Read More
I love this recipe... I'm eating leftovers for lunch right now. Some very important changes: After slicing the tofu, press the slices gently between paper towels to drain the water. Then BAKE IT on a nonstick sheet until it begins to turn golden. You will thank me. Yes, I bake it before frying it... the baking is not instead of frying. the extra step just makes the texture SO much better... I cook w/ tofu in this way alot. Also, like other reviewers said, I dip the tofu slices in egg before breading and have NO issues w/ the breading coming off while frying.
For a more chicken like texture, make sure you choose the firmest tofu you can find. Cut the tofu into the size and thickness you preffer. Pat the tofu dry (kitchen paper towel). Then place them in freezer bags or plastic wrap and place them in the freezer overnight or at least for 8 hours. when ready to use place the tofu in a deep bowl and pour boiling water over the tofu. Pat dry tofu the coat it with the breadcrumbs. If the breadcrmbs don't stick spray the tofu cuts with cooking spray. I baked mine in the oven on a cookie tray sprayed with cooking oil. The texture after doing this process makes it a million times better. Good luck.
If you are not used to using extra firm tofu. Make sure that you freeze the entire "block", whether packed in water or not. Take out and defrost on counter for three (3) hrs or microwave for 3 min..it'll be like a sponge texture. Squeeze excess moister out and then, use just like you would meat. Much heartier consistency and meat eaters will be suprised.
This was fantastic, my husband knew there was tofu in the recipe, but was unable to find it between "the chicken" pieces! I prefer to coat the tofu with a beaten egg then with the crumbs and to cook it in the oven instead of in the pan (around 20 minutes at 375F. This way it is crispier.
This was super easy and quick to make, and very tasty! To get good bread crumb coating on the tofu without using eggs or oil, I first pressed the tofu into the breadcrumbs, then sprayed each piece all over with cooking spray and then pressed the tofu into the crumb mixture again--this worked well. I also fried the tofu with cooking spray. The result was a delicious, non-greasy dish! I would definitely make this again!
This was excellent. My fiance and I are not big tofu eaters, but thought we'd try this. I used a jar of pasta sauce and I followed some of the other suggestions: I blotted the water off the tofu then I froze the tofu for 30 minutes, then I cut it into 1/4 inch slices, I dipped it in flour then egg then the crumbs and I baked it on its own for 12 minutes on each side before putting it in the casserole. I served it over spaghetti. When I told my fiancé what we were having for dinner, he turned his nose up but it was so good that he was picking at the leftovers right after we ate!
This is the BEST tofu recipe I have ever made!! I have cooked it for guests who said they hated tofu....but after they tasted it, they changed their minds. This has become my husbands favorite meal! I made this recipe a little lighter by using cooking spray instead of the oil, and baking it instead of frying it. It worked out really well! And took away a lot of the fat.
Just great! I sometimes jazz it up a little by using fancy spaghetti sauces instead of plain tomato sauce. I also like use 2% cottage cheese instead of mozza, just to reduce the fat a little. Tastes just as good IMHO, and keeps the dish moist too! Many thanks to whomever suggested baking the tofu instead of frying -- works REALLY well, and it's less work-intensive for the chef to boot.
Thank you reviewers for the tofu advice. I drained, cut my firm block into 6 slabs, threw in freezer for 30 minutes, dredged in flour, then egg, then crumb mixture (had to almost double that) and cooked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes on each side in a pam-sprayed pan. I've cooked a lot with tofu but it has never been this firm. Wow! And the dish itself was excellent. A true keeper!
WOW. One of the best dishes ever. I followed another user's suggestion, cut the tofu into 1/4 inch thickness, blotted with paper towel and froze for 15 minutes. Prepared tofu as follows: 1. dip in flour 2. dip in beaten egg 3. cover with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. Did not fry but baked tofu at 375 for fifteen minutes on each side. Used 12 oz. tomato sauce instead of 8 and added spinach. Assembled in a loaf pan as follows: 4 oz. tomato sauce mixture, 1/2 baked tofu, 2 oz. cheese. Next layer: 4 oz. sauce, second half of baked tofu, 1 cup baby spinach, last 4 oz. of sauce, 2 oz. of cheese and 3 Tbs. parmesan. Baked as directed. Omg this was amazing! I will make it again and again.
