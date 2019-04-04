London Broil for the Slow Cooker
I just made this London broil recipe up out of the blue and everyone, including the kids, loved it. The meat fell apart and was delicious.
AWESOME, MEAT DOES FALL APART IF YOU COOK FOR 7 HOURS OR MORE. I DID 7 HOURS AND THEN I HAVE ALSO MADE IT OVERNIGHT. AWESOME, AMAZINGLY EASY AND DELICIOUS! I CAN'T COOK ANYTHING AND MY FAMILY BEGGED FOR THIS FOR A WEEK. IT IS AWESOME POURED OVER A BAKED POTATO W/ CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM. OR, SERVE WITH RICE OR MASHED POTATOES. I DOUBLED THE RECIPE AND DO SO EVERY TIME.Read More
Added half a chopped onion (and sliced mushrooms 5.5 hours into cooking) and cooked on low for 6.5 hours. The meat was tender enough, but Very dry. Used flour to make gravy---that was tasty. If I make this again I'll slice the meat into 1" strips (maybe it won't be so dry), and cook on high for 3.5-4 hours.Read More
Anyone who cooked this and had it come out tough there must be a HUGE problem. I followed the recipe to be exact and cooked it all day which was about 12 hours on low heat and the meat fell apart with a fork and the broth was AMAZING!!! Can't wait to make this again.
Super way to utilize a low cost cut of beef. Added a handful and a half of cooked egg noodles at the end and served it over a toasted french bread bun. YUM YUM! Thank you.
This recipe was great since we don't have a grill. Since my fiance isn't a mushroom fan, I changed the soup to cream of celery and it was delicious! The meat was very tender and the gravy was great over rice. I did add a little more water as well, and cooked on high for 4 hours.
I did not use water, and the sauce turned out very creamy and flavorful. I added onion soup mix at the beginning along with the other ingredients to give it a nice zip, and added fresh mushrooms about halfway through. Turned out very well with these revisions.
This was DELICIOUS!!! I don't know why some people say the meat lacked flavor and it was not tender...we did not need knives and it was so flavorful!! I served it with homemade mashed potatoes and the gravy was fabulous on them. On the side I served parmesan asparagus and it was the perfect meal. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect! I guess I probably did cook it a little longer than called for. I threw it in the crockpot around 10am and served it at 6:30 pm. My kids LOVED it...which was weird because they are very very picky. Easy....yummy....fabulous! I will make it again and again!!
The flavor was delicious but the meat was a little chewy. (After only 4 hours in slow cooker on low.) I was excited to have london broil fall apart, but it did not deliver there.
I made this tonight and it was delicious! Added fresh mushroom to the pot. Served with blue cheese butter, also from this site, mashed potatos and steamed zucchini and onions. Make me look forward to going to work tomorrow since it will be my lunch also. Great recipe.
I made this in the crock pot overnight and it was soooo tender, I pretty much followed the recipe with these few additions, half packet of Lipton onion soup mix, half of an onion, can of beef stock instead of water and added a teaspoon of beef bouillion.Once done I added about 1/4 cup of heavy whipping cream and served over egg noodles, with asparagas. Will serve along side of mashed potatoes next time. Delicious
Yummy I made a couple of changes I added 1/2 cup of milk along with 1/2 c water, mushrooms, onions, creole seasoning, couple dashes of worcestirshire sauce, cooked on low for 7 hours then added a cup of heavy cream for additional 1/2 hour & some blue cheese crumbles, shredded meat. Very tasty! Served over bow tie pasta & mashed potatoes.
Sorry guys, but this one wasn't for me! I am a big fan of pot roast, beef stew, and other braised meats, but I did not enjoy this at all! Although the meat was fairly tender, I did not like the taste at all, will not make again!! Maybe if you seared the meat first, still don't think it would make that much of a difference! Sorry!
This is such a great meal!! I made a few changes though. I seasoned the meat with salt/pepper and browned it in olive oil first. I also used a can of cream of celery soup as well as the mushroom. I used a can full of water instead of 1/2c. Also a packet of beefy onion soup mix, plain onion soup mix would work fine too. And about 1tbsp of dales low sodium steak seasoning. Cooked on low for about 10hours, I worked all day and that tough piece of meat could use several hours of cooking anyway. It turned out great!!!! It goes well over a baked potato, a hoagie, or rice. Add a few veggies on the side and you have a delicious supper. Will definitely make this again.
