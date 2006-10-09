Unsloppy Joes
Not guaranteed to be a completely unsloppy experience, but these filled kaiser rolls come close.
My fiance and I really enjoyed this... but I made some changes based on what other reviewers said. First of all, I made 16 servings instead of 8 and froze half. It froze and reheated really well! I would definitely recommend this. It is so easy to go ahead and double the recipe, and a huge time-saver b/c of all the vegetables you have to chop. Secondly, I added more vinegar to mine... I felt it gave the recipe more of the characteristic sloppy joes flavor. I went ahead and added twice the amount. I also only added 1/2 the amount of chili powder the recipe calls for, and 1/2 the amount of black pepper. I like spicy stuff, but all that pepper was still a little too overpowering for my tastes and it took away from the other flavors in the recipe. Overall, this is really filling and even sort of fun to eat too, especially with the kaiser rolls!Read More
My boyfriend couldn't eat this; he said that it tasted of nothing but chili pepper. I thought that it was all right but I don't think I'll make it again.Read More
"The best vegetarian food I have EVER tasted"..."A meat lover's perfect non-meat meal"... those were some of the wonderful things my boyfriend was saying as he was eating his. He was almost in shock at how great they were (he's a carnivore at heart). I thought they were spectacular as well... and being a vegetarian myself, I was able to appreciate them even more. I made a few alterations to the recipe though... my favorite alteration was using a red pepper instead of a green pepper. I think it added just a tiny bit of sweetness to an otherwise super-spicy dish. It also livened it up with more red color. I left out the celery because I didn't have any, but truthfully, I think it wouldn't have been as good with it. Since I didn't have any diced tomatoes, I added 2, 8oz cans of tomato sauce (which I think was a wonderful substitution). I also followed previous suggestions not to put in so much chili powder, so I put in 1 1/2 teaspoons instead of 1 1/2 tablespoons. This was absolutely the right decision. Even a drop more chili powder and it would have been way too spicy. The best part was that my boyfriend was complaining when he was done that he was too full. That is by far the biggest compliment of them all, because he's rarely full after eating a vegetarian meal. This is DEFINITELY becoming a staple in my diet. I couldn't be more pleased.
I doubled the recipe, oh my, way much more than needed. Good recipe. I gave 5 stars as it is hard to find healthy recipes that taste pleasing. This is one and it deserves 5 stars. I added a bit of tomato puree as i wanted a stronger tomato flavor and cut back a bit on the chili powder as previously recommended and i ended up with an excellent sloppy joe. Thanks for helping me to cook fabulous vegetarian dishes. Alongside a green salad with walnuts, this is a great nutritious meal. Definately in my new recipe file of things to make over and over.
Made this a couple of nights ago and, yes, it IS delish! I didn't have any kaiser rolls though, so we just ate them on wheat buns like normal sloppy joes. My dad couldn't put his finger on it, but he's never tasted anything quite like this stuff. I'm surprised at how spicy it was-- usually I leave pepper and added salt out, but I was afraid this would be bland, so at t?e last minute I went ahead and added the black pepper. Wooo-EEE! It's not terribly spicy, but I think it would be perfectly tasty with a little less. I'm returning to dorm life tomorrow, but I will make this again next time I am home. Right now I am eating the left overs over brown rice and topped with light cheddar cheese. It's pretty good!
This recipe was delicious and very filling. All the other vegetarian Sloppy Joe recipes I tried had TVP or veggie ground round, and they were too rich and not filling. I think the 1 1/2 tablespoons of chili powder in the recipe was too much; next time I'll reduce it to 1 1/2 teaspoons. The recipe was easy to follow and this makes a great meal with a large, green salad. Even my husband was filled up by two rolls and the Unsloppy Joe mix, and he doesn't fill up easily! I will definitely make this again. Thanks, Karen.
This is great! Even my carnivore husband found them delicious and has asked for them again. I play around with the spices to suit our tastes. I add more chili powder and a couple of dashes worcestershire sauce to darken the flavor. I also leave out the celery since we hate celery. I serve it on regular hamburger buns with mustard and chips on the side. Have already made this recipe several times and will continue to do so. Thanks!
