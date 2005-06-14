Lentil Loaf
This vegetarian staple features a crunchy bread crumb topping. Make it the centerpiece of your meal, and serve with a savory vegetarian gravy, mashed potatoes, and English peas.
I REALLY liked my version...after reading the reviews, I knew I had to spice it up some. First off, I added a bouillon cube to the water when boiling the lentils. I then sauted 1/2 an onion, some green pepper, left-over jalapeno, grated carrot & minced garlic. I used 1/2 cup italian bread crumbs instead of bread, ketchup instead of tomato paste, and italian seasoning instead of the spices and soup mix. I also added a dash of chili sauce and a dash of worcheshire sauce. I did not put bread crumbs on top.Read More
This was the first lentil loaf I've ever tried to make. I was please with my results though I have started getting ideas for the next time I make this. I thought the flavor was very good with the dry soup mix and vegetarian vegetable broth (not water as some suggest). My loaf didn't stay together very well when I pulled it out of the pan at the end of the 10 minutes (the bottom and top seperated horizontally as it was flipped and pried out of the pan even though I used an extra egg as one reviewer suggested. I think I might make lentil cupcakes next time and hope that they come out easier. I would suggest lining your loaf pan with either parchment or wax paper before filling with the lentil mixture if you like to make a nice presentation. I would not suggest adding the 1/3 cup of bread crumbs as suggested either...just a dusting will do as the rest will just fall off. All in all, I was very pleased with this dish. Thank you for sharing!Read More
Made this up last night and was stunned with the results. Growing up vegetarian, I've eaten a lot of lentil loaf (and cottage cheese loaf) and always thought it was too dry and tasteless. Then I found this recipe. My carnivore husband went back for seconds and told me it was better than any meatloaf he'd ever eaten! I added an additional egg, used wheat bread instead of white, subbed ketchup for the tomato paste and used onion soup mix rather than vegetable. Just had the leftovers for lunch. Yum!
I have made this twice, the first time exactly as written, and it was a little too salty. The second time I followed the others' reviews and used ketchup instead of tomato paste, as well as water instead of vegetable broth. This turned a so-so recipe into an amazing recipe. This will become a staple in my house. One note: be sure to let the loaf cool for a while before trying to remove it from the pan...the first time I removed it too soon and fell apart. The second time I let it cool for a while and it held together nicely. Adding another egg might solve this problem too if you're not going to have time to let it cool, but I haven't tried it.
I really recommend this recipe; it's great comfort food. It uses lentils in a much better way than any other lentil recipe I've tried in the past. However, in all fairness, I should mention that I didn't follow it exactly. I was anticipating that it might be too dry (after reading some of the other reviews) and added an extra egg and a little more olive oil. With these changes, I liked it a lot - 5 stars - but the recipe as is gets 4 stars. Other modifications: I put cheddar cheese on top instead of bread crumbs - 10 minutes at 400 degrees turned out to be just right for a cheese "crust". I used potato soup mix, and it really complemented the other ingredients. Also, I divided the mixture into two small loaf pans so that I could freeze one for later. Thanks, Karen! EDIT 11/1/06: These loaves reheat perfectly! I thawed mine out in the oven until it was soft enough to cut, then sliced off a piece and nuked it, & refrigerated the rest until I used it all up. Worked like a charm.
This was great! I took the advice of other reviewers and added an extra egg. I also added fresh onion, garlic, and portobello mushrooms. This one's a keeper!
Just finished making this and I must say I am optimistic. I have tried multiple lentil loaves that have turned out mushy nothing like a loaf. I followed the suggestions of others and substituted ketchup for tomato paste, & whole wheat bread for white. I used crimson lentils as well and the color of the loaf and consistency going into the pan was far firmer than other attempts. Instead of bread crumbs, I put a little barbecue sauce on before putting it in the oven and cheese for the last 10 minutes. Overall, it looks and smells terrific. It sliced easily and everyone in my family loved it, although we all love lentils. This was a great recipe although I might try using egg replacer instead of the egg next time.
