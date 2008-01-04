Spaghetti Torte
This baked spaghetti dish is made in a springform pan. When the sides of the pan are removed, you have an impressive, spaghetti 'cake.' It can be served as is, or with a tomato sauce.
I have made a very similar recipe for years and I will tell you the secret! Use more veggies, chopped broccoli, zucchini squash, black olives, and pretty much a little of any of your favorite veggies. I did not use the ricotta cheese, substituting a little more Parmesan cheese and top with mozzarella or provolone. Baking time if very important, don't over bake it! I used a small can of tomato sauce and the sliced tomatoes also. Try it again and see if you don't get better results!Read More
Great for leftover spaghetti!! A bit daunted by others' reactions to the "dryness", I used three whole eggs and 1/2 pound tofu (not ricotta). Just put all ingredients (+garlic powder and grnd pepper), (-cooked pasta) into a food processor and processed till combined. Then, stirred pasta into mixture. Layered pasta mix, sauteed veggies, cheese, Pasta mix, veggies... etc till all was gone. DELICOUS!! A great way to empty the fridge and fill the tummy! Didn't need a side of sauce at all! (and I'm picky!!)Read More
After reading the reviews of others, I took a few precautions to make sure it didn't turn out too dry. I used 2 cans of diced Italian tomatoes without draining and 3 whole eggs. It turned out great! I don't know if I would have even had trouble anyway. I also poured some store bought red sauce on the plate and served the wedge on top. It made for a pretty presentation. I didn't have any ricotta cheese on hand so I substituted fat free cottage cheese, and it worked great. The best thing about this recipe is the ability to throw in whatever you have on hand. I added some onions and garlic. Next time I plan to try adding artichoke hearts, spinach, and black olives!
Phenomenal recipe! I served this with a side of marinara sauce and we couldn't get enough!
Recipe prepared per instructions was bland! Why was it given a 4+ - because everyone edited the recipe. How misleading to prepare something with such a high rating only to have it taste less appealing. I don't always have time to read the comments - but from now on I guess I'd better.
Instead of just spraying the pan try lining it with parchment paper just cut a round the size of the bottom then a collar to line the inside sides and another round for the top spray all well with releacent(Pam-Vegelene, etc) this will ensure it not drying out and make a perfect torte shape when removed from pan.
Can't really give the recipe 5 stars ,considering I made many modifications and ended up serving more of a spaghetti casserole. I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheese and used whole eggs. I also used more cheese and did not use chopped tomatoes. Instead I cooked some ground turkey with mushrooms and added in my own spaghetti sauce. I then layered all of the ingredients and cooked it in a casserole dish. Everyone really loved it ,even my husband who is not a fan of pasta. I plan on making again in the future.
Made this for my kids tonight for April Fool's...they LOVED it!! I just made my noodles and added sauce meat and 2 eggs....mixed up and sprinkled with moz cheese. I put mine in a bundt cake pan. Baked for about 30 min on 350 and viola. I spooned more sauce and some Ragu cheese sauce over the top. It was beautiful and tasty. Was a really great change for the kids!!
Good concept! I used a 10 1/2" spring form pan, 1 lb of ground buffalo, 1 lb of thin spaghetti, 2 jars of spaghetti sauce, 4 eggs (medium), and 2 cups of shredded mozzarella. Brown up the meat (I add 1/4 tsp ground oregano, 1/2 tsp sweet basil, 1/4 tsp season salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp minced onion and 1/2 tsp minced garlic), add 1 jar of sauce, set aside. Cook the spaghetti, rinse with cold water, add beaten eggs to cooled spaghetti (otherwise you'll get egg chunks in your cake), mix in other jar of sauce. Layer half of spaghetti mix, pressing slightly. Next layer the meat mix. Then layer the rest of the spaghetti and top with mozzarella. I cooked mine for the time allowed in the recipe with a cookie sheet underneath to keep any seeping off my oven. Sprinkle with a little Parmesan cheese. My 3 and 4 year olds ate 2nds of this "cake"!!! Happy April Fools! I'll be making it again!
Although this sounded good, it was terrible! It was dry and tastless. Unless I did something really wrong, this was NOT a good recipe. Sorry :(
Like everyone said the presentation is wonderfull. I added extra spices and next time I'll try angel hair pasta. I think thinner pasta will stick together better.
I really liked this recipe; I added mushrooms, pine nuts, garlic salt, and would have added onions, olives and capers if I had them on hand. When I reheated it the next day, I added Paul Newman’s sauce to it -- that was gooooooood!!!!! For me, it will probably become an "everything-in-but-the-kitchen-sink" recipe, which I love making! However, I was unable to fit one pound of spaghetti into a 9 (or even 10) inch springform pan (even if I had smashed it down really hard, it still would have been above the pan’s edge; I ended up using an aluminum casserole-sized, 9-1/4w x 4d pan). Also, it didn’t bind together as well as I expected it to, based on the description; next time I’ll leave the yokes in and maybe even add another egg. I’m open to suggestions as to what I did wrong. Regardless, I’ll make it again, and next time I’ll try angel hair pasta or tri-colored rotini, as well as the kitchen sink!!!
