Seven Layer Tortilla Pie

Looks like a pie, cuts like a pie, and tastes like a little bit of Southwestern heaven. This casserole is made from pinto and black beans layered with tortillas and cheese. Picante sauce gives it just the right kick. You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack if you like.
This was super easy and fun to make! I added green chiles, black olives, corn, and shredded up some rotisserie chicken and layered it on as I saw fit, topping each layer with cheese. I also used low fat refried beans, low fat black beans, and low fat mexican cheese to make it that much more healthy! After it came out of the oven, I put some sliced avocado and tomatoes on, and it was a hit! My boyfriend couldn't get enough (in fact writing this review makes me want to whip one up right now!!!) Give it a try tonight!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2005
VERY YUMMY~PREBAKE TORTILLA'S FOR 5 MINUTES SO THEY ARE CRISPY AND NOTE SOGGY!!! AND I USED MY SPRINGFORM PAN AND STACKED THE PIE..IT KEPT ITS FORM VERY NICELY. I ALSO USED REFRIED BEANS AND FRESH COOKED CORN!!ITS A REGULAR AT OUR HOME AND FOR A SPECIAL GUEST EVERY NOW AND THEN! :)
I made a few modifications. One, I added half a packet of taco seasoning to the pinto bean mixture. Second, I used refried black beans instead of the regular black beans in the mixture. Third, I added cumin to the black bean mixture for extra seasoning. Finally, I used mostly Monterrey Jack and Pepper Jack cheeses instead of most of the cheddar. This turned out pretty well with the changes, but was still a little dry. However, a little bit of salsa and sour cream on the top fixed that. I think I'll be making this again, and in the meantime try to think of some more changes to make it even better. I think I'll try to add some black olives and other vegetables to it.
With a few changes as suggested by others, this recipe was delicious! I used a can of refried Pinto beans instead of the canned Pintos in the recipe, spicy salsa, chopped jalapenos in both bean mixtures, a layer of beef with taco seasoning and onions. I baked the bottom 4 tortillas a little bit beforehand to keep them from getting soggy, and baked the whole thing in a springform pan.
This is a FAVORITE in our house. We have one friend who asks for this dish every time that he comes over for dinner. I have found that Rosarita refried beans are the exact consistency that is created by that tedious mashing of the pinto beans, so I use them. I also add quite a bit more cilantro and a can of sliced black olives, and used extra picante sauce or a can of rotel instead of the tomatoes. I have added taco meat once when our meat-loving friend ate with us, and it turned out well. All in all, with the changes... SUPERB. Without them... okay, but kinda bland.
I have made my version of this recipe for years using lowfat Mexi-blend cheese,refried beans,corn,and shredded chicken breast. I spice things up and eliminate the dryness by using canned enchilada sauce on each layer and on top before covering and baking. It cooks up like stacked enchiladas! It is one of my family's favorite dishes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2002
I used larger tortillas and a springform pan, which worked really well to hold all the layers. I also used fat-free refried beans instead of the mashed pintos, a mixture of cheddar and jack cheeses, and, being a carnivore, added a layer of diced chicken breast sauteed in taco seasoning right in the middle. With some sweet corn cake, this dish made a great meal.
This recipe looks delicious and I plan to try it with a twist; instead of baking, making it into a salad! Replace the tortillas with crushed corn chips and add some lettuce. Yum! Nice cool summer salad, filling enough for a meal!
I loved it! My whole family loved it. And who ever I have cooked it for has loved it. I've made it at least 20 times now and have perfected the recipe. I use 1 15oz can of refried beans instead of the pinto beans. And use only 5 tortillas. It becomes high enough even with that. So I divide the mixture up accordingly. When I first made it and used 2 cans of pinto beans, it was too beany. The proportion didn't seem right. My husband has liked it ever since I cut down the beans. It's so healthy too. I use Whole Wheat tortillas.