The ingredients made a nice gravy. The meat was ok, not melt in your mouth. Without the gravy over it, it was too dry. Had very good flavor.
I put a 2lb London Broil from Sprouts in the crockpot. It was frozen. I cooked it on LOW for 12 hours overnight with 3 cans of mushroom soup; 1/2 cup of water; NO garlic; and 1 Tsp organic Italian seasoning (oregano+basil mix). This morning it is soft, tender, and shredded the way I wanted it. The gravy is divine for the mashed potatoes I will make this afternoon. The slower you cook the broil the more tender it will be-10-12 hours on Low seems best if you want very tender meat.
Anyone should be able to prepare this dish because it is so EASY! So simple and delicious yet is so versatile in that it can be adapted to what type of seasonings you prefer. For a three pound London broil, I omitted the garlic cloves but added a teaspoon of All-purpose Greek salad seasoning. I added a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper and substituted a can of cream of chicken soup. I cooked for 3 hours on high and then turned to low for 4 hours. Made a great gravy which I served over mashed potatoes along with green beans, carrot salad and rolls! Yummy! Thanks Yvonne for sharing your recipe!
Great simple recipe that costs next to nothing to feed the family. Next time, I will cook a couple handfuls of egg noodles on the stove to serve under this, as the mushroom soup melts into a gravy that reminds me very much of stroganoff.
This was a great recipe. I followed the instructions exactly how it shows. Added some onions and mushrooms at about 1-2 hours left of cooking and made a gravy with the sauce. It was a HUGE hit. My picky toddler ate it. And my father in law who is my biggest critic loved it and couldn't believe how tender the meat was. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It is in my permanent recipe box for future use.
NO KNIFE NEEDED! I added about 1/3 cup soy sauce (didn't measure). Other than that follwed as directed. This is def a keeper and you can change it up in so many ways. I would double the soup and water if you want more gravy because there didn't seem like a lot.
This is another super easy slow cooker recipe! Meat was tender and the gravy was just right! Made this as written.
This recipe tasted great on the day I made it, but was even better the next day. I doubled the cream of mushroom soup, but kept all the other measurements the same. I put the beef in the crock pot, then the soup, then just sprinkled all of the other ingredients on top. I cooked it for 10 hours on low, as I used a two pound london broil and it turned out perfect. Served the gravy over egg noodles...delicious!
This was great. I made it per the recipe and it was moist and tender and delicious. I did cut up some potatoes and added them about 3 hours before end time and that was okay. Next time, I'll serve it over wide egg noodles or rice, because it is like a stroganoff almost. The gravy came out perfect.
WOW!! This turned out so much better than I anticipated! A generic brand of cream of mushroom soup (that looked really nasty!) couldn't even keep this recipe down. The only changes I made was adding a can of mushrooms to the pot and using a 2.29lb london broil as that was what I had on hand. Kids gobbled it up 2 days in a row!! Will definitely be adding this to my rotations!
My husband doesn't like mushrooms, so I took a risk and used cream of chicken instead. It turned out delicious! You can't even taste the chicken flavor -- it took on a beefy flavor and was very tasty over brown rice!
delish i doubled everything for more sauce.
I though this recipe was good, but i did make an adjustment or two. I added beef stock instead of water, and a can of sliced mushrooms. After 7 hrs on low it was fall apart tender, and I had about a 2-1/2 lb. london broil in my slow cooker. It left a great gravy to put over mashed potates that I served it with.
It came out excellent added pearl onions, carrots and assorted small potatoes as well. Would most likely make this again for the future!
This was absolutely EXCELLENT!!! It was easy to prep and the meat was very tender. If you made this and it wasn't tender, you didn't cook it long enough. Most meats in a slow cooker taste way better when cooked on low for a longer period of time, not rushed in a few hours. My husband and I loved this!! Thank you!
