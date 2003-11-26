Grasshopper Pie

This pie has a light and refreshing mint flavor.

By Kathy

8
1 - 9 inch pie
Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine the milk and marshmallows; cook and stir until marshmallows are melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Stir in creme de menthe and creme de cacao. Fold in whipped cream and tint with food coloring.

  • Pour mixture into crust and freeze until firm. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Top with fresh strawberries.

528 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 29g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 206.8mg. Full Nutrition
