Manicotti
Delicious! Serve with a crispy salad and garlic bread, and you'll have a dish your family will love! The kids like to help stuff the noodles too!
Easy simple recipe. I don't cook my noodles ahead of time. I just put them in a large bowl with some hot water while I make the filling. They're easy to stuff that way and will cook all the way thru when you bake it.Read More
Good recipe, but I needed to make modifications for the second time around. I omitted the eggs, since they seemed to make the cheese sauce too runny. Instead, I used 1/2 cup of Italian bread crumbs. Also, I used 1 tablespoon of parsely and 16 ounces of mozzerella cheese. (Throw in some garlic powder too!) Yum. The cheese mixture was almost too easy to stuff into the pasta and came out very delicious. Hint: Add 1/4 of sour cream to your cheese mixture if it seems too dry before stuffing. Enjoy!! Thanks for the start of a great recipe Anny!
Tasty. I put the cheese filling nto a ziploc, cut the corner, piped it into manicotti. No mess. Would make it again.
I think this recipe would be very bland if you didn't add some extras. I added 3 cloves of garlic (I'd add even more, actually), fresh basil, and oregano. It was very good with everything added. A great basic recipe to begin with though.
This was easy to make and tasted great! I wish I'd undercooked the shells to make them easier to fill. I added some cooked turkey sausage for my "it's not a meal without meat" husband with good results. Only thing I would suggest is covering the baking dish with foil and cooking for 35 minutes unstead of 45.
This is a really good recipe (and much easier than some of the other manicotti recipes on this site). It does have a lot (A LOT!) of cheese in it, though, so if you're health-conscious, you can take out some of the cheese and replace it with spinach, like I did. Yummy!
Pretty good. The only problem was the pasta was a bit too dry even when I took it out early. Next time I'll try covering it with tinfoil while baking.
As I make a very large pot of meat sauce and freeze several Italian meals at a time I thought I would try a Manicotti one this time. I only followed this recipe for the filling and I did not cook the noodles like all my frozen meals with pasta in them. simply used a piping bag to fill the hard shells adding just a bit more sauce to the bottom and the top and then freezing. Once thawed and baked the pasta turns out perfect and not mushy. A wonderful addition to my "mom is to busy to cook days". Very pretty dish to serve for company too and all I had to do was pull it from the freezer. Excellent
This is a great vegetarian meal that is so tasty meat eaters won't miss anything. I liked it because it is easy to dress up and add extras as you like them. I have made with both red and alfredo sauce and both are good. I usually make my own rather than jarred though. I have also added thawed and drained spinach, which is really good, although my husband didn't care for that as much. I started adding a little italian spice rather than just parsley to add a little flavor when I use cream sauce.
My grandma always taught me to make manicotti while the noodles are uncooked. Did that with this recipe, and it turned out great. Saves a lot of trouble and much easier to stuff.
Super tasty! I added 1/2cp Romano and asiago mix fresh and fine grated... so good. Also be sure not to cook shells all the way bc they will split when try to stuff them.
This was soooo good! I replaced 1/2 the ricotta with cottage cheese. I also added 1 tsp minced garlic, 2 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp basil, Bob Evans Zesty sausage and used a bag of provolone & mozzarella.
Good recipe. Note to everyone making this. Do not cook the noodles until done!!! For folks like me that attempted this for the first time, the noodles need to be al dente, not done. They will fall apart if cooked completely. Most of you already know that but for those who don't...
I received 2 thumbs up on this meal. I added an extra egg to the cheese mixture with extra basil and garlic powder. The third egg made the cheese a little thicker and was really say to fill the shells. I will definitely make this again!
Good recipe... We all enjoyed it. I added 3 cloves of garlic and some fresh mushrooms chopped finely. Will be making this again. Good base recipe you could add almost anything to.
Very good - really easy to make. The kids gobbled it up and wanted seconds! I boiled the noodles for 7 minutes then drained and plunged them into an ice water bath. I used the gallon ziplock bag to pipe in the cheese filling and it was so easy. Next time I think I'll try it with cottage cheese and add some spinach.
