Stuffed Bell Peppers
Green bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, textured vegetable protein, cheese and tomato sauce. Omit the cheese for a vegan variation. Serve with additional tomato sauce, if desired.
Green bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, textured vegetable protein, cheese and tomato sauce. Omit the cheese for a vegan variation. Serve with additional tomato sauce, if desired.
What the heck is textured vegetable protein? I never heard of that. Can someone explain?Read More
Not bad but I've had better. They don't work the second day either which is something I count on with stuffed peppers. They were mushy the second night. Won't make these again.Read More
What the heck is textured vegetable protein? I never heard of that. Can someone explain?
My boyfriend and I tried this recipe with a few tweaks and we LOVED it. We used cilantro instead of parsley, brown rice instead of white rice and added about 1/4 tsp of cumin. Sooooo good. I have already recommended it to all of my friends!
This was wonderful! My kids and husband loved it...the only thing I would do different next time is mix the cheese in with the rice mixture...will definately be making this again! Thanks... A+
Not vegetarian so I made it with ground turkey breast and it was very good and easy.
This meal was very good. However, since I'm on a low carb diet, I used Taboli instead of white rice. Still turned out very good. Make extra stuffing so you can freeze it, then all you need to do is buy more peppers, microwave the stuffing mix, and stuff the peppers again. Done in like 45 min.
These were delicious! It calls for 1/2 pound of TVP....I used 1 1/2 Cups dehydrated TVP and rehydrated it before adding it to the mix. I also added mozzarella and parmesan cheese to the mixture and it was scrumptious!!
Best stuffed peppers I've had! I suggest Boca brand crumbles and I also used spaghetti sauce. One thing I'd do differently next time is wait to put the cheese on last.
These make a great meal. I added a 15 ounce can of diced tomatoes to stretch the recipe to 5 peppers and to add a bit of zing. Shredded cheddar cheese also works in place of the mozzarella. A very yummy dish!
Not bad but I've had better. They don't work the second day either which is something I count on with stuffed peppers. They were mushy the second night. Won't make these again.
These were by far the best stuffed peppers I have ever had! I can't wait to make them again! I followed the recipe and thought it was perfect the way it was! Next time I will try brown rice to add some fiber! I actually used a little less tomato sauce than it called for because I didn't want to open another can (I was about 1/4 cup short) and I thought it turned out great!
Substituted 1 cup black beans for the veggie protein and used orange peppers and a little fresh garlic. Otherwise did exact recipe and it was deelish and looked so professional. I cut the pepper tops off sitting upright not laying down as in the above picture. My whole family LOVED it, and I will definitely make again! I am a vegetarian and it is not always easy to make dishes that we all will eat and that are so satisfying. My kids kept saying it was like eating a burrito!
HYDROLIZED vegetable protein is the source of glutamate, not Textured Vegetable Protein. TVP is a MEAT SUBSTITUTE. This is a VEGETARIAN alternative.
textured vegetable protien (TVP) is a nice way to say "soy meal" it i sold in higher end and natural foods grocers. TVP is a substitute for ground meat. TVP has a meat-like texture and absorbs liquid and flavor from what it is cooked in.
Delicious. I used 1 cup black beans as my vegetable protein. Did need to add a lot of S+P for flavor, but was good when I added the right amount. I also cut the top off and cooked them upright. Even my carnivore boyfriend liked them! :) Thanks, will use this recipe again!
This was yummy! I used cilantro instead of parsley, leftover spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce and threw in a can of diced italian seasoned tomatoes about three minutes before I took the stuffing off the stove. Also, try parboiling the peppers before stuffing: wash and seed, then put the pepper shells into a pot of water and turn on the stove. Let the water come to a boil then remove the peppers and let cool til you're ready with the stuffing. The texture is perfect!
Favorite! Added Ground Turkey in place of Vegetable protein.
this is great i mixed in taco/chilli seasoning into my protein veg & cooked it with sweet yellow onion, mushrooms, and minced fresh garlic. Instead of parsley I used cillantro. I stuffed the peppers & covered them with shredded cheese - then placed them in a plan with a simple garlic spaghetti sauce. It came out awesome! I will make this again.
