Seven Layer Tortilla Pie

This was fantastic and not hard to make. It's also really filling. I deviated from the recipe a little. I cooked ground beef with a packet of taco seasoning. Separately I cooked a mixture of tomato, green onion, red pepper and yellow pepper in butter. When I layered the soft taco shells I did a layer of meat with salsa and shredded cheese, then the next layer was meat with the peppers, onion and tomato mixture and shredded cheese and then repeated the layers until my mixture ran out. I poured some salsa over top of the finished product and sprinkled more cheese and then baked. Each piece received a dollop of sour cream on top just before serving. I served each piece with a side of rice mixed with lentils. It was amazing looking and tasting. What impressed me the most with this was how easily it was to slice and dish out. I thought it might be messy or difficult but it wasn't at all. It sliced up just like soft butter and stayed together perfectly just as a lasagna would. I will definitely be making this again in the future.