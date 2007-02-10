Creamy Beet Salad
This fresh summer salad is terrific for picnics and barbeques. You can use sour cream in place of the yogurt if you like.
thought this was very tasty. I used my box grater and grated the beets instead of slicing and loved the textureRead More
I was a little bit disappointed in this salad. everyone at our gathering ate it, and I didnt get any bad commentsm but I also didnt get any compliments. I found it somewhat lacking in flavor, but it was definately a little more flavorful the next day. It makes a pretty presentation, but it lacks the pazazz that would have made it more memorable, and the kind of recipe that someone would say " ohhhh could ya make THAT again!?".Read More
This was so good. What a nice side dish. Great year round.
My 13 yr old and I whipped this together is just a few minutes. I used s.cream instead of yogurt, and 2 TB of powdered green goddess dressing in place of the dill,& used rice wine vinegar. Had just roasted beets from my garden, so 1/4'd them, and voila, DELICIOUS!!!! My daughter said, " I think this ones a keeper!" Wonderful!
very good served on a piece of leaf lettuce to catch the fallen dressing - yum! I also cubed the beets instead of slice.
This was fantastic. We like things with more zing so we upped the mustard and horseradish. We also used fat free yogurt and nixed the mayo to keep it healthy and it was delicious.
so good I used it as a snack.---and I didn't share last time. I prefer to bake beets wrapped in aluminum foil---350 for 1 hour. Used regular mustard and skipped the horseradish.
Wasn't a big fan of this recipe
Family loved it. I roasted the beets, substituted light sour cream for part of the mayo and added half a tart apple in a small dice. I also added a tiny bit of honey to mellow the dressing. Served it on a bed of arugula. A nice change from the usual beet/orange/onion salad I often make.
This salad is not only good, it's pretty. Such a beautiful dish to serve at any gathering. The pretty color dresses up the table. This dish also tastes better the next day which makes this another perfect dish for gatherings as it can be made ahead.
Great recipe. I added a bit of balsamic vinegar to give it some added zip, but overall this is going in our family favorite recipe box!
I made the recipe with the yogurt but I also added sour cream.I was not happywith the way it turned out and had I read the other comments I think it would have tasted better. I thought it would like the photo nice and creamy but it was not. I certainly would make it again with some of the different ingredients suggested.
