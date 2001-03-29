Fire and Ice Pasta with Fresh Herbs

Very nice pasta. I really didn't have 5 1/2 pounds of tomatoes, so I just used what I had and then adjusted the rest accordingly. I was using the last of my sun dried tomatoes in the jar (I couldn't tell if it wanted them in oil or just dried--I used the ones in oil) so I used the remainder of the oil in the jar wtih the tomatoes as well. I just decreased the olive oil I put in. I only sprinkled red pepper flakes (1 tspn wouldve been too much for us) and used green olives with pimento, not sliced so hubs could eat around them as he doesn't like olives. We used fusilli pasta for this, and I just put in enough olive oil to make the sauce oily enough to stir. All in all, I guess I changed several things but the main change was the amount of tomatoes and olive oil. This still was lovely with fusili pasta, and we have some leftovers to eat this weekend. Thanks for the recipe!