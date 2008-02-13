Chocolate Pie
This is an easy chocolate pie.
We make chocolate pudding pies often and they are loved by all. Only my husband likes to make them with one small package of vanilla pudding and one small package of chocolate pudding. (Not instant, just as the recipe states). My husband's family calls it Moonlight Pie. Easy, good and loved by all.Read More
Because the pudding was not instant it came out watery before I served it. Next time I'm going to use the instant pudding.Read More
Very simple to prepare and it was devoured by my family. Used an Oreo chocolate crust instead of a pie crust and added the whipped cream. Topped with some crushed Oreos as a decorative touch.
YUM! I use a grahmn cracker crust or Oreo pie crust. I use jello chocolate fudge pudding mix and prepare like it says on the side (the pudding pie directions) not the actual pudding directions. I then mix in half a tub of whip cream topping. Plop it in the crust and top with whip cream and chocolate chips or crushed oreos.
I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone ate the Chocolate Pie and left the Pumpkin Pie! It was very fast and easy to make! It will be put into my Favorites List! Yummy!
I make this all the time, no matter what holiday, like Thanksgiving, besides the pumpkin pie I need to make this pie, except I add bananas. I slice a banana and coat it with lemon juice, and layer it on the bottom and sides of a baked crust, and add chocolate filling and chill. Then add the whipped topping and shaved chocolate or chocolate sprinkles. B.J.
I have made chocolate pie like this since I was a little girl. The only difference is that I use the pudding that you cook. I've never been able to adjust to instant pudding!!
This was quick and easy to make. Guests liked it.....
This is just like the recipe on the box of pudding, except it uses less milk, which is an important distinction because it makes a thick, rich pudding. I tripled the recipe and it was perfect for 2 deep dish pies. I made my own whipped cream. Thanks!! Everybody loved it.
Simple and perfect! I did the "pie" instructions on the pudding package, not the "instant" directions. The only other difference I made, was add two sliced bananas to the pie, and OMG! My boyfriend snuck a slice in the middle of the night, it was so good! :)
Love this recipe. Extremely easy, fairly simple clean up & the pudding pie... oh my my. I added some Almond milk in while cooking and also included berries for a topping which was a nice addition. I made it for a super bowl party, Go Pats!
I love how easy this is. I used an oreo cookie crust and I didn't even remember to put the cream on top. My mother loved it.
Made this and added almond extract. Also used French Vanilla whipped cream.
Terrific basic pie- I added the bananas on the bottom and also beat 2 egg whites with a dash of orange jiuce and cream of tartar, then folded in the slightly cooled pudding. I did the choclate shavings on the top with some orange zest Terrific!
I don't know how to describe the making of this pie. My brother asked for a chocolate pie for his birthday (which was a couple weeks ago) and I volunteered to make it. It was incredibly easy to make... but the crust tasted really weird. It tasted like some kind of seasoning. Everything else was great though. The picture has chocolate chips scattered on the top, but I made chocolate shavings out of a dark chocolate bar instead. All in all, it tasted ok.
I wanted something quick and simple to make since I had a pie crust leftover. This worked out perfectly. It's a quick go-to dessert for chocolate lovers.
This is so easy and delicious! I made graham cracker crusts and topped it off with home made whipped cream. Will definitely make again.
What an easy festive pie!! Had to share recipes
I used an Oreo pie crust, fat free instant Jello pudding, and Lite CoolWhip, and I crushed 5 Oreo cookies for topping. Easy and very good - a nice. Light chocolate
Good simple chocolate pie. It didn't feel super rich like the store bought pies. Light and delicious. I will make it again.
Great pie! So easy to make!
Made it with "Jello" cook pie filling and use whipped cream. Delicious.
Loved it, but I did change it a bit: 1.5 c lactose free 2%milk1 3.7 oz pkg Godiva chocolate puddingStir until starting to set (3-5min?)Fold in 1/2 container cool whip
It looks so chocoholic delicious
Very quick and easy and very delicious! Who wouldn't like chocolate pudding in a pie shell? It was a hit.
delish... and easy
I would like to say though that you said to make the filling with the directions off the package and the package said 3 cups of milk but you said 2 cups of milk so what is it? I used 3. Very confusing
I made this for a recent family gathering and it was a huge hit! I used the Oreo crust as well and otherwise followed the recipe. Will make this again!
