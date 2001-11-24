Sausage and Oyster Stuffing

This is the stuffing recipe for the turducken. Chicken broth, beer, or water can be used in place of turkey broth.

By Stephanie

Servings:
32
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook and crumble over medium high heat until evenly brown.

  • In a large bowl combine the dry bread stuffing with the sausage and pan juices. Stir in the oyster pieces and liquid, chopped celery, chopped onion, and butter.

  • Add the broth/liquid a little at a time until the dressing is moist but not soggy. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning. Refrigerate until cold and stuff in turducken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 8g; cholesterol 21.3mg; sodium 368.6mg. Full Nutrition