Wonderful recipe ~ kids & husband devour it every time! For the shear ease of already being seasoned, I use Italian bread crumbs and our favorite tomato sauce. I also bake the slices rather than frying; 350degrees, 15 min. on each side. I must highly recommend freezing the tofu slices; it really does make a difference. Freeze overnight if able, but 30 min. works too.
This is hands down, the best recipe I've ever used on this site. I made the following changes based on other reviews: Sliced up tofu into 1/4" slices, patted dry, and froze overnight. The next day, dethaw by pouring hot water over and then patting dry again. Coated tofu in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Baked the tofu at 350 for 15 minutes per side (lightly oiled pan), then finally sauteed them until golden brown. Stuck them back in a pan, covered with cheese & sauce, baked until the cheese melted & then served over pasta. Absolutely FABULOUS, you will swear you are eating veal!
Very Good! I read the other reviews and flour/egg/breadcrumbed and baked in the oven. I made fresh breadcrumbs out of rye bread and it really added to the flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Those that rated this dish low had to have messed up the recipe! They should try it again, because this was delicious! I bought extra firm tofu and put it in the freezer for a half an hour before using it to "firm" it up. I also followed other's advice and used a flour, then egg, then breadcrumb coating. I baked it at 350 degrees, on a cookie sheet coated with PAM, for about 20 minutes and then did the layering and further baking. I used my own homemade marinara and doubled the amount of mozzarella (low fat). My husband "The Meat Eater" couldn't believe he was eating tofu!
I enjoyed this very much!!! I used extra firm tofu and dried it on paper towels. I sparyed it with pan spray and rolled it in the bread crumbs. I only got a light crust and it wasn't very crispy but it was chewy and very good. It's nice to be able to add a new tofu recipe to my menu, and I'm just learning to expand my use of it. Thank you.
I follow Torontois' suggestions and freeze, flour, egg, bread and then bake, but bake all the slices. Then I refrigerate and take out the slices that I need, add tomato sauce, and then mozzarella and parmesan cheese and heat in the toaster oven until warm. SO quick and good!
Great recipe. I want to add that I noticed everyone recommended freezing the tofu first, then going through the trouble of squeezing water between paper towels, bla bla, baking first, then frying, then baking again...um...not necessary. As long as you have extra firm tofu, simply drain the water from the packaging, dip the tofu in the bread crumbs (and you DO NOT need to dip in eggs, the crumbs stick just fine without it), then bake it. You don't even have to fry it. That simple.
This recipe was awesome. My husband says that it's his new favorite way to eat tofu. I do have one suggestion, though. Put the breading in a gallon-sized ziploc bag. You may need a little more than the recipe requires. Then, dip the tofu into eggbeaters then place it in the bag with the breading. You can put about half of the tofu in the bag at a time. Then, close the bag and gently roll the bag to get all of the tofu completly covered in the breading. The breading will stay on much better through this technique.
WOW!!!!! I have been a vegetarian eating tofu for 15 years, and this is the most incredible way I have ever prepared it!!! My meat eating, non tofu loving, husband, was surprised that he also loved it, and couldn't wait to have it as leftovers for lunches...!!!! I am doing the happy dance right now, and I really have to stop myself from eating it all! I followed the recommendations to slice the extra firm tofu (I did 1/4"), freeze it for 30, thaw for 15, flour, egg, and bread (I used 2 pieces of bread processed into crumbs, and added a bunch of italian seasoning, because I didn't have any oregano), baked on a cookie sheet at 375 for 15min on each side, and drizzled olive oil over each side). I can't say enough about this recipe!!!! It's not often that vegetarian recipes are a hit with both of us:) Success!!!
After making this recipe quite a few times, I think I've perfected it. Always freeze tofu before you use it! I use extra firm tofu, thaw it and squeeze out all the extra water. Slice it up, then soak them in vegetable broth for a bit. I then squeeze them out a little, dip them in flour, then egg, then the crumb/cheese mixture. I then bake them at 350, 15 minutes each side. I add spinach in my layers, otherwise the rest stays the same. This is soooo delicious!
I love this recipe and I make it regularly! It is always tricky for me to keep the tofu from sticking to the pan (I only use stainless steel and don't have non-stick pans). The trick is to really press the water out of the tofu by wrapping the block in paper towels and putting a weight on it. I also have more success when I use my wok. Delicious recipe, thanks!
Fantastic and yet simple. My wife has been willing to try Tofu for the first time in her life and this recipe has convinced her that Tofu is "better" than chicken. This Tofu Parmigiana has great flavor!
