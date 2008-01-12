Easy Vegetable Pot Pie

1 of 489

Rating: 5 stars This is the best vegetable pot pie! I did what someone else said and baked the bottom crust a little first. I also added some Lawry's seasoned salt and a touch of cayenne pepper.. I like hot food. Also I didn't have potatoe soup and used mushroom just as good, plus added a little can of chopped mushrooms to the vegetable mis.I got such great reviews... I am actually making another right now! It is so easy and taste so good! Helpful (173)

Rating: 4 stars Great weeknight meal-however, I would skip the egg next time. Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty for how easy it was! And beautiful, too. I didn't use the egg on my crust and it still looked and tasted wonderful. Took nearly no time or effort, and was a big hit with my meat-eating boyfriend. This one goes in my everyday recipe box. Helpful (62)

Rating: 4 stars Very quick, tasty & was devoured by my kids (actually there wasn't enough!!). To cut back on the fat content of using two piecrusts, next time I plan to double the recipe and cook it as a stew on top of the stove with Bisquick dumplings instead. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic and EASY. I actually made 6 separate little pies in little tins by splitting up the recipe. They were a huge hit for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I took the suggestion to cook the bottom a little first. Mine was not soggy at all. I only had cream of chicken. Added garlic. Super easy & quick for a busy night. Next time I will leave out the Thyme. I don't care for it. Hubbie loved it but asked where the chicken was. I told him it was a Vegetable Pot Pie . . . Thanks! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars this was BEYOND easy and SO good!!! i don't like dry herbs so i went to buy fresh thyme, when i came across a prepackaged "chicken herb blend" which was fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme... HOLY COW! so so so good!!! a fantastic recipe for anyone who just needs to throw something together! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This is a favorite in my home. In fact, it is probably THE favorite with most of my family members, which is a little crazy considering how easy it is. I add a package of extra firm tofu prepared as follows: drain and press between paper towels; cut into cubes; add a couple of spoonfuls of all purpose flour plus garlic powder, salt, and black pepper to taste then stir to coat; fry in oil in a skillet until it is golden and the outside is a little crispy; then add to the pot pie filling mix. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Great and quick comfort food with only five minutes of preparation! As per what I usually try to do, I followed the recipe as is. It was just perfect. I had to increase my cooking time by 10 minutes to get the correct crust doneness, but that was it. It had the really good “pot pie” taste minus the meat. I could even see myself just adding some chicken next time for the more traditional recipe. The kids just loved it! I am actually going to buy small ramekins and make individual portions for their lunches. Thanks KDCG! Helpful (28)