Excellent! Used brown rice (heathlier) and cooked it in vegetable broth for more flavor. To make it easier I added the onion and peppers to the rice half way through the cooking process. (used red, yellow, and orange peppers) When the rice was finished I added the TVP, tomato sauce, fresh herbs (orgango, thyme, parsley), and garlic right into the same pot. I used more tomato sauce since I did not use the olive oil. I cooked as directed and it came out great. My meat eating husband loved it. I also used low fat mixure of a mexian blend of chesse on top. I would highly recommed this reciepe. It is an easy reciepe to experiment with and add your own touches.
Had no idea what vegetable protein was,lol. So I just substituted a can of black beans. They were great and my family loved them!! Will make them this way all the time, since I already have a family Stuffed Pepper recipe that uses ground beef/turkey. These are a good vegetarian alternative.
I actually cheated a bit and replaced the vegetable protein for ground turkey! (I know... shame on me!)I also added some corn and some mexican seasoning....very yummy! My husband and kids loved it.
I make these a lot, using brown rice, and half peppers as is shown in the photo. I put half a pepper in a small oven proof dish, and make as many as needed for that meal. The filling keeps very well in the refrigerator or in the freezer, and the peppers keep in the refrigerator for several days. If I put the peppers in the freezer, they come out mushy, but I just pile the filling on top and they taste fine. Just not as crunchy as a fresh pepper would be.
I served these at a dinner party with a few tweaks at it worked out great! I already had a lot of cooked white rice, so I used that. I did not use vegetable protein. I also didn't use half of the bell pepper in the stuffing and made 2 from each pepper. Instead of tomato sauce, I used store-bought spaghetti sauce. I had to bake only for 20 min.
I'm sorry to say this recipe was just okay. It needed a lot of salt and pepper to doctor it up. I think if cheese were mixed into the stuffing that would also be helpful. But otherwise it was bland. Won't make again!
They were pretty good. I did have to add a lot of spices because they were a little bland.
This was excellent, I added 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian sausage seasoning (available at a spice shop) when I added the TVP and omitted the parsley used an organic basmati whole grain rice, and everyone loved the flavor of the dish, this is definitely one to make for company.
very easy to make, great vegetarian meal. recipe can be easily halved, and peppers still taste great as leftovers.
Simple and yummy!! You can use whatever cheese you like, I used Colby Jack. Also I used cilantro and basil. :)
I often make this with my own tomato sauce, or with colored bell peppers. It's absolutely delicious whatever I do with it though. Simple, yet it always delivers.
To STEVE02A... Textured Vegetable Protein (tvp) is merely cereal. I was turned on to it when I was having game meat processed and it was used in place of suet. any store with a bulk health foods section should have it. its pretty common and not too bad.
Wow! These were really yummy!! I haven't had Stuffed Peppers for 10 years since I became a vegetarian and these were even better than I remembered!! And my husband liked them too!! They are a new staple for us!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!!
We made this following the recipe and it was terrible. We're not vegetarian, but I don't think even ground beef would have fixed this recipe. I actually ended up stuffing the last stuffed pepper down the disposal. What a waste!
This was a terrific recipe: filling, easy, and delicious. Next time I think I'll use more salt/pepper, more tomato sauce, and add some mixed herbs for more flavour. Even my meat-eating husband loved these!
Great recipe! I used chickpeas instead of the TVP and left out the onion. Will definitely make again and now I have an excuse to get those cute pepper-shaped single-serve ramekins.
Very tasty, filling and healthy if you use brown rice and definitely farmer's market peppers! The recipe calls for 2 cups of tomato sauce, which is a bit much. I also prefer mixing the cheese into the sauce. It works well with Boca soy crumbles or I suppose you could substitute ground beef or turkey.
This was pretty good. I omitted the vegetable protein and subbed cheddar for the mozzarella. I also added 2 large cloves of garlic minced when sauteing the onions. I also added 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese to the rice mixture.
Both my husband and I loved it! I added a bit more tomato sauce, some garlic and used brown rice instead of white.