This is a really delicious dish. Instead of dipping the tofu in water, I dipped it in a beaten egg and dipped it in the breadcrumb mixture and then I fried it in a shallow skillet with a bit of olive oil. After frying, I laid the tofu pieces in a 9x13 pan, and then topped with spaggetti sauce and shredded cheese and then baked in the oven. It was delicious.
This is a fantastic recipe. If you like eggplant parmigiana you won't even notice the difference when you use tofu. A lot of people complained that the bread crumbs didn's stick to the tofu....instead of soaking the tofu in water I dipped it in a beaten egg and it worked out perfectly...use eggbeaters if you don't eat dairy products!!!
This was even better the next day! I obeyed the recipe =), except for not frying the tofu. I pressed out the water under a weight and between kitchen towels, sliced and froze it for an hour. Then we breaded it (egg seemed to work better than water) and baked it on a well-oiled tray at 450 F, bottom rack, for about 10 minutes per side. We put our doubled recipe in a 9 x 13 pan and layered it. "TOFU!" The kids announced to their dad. "It was rated highly," I explained as he took his first bite. He swallowed and said, "I can see why!"
This was really delicious. I followed a couple of reviewer's advice and did the following. First drained, patted dried, and froze the tofu for about 3 hours. Took it out of the freezer and let it thaw for a couple of hours on some paper towel to drain it. Sliced into 3 pieces, then baked at 350 for about 18 minutes (make sure to spray your baking sheet with non-stick spray, or use parchment paper...I did neither and the tofu almost stuck to the tray.) Remove tofu from oven, let cool briefly, then dredge in four, egg, then breadcrumb mixture. Then I followed the recipe's instructions to pan fry and then bake it. My husband, who is primarily a carnivore and who I'm trying to get to eat meat-free once a week, loved it. Will definitely be making again.
A big hit with my family. I used some of Morningstar Farms' herby fake chicken things (they were supposed to be like grilled chicken). It turned out really tasty and good.
This was really good! To make it healthier I baked the tofu instead of frying it. After I dipped the tofu in the breadcrumb mixture I baked them 15 min. on each side at 350 F. It still turned out great!
This is a GREAT recipe!! My family and I really enjoyed this alot, my husband was even talking about this dish the next day!! Only adjustments I made was, I doubled the recipe, dipped the tofu in egg, and used Italian Panko Crumbs (gives a nice crunchy coating), 2 teaspoons of Kosher Salt, Extra Firm Tofu, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, and I used 2 - 18 oz. jars of 'Giorgio Baldi' Tomato & Basil Marinara Sauce (My Favorite) I will for sure make this again!! Thanks for the recipe!!
Super recipe! This has convinced a lot of my family to love tofu. I have altered the recipe several times. I hate soaking, breading, etc...too much time. I drain, pat dry then slice the tofu with a cheese slicer, put it on a lightly oiled baking stone and sprinkle with a spice mixture, Penzeys' Mitchell Street Steak Seasoning is fantastic. Bake in a moderate oven until the tofu starts to turn golden then turn, sprinkle and bake on the other side. You can then use it in this recipe, refrigerate or freeze for later use. Try different cheeses, a touch of asiago is great. Thanks for this recipe, it really gave me confidence to cook with tofu!
One helpful tip: Freeze the tofu instead of just leaving it in the fridge. Defrost when ready to use. This helps make the tofu more 'meaty.' I was very happy with recipe and my family loved it! Served pasta and garlic bread on the side. Awesome!
I love having vegetarian night at least twice a week and this recipe ensures that my meat-loving husband looks forward those night just as much as me. I double my recipe and add tomato slices and chopped basil in between layers. Also I make garlic spaghetti and mixed green salad to go along with. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Jill!
This is wonderful recipe. My family loved it. I froze tofu a few hours before I was prepared to make the recipe. I added fresh basil to the sauce and fried tofu 5 minutes on each side to get crispy. It taste just like eggplant parm. Definetly a keeper!!
I loved this tofu parmigiana recipe served over linguini with tomato sauce. The only thing I did differently was to just melt the cheese right on top of the tofu slabs in the pan once they were cooked, instead of putting them in the oven in a casserole dish with sauce. Then I just spooned sauce over them when I served them.
