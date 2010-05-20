Tony's Summer Pasta

This was pretty good, and it made three meals for me. I think there's something missing from the recipe, with respect to the tomatoes. The recipe, by saying nothing otherwise, implies that the tomatoes are used whole. So I dished up my six platefuls with one tomato each, and sliced them up while eating. But I notice that the recipe summary at the top of the "Reviews" page mentions "chunks of tomato". So I think that maybe "chopped" was left out of the ingredient description. The dish was very tasty fresh - I love garlic and basil and pasta. I could've done without the tomatoes, but that's just my personal preference. However, the dish didn't really reheat very well, I thought, so I'd recommend that it all be eaten right after making it. And maybe less olive oil could be used.