This is a good recipe to start with- but work to customize it! My boyfriend doesn't like tomatoes very much, so instead of adding the tomato sauce, I added about 2 tbsp of ketchup. If it started to get dry in the pan when I was mixing it, I would just add a little chicken stock. I also swaped out the beef for turkey. We like it a little spicy, so I also added about 2 tbsp of Sirachi (Rooster) Sauce for a nice kick. Also, instead of letting the rice simmer and cook, I chose to use a rice cooker to fully cook the rice, and just stir it in at the end, making sure all of the sauces completely cover the rice. Fairly simple recipe, and delicious. I love stuffed peppers! :-)
This was pretty good but I think the filling could use some more vegetables. Maybe some mushrooms?
Yum...i made this recipe with ground chicken instead and it turned out great...next time i will mix the cheese inside the peppers instead of just on top.
WOW, these were delicious! Took a lot longer than 25 min. prep time b/c I used grnd turkey instead of TVP. I usually hate stuffed peppers, but this I loved. Thank you, KDCG.
My husband and I couldn't get enough! Will definitely make this again and again. Only changes I made were to use red peppers instead of green. Added some garlic, cumin, and Anaheim peppers and mixed in the mozzarella cheese with the filling :) yummy!! Highly recommend!
Yummy!!! I used red and yellow peppers instead. I find the green ones to be too strong.
I love this! I make this dish once a month for myself. I usually don't share... I prefer to keep them all to myself:-) Thank you:-)
My husband and I loved this recipe. Since I didn't have any textured vegetable protein I used ground pork sausage because it has a nice spicy flavor and I thought it would go well with this recipe. It was so delicious, easy, and filling. I will definitely be making again!
Used some other reviewers suggestions such as using a can of beans for protein and 1/4 tsp. of cumin and garlic sautéed with the onion. I will try with some more spices next time. I used a wild rice blend. I was quite hungry and thought the peppers looked pretty cooked at 22 min. so I put some cheese (soy cheese for hubby and I) on, turned the oven off and let it set in the warm oven for several minutes. The peppers turned out to be a bit crispy still which didn't bother me, but I'm guessing they could've used some more cook time. This is a keeper.
If you had more stars i'd give them, This is the best. We all loved this recipe, and i love the way you cut them, so i did that too and it was great ,and i love the way it looked, really nice.
Good vegetarian main dish. I used brown rice instead of white and good jarred spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato sauce and added fresh garlic in with the onions but used everything else as listed. The dish was really good. The next day I sliced the left over pepper and put in a french roll. Tasted just like a meatball sub lol. Thanks!
I really like this recipe. I had problems with the rice not cooking completely, so I started cooking brown rice separately and then mixing in the cooked rice before baking. This has worked very well. I also add chopped garlic and use orange and yellow bell peppers instead of green.
I added diced tomatoes to this, as well as a mixture of lentils and barley, which works great as a filler for meatless dishes. It tasted even better the next day. Excellent!
These were great. The second time I made them I added a little bit of mrs dash seasoning which added some nice flavor.
Made this recipe with Gimme Lean sausage and added mushrooms as well. Yum!
Used red pep
I gave four stars b/c I did things different. All in all it was very good. I used red and yellow peppers (sweeter,prettier). I boiled the pepper halfs in water until tender,cooked the rice seperate. I sauted the oinion with a clove of garlic,1/4 tsp of cumin, thyme, oregano then added the tvp and salt and pepper. Stuffed the peppers w/cooked rice,topped with tvp mixture, topped with pasta sauce topped with shredded marble chedder cheese. Cooked until cheese was golden brown. This was the first time I used tvp and everyone liked it.
this was really good. I added a clove of garlic and put a little bit of white wine in the bottom of the pan before covering it to bake. It was delish. Held really well, had leftovers the next day and the peppers still had texture.
I used this as a base recipe and made some changes. I used green, yellow, and red peppers, ground beef, and 1/2 c. cheddar cheese. I used condensed tomato soup instead of tomato sauce. And I seasoned the filling with some paprika, chili powder, and salt and pepper. Very good and not too time-consuming.
Excellent..........we used hamburger with red and orange peppers. It is something I will make often.
This was the most bland recipe - ever. To fix this I added a can of diced tomatoes seasoned with basil, garlic and oregano. I also added extra Italian seasoning, some garlic, onion powder, celery, crushed red pepper flakes, and used real beef.