I wanted to like this, but just couldn't. I think this is one of those things that you just have to make quite a few times and perfect it - I would definitely read through some of the most helpful reviews before you make it because some of the reviews are very different from what the original recipe says. You can definitely tell it's tofu...and NOT eggplant or veal. I usually like tofu but I did not care for this. =(
Spectacular and easy, especially when paired with homemade marinara.
This was delicious! I laid the tofu pieces side by side although it looks like they are stacked in the picture.
This is a great tofu recipie. I dredged the tofu slices in milk and then breaded them. I also used feta cheese in the final baking process instead of parmesean for a little added "zing". They were mildy (nicely) crispy in the end, but did NOT reheat well the next day. Even my step daughter who strains to eat healthy vegetarian food took to these. Good Luck to those who try it out. We certainly recommend this recipie.
This was delicious. I made it according to the recipe, but to help the bread crumbs stick, I dredged the tofu slices in flour and dipped them in a beaten egg before pressing them in to the bread crumb coating. Even my carnivore husband who HATES tofu, loved this (and didn't know it was tofu until I told him). I will definitely make this again.
Made this with the changes people suggested and loved it.
I have never tried the frozen method to cooking with tofu but have been cooking with it for several years now. I buy extra firm tofu and let it sit for 15 - 25 minutes on a plate to drain the water, the texture has always come out great for me this way. Then I dip the tofu in egg before the bread crumbs to get the breading to stick better. If your a tofu lover you will enjoy this dish!
This was a great dish. It was easy to make for the most part, though the tofu was a little difficult to work with and fell apart during the breading process. I followed most reviewers' advice and baked the tofu rather than fried it. I think it's an exaggeration to say it could pass as meat. UPDATE: I made this again, following the advice to press and freeze the cut tofu overnight then pour boiling water over it. This REALLY improves the texture. Dipped in egg before the breading and it didn't fall off at all. I tried it frying it this time and admit I like it better--much faster and crisper that way!
Praise, praise and more praise at the dinner table!!! My husband absolutely loved this dish. Wouldn't change a thing! Bravo!
This is a really great recipe. Def freeze the tofu as suggested by other reviewers, it makes a remarkable difference. Dont forget about it though, I did and left it for about a week and it wasn't very nice. But apart from my own mistake this is a fantastic way to eat tofu, even for those tofu-haters. Great recipe thanks for submitting.
My hubby and I enjoyed this, but my 10 year old didn't like it as much. You do need to dry the pieces of tofu with a paper towel. I took the advice of others and baked mine at 350 for about 15 minutes on each side first, then dredged in flour, egg, and breadcrumb mixture, then fried it. After that I layered sauce, tofu, cheese, repeat and baked it in a bread pan so there were more layers. I probably used 1 cup of cheese rather than 4 ounces. I'd make again for sure for the adults!
This was a GREAT recipe!! I ended up cutting the tofu a little thinner, so using a smaller casserole dish I layered the tofu with the sauce and then topped with the remaining sauce and cheeses. We will be adding this to our rotation of weeknight dishes.
I make this a lot for our vegetarian family (including 2 teenagers). I top it with a lasagne-like ricotta topping (ricotta mixed with egg, salt and some herbs). I serve it with a side of angel hair pasta, sauteed in garlic and grapeseed oil.
very popular with 2 year old's and 40 year old's in this house....I did coat the tofu in egg after putting the cut up tofu in the freezer for about 20 - 30 minutes and the recipe couldn't have been easier..i'd highly recommend this. Torontois review and alternatives were fantastic..thanks ; )
Easy to make. Delicious. Even my 'meat-eating' friends loved it.
I made this last night with a few changes and it was so good! Added some sauted mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, lots of spinach and olives to the tomato sauce and also more garlic. My husband, who is not a tofu fan, loved it and took the leftovers to work today! thanks for the recipe!
AWESOME!!! way better than I expected :)
Absolutely awesome recipe! My entire family loves this one. I fry the tofu slices in olive oil once before dipping in breadcrumbs and frying again because it seems to make the crumbs stick better, but it isn't really necessary. I also use extra firm tofu and make sure to squeeze out as much water as possible by wrapping it in paper towels, putting the block of tofu between two plates, and stacking canned goods on top for a few minutes. Tip: it's a lot easier to slice the tofu if you use a cheese slicer.
So so good! I followed another users comments in prepping & cooking the tofu: I froze the slices first, then coated in flour, dipped in egg and then covered in the bread crumb mixture of crumbs, parmesan and oregano. Then baked it at 350 for 15 minutes on each side. Then I used a loaf pan, layering sauce, tofu, cheese 3 times. I doubled up the bread crumb mixture and the sauce. It was so so so good!
