Manicotti

726 Ratings
  • 5 543
  • 4 157
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Delicious! Serve with a crispy salad and garlic bread, and you'll have a dish your family will love! The kids like to help stuff the noodles too!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
155 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook manicotti in boiling water until done. Drain, and rinse with cold water.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine ricotta, mozzarella, and 1/2 cup Parmesan, eggs, parsley, and salt and pepper. Mix well.

  • Pour 1/2 cup sauce into an 11x17 inch baking dish. Fill each manicotti shell with 3 tablespoons cheese mixture, and arrange over sauce . Pour remaining sauce over top, and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 45 minutes, or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
676 calories; protein 46g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 188.8mg; sodium 1254.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022