This recipe was so delicious! I wasn't quite sure what vegetable protein was so I instead added tofu and it turned out amazing. I didn't have any Mozzarella cheese either so I substituted that with Parmesan cheese and it was still great. I can't wait to make this again!
Woot! A vegetarian recipe! These were fabulous! I have not had stuffed peppers since I was a lil girl! Trip down mem lane. I added adobo seasoning mix and some chopped cilantro.
I used Morningstar Farms Grillers Burger-Style Recipe Crumbles instead of textured veg. protein for a more authentic taste. This is a great recipe for vegetarian stuffed peppers, especially as we head into the colder months.
With the changes I made, I give this 5 stars. I used Quinoa instead of rice. Quinoa is very low in Cholesterol and Sodium. It is also a good source of Magnesium and Phosphorus, and a very good source of Manganese. One cup has 8.14 grams of protein. I also used 1/3 cup of taco seasoning, one can of drained and rinsed black peppers and topped the cooked peppers with salsa. They were delicious and very nutritious!
An instant classic at our house! Our variations have been brown rice and garlic for a starter. Cilantro, cumin,chili powder and some sort of Mexican cheese (asadero or queso fresca) for a Tex-Mex twist. Basil and spaghetti sauce and parmesean for Italian flavor. Our son HATES bell peppers but eats this like it's goin' outta style.
We substituted lean ground beef for the textured vegetable protein and used about 3 cups of tomato sauce. We like it saucy. ??. Otherwise delicious!!
This is a terrific, easy recipe! When I told my husband I was making Stuffed Peppers for dinner, he wasn't happy until he tasted these. It was a big hit in our family. We did use spaghetti sauce instead of plain tomato sauce because we happened to have some left over from a previous recipe, but I am sure the recipe tastes great with tomato sauce. We have tried other recipes with TVP in them and they tasted horrible, but not here. This recipe has definitely been added to our recipe collection!
excellent. Used Turkey, smaller amt of tomato sauce, garlic, cumin, fresh cilantro, basil, chili pepper and mrs. dash italian seasoning. Could add a little salt. par boil the peppers.
No idea what vegetable protein is - I browned lean ground turkey instead and used left over pasta sauce. Delish!
I used red peppers because I like the flavor. The TVP really gave it substance and actually tasted pretty good (and I'm not a vegetarian). You need a lot more tomato sauce so keep some on hand.
TVP is crumbled up dried soy something.. anyway, you can get it at Bulk Barn (in Canada) and it is a great substitute for ground beef or turkey.
Delicious, and not too time consuming. I cut the recipe to 1 serving, as nobody in my house is vegetarian but me, and used soy "ground beef" instead of TVP, and it was soooo good. Thanks!
used a variety of colored peppers for visual interest and taste. It was a smash hit. will make it again.
I used brown rice and added black beans and yellow squash. The turn her nose up at everything child had two peppers.
I found Textured Vegetable Protien (Bob's Red Mill brand) at the bake goods section in my grocery store First time cooking with TVP, Forgot to rehydrate the stuff before putting in preparation big mistake! Turn out very dry with no flavor. Would try again the right way hoping it will would taste better.
TVP is soy protein, available at most bulk food stores. I use it quite often as a substitute for hamburg.
Very delish recipe! I made it just like the recipe said and it turned out perfect! I used Morning Star crumbles for the vege protein and you couldn't even tell it wasn't real ground beef. My hubby loved them too and he is a meat kinda guy. Can't wait to make it again soon.
Delicious! Made as written, and the family loved it - including the picky 7-year-old. My husband has requested I put this in the "family favourites" binder.
These peppers are absolutely fabulous! Being that I am not a vegetarian, I added hot Italian sausage in place of the vegetable protein. Otherwise, I wouldn't change a thing. These are just divine!
Love this recipe, instead of tomatoe sauce, I used vegetable speghatti sauce and it turned out awesome!
I made these for a dinner with friends. I went for more of a fiesta theme and I used rotel instead of tomato sauce, mexican cheese instead of mozzarella, and added taco seasoning. Tasted great!
This was very good, easy to prepare with ingredients on hand. I made this recipe with home grown bell peppers and roma tomatos. I used vegan Chorizo in place of the textured vegetable protein as part of the rice ingredients. The Chorizo was well seasoned so extra seasoning in the rice was not necessary. Great idea for left over rice or bumper crop of bell peppers!
