Tofu Parmigiana

I thought that I hated tofu but this recipe changed my mind. I will be making this frequently. I recommend keeping the tofu slices 1/4 inch or less, one of mine was thicker and that one tasted a little too much like tofu. I omitted the garlic, oregano and basil and used 3 cheese spaghetti sauce in place of tomato sauce. Rather than fire up the oven I added the spaghetti sauce to the pan that the tofu had browned in, turned the heat down very low, put the tofu back in, topped with cheeses, covered the skillet and let it simmer until the cheese was melted and the tofu hot. I also followed the advice of others and dipped the tofu in an egg beaten with a little milk before dredging in breadcrumbs instead of water. My boyfriend cooked extra spaghetti because he thought the tofu would be so gross he couldn't eat it but he liked it so much that he ate 4 slices!