Excellent! Followed the advice of others: 1. used shredded chicken, mixed with a little salsa, as the center layer. Because of this extra layer I added 5 minutes to the cooking time. 2. baked three tortillas for 5 minutes so the bottom layers would not get soggy 3. used Tex-Mex cheese. 4. used a 9" spring form pan. The only change I would make is to add more cilantro...just personal preference.
So easy, fun, and yummy! My husband barely swallowed his first bite before saying "wow, this is really good! You need to make this next time we have someone over!" I substituted a can of corn for a can of the pinto beans, and added some cumin to a few of the layers. Next time I will probably throw in a chopped jalapeño to add a little heat, at the request of my hubby. :-) highly recommend!
This recipe is surprisingly delicious! I made a few substitions since I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I used one can of fat free refried beans instead of pinto beans, canned tomatoes with chopped chilies instead of plain tomato and I excluded the cilantro. I topped each slice with salsa, sour cream, guacamole and sliced black olives to serve. YUM!
Interesting presentation - and yummy! I too made changes to suit our tastes. I added an extra layer with a 1/2 lb of lean ground beef with taco seasonings. Substituted a can of Rotel (mostly drained) for the salsa. And added sauteed corn and peppers into the black bean mixture. I piled this all up in a 9" springform pan and since I had preheated the beans some - I baked uncovered for approx. 20 min. A very tasty and versatile recipe - thanks!
This dish was pretty good and very easy to make. Spray the bottom of the dish with a non-stick spray to prevent the bottom tortilla from sticking. I doubled the amount of cilantro to make sure I could taste it and next time, I may add even more. Spend the extra money for fresh cilabtro, the dried stuff just doesn't taste as good.
this was very very good! i added an envelope of taco seasoning split between the two bean mixtures, and used a tin of vegetarian refried beans instead of mashing pinto beans. I used a drained tin of Ro-Tel tomatoes with lime and cilantro instead of fresh tomatoes, and used a lot more cheese---we're cheese lovers at our house! I thought the suggestion of a springform pan was very clever, so i did that and it came out terrific; would give 4.5 stars if i could, with 1/2 a star off for being a bit stodgy. Still delicious, filling, and easy! Thank you!
This was okay but I thought it was very bland as written. It had way too many beans for us but I will make it again and add quite a few things. We like jalapeno peppers so that will definitely go in along with some chopped onion, seasoned shredded or ground beef and rotel tomatoes. I'll also eliminate the pinto beans and just use the black beans. Avacado would also be great sliced on top as illustrated in some of the photos. This recipe has so much potential and thankfully we can all adjust it to our own individual taste. I used a springform pan and it worked very well.
I love this recipe. During Lent, when I abstain from meat, I prepare it exactly as written, and it is wonderful. At other times of the year, I throw in a bit of seasoned beef or chicken and it is great that way too. Instead of mashing pinto beans, I'll often buy a can of fat free refried beans, and they work great too. Or I've used all black beans, which I love. It all turns out great. Thanks for a neat recipe.
Quick and simple recipe but it is missing something. I didn't have cilantro and used more salsa that I thought would of gave it more punch but it didn't. I already had this in the oven before I read reviews. I think I will try taco seasoning next time like some reviewers tried and that might help. I used refried beans and black beans and the Mexican Blend shredded cheese. I could only layer it 4 times for I don't have a deep dish pie plate and I put a flour tortilla on top last to be like a top crust and so the cheese wouldn't stick to the foil when baking. It tastes alright but a little too much beans and needs more salsa and cheese and possibly the Taco seasoning next time or taco meat. I don't like black beans but my husband does. I think I will also try it with shredded lettuce, more tomatoes, salsa, green onions and sour cream for toppings next time.
We have this often as a quick meal during the week. I often make two pies - one for the kids as written, and one for the adults with an added layer of sauteed vegetables (eggplant, peppers, and onions). Try it with corn tortillas!