Excellent recipe. I froze the tofu according to the directions from a previous reviewer. I also added some ricotta on top of the tofu. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe was great!!! My boyfriend and I loved it. I did change one thing though. I did not freeze the tofu overnight like many suggested because I never think that ahead for dinner plans. I took two eggs and mixed them well with a fork in a shallow bowl. I then sliced the tofu, patted dry with a paper towel, rolled in the egg and then into the bread crumb mix. I then rolled it in the egg again (losing some breading) and put it back in the bread crumbs this time getting a nice thick coating to put right in the saucepan. I added more sauce when I baked it and it was amazing!!!
One more vote for "surprisingly delicious." Since I'm used to doing this with other tofu recipes, before cooking I wrapped the tofu block in paper towels and put a heavy pot on top in order to press out as much moisture as possible. I think this helps ensure a firm, "meaty" texture, which works well for this recipe in particular.
I liked this, however, I needed an egg mix to make the bread crumbs really stick/stay. I also used super firm tofu and I'm glad I did... I don't think I would have cared to much for the texture otherwise. I'm a vegetarian and I eat tofu all the time but to bread and pan fry regular firm, it almost tastes like a soft filling. Definitely use extra or super firm.
This was our first experience with tofu and it was awesome...My husband LOVED this! I sliced, pressed, seasoned (TS garlic pepper)and froze this then defrosted while doing yard work. Dipped in egg then Italian bread crumbs/parmesan and baked instead of frying. Spread some shredded mozzarella cheese and stuck under the broiler for a a min or two and served with sauce over top instead of baking in the sauce. Will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
I'm not a seasoned tofu chef by any means, but this dish turned out amazing. My teenager claimed it to be the best thing I've ever made yet. I followed the suggestions of removing excess water then freezing then baking the tofu before frying it. The consistency was so close to chicken it fooled everyone. I used a garlic pasta sauce and homemade panko crumbs. I'll be making this again and again and again . . .
This recipe is unbelievable! USE EXTRA FIRM TOFU (It comes in different textures) No need to put it in the cold water - I just sliced it, breaded it with flour, egg and bread crumbs and then pan fried it. The extra firm tofu sliced well - but freezing it for an hour wouldn't have hurt. Delicious!!!!!!
I got extra firm tofu and it didn't even stay together at all during frying it.
Easy to make and tasty---browned tofu with egg/flour mixture and pressed bread crumbs then fryed each side for about 15 mins. Did the sauce in pan and poured over tofu when ready, sprinkled with cheese. Served with garlic bread. Would make again----was a big hit with my family. Also doubled the sauce---the more the better!!
Fantastic recipe! I added spinach in between layers of tofu before baking, which gave it a really nice color and tasted fantastic. I also used panko breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs and it REALLY gave the tofu a great texture.
I absolutely love this dish, but I prepare it differently now, having experimented a few times. To texturize/firm the tofu, I cut into 1/4" slices, press the water out, freeze overnight and defrost prior to preparing the recipe. I use Panko crumbs for a crispier coating. I salt/pepper the tofu, press it into flour, dip it into egg whisked in a shallow dish (make sure excess egg falls off), then press it into panko. I spray both sides with an olive oil spray, then broil on each side until golden brown. I then spoon canned marinara and sprinkle mozzarella over top, and again finish off in the broiler until mozzarella is bubbly and golden. So much healthier and, in my opinion, easier -- and just as tasty as the pan-fried version. :)
I'm sorry I can not rate this recipe. The bread crumb mixture would not stay on the tofu no matter what I did. So I am sorry to say I could not try this recipe
Delicious! I layered it in a lasagna style with macaroni!
Deeeelicious! Flavor and texture are great. I'm a vegetarian and this recipe takes away my occassional cravings for chicken parm. Couple things - don't use panko bread crumbs - I couldn't get them to stick well. I ended up taking what fell off in the pan, and spooning it over the top before I baked it. Also, I found 8oz of sauce too little - I'd use 12oz and have extra to put on pasta. I had whole wheat angel hair - perfection! Thanks for the great recipe - it will be a regular in my house.