After reading all the reviews, I took some suggestions and made a few modifications of my own. I sauted an onion, carrot, 2 stalks of celery and half a green pepper. I threw in 2 chopped garlic cloves for the last minute. I added one extra egg, and 1/2 a cup of whole grain bread crumbs. As I am concerned about sodium and most dry soup mixes are incredibly high, I left out the dry soup mix and put in 1 cup of water instead of vegetable broth. Also used 2 tbls of low cal ketchup in place of the tomato paste. I basically stood in front of my spice cupboard and threw in a bit of everything. I had the lentils in one bowl with the bread crumbs and sauted veggies and in another, I combined the eggs, water, ketchup, olive oil and some chopped cilantro. Gave it all a good whisk, then added it to the lentil bowl. Mixed everything well and put it in a convection oven at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Took out, let sit for five and then enjoyed. Did not put breadcrumb topping on. Was really delicious - nice and moist. I'd made a lentil loaf before and it was dry and tasteless. This was a winner and I'll make again and recomend.
this was so good. i put 1/2 of the lentil mixture in the loaf pan, sprinkled mozzarella cheese and covered it with the remaining mixture. even better!
Be careful what type of dry soup you use. It made my loaf taste horrible. Maybe season to taste, forget the soup mix!
I followed all the directions but added some sauted onion and used ketchup instead of tomato paste as suggested by other reviewers. I also took another suggestion and topped the loaf with ketchup before baking and then added italian bred crumbs on top of that when the recipe called for it. So delicious and healthy. Thanks for the wonderful meal!
So .. I am on the way to the oven with my lentil loaf! I am hoping it turns out! I am always looking for easy protein based meals without meat. I made a few changes. I did not have enough bread so I substituted it with some bread crumbs and bread. I used knorr vegetable mix but did not use the bouillon cube or bread crumbs on top based on others suggestions. I added a little hot pepper, cilantro, hungarian paprika, and curry. Rather than use tomato paste - I used some tomatoes that I just dried out yesterday with my dehydrator and a handful of flaxseed. I am hoping this is one of those recipies that I can add and take away from depending what is in my cupboard!! Will update you on how it turns out!! Forgot to mention but I cooked the lentils with the tomatoes, spices, and soup mix. Once they were soft and cooled down - I added it to the bread, water egg, onion mixture. Update: Tastes great! I can see that it may be a little dry tomorrow. I think I probably should not have omitted the tomotoe paste but this will be a staple in my kitchen!! Also, will probably make a tomato, brown sugar type topping for it next time (like meatloaf). Enjoy ...
I am giving this 4 stars because I followed several other suggestions. I doubled the recipe. I gently cooked shredded carrot, chopped onion and celery in butter while I was boiling the lentils. I added 9 slices of wheat bread to the lentils and veggie mixture, 3 eggs, 1/4 cup ketchup and about 2 tablespoons of the italian season mixture I made. I hand mixed this until well blended. Then put it into one loaf pan and 1 cupcake (6 cups) pan. Baked it at 400* per directions. I made a creamy gravy for it and used up more of my italian season mix to season it. It reminds me of my stuffing that I make at thanksgiving with my turkey. I will be making this again because its delicious!
My mom and sister are vegetarians, and tofurkey just isn't an option for Thanksgiving. My mom absolutely loves this recipe - I changed the recipe by adding wild rice instead of white bread
Modified ingredients list: 1 cup lentils; 2.5 cups water; 2 cups cooked white rice + 1 thick slice focaccia, torn; 3 eggs; 1 cup vegetable broth; 2 tbsp. tomato paste; 1 tsp. chili sauce; 1 tsp. worcestershire sauce; 1 tsp. dried basil; .5 tsp. black pepper; 1 tsp. dried parsley; 1 tbsp. olive oil; 2 cloves garlic, minced; 1 carrot, shredded; 2 cremini mushrooms, finely chopped; .5 packet onion soup mix; .5 cup ground almond; .5 cup shredded cheddar (topping)
By far the best receipe I've tried yet for lentil loaf. the only changes I made were to use 1/2 c bread crumbs instead of slices of bread, 2 T ketchup instead of tomato paste, added 1/2 onion along with some chopped celery, carrot & green pepper. I also spread extra ketchup on top before baking. Yum!
