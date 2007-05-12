5 Stars for the fortitude to fool around with this much work! I am from LA, (that's our toungue in cheek shorthand for Lower Alabama) not far from cajun country. Yes, it's a real recipe and in the past few years they have been starting to sell them commercially in the grocery stores. They are already deboned, stuffed and trussed together,frozen and ready to cook. High interest in them has been slow coming, I tossed around the idea of making one for this Thanksgiving and, whoa buddy, they are $50 at Walmart! No doubt though buying the 3 birds, dressing ingredients, and then putting it all together is probably worth every penny. I just had to read this recipe to see what kind of a project it would be to actually make your own. No, thanks. I can't imagine deboning the 3 birds and making one dressing, let alone 3! But maybe someday I will feel rich enough to spring for a store bought one and try it. Plain old Tom Turkey and all the trimmings again this year, much cheaper, much less work! Still gonna be a great Turkey Day!