I don't know if I would mistake this for veal, but I could definitely think this was a nice eggplant dish. Overall, DELICIOUS!! I used EXTRA-FIRM tofu. After frying, I set 1 slice aside (before baking the rest as directed) and ate it with just a little of the sauce on top. It was already great and I couldn't decide which I liked more, the fried version (without baking) or the recipe as stated! Users might prefer the fried version in order to get that nice crunch, but others might enjoy the baked version to get more of real hearty parmigiana texture.
Once I tried to cook the tofu, all the coating came off, and it stuck to the pan and made a bloody mess! The recipe sounded too good/easy to be true, and it's not!There's probably a different way of cooking it to actually make it work, but it's frustrating that the recipe is misleading.
Really delicious - particularly for something so simple! I did, however, egg the tofu before crumbing, and next time I think I will do a double layer of egg and breadcrumbs. But everyone in the family loved it. Leftovers great on toast the next day!
Fantastic recipe! I used organic tofu and it turned out wonderfully, tasting like breaded ricotta cheese. I prepared the tofu a little differently however. First, I dredged it in flour, then coated it with beaten egg in a shallow dish, and finally into the breadcrumbs. I baked it at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes until the tofu was crispy and set, and continued with the recipe as posted. Tasted wonderful, thanks so much for a great dish that I can serve to vegetarian friends!
Wow it's better than chicken!!! No joke I don't even like tofu I just made it for my wife. I did use the pre-grilled tofu, and pressed it out between paper towels. I also breaded with an egg wash (1 egg and 1 TBL water). I may never make chicken parm again!
Amazing.....this was a delicious dish. I will make this instead of the eggplant. I dipped the tofu in an egg and smothered it with Italian breadcrumbs........delish! This recipe is a must try!
This is a great recipe. It's fairly safe, but only cause it's delicious; however, the tofu should be pressed between two paper towels or two clothes for at least a half hour. This pressing frees up the tofu for flavour absorption, as it releases the excess flavourless water in the tofu. Don't forget to freeze the tofu in this recipe. I usually freeze mine if I am not going to puree it. Another review gives instructions for freezing. One thing to consider with this recipe: Unless stated otherwise, if a cheese package says rennet on it you're eating baby cow!
My husband, who is NOT a tofu guy, got thirds! (and he knew it was tofu!) I would recommend dipping the tofu in egg or milk though to get the bread crumbs to not just slide off.
I thought that I hated tofu but this recipe changed my mind. I will be making this frequently. I recommend keeping the tofu slices 1/4 inch or less, one of mine was thicker and that one tasted a little too much like tofu. I omitted the garlic, oregano and basil and used 3 cheese spaghetti sauce in place of tomato sauce. Rather than fire up the oven I added the spaghetti sauce to the pan that the tofu had browned in, turned the heat down very low, put the tofu back in, topped with cheeses, covered the skillet and let it simmer until the cheese was melted and the tofu hot. I also followed the advice of others and dipped the tofu in an egg beaten with a little milk before dredging in breadcrumbs instead of water. My boyfriend cooked extra spaghetti because he thought the tofu would be so gross he couldn't eat it but he liked it so much that he ate 4 slices!
This was not very pleasing to me. My husband and mother enjoyed it though. Thought the tofu had this wierd texture. And the batter seemed to bubble instead of sticking to the tofu and being crispy. I think I will stick to eggplant parmigiana thogh. thanks anyway.
Very good! A 4 on it's own, but a 5 with modifications. I've worked with tofu a lot and been frustrated many times when trying to change the texture to be more meaty. So this time, I froze the entire block overnight and then thawed. I squeezed it out like a sponge before slicing it into 1/4 inch slices. After that, I breaded the tofu in flour, then egg (a few tbsp of water added), then the breading mix and baked the tofu for about about 30 minutes at 325 until lightly golden (flipped halfway through and sprayed with oil). This was the best tofu I've ever had! Just a note, the first time I made this, I used jar spaghetti sauce instead of the sauce called for here. Never again! This sauce is amazing. I doubled it so I could dip my bites in even more sauce. And of course, I was generous with the garlic. Thanks for the yummy recipe.
This was definitely the best tofu dish I've ever had by far - It was great! I read the reviews and ended up slicing the tofu into thin pieces, patting them dry, and freezing them overnight. Before preparing, I poured boiling water over them, pat them dry again, and then dipped them into flour, egg and breadcrumb mixture. (THANKS reviewers for leaving those tips - the breadcrumbs had NO PROBLEM sticking to the tofu at all!). I baked them in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 and then fried them in a skillet. (But next time I'm going to skip either the baking or the frying - I kinda overcooked them.) Then they went back into the oven with the sauce and cheese. It was great. Even my mom and husband who "yucked" the idea of tofu liked it. Excellent recipe!!!!!