Love this! So easy and freezes well for reheat. I made it with meat and a 5 pepper blend for kick and added olives, diced tomatoes, green pepper and corn. Outrageously good! Will bake the tortillas next time for crispiness...the possibilites for this are endless, shredded chicken, etc.
I made this for my husband's birthday party and it was a huge success. I used dried beans and soaked them overnight as I'm not fond of the preserving liquid. We're vegetarians but our friends didn't even realise that there was no meat on the table.
My 11 yr.old daughter and I played with this recipe and took some suggestions from other reviewers. It was delicious!! I cut the tortillas in strips, thought it would be easier to serve (and it was). Don't be afraid to throw in whatever you have. I added a can of green chilis, this made the taste! Also a little cumin, which I love in mexican food. I also layered in 1 lb. of browed ground beef drained and seasoned with an env. of taco seasoning. I layered it all in a deep 13x9 pan to feed my hungry family. We ate the whole thing!! No leftovers with this one, my kids, 6,11, 14 LOVED it! Have fun with it, you can't mess it up! 2008- This recipe is still a regular in our home, we love it and the leftovers are great! 2010- Still making this on a regular basis, had it tonight for dinner, just love it!
I have a two year old and another one on the way, so I developed a speed method for this great recipe! Use refried beans instead of the mashed pintos, and use a can of rotel dip (plus a tablespoon of taco seasoning for an extra kick) in the black bean layer instead of chopping tomatos. I still added the garlic and salsa. I added a can of drained corn to the black bean mixture, and had more than enough for a 5 layer pie! My family LOVED it!
I had quite a few improvements here - I used a 9x13 inch pan and simply layered them one sort of over the other and used 8 tortillas - I did prebake them for about 10 minutes then took off 2 at a time and used another 9x13 pan to assemble in. Peel off tortillas 2 x 2 from the oven. They won't be as soggy in the end. I used a can of refried beans instead ( approx half a can or depending on how much you like ) and smeared that on the bottom of each. I assembled some taco meat w/ a low sodium seasoning packet (approx 1.5# beef) In separate bowl I combined one can of rotel tomatoes ( drained ) one can of chopped tomatoes (drained ) one can of black beans (drained) a dash of cumin, 2 minced garlic cloves, a dash of chili powder and a can of FIESTA NACHO CHEESE SOUP from Campbell's - combined altogether this made it really stick together nicely. One layer of refried beans, a small layer of seasoned beef and one layer of tomato mixture - a tiny bit of shredded cheese and continue. I baked for 50 minutes on 400 and served w/ tortilla chips, salsa, topped w/ lettuce at the end and sour cream. HEAVEN!
A good, easy recipe. I agree with previous reviews - heat the fillings before assembling (it didn't heat all the way through even after 50 minutes), and add onions and/or other seasonings. This recipe is a 'regular' now.
It was good, but with my modifications it was definitely a 5 star! Add some taco seasoning to the pinto beans (about a half packet), and used Rotel canned tomatoes and green chilies (for lack of fresh). I also added some lime juice to the black bean mixture and some fresh jalapeno. It was quite yummy! Without those, it was a little bland.
SOOOO GOOD! I took some others advice and added a can of green chilis to the black bean mixture, mixed some pepperjack cheese to the cheddar, added an exta teas. of garlic, 1/2 teas. of cumin and baked the first four tortillas as well. Next time I will use a layer of veggie meat too. I ended up putting this in a casserole dish instead of a pie plate and it worked very well! Just make sure you use a deep one!
Amazing!!! Rave reviews from the whole family! In fact, oldest son begged us not to send all the leftovers in Dad's lunch so he could have more later. I baked four tortillas in the oven as it preheated. I used two cans of refried beans instead of the pinto beans. One would have sufficed. I added green onions to the black bean mix. I used pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar. And I topped it with avocado slices after I took it out of the oven. YUM!