I followed this recipe exactly and found it very bland and dry. I wont be making this again.
This is a wonderful recipe that I will use over and over again and try with many variations. I doubled the cheese mixture and added a layer of garlic sauted mushrooms in the middle. It was delicious and everyone who had it really enjoyed it. I think you can add any kind of pizza filling or veggie...sausage, pepperoni, grilled chicken, peppers, onion, sun dried tomatoes, and on an on. I also served it with some marinara on the side. So good! And a FABULOUS presentation. OH! And it can easily be made ahead. I did it the night before and it was perfect.
This was very good--I used 3 whole eggs instead of the egg whites and mozzarella instead of provolone. Delicious!
We love this and make it all the time. We do not always use the springform pan- sometimes we just use a 2.5 quart casserole dish and scoop it out. Not as impressive looking but tasty. I have not had a problem with dryness. I think the key is to serve it on a bed of spaghetti sauce or pour some over the top when serving. We put it out in a bowl with a gravy spoon. All my kids love this (which is unusual) and now that we have made it a lot, it is really easy to do, even without the recipe at hand.
We loved it! But I did make several modifications, based on ingredients at hand. Since I didn't have any ricotta cheese, I substituted heavy cream. Next, I had leftover camponata (diced eggplant casserole) to which I added a jar of store-bought spaghetti sauce. I admit I got a little "too" creative when I tried to add a layer of camponata between the spaghetti layers -- although it tasted wonderful, it didn't "hold together" as well as if I'd simply used the basil/tomato/provolone mixture. Very good recipe, though, and my family gives it 2 thumbs up!
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I forgot to by provolone so used a mixture of part skim mozerella and asiago cheese. I also added 3 cloves of garlic since the recipe didn't call for any. It turned out wonderful!! Will make again!!
This was pretty good. Nothing to write home about but a fun, new way to do spaghetti.
This made me feel like a regular Martha Stewart! I listened to others' advice and tweaked the following: 2 whole eggs, double the ricotta, added sliced yellow squash and zucchini. Looked really pretty and impressive!! Next time I will DEFINITELY add fresh garlic which was sorely missed, and a salt/pepper!
This was really good and different! I think I would add some chunks of roasted garlic to it next time. Looked really nice!
Excellent- 5 stars across the board! My husband even loved it, and he hates everything. :) Changes I made: no tomatoes, used some dried basil instead of fresh, and added 1/8 tsp garlic powder to the first layer. (I also served w/ sauce on the side. Good with or without) A definate keeper. Perfect for a casual dinner with friends.
Tasted great! I pretty much followed exactly except I used a can of petit diced tomatoes instead of regular tomatoes so they were more tender. Added some garlic as well! My husband was pretty impressed with the presentation! Enjoy!
This is a good recipe. My two year old loves it so does my husband.
Bf seemed to love this--he had 3 helpings. I liked it okay, but I'm not really loving it too much. I read the reviews and bc of the comments about it being too dry, I modified the recipe. I used 1/2 pound of spaghetti, doubled the ricotta, and added some spaghetti sauce. I also added more seasonings--salt, pepper, and oregano. It turned out well enough, but I'll try something else next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, easy and perfect for guests!
This recipe was great. Easy, fast, and made a great presentation. For more flavor I added chopped onions and green peppers. Kraft has came out with a new Parm. Cheese that has garlic and red pepper in it that I used instead of just plain parm. cheese. It made a very nice main dish for a dinner that I did. I would recommend it to anyone that wants to wow a guest but doesn't have a lot of time to invest. I topped off the torte with a tomato and basil sause I had picked up at the grocery store.
This is delicious! I didn't add the tomatoes and served it with spaghetti sauce on the side. Everyone liked this!
This was excellent! Nice presentation too. I also used three whole eggs and instead of fresh basil I mixed in some basil pesto with the ricotta and parm. I also made a meat sauce that was mixed into the pesto/pasta mixture. I layered some provolone cheese half way up and topped with motz and sliced tomatoes. I will make this again! Everyone loved it!
I'm on a special diet (SCD) so I made this with spaghetti squash, I pulsed farmer's cheese and yogurt until it was the consistency of ricotta, and I cooked the tomatoes with onions and garlic. I also added fresh parsley and oregano to the basil layer because I needed to use it before it went bad. Even though I was unable to follow the instructions perfectly, this dish was easily customizable to my diet and it tasted outstanding. I've tried to modify other recipes but they weren't nearly this good. It really satisfied my craving for a spaghetti dish. Thanks!!