Although it was falling apart after cooking 7 hours it was still a bit dry. The taste was good, but not amazing or anything. I do think that this is a good way to cook your London Broil as it is a lowfat piece of meat that is usually quite tough if you cook it fully.
What a great alternative for london broil! My grill's not set up at my new house yet, so I was looking for a different way to prepare london broil. This was excellent. I added a lot of roasted garlic & herb seasoning and pepper, omitted the salt, and cooked on low for about 7 hours. It was a little dry, as expected per other reviews, but was very tender and flavorful. I coarsely shredded it into the delicious gravy for the last half hour or so and dryness was not an issue at all. Yum! Definitely will make again!
Delicious!! I cooked it for the specified time and it was so tender! The flavors were great! I'll definitely make this again!!
I followed this receipe exactly as written and cooked the LB for about 7 hours. NASTY! This was a waste of a decent cut of meat. (I tried it this way because it was raining and I had to cook the LB that had been in my fridge for several days.) It was tender but sooooo dry! LB is a steak and should be cooked on the grill I guess. It sounded good, too bad. Sorry.
Super easy, tasted great!! I'm lactose intolerant so I made a change, instead of cream of mushroom soup I used a can of beef and mushroom soup and then at the end of cooking I made a rue out of the juices before adding it back to the pot (melt 1tbs butter or butter substitute, mix in 1 spoon full of flour, add juice slowly stirring to blend - use as gravy or keep thin and return to pot). I seasoned and browned the beef first, added some baby carrots to the pot at the start of cooking and served with homemade mashed potatoes...Everyone, including my husband who doesn't like it when I use the crock-pot and my on who doesn't like it when I put sauce on stuff, though it was awesome! Will make again - easiest pot-roast I've found. *If you season the meat first adjust the salt or your dinner could be too salty *At 4-5 hours meat was firm like a steak but with good flavor - at 8-9 hours it was fall off the fork tender like pot roast - it was good firm - but amazing at the longer cooking time
I added a chopped onion and it was wonderful and i don't like red meat the whole family enjoyed it!
I always read other people's reviews to get ideas and clarifications. This a 5 star recipe for sure, especially considering how incredibly easy and affordable it is. It basically cooks itself, tenderizes all on its own, and is a perfect accompaniament to potatoes, rice, noodles, and veg. A very user friendly meal for families, busy and/or budget minded folks. I'll be keeping a London Broil in the freezer...the other items are always in my pantry. Excellent!
Really enjoyed this recipe. I cooked it as per the recipe BUT added extra thickly sliced mushrooms towards the last 20 minutes and added 1 more can of mushroom soup. Sliced the meat in strips and put back in the mixture and served over rice.... It was a fabulous/easy meal for the family. Thanks for sharing.
The only changes I made was adding in 1/2 a chopped onion. I served this with mashed potatoes & broccoli - SO GOOD!!! Thanks!
Don't know what I did wrong...I followed the recipe exactly but it was bland, overcooked, and chewy.
Very tasty and easy. I used 1/2 whole milk instead of water and used Pacific organic cream of mushroom which has a lot of flavor.
Not too crazy about this one. I only cooked it for 6 hours - maybe more and it would have made the difference.
Followed the recipe exactly. The meat came out a little dry. Will try again but with variation and less cook time.
Made as directed, except I bought cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic by mistake. As a result, turned out a bit more garlicy than I would have liked. However, it was pretty tasty and super easy to make. Served over egg noodles. Meat was very tender and had plenty of flavor.
I was going to make this exactly as the recipe states but tweaked it at the last minute based on other comments. I decided to throw in a package of Lipton onion soup mix and eliminated the garlic and salt (the onion soup adds plenty of salt). The meat cooked all day on low, made its own gravy and was very tender...delicious. Nothing dry about it. An easy and very tasty dish served with mashed potatoes. Ten minutes before serving the meat I added a little bit of the gravy to some baby carrots and microwaved them until tender. A nice side dish.
very easy to make, I didn't have any garlic so I sliced up a large onion instead and it was pretty tasty and after 7 hours the meat was very tender. I served it over rice and will definitely try this again but will add mushrooms next time!
