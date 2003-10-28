Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.54 stars
423 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 303
  • 4 star values: 77
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 17
  • 1 star values: 7

This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.

By Simmi G

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 1 quart baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together artichoke hearts, spinach, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup of Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven until the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 48.4g; cholesterol 70.5mg; sodium 1147.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (438)

Most helpful positive review

HOLLYG1
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2003
This dip is a hit at every party. To keep it soft and easy to dip for large parties I dont bake it but instead mix it up and put it in a crockpot set on warm with chips on the side. This dip is better than what most restaurants serve. Thanks for the great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(116)

Most helpful critical review

AnnaG
Rating: 2 stars
10/28/2003
Stop! If you're looking for a flavorful dip, don't choose this one. I took it to a family gathering and everyone said it was bland -- missing something. I looked at the recipe again and should have known. It has no salt, worcestire, garlic or anything really flavorful. If you do make this one, add some spices. I felt like I wasted a whole batch of dip. Read More
Helpful
(213)
Reviews:
TOADIE
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2003
This is absolutely the best recipe for artichoke dip I have ever tried. It is always a huge hit at parties and everyone asks for the recipe! I have found that the flavors blend better if mixed the night before and refrigerated until ready to spread into a baking dish and heated. Read More
Helpful
(87)
REBECCAY
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2003
I used this recipe on several occasions throughout the holiday season with great success. I incorporated some of the comments from other reviewers and used mexican shredded cheese substituted 1/2 reduced fat sour cream for 1/2 the mayo. I also made the recipe ahead of time divided the recipe in half and froze it for later use. Of course you do need to allow more time for cooking but it was great to have on hand. Read More
Helpful
(38)
NODOUBT1981
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2003
This was the best spinach and artichoke dip i've ever eaten. Its even better than the ones cooked at a local restaurant and I didn't think anyone could have a recipe better than theirs!!!! Thanks!!!!!!!! It lasts forever and you can freeze it and defrost it, then you can heat it up and its as good as when it was first cooked! Read More
Helpful
(33)
ncoller
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
I made this as an appetizer for my parents they loved it! I even added a little crabmeat to the top when I baked it. It was fabulous. How dare they charge so much in a restaurant when you order from their menu! Read More
Helpful
(28)
DSANMARCO
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
Wow! I come from a family of fabulous cooks (I'm trying to get there myself!). I made this recipe for one of our gatherings and everybody was asking for the recipe! Since I can't stand mayonaise, I used 1/2 a cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of mayo and added another half can of artichokes. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(27)
LAGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2004
By far the best Spinach & Artichoke Dip I've ever made! I've made it over and over and it absolutely disappears at parties as everyone wolfs it down. Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. My brother even likes it and he normally can't stand anything with mayonnaise. Great to serve with tortilla chips or sliced baguette. Read More
Helpful
(19)
COSMOGYPSY
Rating: 1 stars
03/27/2003
I didn't like the mayo. Read More
Helpful
(18)
