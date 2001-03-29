Fire and Ice Pasta with Fresh Herbs

A wonderful combination of flavors to excite even the most discerning of palates! A spicy tomato sauce served at room temperature over hot pasta and topped with feta cheese. Goat cheese also goes well with this sauce.
Following everyone else, I decreased the oil to 3/4 cup. This was WONDERFUL! We enjoyed it so much, and the leftovers were even better. Not only is it good on pasta, but it's great on Italian bread, pita, even crackers. A very versatile recipe.
Following everyone else, I decreased the oil to 3/4 cup. This was WONDERFUL! We enjoyed it so much, and the leftovers were even better. Not only is it good on pasta, but it's great on Italian bread, pita, even crackers. A very versatile recipe.
LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this! I used mini penne because that's what the little guy chose, reduced the olive oil to 1/2 cup, per other reviews, which was perfect for us, and used 3 LARGE tomatoes (not sure of the weight, but I know it wasn't 5-1/2 pounds). The flavors of this were outstanding! As soon as hubby took a bite he said, 'Oh, this is a definate 5 stars'! He also said that he will be asking for this often, and that's fine with me because it's simple to make and FANTASTIC~YUM! IMO, the feta is a MUST! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was fabulous. The only reason I am giving 4 stars is because I find the amount of oil in this recipe to be over the top. To each, his/her own, but to those looking to lower the fat and calories - I made a 4-5 serving of this with only 1/4 cup and it is still amazing. :) Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe is a keeper! I made it for my sister in law and she commented how she felt like she had just ordered this meal from a gourmet restaurant! She wanted the recipe of course! I used 1/2 cup of oil, but I think next time I will use 3/4 cup. I think it could have used more red pepper flakes too, so next time I will add 1 1/2 tsp. I DID NOT USE BLACK OLIVES. They have no flavor. Instead I used pitted kalamata olives and they were wonderful! Don't skip the feta, it's another wonderful flavor that will give you that gourmet taste. You will love it!
I made this recipe for my fiance, and he loved it so much that he requests it weekly! We also served it to a potluck of 14 guests, and every one of them wanted the recipe. I also cut the amount of olive oil, and I added extra hot pepper and sun dried tomatos. And it's almost better the next day cold!
The is a great dish served cold as a pasta salad. I also added some green olives and pepperoni. My salad got rave reviews at a 4th of July get together with friends.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2000
I used 1 cup of Olive oil and felt like it was too much. Next time I will use 3/4 of a cup. The recipe calls for 2 cups; the past would be floating? ? ! ! Very tasty recipe which could have many variations.
This is one of my all-time favorites! It is great as both a hot or cold dish. Every time I bring it to a picnic, I am swamped with requests for the recipe. I like things SPICY, so I substitute half of the olive oil with red pepper oil.
I used 3/4 cup of olive oil, and it was still too much. After it marinated, I soaked up some of the oil with 2 slices of bread. I sliced and added 4 marinated artichoke hearts. Served it over whole wheat spaghetti. I will make this again, but with less oil. Hubby really liked it alot! Thanks!
Very nice pasta. I really didn't have 5 1/2 pounds of tomatoes, so I just used what I had and then adjusted the rest accordingly. I was using the last of my sun dried tomatoes in the jar (I couldn't tell if it wanted them in oil or just dried--I used the ones in oil) so I used the remainder of the oil in the jar wtih the tomatoes as well. I just decreased the olive oil I put in. I only sprinkled red pepper flakes (1 tspn wouldve been too much for us) and used green olives with pimento, not sliced so hubs could eat around them as he doesn't like olives. We used fusilli pasta for this, and I just put in enough olive oil to make the sauce oily enough to stir. All in all, I guess I changed several things but the main change was the amount of tomatoes and olive oil. This still was lovely with fusili pasta, and we have some leftovers to eat this weekend. Thanks for the recipe!
Like other reviewers, I cut way back on the oil, maybe 1/2 cup & that was plenty! I didn't have fresh basil, unfortunately, so I used dried & it still tasted great. This recipe certainly does make a lot, I also didn't use nearly the amount of tomatoes called for and I still think it would feed a decent sized army; fortunately it is delicious. Thanks for the post!
Different, but good. I used 3/4 cup oil, and still had too much. Next time I'll use 1/2 cup.
NICK_GE
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2002
Hey this recipe was great. I do believe that 3/4 of a cup is perfect for the olive oil. I wold make again , many times over. I used a variety of canned tomatoes. I love my food spicy so I used a little less than half a can of rotel tomatoes along with a variety of whole and diced canned tomatoes. If you've like really like hottt!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2000
This recipe garnered RAVE reviews by my 8 houseguests - easy to make as well. I made it with crumbled goat cheese, which melted just the perfect amount with the hot pasta. The only complaint made was that there was too much olive oil here - the bottom portions were swimming in oil. Next time, I would definitely use only 1- 1.5 cups. Great overall recipe for a group.
I loved this recipe. I also cut down the oil as per previous suggestions, but otherwise made it exactly the way the recipe calls. Delicious! Easy! Make sure to let sit at room temperature or your pasta will be cold.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2002
I really enjoyed this dish. I don't like spicy food so I didn't add the red pepper flakes. I willl make this again.
Pretty good, but a little too spicy. Next time I will reduce the red pepper. 5 1/2 pounds of tomatoes seemed like a lot (and I love tomatoes), so I only used 1 1/2 pounds. I also decreased the oil to 3/4 cup, as others suggested, and that was perfect. Fresh basil is a must in this recipe, don't use dried.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2003
All of the positive reviews are true: this is excellent. In keeping with the caveat, I added 3/4 cup olive oil and it was just right. The only additions I made were 1/2 cup roasted red bell peppers (just because I love them) and a sprinkling of asiago prior to serving. This recipe just adds up to a smashing combination of fresh ingredients. I'm going to serve it at our next summer party. Thanks for the great recipe!
Bursting with flavor! A little salty though, but poured over the plain noodles balanced it out. I made french bread from this site to go with, and that was the perfect accompaniment. In fact, the sauce is great by itself for dipping fresh bread into. I would make it again just for that! Very healthy if you don't heat it because of the fresh garlic which boosts your immune system, + olive oil which eats up the bad cholesterol + basil + sun dried tomatoes are great too! I used only half the olive oil though, and maybe 6 or 7 roma tomatoes.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.