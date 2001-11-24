Sausage and Oyster Stuffing
This is the stuffing recipe for the turducken. Chicken broth, beer, or water can be used in place of turkey broth.
My family raved about this stuffing!! I did add a couple of ingredients just because I had them such as, an orange bell pepper, fresh mushrooms and what I believe really made the difference was I used SMOKED oysters instead of fresh. I'm sure I'll be making this one every year.
Thanksgiving leftovers isn't applicable to this recipe. There wasn't any!
Me, my fiancee, and his mother didn't like this rendition of stuffing but I had others tell me that they liked it and asked for the recipe.
Loved this stuffing...Was moist and had a great flavor!
We were having a salad with dinner, so didn't put celery or onion in mix. I also substituted prosciutto for the sausage, but used ingredient measurements, was perfect amount for 10 people.
I've made this recipe for years. There is no limit to all of the ways it can be modified. It's a Lousiana tradition!
Made this for the turducken this year. I used the liquid from both cans of oyster pieces as the recipe called for but only one of the cans of actual pieces. The taste of oysters and saltiness overpowered the stuffing. Next time I make a turducken I'll use regular stuffing.
