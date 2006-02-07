Summer Salad
Great for a light lunch when you are rushing around. Made with summer squash, this is a great twist on salad.
Really a nice fresh-tasting salad and nice to look at too with the variety of colors. I found it a little bland so added about 1 teaspoon of ranch dressing mix. That did it! Really great taste and good for you too! What more could you ask for? Will definitely make often, especially when the garden squash and zucchini are about to take over!Read More
I like the idea of this, but I'm not so certain I'm sold on it. The salad is pretty bland, and that's after I added the salt and pepper and tossed in some Old Bay for good measure. While I like the crunch, I'm not convinced I like squash uncooked this way. It was, however, a nice idea and I'm glad I tried it. I'd just need to do some reworking in order to make this again. thanks for the recipe!Read More
Hi, This Was a Mouth Watering Recipie! This is a recipie i would Recommend!
Great way to use all the summer veggies. I choped my veggies into small pieces, but not small enought. I recommend that you target 5mm cubes
This salad goes into my recipe box. The only alteration that I did was to use one teaspoon of ranch salad dressing mix. Thanks for the great recipe.
Somehow this went south (maybe moisture from the veggies made dressing weirdly watery)
All the veggies look so inviting, but the ranch dressing, salt and pepper is just too bland. I had to keep adding salt, and I didn't like doing that. I ended up adding about 2 teaspoons of basil paste, and that really upped the flavor. I think doing thin slices of the squash may help too instead of the diced pieces. It's worth trying if you have a lot of summer squash; just play around with the recipe to fit your tastes.
Quite nice an quick delicious
