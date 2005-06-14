Lentil Loaf

This vegetarian staple features a crunchy bread crumb topping. Make it the centerpiece of your meal, and serve with a savory vegetarian gravy, mashed potatoes, and English peas.

By Karen C. Greenlee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lentils and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until tender, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together 2 cups cooked lentils, bread, eggs, broth, tomato paste, basil, garlic powder, black pepper, parsley, olive oil, and dry soup mix. Spread into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 minutes. Sprinkle top with dry bread crumbs, and continue baking another 10 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 368.6mg. Full Nutrition
