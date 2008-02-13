Chocolate Pie

This is an easy chocolate pie.

Recipe by Sharon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare pudding according to package directions. Cover pudding with wax paper and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

  • Pour pudding into pie shell and refrigerate until cool.

  • Top with whipped topping before serving. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 227.2mg. Full Nutrition