I used a spring form pan and only 5 tortillas in layering by the time I reached the top of the pan. Had left over ingredients, so I mad a couple burritos with the extras. My husband, who normally doesn't like Mexican food said this was really good. I added some diced black olives to the top to make it look more appealing.
I won't make this again. It had a good flavor, but was really mushy in texture which made it kind of gross. My parents really didn't like it either, and we all found something else to eat afterwords because it was so unsatisfying.
This was wonderfully Mexican and a great vegetarian meal. I used WW tortillas as others suggested and the texture was perfect. I substituted one can of refried beans for one can of pinto beans. I also added garlic salt, onion powder and cumin to each of the layer mixtures (for more spice, since others said it may be too bland). Finally, I added black olives to the black bean mixture. This was perfect! I even served it in a church potluck and the layers looked beautiful. Oh.... I could only fit 5 layers also and so made 2 pie dishes with one recipe.
The dish I used was slightly smaller than the tortillas. This made it very easy for all ingredients to stay in place. I also used a little non-stick cooking spray in the bottom as suggested, and nothing stuck. Finally, I didn't mash the pinto beans, and it turned out just fine. Great vegetarian recipe, and a nice change from tacos.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2001
I had a few minutes while my son was behaving and went to work on this dish, which promised a 15 minute prep time. However, took me an hour to prepare and seemed to make a real mess! I did the springform pan (a MUST), added cumin, extra cilantro, used refried bean in lieu of one can pinto beans. This recipie was delicious and VERY filling, and cheap to make. Made for my carnivore hubby and veggie friend - all loved - could only have one wedge and were all full. Would make again - beautiful presentation - really fun. Sour cream and salsa on the side is needed for maximum enjoyment!
This turned out awesome. I used fat free refried beans, added a can of corn, used rotel in place of tomatoes and added a can of green chilis. Sooo good. The only thing I'll change next time is to use maybe a can and a half of refried beans instead of two whole cans.
This was delicious and very easy. I added black olives to each layer, and I used a mix of cheddar and pepper jack. I didn't have room for all the layers, and I topped the top tortilla with cheese, olives, and tomatoes (no beans; I thought that would be too messy). My pintos were too firm to mash, so next time I'll probably use lard-free refried beans to keep the layers together better. A definite keeper, though!
My family loves this recipe. Being different from the norm when it comes to Mexican food night in our house made this fun. Depending how many we have to feed I sometimes use 10 or 12 inch tortillas and add extra ingredients. I've changed the ingredients around some too,I use refried beans instead of mashing pintos to save time. I add spices, such as taco seasoning and cumin and garlic to both the black bean and refried bean mix. Also chop up an avacodo and add to one of the mixes. I have added a layer of beef or chicken before, but really cant tell its there. My man suggested using tortilla chips or doritos in place of the soft shells for some texture. (I'm not sure they would still be crunchy at the end though). And I always use reduced or ff ingredients if available. Still tastes great.
Quite good! I knew it wouldn't be spicy enough for us so I used drained RoTel instead of the fresh tomatoes and added generous amount of cumin to the pinto beans. Because of the comments about soggy tortillas, I tried using whole wheat tortillas and they held up very well...healthier too!
This is my 100th review! And it's a kepper! I'm slowly introducing healthier foods to my family and with recipes like this, it is easy to do. I followed some recommendations of others and used whole wheat tortillas, added corn and green peppers to the black bean mixture and I used 1 can of refried beans in place of the pintos. The entire family and an invited guest loved it. This is sure to be in our regular rotation because my favourite part is how simple it is to prepare.
This was absolutely delicious! I made a few changes to suit my tastes, but this is such a great recipe in and of itself! First, I reduced the amount of cheddar and replaced it with pepper jack cheese, then I added some cumin and some smoked paprika (I REALLY like the smoky flavor - if you aren't that into it, just leave out the paprika), added 1 more TBSP of cilantro, mixed 1 small can of green chilies in with the tomatoes, added some roasted red peppers (I roasted them myself, but it can be time consuming, so you can use a jar, too), and I didn't use flour tortillas. La Tortilla Factory makes some tortillas that are a corn and flour mix. They are super delicious and I find that they hold up better than anything else in recipes that have a lot of moisture. They are small, so they'll overlap if you don't trim the centers - also a little time consuming, but SO worth it!