I made this dish for a lunch get together with a bunch of moms and it received rave reviews. I served it over rice and lessened the chili powder to 1 tbsp. I prefer it over the real sloppy joe anyday.
Definitely needs cheese added to make it stick together a little better. I added Monterrey Jack and that was a great finishing touch. Otherwise, it ends up much like just putting chili on a bun.
This was good, but way more like a veggie chili than a sloppy joe. I loved how inexpensive it was. I already had the spices, onion and celery, bought everything else and some nice big wheat rolls for around $8.00. It also went well in a wheat pita for smaller portions. Also it was just as good as a leftover.
These were great!! Kids liked them. We used half of each of the peppers and it was perfect.
The recipe was delicious. Hopefully you read the comments beforehand and use only a teaspoon of chili powder and not tablespoon. That would be way to much, I also added in the same amount of brown sugar that I added in of chili powder, simmered for 3 hours and it was simply delicious and had a surprisingly similar taste to Manwich.
I actually wasn't much of a fan of this recipe, I'm sorry. It was too much like a really bland chili, and didn't taste like sloppy joes to me. The only thing I did differently was using about twice the garlic. I think I prefer my veg sloppy joes with lentils instead.
Very tasty and filling. If you finely dice or even brunoise the veggies, the texture more closely resembles ground beef and binds better. My changes: 1/2 c chopped red bell pepper, 1 1/2 TEAspoonsof chili powder, 2 T tomato paste, 2 T vinegar, and added 1 T brown sugar and 1 T mustard. Yummmmm
I made this recipe twice. The second time I substituted 1/2 of a package of chili seasoning for the chili powder (waaaay too much chili powder for our taste), used a tablespoon of catsup instead of opening a can of tomato paste and using only one tablespoon, and served it in homemade bread bowls. It's a great, filling vegetarian meal on a cold winter night.
I think this recipe is incredible! Even my fiance, who is not a veg, adores it. I do cut down on the chili powder by half, though, and it's plenty spicy for us.
This recipe was easy and turned out pretty well. I love the vinegar in it, it definitely gives it a "meatier" flavor. I found it a little bit uninteresting in flavor, I think it needed a little salt (maybe if you use salted beans it works out?). Anyhow, that mostly just MY salt addiction talking! It was fine- a bit like a vinegary vegetarian chili. I made a couple changes- out of necessity, I used canned black beans instead of kidney beans. I think the texture of kidney beans would have been better, but the black beans were nice, too. A also reduced the amount of chili powder as many reviewers suggested- I wish I hadn't! I kept tasting and adding more and more. Different chili powders have different levels of heat! I used a blend of two types of chili powder, one that is incredibly mild with a nice chili flavor, and an ancho chile one that is spicier. My joe mix wasn't very spicy at all... I don't know of some of the reviewers are sensitive to spice or something, because I would have had to use a pretty hot chili powder to make it too spicy to enjoy. A teaspoon of black pepper also didn't really add much heat. Anyhow, know your chili powder, and add the full amount if it is a milder one, or reduce the amount if you're using a hot powder. (And don't accidentally use Cayenne chili powder- that'll probably burn your mouth right off if you use much of it!)
YUM! Based on reviews, I used 1 tablespoon of chili powder, a splash extra of vinegar, and a red pepper instead of green since I had that on hand. I also added about 1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire, which I might add more of next time. Might also try it with the full amount of chili powder as it wasn't too spicy. I had it over brown rice instead of buying rolls and that worked well! It was DELICIOUS overall, especially as a cheap, quick, vegetarian, healthy dish.. definitely making again. (Note we are not vegetarian and loved it!)
This was a pretty good recipe. We used only 1 tsp of the chili powder. It would be great with melted cheddar on top. It also works well on its own or with rice.
Very tasty. Serving size is exaggerated though. It says 8 servings, but it'll only serve 2 as a main dish.
