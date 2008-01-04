Spaghetti Torte

I just love a recipe with a great presentation. so I gave this recipe an additional twist. I basically followed the recipe although I used a pint of the ricotta cheese and 3 whole eggs, but hear is the prsentation twist,. I had a large eggplant in the house. I sliced it thin the long way, egged (w/a bit of milk) and breaded it, then fried it. I then put a layer of the fried eggplant on the bottom of the springform pan and around the sides. I added half of the prepared spaghetti, then sauce, eggplant and cheese. Then put another layer of eggplant and sauce and the rest of the spaghetti. Then another layer of eggplant,pressed it all down real well. Finished off with sauce and pizza cheese. Thankfully I had enough of the ingredients left over to make 2 mini bread pans of it. I'm so glad that I had enough left because my hubby was ready to make an attack and it's to be brought to a potluck tomorrow. Anyhow he just LOVED IT!!!!! Going to bring an extra jar of spg. sauce with us just in case its a little dry as some others have said. Will get back tomorrow and give you the final results, Well...the results are in....DELISH, everyone enjoyed it and will definatly prepare it again.