I made this this evening for dinner and it was delicious. I used just two eggs and things seemed to work out fine. I used whole wheat baguette I had lying around and it worked great and ketchup instead of tomato paste. I cooked the lentils in an organic vegetable broth and did not add any further broth, water or soup powder. I also sauteed some onions, garlic, celery and carrot and added that. I added some grated cheddar cheese and chopped walnuts for crunch and extra protein and it was great. I would recommend adding grated cheese to the top instead of the bread crumbs - it really adds a lot to the recipe.
This won over all the ham eaters this Easter! Seriously, these carnivores liked it better than the ham. I added some carrots, mushrooms and shallots to the loaf. I also substituted italian bread crumbs for the bread. I served it with vegetarian gravy (also an excellent recipe on this site). People couldn't believe how good it was!!! Thanks a lot!!!!
I followed the recipe as is but replaced the seasonings and bread with stuffing mix and a packet of meatloaf seasoning mix. I actually craved having this again while I was eating it. Excellent alternative to traditional meatloaf.
I just made this recipe. Fantastic! I added 1/2 c chopped mushrooms, liquid smoke, mesquite seasoning, 1/4 c chopped walnuts. And I also made a new flavored gravy. The flavours turned out great. Thank you for the recipe. I will be doing this many mores times again. Oh, by the way, I'm not a vegetarian! Lol.
This was especially good. My husband who hates any vegetarian loaf, actually liked this recipe. I have tried multipe recipes trying to get a good loaf without the dry, sometimes pasty, or just plain gross consisitancy. This recipe is not like the rest. I did stray off the path a little due to the fact that I didn't have some ingredients. SO what I had to do since I didn't have white bread was bake philsbury biscuits and cut them into tiny pieces, I used 10 biscuits, and I used Panko instead of breadcrumbs but I found that it didn't matter either way, and I questioned if I really needed the breadcrumbs at all. I also didn't have tomato paste and used ketchup and I used Onion soup mix rather than what was called for and everything was great. Try this recipe, it's great.
I thought this was really good though the texture made it a little less kid freindly than I would have liked
I was looking for a high-protein vegetarian dish and this was definitely it! I added and sauted 1/2 onion, 1 carrot and 2 celery stalks; also 1 additional egg and a bit more broth. As a result I let it bake for 7-10 minutes longer. Very tasty (and healthy)!!
This was the biggest culinary failure I've had in years, and THE worst from this site! It was a mush-loaf, and gave me much sympathy for those in poor countries who eat mush every night! It was round filed...
I made this for my husband, who usually hates lentils and is a big meat-eater. He took one bite and said, 'surprisingly, this is really, really good'. I loved it as well- I left off the crumb topping and used a powdered gravy mix instead of the soup mix. I microwaved leftovers with a couple of tablespoons of water, since they dried out after a few days. I'll be making it many more times.
I read a few of the reviews before making this recipe. I added an extra egg and used ketchup instead of tomato paste. For the dry soup I used Cheddar potato. I sauteed: half an onion finely diced, 2 garlic cloves finely diced, 1-2 carrots shredded and 4-5 mushrooms finely chopped and added those in. I also mixed in a sprinkling of mozzarella cheese. When it came time to add the bread crumbs, I used Panko Italian Style and also sprinkled a little more mozzarella cheese on top. I whipped up a quick vegetarian brown gravy to go with it, and this was delicious! My husband and I both enjoyed it very much, and I will be making it for us to eat at Thanksgiving dinner in place of turkey.
I just had this for dinner and it will def. be a repeat I made a few changes to work with what I had on hand and it turned out amazing. small pieces of lightly toasted english muffin in place of bread crumbs 1 tsp minced garlic in olive oil in place of garlic powder Half a packet of onion soup in place of veg mix 1/2 c broth 1/2 cup water to reduce the saltiness skipped the tomato past and used ketchup as per other reviewers suggestions. I also used brown lentils. It tastes amazing and would probably work great for baked veg burgers too!
This was really tasty and had good texture, but didn't fill my loaf pan. Next time I make it I'll add about a quarter cup more lentils.