I was very disappointed in this recipe as written. The texture was great and I was excited to find a vegetarian recipe that didn't call for TVP but the flavor on this one just wasn't there. It basically tasted like tomato paste with a chili powder after taste. Once I added some BBQ sauce, the flavor greatly improved. The next time I make this, I'll use all of the same veggies but use BBQ sauce and catchup!
This filling was fantastic! I will use this recipe in place of my old veggie sloppy joe recipe.
I wanted to like this more than I did, but gave it 4 stars b/c my MEAT eating husband thought it was good and that is always a big plus in my book! It did get better the next day when flavors had a chance to mingle a little more... but I also added after the recipe was done(b/c I wasn't really happy with it) so I'm not sure if it was the additions or the actual recipe. Again, the hubby liked it a lot, so I will be making it again. Thanks!
I really liked these. My family thought they were just ok. I added some ketchup, BBQ sauce, and a little mustard to mine to give it a kick since other reviewers said it was kind of boring. Served it on whole wheat hamburger buns.
I have made this probably five or six times since discovering this recipe a little while back. This has to be one of my favorite vegetarian recipes ever. I always double the recipe because everyone fights over the leftovers. It is absolutely delicious. The only thing I do different is to use a little less chili powder, since we don't like things too spicy. I serve it with homemade bread bowls, sliced olives, shredded cheddar and a dollop of sour cream. Even my husband who insists every meal needs some sort of meat enjoys this. Thanks for the great recipe!
Way better than I expected. I halved the chili powder like everyone else, added some cholula chipotle hot sauce and smoke seasoning and toasted sourdough rolls with butter on one side and mozerella on the other...delicious!
Great recipe. The only thing I would do differently next time would be to finely chop the carrots.
Good base for sloppy joes but a little too much like chili... instead of tomato paste, I mashed some of the beans and that seemed to thicken without adding too much tomato flavor. By the end, I probably added all the chili powder and was still ransacking the spice cabinet as it was missing something. However, it was totally edible as there were no leftovers.
I loved this recipe! I couldn't believe how close the sauce tasted to meaty sloppy joes, it was perfect! I used red wine vinegar instead of white vinegar, but that was the only change I made. I would definitely use this recipe again and I highly recommend it.
This was a wonderful spin on regular sloppy joes. Like other reviews suggested I cut back on the chili powder to 1 tsp. I just felt like 1 1/2 tbsp was a lot. I didn't add the carrots either, but I doubled the other veggies to about a cup each. I confess that I did add a lb of ground beef so that way my husband would eat it. I also added a splash of worcestershire sauce, a tbsp of soy sauce and about a 1/2 cup of ketchup. That really gave it the sweetness that it needed and helped hold it together more. BTW - It was great the next morning with a fried egg and hashbrowns on top served open face. :) Will definitely make this again. Thanx!
Loved it!
My husband and I are trying to eat healthier meals without missing out on our favorites. This recipe was really good. The kids liked it and I thought it was filling and even tastier than regular sloppy Joe's. We really enjoyed this.
This recipe reminded me of the sloppy joes that my mother-in-law used to make. I thought it came out quite well. I followed the other reviewers recommendations and doubled the amount of onion, green pepper, carrots and garlic. I skipped the celery and added a red pepper for that. I also left the amount of kidney beans stay the same. I used 6 fresh roma tomatoes rather than canned. Finally, I used about 1.25 tablespoons of chili powder and cut the amount of black pepper to about 1/4 teaspoon. This is a very fast recipe to prepare and I will definitely make it again in the future. Thanks, KDCG for sharing it.
Nice and not really sloppy after all.
We did not think this tasted like Sloppy Joe's at all. (We've never had real homemade sloppies, though. We always eat Manwhich.) I'm thinking about trying a version using the veggies suggested here, but using Manwhich instead of making out own sauce. We may like that because it wasn't the veggies we had an issue with, it was the sauce. As the recipe is written, it only gets two stars from me. We will never make the sauce again, but I'm holding out judgement on the veggie portion...
The name is deceiving. These don't taste anything like sloppy joes. They taste more like stuffed pepper filling or a vegeterarian chili. I threw the leftovers away.