Great recipe! I made a few minor modifications - mixed in some cheese with the rice mixture, used a can of northern beans instead of TVP, and put a little basil and oregano in the filling. Will definitely make again!
My boyfriend made this dish for the family and it was great. (Even better the next day). He used yellow bells, ground turkey and basil instead of tofu and oregano and brown instead of white rice. We'd love to try it with the tofu next time.
This was pretty good. It was the first time I tried these and am pleasantly impressed. I added about half an ounce of red wine vinegar and a sliver of jalapeno to give it some edge.
Textured vegetable protein is a vegetarian substitute for ground beef made from soy. You can find it in the vegetarian section of the refrigerated food aisle it tastes good, or you can just use ground beef I guess.
I really enjoyed this as did my daughter. I didn't add the TVP because I never heard of it. I may add a touch of cheyenne pepper next time.
Did NOT use vegetable protein...instead used ground turkey. Added some turmeric, cajun seasoning and saracha sauce to the filling. I also had used three large peppers and ended up needing the same amount of filling ingredients. Overall, good recipe...just add meat if you're not a fan of or have no idea what textured vegetable protein is. haha
Simple, great veggie stuffed pepper recipe. It is sometimes difficult to find them without meat and the TVP (which by the way stands for Texturized Vegetable Protein and is a vegetarian substitute for meat) adds some substance. Added a couple of extra spices to personalize it a bit but otherwise good stuff. Thanks!
I thought this recipe was really good. My household responded positively to it despite the fact there was no meat. I actually substituted the TVP with black beans and used brown rice. I also added different spices and hot sauces to make the end result a bit spicier. All in all, the meal was well received.
This was a very good recipe.I added a little garlic powder to mine, but it would have still been a great dish with out it.
I think the vegetable protein is vegetable broth.
These were absolutely fantastic and will definitely be going into our repertoire of menu items:-) I used the Boca Ground Crumbles...and two red plus two green peppers to add a little color. We also did not have white rice, so I used Jasmine rice. Otherwise, left it exactly the same. I will say that the prep time for me was around 50 minutes, but soooo worth it!
pretty good. i used ground turkey and a can of diced tomatoes in juice seasoned with basil/oregano/garlic. Still a little bland, next time I think i'll put cheese all the way through it instead of just on the top.
I thought that these were very good. I used brown rice instead of white and wasn't able to get fresh parsley so I just used the spices I around (which for me usually means garlic salt & all spice sadly). I also used the boca crumbles as the TVP in the recipe like some other users have. I stirred in some cheese with the stuffing mixtured to make it extra cheesy because I'm a big fan of cheese. Other than that I pretty much followed the recipe and I thought it turned out pretty well. I will probably make these again. Possibly with real meat next time. (I made them for a vegetarian friend of mine)
I used barley instead of rice, 4 oz of ground beef for protein, and shredded mexican blend cheese vice mozzarella. I think the recipe would have benefited from some diced jalapenos as well.
even the little ones ate them :)
I really loved this dinner! I added chic peas to give it a little thicker consistancy. It was really pretty easy too! Thank you!
(In response to Q) TVP: I have seen dried in a bag or in the frozen state sold as veggie burger crumbles. It is a good source of protein for vegetarians and fairly bland so it can be used in any recipe you wish, just season to taste. I recommend using brown rice for the extra nutrients and flavor!
These are really good. The only thing I changed was I did not have TVP as I live in a small town and no one here carries that, I substituted navy white beans, I precooked them to almost done and precooked the rice to done. I left tops on my peppers, for appearance.
This was a delicious vegetarian stuffed pepper recipe! I used all of the ingredients except the textured vegetable protein because I couldn't find it in the grocery store; instead, I used stuffing.
this was a good base recipe but i had to add a few things to make it a bit more tasty.instead of parsley i used coriander,also added dried basil and some garlic powder.i mixed the cheese into rice mixture but also added some chedder for extra flavor.i also needed to use more water then the recipe said to cook the rice.used red and yellow peppers,not keen on green!turned out lovely will make again thanks
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections