Easy Vegetable Pot Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
479 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 314
  • 4 star values: 137
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 1

This pie takes only a few minutes of preparation time. The filling is made using a can of cream soup and a can of mixed vegetables mixed with a little thyme. The kids are sure to love this savory pastry.

By KDCG

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine potato soup, mixed vegetables, milk, thyme, and black pepper.

  • Spoon filling into bottom pie crust. Cover with top crust, and crimp edges to seal. Slit top crust, and brush with beaten egg if desired.

  • Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 873mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (489)

Most helpful positive review

Talkin T
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2008
This is the best vegetable pot pie! I did what someone else said and baked the bottom crust a little first. I also added some Lawry's seasoned salt and a touch of cayenne pepper.. I like hot food. Also I didn't have potatoe soup and used mushroom just as good, plus added a little can of chopped mushrooms to the vegetable mis.I got such great reviews... I am actually making another right now! It is so easy and taste so good! Read More
Helpful
(173)

Most helpful critical review

Erin Shepard
Rating: 3 stars
07/30/2011
Baked bottom crust a little first added minced garlic. I must have added way too much garlic... next time I will just use garlic powder. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Helpful
GINAH1
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Great weeknight meal-however, I would skip the egg next time. Read More
Helpful
(77)
Rhedde
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2005
Very tasty for how easy it was! And beautiful, too. I didn't use the egg on my crust and it still looked and tasted wonderful. Took nearly no time or effort, and was a big hit with my meat-eating boyfriend. This one goes in my everyday recipe box. Read More
Helpful
(62)
njbiomom
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2004
Very quick, tasty & was devoured by my kids (actually there wasn't enough!!). To cut back on the fat content of using two piecrusts, next time I plan to double the recipe and cook it as a stew on top of the stove with Bisquick dumplings instead. Read More
Helpful
(44)
jabby1999
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2007
Fantastic and EASY. I actually made 6 separate little pies in little tins by splitting up the recipe. They were a huge hit for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Scotdog
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2007
I took the suggestion to cook the bottom a little first. Mine was not soggy at all. I only had cream of chicken. Added garlic. Super easy & quick for a busy night. Next time I will leave out the Thyme. I don't care for it. Hubbie loved it but asked where the chicken was. I told him it was a Vegetable Pot Pie . . . Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(35)
jessi8033
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2010
this was BEYOND easy and SO good!!! i don't like dry herbs so i went to buy fresh thyme, when i came across a prepackaged "chicken herb blend" which was fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme... HOLY COW! so so so good!!! a fantastic recipe for anyone who just needs to throw something together! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Melissa Suzannah
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2008
This is a favorite in my home. In fact, it is probably THE favorite with most of my family members, which is a little crazy considering how easy it is. I add a package of extra firm tofu prepared as follows: drain and press between paper towels; cut into cubes; add a couple of spoonfuls of all purpose flour plus garlic powder, salt, and black pepper to taste then stir to coat; fry in oil in a skillet until it is golden and the outside is a little crispy; then add to the pot pie filling mix. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Karl
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2013
Great and quick comfort food with only five minutes of preparation! As per what I usually try to do, I followed the recipe as is. It was just perfect. I had to increase my cooking time by 10 minutes to get the correct crust doneness, but that was it. It had the really good “pot pie” taste minus the meat. I could even see myself just adding some chicken next time for the more traditional recipe. The kids just loved it! I am actually going to buy small ramekins and make individual portions for their lunches. Thanks KDCG! Read More
Helpful
(28)
