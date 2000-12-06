Stuffed Bell Peppers

281 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 103
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

Green bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, textured vegetable protein, cheese and tomato sauce. Omit the cheese for a vegan variation. Serve with additional tomato sauce, if desired.

By Karen C. Greenlee

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine rice and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Cut tops off peppers, seed insides, and arrange peppers in a large baking dish. Chop usable portion of the tops.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute chopped peppers and onions in oil until soft. Stir in textured vegetable protein and parsley. Reduce heat to low, and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Mix in cooked rice and 1 1/5 cups tomato sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the peppers, and top each with remaining tomato sauce.

  • Cover, and bake about 45 minutes. Uncover, top each pepper with mozzarella cheese, and bake until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 57.3g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 1395.7mg. Full Nutrition