Not as good as I had hoped. Maybe needs a spoonful of sugar added or some prepared barbeque sauce.
Underwhelming. Needs more seasoning and does not resemble the sloppy joe's I grew up eating, in taste.
Everyone loved this! We are a vegan family and it is so wonderful to have a family friendly recipe that even the kids love.
add more vegetables for a more zesty taste
We both loved this recipe. Both my meat-eater husband and myself. I went ahead and just put the mix on onion rolls, not being very concerned about sloppiness. It is EXTREMELY filling and hearty for a vegetarian dish.
I used 1 1/2 tsp chili powder, halved the black pepper, doubled the vinegar, and use red and yellow peppers rather than green peppers. I really liked this but my sister didn't. Worth a try, though, definitely.
Not too bad as a vegetarian chili but definitely did not taste anything like Sloppy Joes to us. I used half of the chili powder, as suggested by other members and it still ended up being overly spicy for our tastes.
LOVE this recipe. I cut down the chili powder to suite our needs and also added a can of white kidney beans. I see this becoming a staple in our house.
I would say the flavor was great but I expected it to be more soupy than it was - therefore I added extra vinegar and even a bit of water. I also added a bit of ketchup and bbq sauce as recommended below. I liked the idea of eating it out of a roll though - next time, I'd probably just find a recipe for vegetarian chili.
My boyfriend and I both enjoyed this recipe as is; the amount of chili powder did not seem overwhelming to either of us. I give this recipe a four because it did not work well as a sloppy joe, and really, I'd call this a veggie chili recipe and make it again but skip the bread.
This was one of my first attempts at a vegetarian dish. I really liked it. I would suggest less chili powder but that is a personal perference. I also added some mustard, a little Worcestershire sauce and a tad of ketchup. Next time, I am going to try red bell peppers in addition to the green bell peppers. Overall, a nice intro to vegetarian fare!
Really delicious and easy to make...just a little time consuming.
This is MUCH better wrapped in a tortilla, but no matter how you choose to have this the filling is wonderful.
As written, the recipe's flavor was not exactly what I like in a sloppy joe. The few changes I made took care of that. I increased the garlic to 2 cloves, decreased the chili powder to 1 TBS., increased the vinegar to 2 TBS., and added about 1 1/2 TBS. sugar. This took away some of the heat and acidity and created a slightly sweet and sour flavor.
My husband loved these! They tasted very similar to Paula Deans meatloaf glaze (minus the brown sugar). Tasty!
Really enjoyed this recipe! Even my carnivore sons said it was ok.
I was hoping I would like this but didn't. It's nothing like sloppy joe. It's like eating beans on a bun.
Pretty good for a quick vegetarian dinner. But nothing fantastic. I served with flour tortillas and cheddar cheese. I also cut back on the pepper by half and only used 1T of chili powder and it was plenty spicy.
People are afraid to eat my cooking, and rightly so. This was so easy and looked good with some sharp cheddar topping. Healthy, easy dish. Also, I love spicy food, so the chili pepper was just right. Could even have used more.
good.
I only used one tablespoon of chili powder, and it was still too much. Too hot for the kids. I would make this recipe again, but with less chili powder.
Awsome! didn't miss the ground beef at all.
I made this recipe the other night. It was okay for the hubby and I but my Kids did NOT enjoy it. It would have been okay if I didn't use the pepper or chili pepper. I even cut down the amount and it was still to much. I think I could make this again for the fam if I take cut most of the pepper out. The veggis add the flavor it needs as well as the vinegar... Overall it was good though!
Shredded all the veggies and added a can of refried beans for texture. Made open face sandwiches with cheddar on top and broiled for 5 minutes.
Delicious! I am a vegetarian and a lazy cook, so finding easy recipes that I can make is a challenge. This was perfect. I did omit the onions, but followed the recipe exactly. It was so good I made it 2 nights in a row! This will definitely be added to my recipe rotation.
Pretty good! I reduced the chili powder to one and one half teaspoons since other reviewers said it was too much.
Fantastic recipe. Very easy to make. Great flavors and tastes great the next day, too.