So yummy, read teh reviews and cooked lentils in broth. Used whole wheat bread, used thyme and basil instead of soup mix. Ketcup, 3 eggs, and added sauted onion, garlic, sheddred carrots and zucchini. And I baked them in muffin tins and cooked in half the time. My two year old is even eating it!!
I thought this was really good. I used it to make a delicious sandwich using a slice of this, some tomato slices and broccoli sprouts. Overall I would cook the lentils longer and I would leave out the vegetable soup or the bouillon - I just thought it made it too salty. I will definitley make that again though.
I thought this was fantastic--it got eaten all in one sitting! Yet another meat product I don't have to eat, as this was better than any meatloaf. I don't eat white bread--so I used toasted Ezekiel bread. I also could not find green lentils, so I just used regular. Lastly, I used onion soup mix as opposed to vegetable, as I already had it in my pantry. Next time, I think I might add some chopped onion to the mix, as well as some BBQ sauce. But it was great just as is!
This recipe was fantastic. I made it with mashed potatoes & green beans for a good family meal. I also used the leftover for sandwiches the next day. This one is going into the regular rotation.
This was pretty good. I messed up and didn't add all of the liquid (it looked waay too soupy to me) but it really did need it. I'll know next time.
The flavor was great but the texture was too mushy. We really didn't enjoy it.
Great recipe that offers a strong base of lentils, eggs, and bread pieces that can be seasoned however you want. The suggestion of a flavor pack is good, but really one could zest it up creatively in any way. I added sauteed onion, garlic, and hot peppers. Topped with a great English chutney. Was a hit at a table full of skeptics. Awesome and easy.
I have never had lentil loaf in my life before today. I decided to make it because we had all the ingredients and we're moving in two weeks. So we have to eat up everything for we'll loose it! It was fantastic! I loved this so much. It is going into regular rotation in my household from now on. I did make a few changes based on other people's reviews. I used ketchup instead of tomato sauce, three eggs, an extra half tablespoon of olive oil, and I used onion soup mix instead of vegetable. By accident I added the entire packet of soup mix, but it still tasted incredible. The other change I made was that I didn't use any bread crumbs at all. I just put a little bit of ketchup on the top about 15 minutes before taking it out of the oven. Awesome recipe!
This is this first time AllRecipes reviewers have let me down. At first the texture of mine was way too wet. After an hour and a half in the oven, it firmed up, but the lentils were very dry and the binding just didn't bind. The seasoning is way off. I never use soup mix under normal circumstances, but my son had bought some. I much prefer the vegetarian shepherd's pie recipe from this site. My family was expecting a redux of that, and were horribly disappointed.
I really love this recipe--I've made it twice and loved it each time! I did however, find it just a bit dry and too salty. To combat this, I'd try adding an extra egg and substituting water for the bullion or broth.
This isn't bad. Based on previous reviews, I decided to saute half an onion and a few cloves of garlic in some olive oil until the onion was translucent and then add the cup of broth and simmer for a few minutes. An easy step to add while the lentils are cooking, and I thought my loaf turned out quite flavorful so it might have helped with the blandness problem. Other than that, this was really easy and pretty tasty. I'm looking forward to trying a lentilloaf sandwich!
Even my carnivore husband likes this!!!
Loved it! Instead of soup mix I just added my own spices and added cooked carrots and lots of fresh cilantro and garlic. I put it in two small round cake pans and that made it so crunchy and good!
Not being a vegetarian I was hesitant at first to try this recipe. I had a bag of unused lentils so I thought I'd try it. I adjusted slightly as the other reviewers suggested and it turned out amazing! Smells great and tasted just as good! I highly recommend this for all.
This was very good with veggie gravy. Everyone liked it.
I was so excited to try this. Well, neither my husband, my grandkids nor I would eat it. We started out trying to, but soon decided that it wasn't worth it. I'm sorry to say, I will not be making this again.
