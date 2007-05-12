The Turducken was tremendous, and less work than we anticipated. The butcher boned the birds, which, unless you're Jacque Pepin, is the only way to go. It's your typical thanksgiving turkey, only thrice as nice! Actually, nicer still b/c with the birds all boned, the potentially destructive art of carving is removed: you slice straight through the layers of poultry and stuffing. It's like rouladen or a yule log. The ONLY downside: the price. We got ours at WholeFoods, and the pricetag really put the po' in poultry three ways. Leftovers for days, though. I would NOT drink red burgundy or Oregon Pinot Noir with this again. It was better with a bolder wine: Exceptional with a Spanish Ribera del Duero.
This dish was too fussy to make, and ended up coming out rather dry. How do you fit everything in there anyways? In the end I had to make each bird seperately, and ended up using different types of stuffing for each. Very good seperately, not so much together.
we made this recipe at christmas at the request of our teenage sons. it was a huge hit! i left the birds just barely frozen when i started, it was easier to debone them. i only removed the main cavity bones from all the birds and left the legs and wing bones in place, it was so much easier and turned out fine. make sure you have an extra set of hands after stuffing the birds to pull them all together and put them in the roasting pan. our teenagers have already asked to have this one made again.
I made turducken for Xmas last year and it was a Big Hit. It was a lot of work making 3 kinds of stuffing - This year I'm going to use the sausage & oyster stuffing only. I also left the bone in the Turkey drumstick and the entire wing - By leaving the bone in the leg & wing, the creation looked just like a regular Turkey. In my opinion " TURDUCKEN " is worth the work - the floavour is Fabulous !!!
01/11/2006
This is a great recipe for a crowd. However, more detail would help, as well as Photos(?).
This is WONDERFUL! I am from Louisiana, and have had these before, but never actually made one myself. It does make it easier to buy the turkey, chicken and duck already deboned. Then you can make this your own recipe by using your favorite stuffing and spices, though it is hard to beat the original cajun spices. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
09/20/2004
I to am from Southwest Louisiana, and it is a real recipe, and quite good I might add. We have one every Christmas. Give it a chance, I know it sounds strange- but it is great!
11/27/2004
I tried this recipe for the first time on Thankgiving. It was a big hit. It is very tasty. The seasoning from the stuffing seeps into the meat for a great taste. I used three different stuffings for a different taste. This recipe is a must try.
I tried this for the first time and it was great. I wouldnt suggest using as much oyster as that stuffing recipes calls for becasue it wiill throw the flavor of the turducken off. Instead I used a cajun dressing recipe and added sausage to that and it made the recipe a 5 star.
It was a lot of work, but wow was it good! We had 12 people to dinner for Christmas and was a hit! I was surprised that the duck made such a great impact on the rest of the meats. Will make it again, when I have a lot of time to pull it off. Next time I may not go through all the trouble to make it look like a Turkey. I may just roll it all into a loaf shape.
5 Stars for the fortitude to fool around with this much work! I am from LA, (that's our toungue in cheek shorthand for Lower Alabama) not far from cajun country. Yes, it's a real recipe and in the past few years they have been starting to sell them commercially in the grocery stores. They are already deboned, stuffed and trussed together,frozen and ready to cook. High interest in them has been slow coming, I tossed around the idea of making one for this Thanksgiving and, whoa buddy, they are $50 at Walmart! No doubt though buying the 3 birds, dressing ingredients, and then putting it all together is probably worth every penny. I just had to read this recipe to see what kind of a project it would be to actually make your own. No, thanks. I can't imagine deboning the 3 birds and making one dressing, let alone 3! But maybe someday I will feel rich enough to spring for a store bought one and try it. Plain old Tom Turkey and all the trimmings again this year, much cheaper, much less work! Still gonna be a great Turkey Day!
I'm from the south and have had this MANY times, it's awesome. It's hard work, but WELL worth it. you can also make this ahead and freeze it. I've doubled the stuffing recipe and stuffed two turduckens (you can also put a cornish hen in the chicken if you're feelin' feisty.) Roast one and put one in the freezer.
I skipped the sausage and oyster part of this recipe, but followed it otherwise. Sort of a tight fit to get the chicken and duck in the turkey. I had to use lots of kitchen twine and sew it up as I packed the meat in. Turned out really well though. I cooked mine in an oil-less fryer for about 3.5-4 hours. Deboning was a pain (easy, but took a while), but it went well. I paired this with the "Easy Turkey Gravy" recipe from allrecipes, and it was perfect. I used McCormick cajun seasoning and sprinkled it between all the layers. I then rubbed the outside of the turkey in olive oil and cajun seasoning before frying it.
Made this recipe and it was a huge hit. Served 12 people and still had half of the turducken left. I modified the recipe a little bit based on Pookiethebear's suggenstions. I did not skin the duck which is one thing I would change the next time around. Stuffing between the Turkey and the duck was a Cornbread and Andouille Stuffing. Then I used the potato stuffing suggested by Pookiethebear followed by the wild rice stuffing. Cornbread and Andouille stuffing was taken from holacuisine. I used a jiffy cornbread with cream style corn recipe. The stuffing was all cooked and hot just before the birds were stuffed. Done to prevent bacteria spread. Bird was placed breast down in a roasting pan with a rack and was ready in a little over 5 hours.
Turducken was on my "bucket list" and this year I decided to just "do it!". Used a 3lb Chicken, 4lb Duck and a 13lb Turkey. De-boning the "birds" was relatively easy but time consuming. For me anyway the time was well worth the effort! The flavor and moistness of the three fowls was amazing! I actually put the birds each in their own brine a day before the entire Turducken endeavor and think it may have contributed to the flavor and to the de-boning process. Overall... 6 drumsticks up..... errr.... 2 thumbs up!!!
Great recipe! Personally, I like to debone the turkey leg (as shown by Jacques Pépin) and stuff that hollow as well. In fact, you could likely stuff the legs of all three birds. I used a chestnut, mushroom and bacon stuffing, exclusively but I'd like to use an uncooked sausage stuffing for the outer stuffing.
Been making this for 7 years now. #23 Turkey #5 chicken #5 chicken......yes ditch the duck put two chickens instead, just do it! I debone everything night before and marinate turkey and chicken in their own bags. Oyster stuffing in between each layer is a necessity. No other stuffing tastes better. Place in roasting pan then cover Turkey with parchment paper and then foil on top retains moisture even better. 4hrs at 350, covered then an hour uncovered. Baste frequently. Use a roasting pan! Good luck!