Tastes nothing like a Sloppy Joe. Something seems to be missing. Would not make again.
I made a simplified version of this: no carrots, celery, vinegar, or peppers and garlic powder instead of minced garlic. I doubled the beans. This cut the cooking time down to about 10 minutes. It was VERY spicy, but my boyfriend (a non-vegetarian) and I loved it. This is definitely a keeper!!!
It was really good but it was VERY spicy! Next time I'm going to lighten up on the chili powder and pepper!
This was pretty good the night I made it, but very good the day after! I guess it needs some time to sit. I used the food processor to get the veggies chopped up pretty fine, and left out the peppers. I also added some mustard, because that is how I always make sloppy joes.
Not bad but not one of my favorite recipes. I think next time I'm going to add some veggie crumbles and omit the vinegar (I thought it put the flavors offa bit)
Not a hit, but I thought they were good. I sprinkled a little bit of sugar on my portion which took the bite off the off taste from the tomato paste.
I thought this meal was delicious! Easy to make, filling and tasty. My children loved it! I added more vinegar and tomato paste to the receipe and more of the veggies. My kids like to eat it on a hotdog bun! I did not miss the meat in this typically meaty meal.
This recipe was very tasty. To thicken up the consistancy, I added one can of drained kidney beans at the same time as the tomatoes, cooked for 5-10 minutes, mashed slightly, and then added a second can of kidney beans. This gave a really nice, thick consistancy. We ate these open face on crusty rolls topped with shredded cheese and pickled jalapenos.
I think this recipe is fab. I've made it for a few years now and it makes a great base - I put spices out and let everyone make it as spicy or hot as they want. Cheap, nutritious, filling. Great for a cold autumn or winter evening!
It was good, although a bit different. Next time I will add more garlic & cumin & mash up the mixture a bit to give it a bit thicker consistency.
I made this dinner for my weekly veg dinner, and it was a big hit. I would recommend this to vegetarians for their meateating friends.
This is one of the best veg recipes you can serve to a mixed crowd! Serve with corn chips and cole slaw and you have a great meal for young and old! This is one of my favorites!
Tasty! I think it's even better the second day.
Didn't even use any tomato paste or celery. Instead, used 1 green bell pepper and only 1/2 freshly diced tomato. For spices, I used paprika, cumin, red pepper, black pepper, salt, and dinosaur barbecue cajun spice (in amounts that seasoned the mixture to my personal tastes). When everything was in skillet, one must "mash" the beans with spatula in order to get more of a sloppy joe like texture. I added white wine vinegar to mixture sparingly and slowly, otherwise it tends to cover up the other spices. After making these changes, the recipe was amazing. It's a keeper!
We love this recipe! It's a great way to offer beans and veggies to kids and non-vegetarians, and it's super tasty! I leave out the vinegar-- personal preferance-- but overall, this is an awesome meal which pops up in our menu on a regular basis. Thanks!
Awesome. New to the vegetarian thing, and this recipe was amazing. We added some BBQ sauce in addition to the vinegar, because we like alot of tang in our sloppy joes. Absolutely make this!
Very tasty and easy to make! The carrots didn’t sound appealing to me so I left them out. Everything Else I made like the recipe. While the beans cooked in the sauce I mashed about half with a wooden spoon to get a more beef like consistency. Very delicious!
Wish I would have read the reviews because it was a little warm and I had already cut back on the pepper and chili pepper because I was serving it to a four an five year old. Otherwise, I loved it (and the crazy 4 year old who was fanning his tongue and saying, "oh yeah mom, I like it!"). It was very substantial and easy. I may rough chop the beans the next time to help mimic the texture of sloppy joes a bit more, but I will definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This was pretty great. I did not use chili powder, but added just a light dust of cayenne. I used red wine vinegar instead (didn't have regular white), but it tasted great! I mashed the beans slightly to get a better texture, which I am glad I did! I also added a handful of monterey jack cheese to bind it together. It is a bit like veggie chili on a bun, but no complaints here! Next time I will add a little TVP for texture.