I loved this vegetarian meat loaf recipe! I did make a few changes to the original ingredients for the recipe to better suit what I actually had in my pantry. I used brown lentils instead of green, whole wheat sandwich bread instead of white, and I did not add the dry soup base, rather I just added extra of each spice/herb listed. I also added some steak seasoning because I think it helps match the taste of traditional meat loaf without any of the meat. Served with ketchup just like traditional meat loaf, and I thought this tasted fantastic!
This was OK as far as lentil loafs go but quite crumbly. I'm not sure the dry soup flavoring worked too well. I may try again with tomato soup mix instead.
Well i don't have children, but I loved it and so did my boy friend. Such a unique recipe. I serioulsy did not think that it would hold together, but it stayed nice and firm after cooked just like meatloaf. I added quite a bit more spices then called for, it needed more flavor. I didn't have and dry soup mix on hand so I used a falafel mix i happened to have and it tasted fine. The was plenty left overs, but the left overs were so dry, so I need to figure out what to do about that for next time. Thank you for this unique and yummy recipe.
I'm giving this 5 stars because I will never make traditional meatloaf ever again. I made many changes and used suggestions found from other reviewers. For example, sautéing shredded carrot and diced onion and garlic and adding that. And using breadcrumbs instead of cubed bread. I baked mine for about 1 hr at 400 and then let it rest for 20 minutes. Came out of the pan better than any meatloaf I've ever made. My 3 year old crushed it (with no ketchup required) and my meat loving hubby had seconds. So ya. That's a 5 star rating in my books.
I tried this because of the good reviews and my husband's desire to eat more healthily. Unfortunately, we've now ordered a pizza as an alternative. I followed the tips and hints of others, and yet it still was too salty and tasted, my husband said, like stuffing, which he doesn't like. I give it 2 stars because I wasn't as negative and would have eaten it (but never made it again), but he didn't even want to eat it.
This was great. I did make some changes. Added fresh garlic instead of garlice powder and instead of dry vegetable soup mix i had a packet of thai vegetable seasoning that i threw in. Also, i skipped the parsley and basil. Basically, it's a great basic recipe that can be spiced up however you want it.
Yum, this was really good. Following the others' suggestions, I left out the bouillion and the topping and it turned out just right. I also used a garlic-herb soup mix instead of vegetable. My meat-eating boyfriend seemed particularly impressed by this dish, so it will become a staple around here. I think he liked it even more than I did.
if someone is a little leery of this recipe, definitely make a cheese center. My boyfriend really ended up liking this and he does not eat lentils!
LOVED THIS! I did make a few changes I used ketchup instead of tomato paste, i added grilled onions and i also used 1 cup of bread crumbs instead of 6 peaces of bread and i did not add dried parsley because i did not have any. Also i added chicken broth instead of the veggie broth and i did not put bread crumbs on top......THIS IS GREAT and healthy will definitely make again!
This was very good. I've tried a few "meat"loaf recipes and this one turned out the best. I did add sauteed fresh garlic, fresh onion, fresh carrots, and fresh rosemary. I took the other reviewers suggestions and swapped ketchup for tomato paste and did 3 eggs rather than 2. I didn't have bread around so used 1/2 Cup Italian breadcrumbs like another reviewer suggested. I ended up not adding the broth because adding a cup of liquid i thought would make in really runny. It came out a little too dry as a result but i do think 1 cup of broth would have been too much. Next time i'll boil the lentils veggie broth and then I won't drain them. I think that would have been the perfect amount of liquid. Also, i didn't do the final bread crumb crust - that seemed like too much to me. VERY GOOD!
YUMMY!!!!
This is a great recipe! I did make some changes, though. First, I didn't have homemade vegetable broth (canned would've made it too salty), so I just used water. Second, I don't eat eggs, so I used 1/2 cup of soft silken tofu in place of the two eggs. Third, the bread crumbs on the top have to go. They make it too dry. I'd put ketchup or something on the top like you would with regular meatloaf. I did add 1/2 teaspoon of salt because I thought there would be complainers, but I really don't think it made that much of a difference, so I don't think I'd add it the next time I make this. Other than these minor things, it's a great recipe! Thanks for sharing it!
added some thyme and had for thanksgiving instead of turkey as a vegetarian option...loved it! my new turkey replacement!