What a great little recipe! The fresh basil makes the entire house smell so good when baking this! I could not give 5 stars, as I tweaked a couple things...and would do some different things next time. But, yes, there will be a next time! First, I used a can of diced tomatoes (drained). I used fettucine noodles,and those worked really well. Other than that, I followed the recipe to the letter - and what I would change would be: MORE CHEESE! It needs more melted cheese! More provolone!!!! More Spice!! I'd add garlic, salt, more fresh basil! Maybe add artichoke hearts and olives - we'll see. Other than that - it is a great little recipe that is a keeper!
Beautiful presentation but I wasn't crazy about the lack of flavor. Both of us thought it was missing something. I added garlic (of course) but even after that it didn't have much zing. I really loved the looks of this dish though so I'm going to continue to tweak it and see if I can get the flavor up to it's potential! Thanks for the starting point.
This is great, but why is it called a torte? There is no flour at all and no nut meal. This is just spaghetti casserole in a springform pan. Next time I will use whole eggs, flour, and meat sauce. and twice the cheese
What a great twist to regular spaghetti. I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta and I place meatballs cut in half between the layers. Finally, I topped with cheddar as this was all I had. The whole family enjoyed it.
My husband and I love this. I generally add some ground sweet italian turkey sausage to the middle and use canned diced italian tomatoes. VERY YUMMY!
I just made this for dinner....it was ok. For the work that goes into making it, the final product was a bit disappointing. I added a bit of garlic powder and salt to the cheese mixture and served with a side of sauce. I probably wouldn't make it again.
I just love a recipe with a great presentation. so I gave this recipe an additional twist. I basically followed the recipe although I used a pint of the ricotta cheese and 3 whole eggs, but hear is the prsentation twist,. I had a large eggplant in the house. I sliced it thin the long way, egged (w/a bit of milk) and breaded it, then fried it. I then put a layer of the fried eggplant on the bottom of the springform pan and around the sides. I added half of the prepared spaghetti, then sauce, eggplant and cheese. Then put another layer of eggplant and sauce and the rest of the spaghetti. Then another layer of eggplant,pressed it all down real well. Finished off with sauce and pizza cheese. Thankfully I had enough of the ingredients left over to make 2 mini bread pans of it. I'm so glad that I had enough left because my hubby was ready to make an attack and it's to be brought to a potluck tomorrow. Anyhow he just LOVED IT!!!!! Going to bring an extra jar of spg. sauce with us just in case its a little dry as some others have said. Will get back tomorrow and give you the final results, Well...the results are in....DELISH, everyone enjoyed it and will definatly prepare it again.
I liked this dinner, however, I would be sure to use Imported not Domestic cheeses. I felt it was a little bland and think the problem was the domestic cheese. Next time I won't skimp on the cheese brands.
Sorry but there wasn't anyone in my family that cared for this. I did add more cheese as others suggested and served sauce and meatballs on the side. The kids and hubby told me to stick with regular pasta. Almost 3/4 of the torte went into the trash.
A good starting point, but needs heavy customisation to add any real taste to it.
I made this recipe because I already had most of the ingredients in my pantry. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes, but I did have a can of fire roasted tomatoes. Gave the torte a nice little kick. Will definetely make again, but first I'm gonna go buy a springform pan. Mine tasted good, but didn't look as pretty coming out of a round cake pan with a spatula. :)
Very good but needs more cheese.
We tried this as is and found that it was indeed a little dry so we spooned sauce over the top. The rating is before the sauce. After the sauce it would probably be 4 stars.
This is a great idea, unique presentation, but i do agree that it was dry and crunchy in places and could be more flavorful. But rather than give up on this recipe, I will be taking some of the other reviewers' advice on adding a little more seasoning and more liquidy ingredients.
It was so-so. I didn't know if the egg whites were to be beaten or not....so I beat them and folded the other ingredients into that. I would use whole eggs, more parmesan and ricotta, instead of provolone if I made this again....and a regular sauce instead of chopped tomatoes. Just didn't have that pizzaz using the original recipe!
Taking other reviewers advice, I too added more ricotta and more seasonings. This is a great way to use up that leftover spaghetti you've got in the fridge. Thanks!
I'm sorry but this was very, very bland. I even added garlic, garlic salt, 3 whole eggs instead of just the whites, a little more fresh basil, and served spaghetti sauce over it. Still bland. Other than that I followed the rest of the recipe through. Definitely needs salt, pepper, more garlic, onion and whatever else I can find in my spice pantry. I do like a decent amount of spice in my dishes, but never go overboard like some people do, just enough to taste it. I usually give new recipes that didn't wow me the first time around a 2nd chance modified to my liking, but sorry, this one is getting pitched.