Just thinking about this makes me hungry! This recipe is easy and very good. The only thing I wish is that the tofu breading could stay crisp in the tomato sauce, but that just can't be. The tofu straight from the pan is irresistible and with the other ingredients makes a nice dinner.
Thank you for a great Tofu recipe! I've been looking for different tofu recipes and this is one of my favorites. I make it just about every week and still can't believe it's not eggplant or chicken! I made some modifications to make it a little more "carb" balanced and used Fat Free Mozz cheese to lower the fat content. It still turned out just as yummy. Thanks again.
My husband is not a tofu fanatic, but he ate everything on his plate--reluctantly. We both agreed that this dish was even better when reheated the next day.
Delicious and very different way to serve tofu. My boyfriend and I both loved it. I followed the recipe pretty closely and didn't have too much trouble getting the breadcrumbs to stick, though perhaps I would try using egg next time. I had extra breadcrumbs left over and sprinkled them on top which added a nice crispy finish. I highly recommend this recipe!
Made this today and took the advice of others who suggested freezing slices of tofu on cookie sheet, then dipping slices in flour, egg, and then the breadcrumb mix. Sprayed canola oil on a baking sheet and baked the tofu at 350 for 15 min. on each side. I used a store-bought spaghetti sauce with spinach and cheese. Put a bit of sauce in an 8x8 baking dish, then tofu, more sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, then repeated for another layer. Baked at 350 for 20 min. Wonderful and delish!! Husband had no idea I used tofu and thoroughly enjoyed the dish. This is a keeper. Thanks!
Not good, i followed the recipe exactly for making the tofu and breading and it was very bland. I added extra mozzarella and i added ricotta to ensure a nice and cheesy meal but i couldn't eat it. I normally like tofu but this was not good.
Froze tofu, defrosted, squeezed out water, sliced 1/4 thick, sandwiched between paper towel & 2 cookie sheets with a bowl of fruit for weight, then baked tofu and followed the remaining directions. Excellent for vegetarians and meat eaters alike.
Very good. Thank you!
Out of all the mishaps I had making this dish, my grandson still wanted to take it for lunch. Unfortunately for him, I beat him to it. Yeah harsh, but I gave him another one of his favorite lunches to make up for my meanness ;-) This was truly delicious. A keeper as other cooks say. Thanks.
OMG! Amazing dish! I think it taste like lasagna I would buy at an Italian restaurant. My husband even loves it (and he's picky). I used this recipe for my very first tofu recipe and I'm hooked! I think its even better the next day (for leftovers).
This was wonderful. My non vegan hubby and grandkids loved it. They ate everybit!
Absolutely amazing! My family (including my non-vegetarian husband) devoured this! Definite keeper!
breading would not stick after frying and it was a bit salty. I recommend going the extra effort to make a real sauce rather than mixing a few herbs into a can of sauce.
I have to give this 5 stars. My husband and daughter actually ate it. They didn't know there was tofu in in though. I froze and crumpled the tofu and it looked like canned chicken or something. This was my first time cooking with tofu.
Delicious! I love that you don't need to be fussy about drying out the tofu (by patting or pre-baking) - it's perfect sliced straight out of the water and thrown into the breadcrumb mixture. We sprinkled the leftover breadcrumbs on top of the mozzarella for an added crunch. You really can't tell this is tofu!
Yum! ok, so yes the crust did fall off, but the taste was great and we will definitely make this again. I'll just dip in egg white first. I want to use whole wheat bread crumbs next time also.
Absolutely delicious!! This recipe has become a weekly staple for me and my non-vegetarian boyfriend. Changes I've made are: not dipping the tofu in water; pressing each slice of tofu in paper towel; baking the tofu slices in 350F for about 10 minutes prior to dipping in bread crumbs; making my own seasoned bread crumbs by combining plain bread crumbs with spices and garlic powder; and using a flavoured pasta sauce (one jar is good for two dishes) instead of plain tomato sauce. Yum!!!
UPDATED to from 4 stars to 5 as I have made this dish for family dinners at least 20 times. This was easy to make and took a little less than the time stated which is great. I double the tofu. I used an egg instead of water and served over angel hair pasta with veggies on the side. Will make like once a month! Thanks!