Good and hearty. I used some oats because I ran out of bread and barbecue sauce instead of tomato paste, though I wouldn't do that again--that flavor was a little overpowering. I made it in two small casseroles, and froze one and the defrosted one was even better.
I thought this was very good. I did add a cup of oatmeal and two eggs to the mixture based on other reviews because I was afraid that it would not hold together enough. I also added onion and garlic. It was done a little before the 40 minutes and I did not add the breadcrumbs on top. I think the onion soup mix I added really gave it a good flavor. I will make this again.
this was a real surprise and went quick- a great alternative to cow
really good, even my meat loving husband said it wasn't bad. I put crushed cornflakes on top of the ketchup I put ontop of the loaf. YUM!
Turned out great! Sprinkled a little cheese on top.
This is delicious! I added a dash of hot sauce and a dash of Worchestershire sauce along with the herbs.
i have tried this recipe many a times and have loved it!!! it is a treat for my friends and family when they come round to see me. Thank you for this delightful loaf!
This was good. I made a few changes based upon what was in the kitchen. I used HealthNut bread instead of white, egg beaters instead of whole eggs, onion soup mix instead of vegetable soup mix, fresh garlic, fresh basil and fresh parsley and instead of bread crumbs on the top I made a mixture of ketchup and chunky salsa and baked it with that on top. I'll probably make it again sometime, but I prefer the cottage cheese roast from this site.
I always read the reviews of others before trying a new recipe. In this one I used sprouted sesame wheat bread,left out the soup mix and used curry, cayenne, thyme, and basil instead...a lot more. I sauteed 1/2 onion and 3 large cloves of fresh garlic, and two grated carrots. I stayed with the tomato paste, as it has 100mg less of salt than catsup and also the main reason I did not use the soup mix. I left off the breadcumbs enirely. Letting it sit for 10 minutes wasn't enough to let it cool and firm up. And, perhaps, the lentils need to be drained before mixing with everything else(it wasn't mentioned anywhere) All in all, this was a great recipe for lentil loaf and I have tried many of them with little satisfaction. Thank you for sharing! This one is printed and emailed to be shared with family and friends. Happy Holidays to you all!
My meat-eating family (mother, father, sisters0 always gets a little pouty and sour when I dare to make a vegetarian meal, so the negative experience this turned out to be was in part because of their attitude. Never-the-less, the recipe has its faults. Not very flavorful without the soup mix, but I fear that would send the sodium levels sky-rocketing. I didn't mind, as the low amount of salt in my diet allows me to appreciate subtle flavors and texture of food. My family on the other hand, insisted that it was inedible.
Use the lentils instead of ground beef in this "meatloaf", it's excellent. I make the mixture then put half in the pan, layer cheese and tomato on that, layer the rest of the mixture and put cheese and ketchup on the top.
This was very good. I took the suggestion of others and added an extra egg. I used ketchup instead of the tomato paste. I poured half the mixture into the pan and then sprinkled cheddar cheese on that, then topped with the rest of the lentil mixture so that when it was done, it was cheese stuffed. This really added some flavor. I didn't top with breadcrumbs. I served it with mushroom gravy. I will probably make this again.
Amazing-- WAY better than I had expected! As suggested with others: you need more lentils to fill up the loaf pan. I used 3 cups and just increased the other incredients to taste. I also used 3 eggs and wheat bread. Agree with others... It is slighttly bland, so I also sauteed, garlic cloves, scallion, celery and mushrooms. I also added a tiny bit of jalepeno that I had left from something else. Skip the vegetable broth -- will make too salty. Omit the bread crumbs, but I wanted something for color and texture. Then, I found I had leftover french's dried onions from Thanksgiving. Used that in place of breadcrumbs on the top... very nice tough!! This is very very very very good!! Its a keeper 1
I really like this recipe. I had very low expectations but I was wrong.I also made a few changes. First I used whole wheat bread instead of the white. I also did not use the soup mix, but used some garlic and herb Mrs. Dash and added some garlic powder for extra flavor. I added the extra egg like some others suggested. I also mixed the bread crumbs with some italian seasoning and added ketchup to the top. The bread crumb were dry and proably needed to be mixed with butter or something. I froze half of mine because it is very filling. It was simple to make and I will be making this again soon. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this according to the recipe and it was a bit bland. I will definitely try this again though with some of the tips posted by others and it can only get better from here!
