Chocolate Custard Bread Pudding
This is a simple and rich tasting treat. The spices make it extra special!
I usually only seek out recipes with very good ratings and this one had no rating at all.... However I had so many left over bread cubes from another recipe that I was looking to use them up and I decided to take a chance and try this. It's pretty good although I think the recipe instructions are a bit poorly written in some parts. In the beginning, I wasn't sure if I was doing this right. In any case, this has a nice, chocolately flavor and is not too sweet (which I liked). It is definitely easy and was a good way to get rid of some leftover bread. I prefer it warm so I after it had baked and cooled, I just pop the portions in the microwave for a few seconds and it tastes very nice. All in all, this was pretty good!
I wouldn't make this again. Both my husband and I didn't care for the nutmeg in this -- I would have just preferred cinnamon. Also, simple bread pudding is much more delicate and tasty - and easy to make.
i really enjoyed using this recipe as a base for a chocolate bread pudding. i used 1/3c semi sweet chocolate chips and only used 1/4c sugar in with the cinnamon and nutmeg. i didnt do the water bath either, instead i covered with foil and still came out great! i topped mine with a small scoop of ice cream and it tasted wonderful! this is has a great flavor and is for any chocolate lover out there!!! try it tonight.
Very flavorful. Not too moist or too dry but I can't rate on that factor as I didn't use the waterbath or cooking bag (too much work). I just put it in a loaf pan with foil on top. I would make this again but still would not use the bath and would add a little more chocolate (love chocolate). Did not have the walnuts so used almonds -- very good.
I was surprised this recipe has a 4 star rating. It tasted like some kind of odd and not good tasting french toast and not like a bread pudding nor does it have any sort of custard texture. My 6 & 7 year old would not even get past a 2nd bite and both said they didn't like it. That is a good indicator I'd say and I agree.
I made it in a round glass baking dish. Put it over vanilla ice cream topped with coffee syrup and whipped cream. YUMMY!
Didn't have any nutmeg, substituted different chocolate and baked in a regular baking pan. I also used crossaints instead of bread, and it turned out great. The fam loved it!
Really good bread pudding..... Don't be afraid of using the cinnamon and nutmeg. It adds to the flavor and doesn't overpower. I added 1/2 a tsp of almond extract as well. Moist, light chocolate flavor. I put my bread pudding into a small circular baking dish and then put that into a water bath to try and keep it moist while cooking.
u dont add nutmeg to chocolate. i can barely tolerate the idea of cinnamon. but it my opinion. its a simple thing to do and it tasted good. i just left out the spice idea. and had fun cooking it with my fiance. oh and we didnt add nuts. didnt have any.
