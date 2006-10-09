Unsloppy Joes

4.1
314 Ratings
  • 5 129
  • 4 123
  • 3 47
  • 2 11
  • 1 4

Not guaranteed to be a completely unsloppy experience, but these filled kaiser rolls come close.

Recipe by Karen C. Greenlee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, green pepper, and garlic: saute until tender. Stir in tomatoes, chili powder, tomato paste, vinegar, and pepper. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in kidney beans, and cook an additional 5 minutes.

  • Cut a 1/4 inch slice off the top of each kaiser roll; set aside. Hollow out the center of each roll, leaving about 1/2 inch thick shells; reserve the inside of rolls for other uses.

  • Spoon bean mixture evenly into rolls and replace tops. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 3.9g; sodium 488.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022