Spaghetti Torte

This baked spaghetti dish is made in a springform pan. When the sides of the pan are removed, you have an impressive, spaghetti 'cake.' It can be served as is, or with a tomato sauce.

Recipe by Karen C. Greenlee

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x3 inch springform pan with cooking spray.

  • Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Rinse with cold water, and drain.

  • While spaghetti is cooking, combine Parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese, Italian seasoning, and egg whites in a large bowl. Toss with cooked spaghetti to coat.

  • Press half the spaghetti mixture in bottom of prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the basil, and top with half the tomatoes and half the provolone cheese. Press remaining spaghetti mixture into pan, sprinkle with remaining basil, and top with remaining tomatoes. Place remaining provolone cheese over the top.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Let stand about 15 minutes, remove sides of pan, transfer to a serving platter. Cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 311.2mg. Full Nutrition
