Rating: 2 stars Stop! If you're looking for a flavorful dip, don't choose this one. I took it to a family gathering and everyone said it was bland -- missing something. I looked at the recipe again and should have known. It has no salt, worcestire, garlic or anything really flavorful. If you do make this one, add some spices. I felt like I wasted a whole batch of dip. Helpful (213)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is a hit at every party. To keep it soft and easy to dip for large parties I dont bake it but instead mix it up and put it in a crockpot set on warm with chips on the side. This dip is better than what most restaurants serve. Thanks for the great recipe!! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars This is absolutely the best recipe for artichoke dip I have ever tried. It is always a huge hit at parties and everyone asks for the recipe! I have found that the flavors blend better if mixed the night before and refrigerated until ready to spread into a baking dish and heated. Helpful (87)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe on several occasions throughout the holiday season with great success. I incorporated some of the comments from other reviewers and used mexican shredded cheese substituted 1/2 reduced fat sour cream for 1/2 the mayo. I also made the recipe ahead of time divided the recipe in half and froze it for later use. Of course you do need to allow more time for cooking but it was great to have on hand. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was the best spinach and artichoke dip i've ever eaten. Its even better than the ones cooked at a local restaurant and I didn't think anyone could have a recipe better than theirs!!!! Thanks!!!!!!!! It lasts forever and you can freeze it and defrost it, then you can heat it up and its as good as when it was first cooked! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I made this as an appetizer for my parents they loved it! I even added a little crabmeat to the top when I baked it. It was fabulous. How dare they charge so much in a restaurant when you order from their menu! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I come from a family of fabulous cooks (I'm trying to get there myself!). I made this recipe for one of our gatherings and everybody was asking for the recipe! Since I can't stand mayonaise, I used 1/2 a cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of mayo and added another half can of artichokes. Delicious! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars By far the best Spinach & Artichoke Dip I've ever made! I've made it over and over and it absolutely disappears at parties as everyone wolfs it down. Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. My brother even likes it and he normally can't stand anything with mayonnaise. Great to serve with tortilla chips or sliced baguette. Helpful (19)