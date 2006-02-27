Seven Layer Tortilla Pie

Looks like a pie, cuts like a pie, and tastes like a little bit of Southwestern heaven. This casserole is made from pinto and black beans layered with tortillas and cheese. Picante sauce gives it just the right kick. You can replace the Cheddar cheese with Monterey Jack if you like.

Recipe by Karen C. Greenlee

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mash pinto beans. Stir in 3/4 cup salsa and garlic.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together 1/4 cup salsa, cilantro, black beans and tomatoes.

  • Place 1 tortilla in a pie plate or tart dish. Spread 3/4 cup pinto bean mixture over tortilla to within 1/2 inch of edge. Top with 1/4 cup cheese, and cover with another tortilla. Spread with 2/3 cup black bean mixture, and top with 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat layering twice. Cover with remaining tortilla, and spread with remaining pinto bean mixture and cheese.

  • Cover with foil, and bake in preheated oven for about 40 minutes. Cut into wedges, and serve with salsa and sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 1325.3mg. Full Nutrition
