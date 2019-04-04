London Broil for the Slow Cooker

I made up my own recipe, i chopped onions in chunks chopped tons of garlic (my pref). I cut up meat into chunks its easier to fit in pot. I browned meat set it aside, then in a heated sauce pan i put in onions to start cooking down then when wilted i added garlic and cooked it just before it started to brown. Take hot water and put it in the pan you browned meat in to get up all the bits from pan and dropped it in with onions and garlic. I use 2 containers of low sodium beef stock and you may want to add a beef bullion for flavor & baby carrots. i add 2 bay leafs, italian seasoning, oregano, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and cut up potatoes i put in about an hr and 20 min before serving parsley at the end for color. And yes it does take 7 + hrs to cook the longer the better!!!! Strain your broth. i save half for pot roast sandwiches to dip in and the rest i make gravy. But if you really don't like to use London then your better off using chuck roast. I also add kitchen bouquet to my sauce plus a little wiltshire. to start it as early as possible. When i make it for the masses i start it at around 9-10 am so i know it will be done by 630 latest.