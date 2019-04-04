London Broil for the Slow Cooker

I just made this London broil recipe up out of the blue and everyone, including the kids, loved it. The meat fell apart and was delicious.

Recipe by Yvonne

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Place London broil in a slow cooker; add the garlic, condensed soup, water, basil, oregano, and salt; cover.

  • Cook on Low 6 to 7 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 663.2mg. Full Nutrition