London Broil was on sale so I thought I'd try something new. It was alittle crazy how tender the meat ended up. It was very bland tho - needed something. I was thinking maybe a squueze of lemon, my som was thinking something with alittle more fruit flavor but it did need a zing. Not sure I'll make this again. BTW I cooked about 5 pounds of meat in 2 pieces and it did shrink significantly more then I expected it to
I don't use canned soup. Beef broth from the box or homemade. I put fresh mushrooms in the bottom of the pot, a whole sliced onion, and some chopped celery. Sprinkled salt and pepper on the meat with garlic. About a cup and 1/2 of beef broth. Cook on high for 5 hours. Made gravy with the juice and it all disappeared. They want more again soon. SOOOO good!!!
This was a hit in my household....my picky-eater 4 year old daughter loved it. Of course, my hubby loved it b/c well it contained meat LOL. I cooked it for the 7 hours on low as the recipe called for and the meat fell apart & the gravy was delicious. I served it over rice and it was just GOOD! Follow the recipe as it is here and there should not be any mishaps.
The meat was tough and the we did not enjoy the taste at all.
Excellent. I didn't have a london broil so I used a brisket and I cooked it alot longer than it said. Until it fell apart. Kids loved it
I put this in my crockpot before leaving for work this morning and came home to dinner! I was a little groggy this morning and I doubled the water by accident so my "gravy" was a little soupy but a good flavor. I added an onion at the start as other reviewers did and it makes me wish I'd had some mushrooms to add as well! I will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe Yvonne!
This was really great! I was very skeptical but i could not think of anything for dinner and i was running out of time if i wanted to cook in my SC so i made it and my Husband, 2 yr. old and myself loved it... and the fact that there was Nothing to this recipe, just made it even better will be making it again!!
Great recipe just as written (although I use a little less garlic - personal preference). I had planned on making this for last night's dinner, but ended up having a crazy morning and didn't get it in the crockpot on time. So, I sliced my 1.5lb london broil, put it in the crockpot and followed the advice of other reviewers and just poured a can of mushroom soup (low sodium), water and onion soup mix on top and cooked it on HIGH for almost 4 hours. OMG! So good and my kids couldn't stop eating it. Success! Thanks for the original recipe and to the other reviewers for their tweaks.
All day on low was just right. Meat was tender and the sauce had great flavor.
This was very tasty and tender. I added a can of diced tomatoes for a little tanginess. Next time I'm going to shorten the cook time by about an hour.
This was very good. The only thing I changed was adding an envelope of onion soup mix and using beef broth instead of water. The meat cooked for about 10.5 hours and it completely fell apart. The gravy was probably thick enough on it's own to get away with not adding any flour, etc, but was too salty given the changes I made. We had this with the roasted red potato with aspargras recipe also on this site. Great!
Delicious flavor. I used a 2 lb London Broil and cooked it for about 9 hours on low. Next time I would double the soup and water quantities because there wasn't enough of this golden mixture. It was so good!
I made this yesterday. I used a 3lb LB so used 6 cloves of garlic. Left out the oregano. Added 1/2 c red wine and one can of soup with the water. Boiled up some WW Gnocchi and threw it in last 15 minutes. Starch from the Gnocchi thickened the gravy - love that veloute consistency. Meat was still LB - IMO never very tender or flavorful unless marinated to death. Overall excellent outcome - will try again with a better crock pot cut. The gravy wins the stars.
Ridiculously simple. I made one substitution (beef broth for the water). Cooked it low on for 6.5 hours. Feel apart beautifully, tons of gravy. For those who stated it came out too dry: what the heck did you do?!?
excellent recipe not just for the meat... the juice make an excellent gravy too.
This was a great way to make london broil. I was short on time and cooked it for 4 hours on high -- perfect. I added fresh mushrooms which my husband really enjoyed. Will certainly make again.
Very tasty & super easy!
This was so good and the meat just feel apart. I used 2 cans of golden mushroom soup and added fresh mushrooms after about 5 hours. Served over rice
It was good, but not 'to-die-for' good. The meat was a little dry for my taste, but I will try it again and cook it for less time. Overall, good recipe!