Very tasty! I, like other reviewers, skipped the vegetable broth and went with water, for salt reduction purposes. I also added mushrooms for a little bulk. Be careful not to overbake this delicious, hearty dish. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetarian gravy and peas, and BAM it's 1956 again!
Used this recipe a few times, I soaked the lentils in cold water for about 6 hours and this cut the cooking time down to 10 minutes. Also did not use the soup mix and used ketchup instead of tomato paste.
This was better than I thought it would be. I did make some changes though. Instead of bread I used old-fashioned oatmeal (about 2 1/2 cups). Used whole wheat cracker meal instead of breadcrumbs. Threw in a bunch of fresh garlic, Italian seasoning and some soy sauce. Despite the heavy-handed seasonings (I thought it would be too much) it could've used more. I topped it with tomato sauce and grated Romano cheese. Next time, I'll change it up with a vegetarian gravy and add some sage and savory to give it a more 'meaty' flavor. But it was good and my guy gobbled it up like it was beef. Pretty good leftovers too.
I cooked the lentils with a few bay leaves and used leftover crackers(crumbled) instead of bread crumbs. Also I didn't have any soup mix, used Tastefully Simple's Milan Sunset Pasta Mix..gave it a lot of flavor!!!
Dry
With a few minor adjustments this loaf was stunning! I found it did not need any cooking time over the stated 40 min and such a nice crust formed there was no need for extra breadcrumbs. I served it with a mushroom tahina sauce, cajun wedges and broad beans. My husband, who isn't a vego like me, really loved it too. I will definately be making this again. Thanks!
This was surprisingly good - and shocking how much it looked real meatloaf. I believe that the previous negative reviewers did not use an herb seasoning packet - I suspect that this is a necessary, as the loaf would probably be quite bland without some major seasoning (what do you expect? W/o spices it'd be just lentils and bread crumbs!). Next time, I may use bulgur in place of some of the bread crumbs, and may add half a can of cream of mushroom soup for extra flavor. This loaf lasted for awhile, and I ate it througout the week in sandwiches (w/ BBQ sauce and provolone cheese on a grinder role, and heated - so good!).
Ok, I changed a bunch of stuff in this recipe and it turned out wonderfully. As other reviewers noted, I cooked the lentils in veggie broth. Instead of tomato paste, I used ketchup. I was also out of bread, so had to be creative. I used what I had left of stuffing mix, about 3/4 cup after soaked in water. I also tore up an "everything" bagel and put that in. I baked it an extra 15 minutes as well. It was fantastic. Not as solid, but still tasted great!! I plan to make this again.
I have to give this one a 5. Like many others I made substitutions like ketchup for tomato paste, wheat bread for white and seasoned bread crumbs. I also used Lipton Onion Soup mix (Hey, that's what Mom used in her meatloaf!)I added a hadful of dry Broccoli Slaw which gave it a nice crunch and I made cashew gravy to go with it. I will definitely make this again.
This was great but made ALOT of changes. I used beef broth for the water and vegetable broth. Ketchup for the Tomato paste, 2 1/2 cups oatmeal for the white bread. 1/2 cup pureed silken tofu for the eggs, onion soup mix and no bread crumbs. I also topped the loaf w/ a mixture of 1/3 cup ketchup & 1/3 cup brown sugar before baking. Alot of people where saying how it was sepearting or falling apart, I do not have that problem at all. Its not moist or anything, maybe to much oatmeal, but sliced on toast w/ ketchup and mayo, it was out of this world.
I loved this. I included it as the main part of a typical New Zealand roast dinner. I accompanied it with roast potatoes, roast parsnips, steamed cauliflower, peas and vegetarian gravy.It would be great to serve to a non-vegetarian guest. I didn't bother with the breadcrumbs on top and with gravy I don't think it needs them.