This was great. I served a tomato sauce on the side so you could add some sauce if you wanted to. We absolutely love it and it was so easy to prepare.
This was good. Something different. I only used about 1/3 lb of spaghetti & increased the ricotta to 1c. I also used 1 16oz chopped tomatoes instead of the 2 chopped tomatoes. I used mozarella cheese instead of provolone and 1 egg. I also baked it in a 2 qt dish sprayed with cooking spray.
This is a good start to the recipe but i felt like it needed a bit more in in, next time i'm going to add more tomatoes, some chicken and more cheese. Overall, it was very impressive looking without too much effort, definitely worth a try.
My husband and I loved this dish. On the advise of other posters I did a few things to insure the pasta did not turn out too dry. I added more ricotta and used 3 whole eggs instead of only the egg whites. Great dish, I will be making this one again!
This was such a fun, versatile recipe! I omitted the ricotta, used 3 whole eggs and a little extra parmesan, used a little sauce with the sliced tomatoes and mozzarella with the provolone (didn't have quite enough provolone, only had 2 slices left), and seasoned the whole thing with plenty of garlic salt and pepper. The result was impressive, delicious, and very fun for April Fools!
very dry. needed more ricotta.
We absolutely loved it. Really great recipe. However, I did not follow the original exactly just out of fear that it would be too dry. I added one can of diced tomatoes with basil and oregano mixed in and doubled the ricotta cheese. Really good flavor, excellent presentation. Next time I will shred provolone cheese rather than melt slices and add meat! Thanks!!
I made this with spaghetti squash. Cut squash in half, scrape out seeds, invert on plate with 1/3c water and microwave 8 minutes or until the squash can be easily scraped out with a fork. Squash was plenty moist. Reheats great. I added artichoke hearts to the recipe but they added neither texture nor taste.
I only give this recipe 2 stars because my 2 year old daughter loved it, as I expected she would. For adults, it was ok, so so, very bland (and I made lots of adjustments). I would only make this again for my daughter.
This was nothing special when made as directed.
I liked this recipe and found it turned out exactly as expected and didn't find it dry as others said. It was a bit bland, though, and if I make it again I will take steps to add a little more spice and flavor to it - it seems very adaptable. I think some mozzarella added, at least on top, would be nice also.
I made this last night, and I used canned garlic roasted diced tomatos and hamburger with it....was great!!! I think i will do the side of sauce next time though....
I followed the recipe to a T and I found it bland. It was easy to prepare and pretty to look at but wasnt anything special. I agree it was a bit dry for our taste as well.
The "author" neglected to mention that this recipe is from a Betty Crocker cookbook. Changing an whole egg to egg whites does not make it your recipe.
A question...does this hold together well enough to be cut in small wedges and used for appetizers?
Very interesting recipe indeed! I used cottage cheese instead and forgot that I had to toss the mixture with the spaghetti. So, I layered it on top of the spaghetti layers instead. I also used 2 eggs instead of 4 egg whites. I served it with pasta sauce. Unique recipe. It did end up a little on the dry side, especially the noodles by the rim. But the overall taste was not bad at all! I would recommend serving with a sauce for sure and perhaps use a full cup of ricotta/cottage cheese instead. Add'l notes: used 3 eggs instead and instead of tomatoes, used some salsa and it is more moist and flavorful.
As written the recipe is a 3. I made the following changes and it was very good. Added 2-3 links turkey Italian sausage, casings removed, browned. Added diced onion, red bell pepper diced, fresh mushrooms sliced (about 5 or 6), 2 cloves garlic, minced, Used a 13.5 oz. box whole wheat spaghetti, cooked and rinsed in cold water, ¾ cup ricotta cheese (can add some cottage cheese too) 2 eggs instead of 4 egg whites. 2 to 3 tomatoes, seeded and chopped, shredded mozzarella cheese instead of provolone. Added two cups or so spaghetti sauce to the sausage and vegetable mixture and simmered about 10 min. Layered the spaghetti mixture in the springform pan, then added the basil and tomatoes then topped it with the sauce mixture and mozzarella. Used a 10" springform pan.
This was too much work for not a very good dish.
Wonderful, simple flavor! Needs garlic, but doesn't everything?
Wow this was good. Kids ate this up and asked for more. Used whole wheat pasta for added health benefits, spaghetti sauce and parm for toppings. Think I'll add some things next time, like maybe a some sausage in the middle. Excellent meal well received. THANK YOU!
this was just ok, but would not make again.
I made it per the recipe except I left out the tomatoes and used a jar of spaghetti sauce. It turned out well.
