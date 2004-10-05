Tofu Parmigiana

Breaded tofu a la parmigiana. You'll just about swear this is eggplant or veal! One of my husband's favorites, and he doesn't even suspect! Serve with a simple crisp green salad, angel hair pasta and garlic bread.

Recipe by Jill M.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, 1 teaspoon oregano, salt, and black pepper.

  • Slice tofu into 1/4 inch thick slices, and place in bowl of cold water. One at a time, press tofu slices into crumb mixture, turning to coat all sides.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook tofu slices until crisp on one side. Drizzle with a bit more olive oil, turn, and brown on the other side.

  • Combine tomato sauce, basil, garlic, and remaining oregano. Place a thin layer of sauce in an 8 inch square baking pan. Arrange tofu slices in the pan. Spoon remaining sauce over tofu. Top with shredded mozzarella and remaining 3 tablespoons Parmesan.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 840.7mg. Full Nutrition