I wasn't all that crazy about this, though my husband liked it. I thought it was too much trouble and kind of weird.
delicious! definitely add the extra egg (as suggested in other comments) and substitue tomato ketchup for the tomato paste. i did this recipe in half (for 2 people) and it turned out great with some left overs for lunch! definitely make it with a gravy to go over-top :)
Just made this for dinner tonight. We thought it was mushy and pretty bland. I'll try it again using oatmeal instead of the bread and kick it up with some chopped onion and more seasoning. We love lentils so I'll be tweaking this recipe to suit our tastes.
Very good! I made alot of changes that others suggested, but with those changes it turned out excellent. I added an extra egg, used ketchup instead of tomato paste, extra herbs. I used a 1 pound bag of lentils and it made enough for 3 loaves. I'm freezing the extras for healthy dinners later when we are short on time.
I've only eaten a bite from it and already think it's very good! I would definitely give it five stars with my modifications, but without them, only four. Here are the changes I made: cooked the lentils in beef broth, used 3 eggs, replaced the bread with about 1/2 cup bread crumbs, used a tiny bit less veggie broth than called for, replaced the tomato paste with ketchup, used 1 clove fresh garlic in lieu of the garlic powder, and completely omitted the vegetable soup mix. I had some thick ginger carrot soup on hand and also added it in (just 2 or 3 tbs). All in all this makes a very yummy meal provided you make those changes, and even without them I'm quite sure this recipe is good. I didn't have time for experiences though and decided to trust the "commenters"! Thanks for a great way to eat more protein.
We really liked this recipe. I did make a marinara type sauce to go over the top. It was great together!
I drizzled ketchup on top before adding the bread crumbs. Really good!
this was awesome! it was great on sandwhichs. although i tweaked a few things.. i didn't add: 1 egg, garlic powder, parsley, or the soup mix. i did however add onions fried with minced carrots and garlic in olive oil. dried basil and used ketchup instead of tomato sauce. i also added walnuts on top. next time i think i will substitute mushrooms instaed of 3 slices of bread.
Wow, this really surprised us! It is easy and very tasty. A lot of lentil recipes have a heavy bad taste to them, but this one is excellent. Even our three year old liked it. Thanks for the recipe!
I was pleasantly surprised at the flavor and moistness of this loaf! My 8 & 4 year old boys gobbled this up and Dad too (we do eat primarily veggie dishes). We have wheat intolerances so I substituted Kamut/Spelt bread & omitted bread crumbs. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic, fresh parsley, omitted vegetable soup mix, added tomato paste and a little bit of ketchup (as well as squirted some on top while cooking). I also sauteed some onion and grated carrot and added to mixture. Melted goat cheese on top in the last few minutes. Served with a vegetarian gravy from this site.
We really enjoyed this. I used about 2T fresh basil and no parsley, along with mushroom-onion soup mix. I also followed the recipe and used only 2 cups cooked lentils (though why the recipe calls for a dry amount that yields more is beyond me), and I found the loaf very flavorful--maybe others thought it was bland because they used the full amount once the lentils were cooked. This was delicious with brown gravy. I'll omit the bread crumbs next time--they didn't add much--and use Parmesan instead. I'll also add sauteed mushrooms.
Okay, so I totally misread this recipe. I put the bread crumbs in at the beginning before realizing that I was supposed to put in BREAD. So, I added grated carrot and onion & an extra egg for added moisture, and set the timer for 45 mins. While it was cooking, I mixed 1TB Balsamic Vinegar, 1TB Maple Syrup, and 3 TB Catsup. Sprinkled that on top of the loaf fresh from the oven, and stuck it back in for 1 min. Freaking delicious.
I have had many kinds of vegetarian loafs and find this one to be a bit bland. However,I did make some improvements by adding chopped walnuts and topping with cranberry sauce slices, sounds strange but really good,(something my vegetarian Mother-in-law always does). Also serve with a little B-B-Q sauce on the side for an extra kick and This recipe has potential.
wonderful!
I used a tomato/cream dry soup mix which gave the loaf a great flavor and color. The loaf itself is nice and moist but still I served it with lots of gravy. Next time I will leave out the bread crumbs because they all fell off when the slices were laid on their side.