My first time ever making this, or eating it really. My husband and I loved it. When mixing the cheeses and egg, I added a teaspoon or so of garlic for taste. 2nd time around 3 months later.... I used jumbo shells this time. SOOO much easier to fill. i used a mix of cheddar and the mix of italian cheeses in the stuffing. i topped the dish with remaining cheeses after 40 minutes to bake an additional 5 to melt. so yummy
This recipe is a fantastic starting point, but I imagine just as it is, it would be a bit bland. I wilted some spinach and added it to the cheese mixture, as well as a couple cloves of garlic that I had minced and briefly sauteed. I also used italian seasoning instead of the parsley. The reviews were incredible. I definitely will be making this again! Just a note about the pasta- only cook it for about 5 minutes. It won't be done, but it will be so much easier to fill, and it will cook up perfectly when baking. Enjoy!!
If I would have know making manicotti was this easy I would have made it ages ago. I didn't have ricotta but did have cottage cheese and it turned out totally awesome. This is definitely a keeper!
My favorite italian pasta! Love this recipe! Very hearty, very filling. Instead of Manicaotti pasta I used the lasagna sheets of fresh pasta and cut them in half. Then rolled my own manicotti.
We made this with a fresh tomato sauce with jalepenos and onion, and reduced it down to a thick sauce. I also added a can of crab meat to the cheese mixture. Yum!
Exceptional and easy! I used these reviewer's tips: - ziploc freezer bag with corner cut for piping - italian seasoning and garlic powder (didn't have parsley) -"par"boil the shells for 5 minutes Worked like a charm!
I had never made or even eaten this before, but made it at the request of my family. Everyone really enjoyed it, even my very picky 2-year-old! I added some Italian seasoning to the cheese mixture, but other than that, I stuck to the recipe. There was quite a bit extra of the cheese mixture, even after filling 14 shells, so I don't know if I just didn't fill them as full as the recipe said, or if there is just more than enough, but I ended up using more noodles. I would definitely use this recipe again!
I added italitan sausage and garlic powder. I use cottage cheese instead of ricotta. I also use the oven ready noodles so I have to add extra liquid so added about 1/4 c water and drizzled red wine too....it was delicious! My whole family enjoyed it.
tried with squash in the filling, which was yummy
I added chopped garlic to the cheese mixture--delicious! Want an easy way to fill the manicotti? Place filling in a sandwich bag, close up with a twist-tie. Cut off one of the bottom tips and simply squeeze it in on both sides!
very tasty...I substituted half the mozarella for monterey jack and was short some of the parm because we don't buy the grated stuff anymore...i love manicotti as it reminds me of my mom's i also use the jumbo shells over the tubes because they are easier to stuff and don't break
this was super good! but of course, like everyone else, i added a few things. instead of riccota cheese i used cottage cheese. i brown some hamburgers and sauted mushrooms and added it to the cheese mixture. i put both mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese on top. i also added some seasings to the cheese mix: basil, onion, garlic. i had plenty of filling left over. i think i'm going to freeze it and use it for some lasagna roll-ups some time. i also put half in a 8x8 dish before baking and froze it for later.
For the reviewer who had a problem filling the pasta : long handled ice teaspoon or bar spoon does a good job!
This is so tasty and easy to throw together. We use the filling with big, pasta shells sometimes to speed up the prep. Mmmmm!
Excellent start to a wonderful meal! I ended up adding garlic to the cheese mixture and more sauce and chesse to the top. It turned out beautifully and was a huge hit with the family!
Fantabulus...Hey now, your an all star, get your game on go play.
Really really yummy. I'd give it more stars if I could. The only problem is that since it is so caloric I don't make it as often as we would like!!! It's also good as leftovers (if you have any)
Loved it. Per other reviews, I added garlic salt, basil and oregano to the cheese mixture. The filling made enough for 10 shells. Using a gallon bag to pipe the filling into al dente shells is a huge time saver.
GREAT recipe! It was my first time making manicotti, and it was a success! Using a bag to pipe the cheese into the shells was very time-saving. Also, I added some garlic salt to the cheese mixture to add flavor. This recipe definitely makes more than 4 servings
This is an excellant dish as well as very simple to make. I recommend this one for sure!!!
I added sausage to these and it was perfect!
I made this for a dinner party and it went over VERY well! I did add a few things to the cheese stuffing, though: 1/2 onion, 1 small zucchini, 4 cloves garlic, 5 mushrooms - all minced & sauteed. Plus basil, oregano, and cayenne pepper. Added extra mozzerella on top, as well.