My son requested "mexican" food for his 16th birthday party. We had a HUGE crowd of adults, teenagers and very young people and everyone loved this recipe. I read through all reviews and decided to make my pies (15) with chicken, beef, chorizo and bean. I agree, use refried beans, it's much easier. Served with corn cake, mexican rice, chips, mixed fruit and flan and nothing was left. Living in San Diego we have wonderful salsa and seasonings available year round and they complimented this food perfectly. I will make this again and again.
This is a great recipe. My two year old loved it. I added green chiles to the black bean mixture. Next time I might add some chopped jalapenos to spice it up even more. Great topped with guacamole, sour cream, and more chopped tomatoes!
Wow. Wow. I'm hooked. I took others' advice and baked the tortillas before layering. I added corn and a quarter of an onion I had left in the fridge. I also used chopped jar garlic because I'm lazy :). I have lots of leftovers and I'm very happy... Love it!
This recipe was really good. A springform pan is a MUST!
LORIDAWN
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
I followed the suggestion of others and used my springform pan which worked out great. I also used refried beans mixed with a package of taco seasoning and I added chopped onions to the tomato mixture. My daughter loved it and said I had "outdone" myself!
Yum yum yum so easy and cool looking too. I've seen this kind of recipe for years and never tried it...wish I had sooner. I sautéed peppers and onions may add chilies next time. Added a little chili powder and garlic salt but not needed this would be great as written for sure
My family raved about this dish! However, I made some significant changes. Seven layers just seemed like too many for one pie pan, so I made two pies with five layers each. I added corn, extra tomatoes, and a little fresh spinach to the black bean mixture. I used refried beans instead of pinto beans, and I added a little taco meat to that mixture (although the vegetarian pie was a little more popular). The final product looked great and tasted even better!
We liked this at my house. Mine came out to be 5 layers instead of 7 layers but I had bigger than 8" tortillas on hand. I agree that it was a little bland and next time I make this I'll use a spicer salsa and maybe use the recipe for black bean and corn salad II, also on this site, as the filling. BF added some hot sauce to it when he ate it and thought it was great.
This was very easy to make, and very tasty! When I went to the store, I forgot to get the salsa, so I had to make my own. I just used some canned diced tomato with garlic and onion, some fresh diced onion, lime juice, cilantro, and the other 1/2 cup of the diced tomato called for in the recipe. My 8-yr old mashed the beans while I made the salsa. Everyone loved it, and so did I!
Very good! I like that this is easily adaptable to what we have available in the pantry. For the middle tortillas, I used corn tortillas (we only had a couple flour tortillas left); also, for both the flour and corn tortillas, I was a little concerned that my husband would find them to be too soggy with all the other ingredients, so I first put them on a dry frying pan at medium heat until they were just a little crunchy and brown, and then assembled the pie. Thanks for the recipe!
This is one of my families favorites. One modification I make is to use 1 lb ground beef mixed with 4 T taco seasoning instead of the beans. I also add a small can of sliced black olives to the mixture. In addition I use taco cheese between the tortilla and meat layers. Delicious!
Made this dish the other day for a party I was hosting and it is absolutely delicious! I couldn't find canned pinto beans so used canned refried beans instead. I also used a Mexican cheese blend instead of cheddar. The package of tortillas I bought had 12 tortillas in it so I decided to make 2-6 layer pies. Fun and easy to put together and the house smelled amazing while it was baking. This was a huge hit at the party and I will definitely make it again! Thanks for posting.