This was absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except I only added in 1 tablespoon of chili. 1 1/2 would have been way too much. I will be making this again for sure! Update: I had plenty of leftovers because I ended up eating this by myself; my boyfriend said it was no substitute for sloppyjoes (I disagreed) but that it might make a good spaghetti sauce. So today that is what I did with the left overs. I put them back on the stove in the pot and began reheating, added 1/3 cup of water, 2 tblsp of the tomato paste, 2 tblsp of olive oil, 1/2 tsp. each of garlic powder and oregano, and a large pinch each of ground thyme and parsley, then I put it over cooked pasta. I used egg noodles because that is all I had on hand at the time, but I think it would be even better on angel hair, or shells even as a form of goulash. To top it off I added parmesan cheese. My boyfriend was actually right about something! It came out really well.
This was fairly easy and quick, but not my favorite. I used a food processor to chop up the vegetables, which made it easier. Next time I will add some vegetable stock to the vegetables to make sure they do so more evenly. I used cayenne pepper because I didn't have any chili powder and it was way too spicy for me, so I had to add cheese and sour cream to counteract this (which made it more palatable but considerably less healthy). It definitely needed some form of salt to counteract the spice. My boyfriend, who much prefers meat, enjoyed it, though.
Loved it! Easy especially for a cooking-challenged person like myself. I loved them spicy, however, my family thought it was a bit too hot.
Fairly delicious. I added veggie ground round to give it some oo la la.
Maybe a little too spicy for some. Reduce the chili powder and black pepper, if you don't want a the full spicy effect.
This is great! Spicy but great. I honestly don't think it tastes much like sloppy joe's but I am certainly not complaining! It somehow reminds my of a shrimp curry dish my dad made when I was a kid.
This did not pass the test for myself and hubby and 3 kids. I think we all are used to the sloppy joes with meat and it just didn't come close to the texture or taste for us.
I've made this twice now, and I really love it. I do find chopping the veggies kind of tedious, but it has to be done. I have been leaving out the celery and vinegar just because I don't like those things, and I've been adding cayenne pepper along with the chili powder because I love spicy! Its definitely a hearty sandwich, and it keeps well, too.
This was great! Had a nice zip to it, and tasted wonderful! My meat-eating boyfried loved it too! I'm definately gonna have it again!
Very good. No leftovers and kids thought it was great.
Absolutely delicious! Followed the recipe except for the suggestion to double the vinegar--that turned out to be a little too much for my tastes.
This is a great recipe! I too "tweaked" it a little, added more garlic, used balsamic vinegar and a little less chili powder. My husband, A huge meat eater LOVED it. I took the left over mix and used it with spaghetti the next night and that was AWSOME!
This was a great dish. We did find that the spices were way too much. We will have to cut back a lot when we make this again. Once you got past the heat it was very good. Will make it again for sure!
This recipe was good, but nothing to write home to mom about. I like that it is really simple to make, and I had all ingredients on hand, so it's a good pantry-ready recipe (hence the four stars). I zipped my tomatoes in a blender a few seconds to make it less chunky. I left everything else the same. My chili powder must be pretty mild, or I like it more than other people, because I didn't have a problem with the amount. Definitely top with sharp cheddar (and tabasco if you like some heat). ***I still won't write home to Mom about this, but this recipe has become a staple in my home. I eat it all the time now. Thanks for a great little sandwich recipe that doesn't use faux-meat.
Not all that like sloppy joes, in my opinion, but very tasty nonetheless!
Great recipe! Even my meat-eating family loves it! As recommended by others, I reduced the amount of chili powder and increased the amount of vinegar. I also added a sweetener (agave nectar and a touch of stevia) some prepared mustard, and salt. I also added some chicken broth one time for depth. Truly a yummy meal.
I made this last night. I thought it was okay. I did accidentally use too much tomato paste so it may have been better if I had used less. My husband thought it was okay and said he'd eat it again if I made it. My friend said the same thing. It was a lot of cutting up of vegetables for less than rave reviews. I may try it again some day with less paste, but only if I'm chopping veggies anyway.