Love this I also addedmto the existing recipe Lipton dry onion soup mix, cream of celery soup, a little milk and worecestershire sauce and it is AMAZING my husband and I LOVE this!
This was pretty good. I used cream of mushroom and cream of vegetable as well as everything else listed. Next time I will add some beef broth instead of water and some red wine for flavor. I added potatoes and pearl onions as well here and they were great. Sauce needed more flavor but with the wine and beef brother, that will change next time.
I usually don't do as much garlic, since my people are not garlic people- but it's not too much. This is epic over rice with the sauce.
I made this recipe yesterday. I made the recipe exactly as it reads and didn't like it at all. It had an extremely strange flavor and smell, don't think the spices go well with this. This is the first time I have ever given a recipe one star. Will not make this again.
This was great!!! Very tender. mmmmm
I followed the reciepe exactly and it was awesome. Served over egg noddles. Even Dyngo the dog loved it. Great on a cold NH winter evening.
This was a great recipe. Easy & used ingredients readily available in nearly every kitchen. I had a two pound London Broil & it was still plenty of sauce to keep the meat covered. Very tender. I added a tablespoon of dehydrated onion, After 7 hours on low, I removed the meat & poured the sauce into a pan & added a slurry for gravy. Served over steamed white rice with French cut green beans & some garlic cheddar drop biscuits. Great Sunday supper. Thanks for sharing. Definitely a keeper.
family loved it! used cream of broccoli and spiced it more to our tastes. it was awesome with mashed potatoes and a nice side of asparagus. we were feeling pretty spoiled.
Very good flavor, I added some reduced sodium soy sauce and some worcheshire. I also used Italion seasoning in place of oregano and basil. I cooked for 6.5 - 7 hrs and meat did fall apart however was very dry, if I make again will only cook for 5 - 6 hrs.
This is one of my favorites. I've made it quite a few times exactly as it is suppose to be prepared. Everyone always loves it. I can't wait to make it again.
This was tasty and very easy. My meat was so tender and falling apart by the end (I needed less time than called for). I added mushrooms and coarsely chopped the meat to make it more of a stroganoff. I did double the sauce which was nice for the noodles I served it over.
Easy and FANTASTIC! Thank you for such a super easy delicious recipe!! I baked it in the oven at 350 for 2 hours - it was nice and tender. Next time, I'll use the slow cooker and use the "sauce" as gravy for veggies. YUM YUM YUM!
I'll admit, I did not have high hopes because it seemed too easy. I was pleasantly surprised that it came out with a rich flavor and was pull apart tender. (For those who do not love the flavor of Cream of mushroom soup, substitute the Cream of Chicken and Mushroom soup as it will give a better flavor. I would not recommend going straight to the Cream of Chicken because it will be too soupy. You need the texture of the Cream of Mushroom.) The only thing I will do differently next time is double the sauce recipe!
I thought this was a great recipe but I would use 2-3 cans of the cream of mushroom soup and change the water amounts accordingly. I did not have enough gravy to put over the noodles hence the increase in liquids. The meat was very soft but dry. If you change the amount of liquid, you will have enough gravy for the meat and noodles.
This was a good meal after a long day at work!! I didn't add the basil, oregano or mushrooms because I was in a hurry and forgot. I added a dry soup mix. I served over egg noodles with steamed zucchini. Family ate it up!! Suggestion to readers: use only half of the dry soup mix.. it came out a little salty..
Made this for the first time tonight. I slow cooked it for 7 hrs but it still came out pretty dry. The flavor was good though. My crockpot is brand new so it wasn't the crockpot and the London Broil was 2 lbs. So I am not sure what went wrong.
I made this per the recipe and it was delicious. Whole family loved it. Served it over whole wheat egg noodles. Yum!
This looked to easy to be true. It was delicious and easy. My whole family liked it. It's a great way to use london broil, which can be a rather tough meat.
Really good! Added 1/2 envelope onion soup mix with mushroom soup. cooked for 8 hrs and meat fell apart. Sauce was a little thin for gravy so I had to whisk together equal parts (2 TBSP) flour and cold water into a paste then stir into liquid. It made the gravy perfect! Great flavor,served w/ mashed potatoes and peas as suggested for a great comfort meal. The boys in my house loved it.