VERY GOOD! I like the fact that this is a meatless recipe. The flavors were great. We prepared this exactly as written and the proportions came out perfectly. Didn't have anything left over when we were done assembling the pie. We will be having this again.
The whole family loved this, right down to the one-year-old. We added some sliced black olives to the top. I had good luck cooking it in a springform pan and I recommend spraying the foil with cooking spray so that the cheese doesn't stick to it.
Family hit! They were actually licking their plates:) Although, I used a large pie dish and didn't have room for 7 tortilla shells, only used 5, and only used the left over pintos I had, I would not have had enough room for the black bean layers. I also added a little taco seasoning to the beans and cooked it for 25 min. at 400
Soooo delicious! I added taco meat into one of the layers and used refried beans [as suggested by another user] instead of pinto beans. Also, pre-baking the tortillas before cooking was an awesome tip!
Very good! It took about ten minutes longer to bake than the recipe said. I also added more cilantro, into the recipe and on the side. Next time I would also add more cheese! (but I'm a cheese freak!) Easy prep and once it's in the oven you don't need to think about it until the timer dings. I will definately make it again.
Next time, i'll sautee the garlic before combining, but definitely a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2001
Excellent. I added lime juice to the bean mixture, used a full can of corn and a small can of diced green chiles. Plus I also layered it with seasoned ground beef. I baked the tortillas for 5 minutes first to get them crisp. This all was a great balance of flavors. Will definitely make again.
I have to give this 5 stars even though I made some changes. I think following the recipe as written would be perfect too! We had left over Carnitas (pork)so, I added a layer of the meat in the middle. Also used two cans of Rosarita refried beans in stead of mashing pinto beans and a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. There's enough of both mixtures left over to make another small tortilla pie!!! The tortillas were heated on a dry skillet before using. I baked it in a spring-form pan, but won't do that again...a terrible mess as the first tortilla stuck to the bottom and all the juices burnt into the pan. I should have known to grease the pan! I also think the next size up for the tortillas would be a good idea.
I was really excited to try this since I'm always looking for good vegetarian recipes but was a little disappointed. It was still a little too rich for my taste even though I added corn and green chiles due to others reviews. It was still good so I am giving it four stars but I may try to cut back on the cheese next time. Oh and also used one can of refried beans instead of two cans pinto beans due to personal taste.
I made this and it was delicious! I used my homemade salsa and also added ground beef (that I fried up with onions, garlic and jalapenos) to each of the layers. I also used refried beans because I didn't have pinto beans.
Very nice,especially the next day cold out of the fridge when it was easier to cut.Cold i liked the taste better because of the very strong taste of the chouriço.Next time i will do half chouriço and half minced meat i think.
This was fantastic and not hard to make. It's also really filling. I deviated from the recipe a little. I cooked ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning. Separately I cooked a mixture of tomato, green onion, red pepper and yellow pepper in butter. When I layered the soft taco shells I did a layer of meat with salsa and shredded cheese, then the next layer was meat with the peppers, onion and tomato mixture and shredded cheese and then repeated the layers until my mixture ran out. I poured some salsa over top of the finished product and sprinkled more cheese and then baked. Each piece received a dollop of sour cream on top just before serving. I served each piece with a side of rice mixed with lentils. It was amazing looking and tasting. What impressed me the most with this was how easily it was to slice and dish out. I thought it might be messy or difficult but it wasn't at all. It sliced up just like soft butter and stayed together perfectly just as a lasagna would. I will definitely be making this again in the future.
This was a hit. I toasted the tortillas in the oven and spread the bean mixtures on before stacking them in a springform pan. This recipe was very adaptable since I didn't have all the ingredients. I used the two different types of beans and added salsa to one and guac to the other, with lots of cheese of course!
Yummy dish! I added onion to the pinto bean mash - it added a bit of a kick. I also forgot to add the cilantro before baking so I sprinkled it on top after baking. Combined with the sour cream, everything tasted great!