Again, quick and easy (my favorite)! Also very tasty. I put the cheese filling into a ziploc bag, cut the corner then piped it into manicotti. No mess! I would make it again for sure!
HOWEVER, there is no way I'm going to stuff a limp noodle. If you make this with Lawrey's spaghetti sauce out of an envelope, then you don't have to precook the noodles. There is enough water in the sauce to cook the noodles in the oven. Just COVER with tinfoil to bake.
Great stuff! Made my own ricotta and added a little garlic. Thanks!
This was a very good recipe everyone that eat some loved it. The only thing I did add was one pound of ground beef and three links of mild italian sausage. Very Very very good espeacially for a rookey cook.
We made this the other night, if you are using meijer brand noodles, cook a few more. Absolutely deliscious!
Very quick and easy dish. I did add some garlic salt to the cheese mixture. Piped the cheese into the pasta using a freezer bag. Family loved it! Thanks!
Very good and easy. Used one egg and used a ziplock baggie to fill the pasta shells. Thank you!!
This is a wonderful recipe....reminds me of my grandmother's!
This is really close to the manicotti recipe I make. It has been a favorite of my family for years.
Followed recipe exactly. It was very good! I did only cook the manicotti halfway, so it was a little easier to work with.
Very good and simple to make! Thank you for sharing
added hamburger to this. Used mushroom Garden Select Spaghetti sauce. Used 12 manicotti pasta.
This recipe was easy to follow and delicious!!!
This recipe was great, I substituted creps for the noddles. It was so good.
I love this recipe. My husband thinks it by far the best thing I ever made. The only thing i changed it i added some hot sausage. I mixed with some extra tomato sauce/spaghetti sauce and used that to top the dish before i put it in the oven. It makes great leftovers, and it very easy to double. The only thing i had problems with was the manicotti shells breaking, but i soon found out, you can just open them up and its a lot easier to fill that way, and comes out just the same.
Everyone including my picky 3 year old enjoyed this dish! For years I thought that manicotti was so complex, who knew it ws this easy?!
It is a great base starter..added spinach to mine need to be careful about the liquid content not to make them to runny
Perfect. Just the way it is. This a no fail recipe. Excellent. And it looks so pretty!
I would suggest making this the day before because right from the oven it didn't have much flavor, but the leftovers were delicious!
Excellent!!! I made this yesterday and was a major hit! I used the 4 Italian Cheese mix bag and one bag of shredded Mozz (added to the ricotta) and added fresh parsley, garlic and onion powder, topped with fresh grated parmesan before baking. Also used the ziplock bag to fill. It's a keeper! Thanks for sharing. Susan
The recipe, as written, made about 10 stuffed noodles. My family just raved about this one. I added basil and garlic powder to the cheese mixture.
This recipe was great! Everything turned out like it should. I followed the recipe exactly, except one thing, I topped it off with mozzerella. I would make this over and over!
This tasted great, but was way too much work--I had the filling everywhere! I have to admit, there are frozen manicotti's that are delicious and no work at all. I think I'll stick with them.....
Really yummy. I added a little garlic powder as well and a little extra parsley. Definitely a keeper!
Mmmmmm! So good. I tried the recipe as is. So easy to make and so tasty for the tummy.
I made this recipe with ground beef in the sauce. The kid's loved it. Being a little bit of a novice with pasta, I overcooked manicotti a little. Some of them split in half when I went to drain them. So I laid the bottom of one in the dish, put on a layer of the cheese mixture and laid the other part of the pasta on top. The family couldn't tell the difference.
My whole family loved this.
Make with Diane's Manicotti shells from this site and I promise you will be a star! These are delish!
Only change was that I added spinach. Delicious!!!
I love manicotti and this recipe is like the one my mother always used. The only changes I made were using lowfat cottage cheese in place of 1/2 of the ricotta and I sprinkled a little chedder in with the mozzerella because I ran out!! Thanks!
Easy to make and good to eat! An easy way to stuff the manicotti, slice it down the middle after its cooked and put the mixture in, then put it back together, seam side down in pan, no one will know! :-)
This is very good. The second time I made it I added 1 tsp Zesty Italian salad dressing mix and it was perfect. I would highly recommend everyone to add that to this recipe!
This was the first dish I've made without any assistance and it turned out wonderfully - so much so that my culinary talented boyfriend has now deemed I make this once a week from now on.
