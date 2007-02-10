Creamy Beet Salad

16 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This fresh summer salad is terrific for picnics and barbeques. You can use sour cream in place of the yogurt if you like.

By Erin Gionet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Scrub, top, and tail beets. Boil in salted water about 45 minutes, or until tender. Drain hot water from pot, and fill with cold water. Set aside until beets are cool enough to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Slice beets thinly, and transfer to a salad bowl. Add onion and cucumber.

  • In separate bowl, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, horseradish, dill, and salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables, and toss to combine. Refrigerate 2 hours, or overnight. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 292.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022