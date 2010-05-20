Tony's Summer Pasta

Tony is my husband. He brought home a recipe he had gotten from someone at work, and it was adapted over time to this recipe--so I named it Tony's Summer Pasta. The tomatoes and cheese are marinated in oil, basil, and garlic, and then tossed with the hot linguine. The tomatoes are warmed and the cheese melts ever so slightly, creating a simple but delectable meal.

By Karen C. Greenlee

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cheese, basil, garlic, olive oil, garlic salt, and black pepper in medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions.

  • Drain pasta, and transfer to a serving bowl. Toss with tomato mixture. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
635 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 60g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 627.3mg. Full Nutrition
