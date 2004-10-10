Chocolate Custard Bread Pudding

3.8
11 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a simple and rich tasting treat. The spices make it extra special!

Recipe by Monica Jimenez

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a double boiler, heat together the milk and chocolate until chocolate is melted.

  • In a 10x16 inch oven baking bag, combine 1/4 cup sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix in the bread and nuts.

  • Beat together the eggs, sugar and vanilla; blend together with chocolate mixture.

  • Place bag in 1 quart loaf pan; pour chocolate mixture over bread. Close bag with twist tie; make 6 half inch slits on top. Pour water into pan so that water comes up sides of bag, not overflowing.

  • Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean. To serve, remove from pan, cut bag away from top and put on plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 181.8mg. Full Nutrition