Not exactly what I was expecting but it was good! I used a can of water and used garlic powder, onion powder and italian seasoning. This was just like a pot roast except that it is much leaner than the chuck roast I normally use. London broil is usually on sale at least once a month, we will probably have this for dinner a couple of times a month. Very easy to make, nice to start before work and have it done by dinner time.
It does have to cook the full 7 hours. I added 1/2 cup more warm water with 1/2 tsp. beef boulion, some portabella mushrooms, onion, and Mrs Dash Garlic and Herb seasoning.
Cooked for about 9 hours. Still a little tough but tasted great with the gravy. Everyone enjoyed it!
this turned out great. i added a pack of fresh sliced mushrooms and a small onion. my london broil was a little less than 1 lb and it cooked on low for about 9 hrs. turned out great and served with mashed potatoes
Amazing and so easy! Good as written and great b/c you can add veggies that you have on hand! Thank you so much!!!
very good! added extra seasonings, and onions
I used Italian Seasoning, small amount of Worcestshire, added a small onion, and one can of diced tomatoes.... Cooked on low for six and a half hours. Meat tender, served with some rice and broccoli.
I was anxious to use this cut of meat that I got on sale, and the reviews for this recipe were so positive. However, I did check out the one-star reviews, and I can’t say they were not altogether inaccurate. Despite what sounded like sufficient spices and cooking for a good amount of time in the slow cooker, the meat was surprisingly dry inside and rather bland. I followed one reviewers suggestion and added onion soup mix to the broth. I ended up making a stroganoff type sauce and serving it over egg noodles. It was good, but it was less than I had expected and ended up being a bit more of a fuss than I had anticipated.
Great!!! I added cream of asparagus because my HB does not like mushrooms. And I cook first 2 hours on High and after switch to Low for another 6 hours for 2lb of london broil. I cut it on portion part pieces. Next time I will cut on bite size pieses to make it as a stew. All together - awesom!
Very good! I really liked it and I'm not much of a meat eater. My husband loved it and he always groans when I make london broil. (not his cut of choice) The only thing I would change is I would double the liquid recipe. I shredded mine and mixed with egg noodles. There wasn't enough gravy.
absolutely awesome!!! I have tried to cook london broil many times, this is the first time that it was very tender. Hubby loved it. I took another reviewer's sugg. and added onions & mushrooms, good advice.
I made this last night according the recipe except I doubled it. The meat was very tender but lacked flavor.
This was fantastic. The meat was soo tender it practically melted, I might have cooked mine a bit too long because there was hardly any sauce to pour over the meat when served but I loved it regardless. Next time I may cook a bigger London broil shred it, and make burritos or just have it over salad like chipotle. YUM
I followed the directions and made no changed my family loved this and are asking when they can have it again.
I made up my own recipe, i chopped onions in chunks chopped tons of garlic (my pref). I cut up meat into chunks its easier to fit in pot. I browned meat set it aside, then in a heated sauce pan i put in onions to start cooking down then when wilted i added garlic and cooked it just before it started to brown. Take hot water and put it in the pan you browned meat in to get up all the bits from pan and dropped it in with onions and garlic. I use 2 containers of low sodium beef stock and you may want to add a beef bullion for flavor & baby carrots. i add 2 bay leafs, italian seasoning, oregano, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and cut up potatoes i put in about an hr and 20 min before serving parsley at the end for color. And yes it does take 7 + hrs to cook the longer the better!!!! Strain your broth. i save half for pot roast sandwiches to dip in and the rest i make gravy. But if you really don't like to use London then your better off using chuck roast. I also add kitchen bouquet to my sauce plus a little wiltshire. to start it as early as possible. When i make it for the masses i start it at around 9-10 am so i know it will be done by 630 latest.
Very tender, juicy. Will make again with less expensive cut of meat, it tastes more like pot roast than london broil. But still amazing!
I tried it and it is great. I added a 1/2 cup more of water cause mine was so thick. Made it with mashed potatoes and used the gravy on potatoes.
