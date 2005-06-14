So .. I am on the way to the oven with my lentil loaf! I am hoping it turns out! I am always looking for easy protein based meals without meat. I made a few changes. I did not have enough bread so I substituted it with some bread crumbs and bread. I used knorr vegetable mix but did not use the bouillon cube or bread crumbs on top based on others suggestions. I added a little hot pepper, cilantro, hungarian paprika, and curry. Rather than use tomato paste - I used some tomatoes that I just dried out yesterday with my dehydrator and a handful of flaxseed. I am hoping this is one of those recipies that I can add and take away from depending what is in my cupboard!! Will update you on how it turns out!! Forgot to mention but I cooked the lentils with the tomatoes, spices, and soup mix. Once they were soft and cooled down - I added it to the bread, water egg, onion mixture. Update: Tastes great! I can see that it may be a little dry tomorrow. I think I probably should not have omitted the tomotoe paste but this will be a staple in my kitchen!! Also, will probably make a tomato, brown sugar type topping for it next time (like meatloaf). Enjoy ...