This was a easy recipe. You could make it ahead fo time, put in the refrigerator and bake it when ready.
Great and easy. A tad bland if spices are not added. I added Italian seasoning and fresh parsley as well as ground beef in the sauce. Although I did not take the advice I would suggest to also place pasta in a bowl of warm water as it will cook in oven with sauce.
Excellent!!!! That's all that needs to be said about this recipe. Thanks for sharing!!!!
If you are going to cook Manicotti then half way cook the noodles then stuff. The juices from the sauce will cook the noodles the rest of the way. I added zuchinni to mine because you need some flavors that will stick out. But easy and yummy.
EVERYone requested days later that I make this again!!! It really tastes super!!!!
I made this for a family dinner and Oh Boy! did I get fabulous compliments on this dish! It was a fairly easy(tiny bit time consuming) to make and produced amazing flavor. I added italian seasonings and salts to the cheese mixture and added a little more cheese(asiago, mozzarella and parmesean blend) I did use the recommendation of another and placed cheese mixture into a gallon size ziploc baggie...it helped me fill the manicotti shells so much better and it helped save on time! A lifesaver tip for this dish, for sure! I'm making sure to keep these ingredients on hand so I can make it again soon
this is my first time making manicotti but its my husbands fav.so i gave it a shot and he loved it... i made a few changes i cooked some mushrooms and added that to ground beef and with a few other spices and herbs.i also cooked the shells then shocked them in an ice bath made them really easy to fill.then filled with filling.. we all loved it. will be making this again soon.thanks
Fabulous! Easy & delish!!!! Better the next day!!!! I changed 2 things: I used Romano cheese instead of parm & I made my own pasta.... My son loved it! Thanks for posting!!!
This was good. My only change was I used my own homemade spaghetti sauce recipe instead of jarred sauce.
A new favorite! Try it with Emeril's marinara - there is a hint of sweetness to it that pairs well with the cheeses. I also used the idea of placing the filling in a Ziploc and snipping off a corner to pipe the filling into the shells. Worked like a charm!
First time ive made a dish like this. My kids loved it.. I had to make more . Perfect !
Great is all I can say I had never made Manicotti before but this recipe was great for a beginner! I added some mozzerella to the top and some basil in the stuffing and it was awesome the family loved it event he mother in law!
easy and delicious!My husband loves this.Tip... to make filling the manicotti easier, place cheese mixture in a ziplock bag and cut off one corner. Use this like a pastery bag and just squeese the filling in, or, use shells.
Loved this. I added 1/4 bread crumbs. I also piped filling into shells using zip lock bag. Thanks for recipe...just what I was looking for.
Very good! I used Bertollo Mediterranean Olive Pasta sauce. It really gave it a great taste! My husband liked this alot. It was easy to pre-pare! I have to becareful of sugar levels so the above pasta sause is also one of the lowest with regards to sugar content I could find only 3 grams per 1/2 cup. Give this a A+! My husband took the leftovers to work and said it was good the second time around also!
I made this for a 50th birthday party and doubled the recipe. I also made homemade pasta with my new Kitchenaid pasta roller attachment. It was extraordinary. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy! Even my kids liked it!
Very tasty, my kids ate the majority of the dish.
Very good and very easy!
Just awesome, i have picky eaters in my house and everyone ate some of this and just loved it. I will be making it again!!
Very excellent.It tastes better the day after, if there are any leftovers. Excellent recipe!
Yummy! I added a teaspoon of garlic powder in the cheese mixture.
Great simple recipe! I added extra spices to the cheese mixture and some fresh herbs and it was awesome. Key...do not overcook the pasta...I only boiled for 5 min to ensure you could stuff them easily and it worked great! Super yummy...will make again!
This was great ... even my extremely picky husband loved it. I had a little trouble filling the manicotti, but with my husband's help, it was a success! I had a lot of the cheese mixture left over (I filled 10 manicotti) so I spread it over the tops of the manicotti, then topped it with sauce, then mozarella and parmesan. A relatively easy, yummy meal!
I found this recipe boring, I'm sure there are better ones out there.
I made this last night for the first time. My son is 13. He thinks food groups consist of pizza, chocolate, buffalo wings and hot dogs. Even he loved this recipe. When he goes back for seconds I know it must have been a good meal. And its easy to make(except for stuffing shells). I highly recommend this one.
pretty good but will stick to my old recipe. thanks