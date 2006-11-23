Easy Pecan Pie
You will enjoy making this traditional pecan pie as much as you will enjoy eating a slice.
Lost my recipe box with my favorite pecan pie recipe & found it here. This is THE BEST pecan pie recipe. A couple of hints: you can substitute light corn syrup-in fact I usually use the light. If you are using a "deep dish" pie crust, you need to increase the filling amount- easy to do with the all recipes conversion - I increased servings to 9 & used 4 eggs. You don't have to lay pecans on the bottom of the crust,just fold into the batter-it works fine. Pecans- I chop some & leave some halved. I also omit vanilla. The real trick is the cooking time - this comes with practice; if it's runny inside, it didn't cook long enough. If I'm sometimes not sure, I'll cook a few minutes more to be safe- especially with a deep dish crust.You learn to recognize when the pie is "set" on top. Hope these hints help - this is my favorite recipe & I've been cooking it for 25+ years & my Mom before me. Bon Apetit!Read More
This is a simple and straightforward recipe as far as ingredients and preparation, probably the easiest one I've found. However, the cook time drastically varies as I've read some reviews that claim a 50-minute time, while mine took over 80. The filling prior to going into the oven is a little too much for a regular pie crust (it spills very easily since the filling is almost above the height of the pie crust). In my experience the top and crust browned very quickly (30 minutes or so -- in the end the top and crust edges were almost burnt) but the filling never seemed to set properly. I would give this recipe a 4-star for taste (you can't really go wrong with butter, corn syrup, eggs and sugar) but 2 for the actual cooking process. Maybe it's my oven to blame, but such a wide disparity in cooking time seems problematic...Read More
Ok! Ok! I guess I should review this recipe since there's a picture of my own pie up there at the top. LOL I've had this recipe now for 3 or 4 years (maybe longer...I can't remember) and I've made it for Thanksgiving every year since. Everyone RAVES about this pie from the oldest to the youngest. There's even little fingers vying to get the last little sticky morsel in the bottom of the pie plate. Just a week ago I made this pie for our church's annual Harvest Dinner. The volunteers who were working there before the dinner began were taking the pecan pie pieces BEFORE everyone else got there to make sure they got a piece. The pie was gone within minutes after the dinner began. I think next year I'll skip the pumpkin and just take 2 pecan pies. LOL This pie is one of the easier pies that I've made. I love the simplicity of the recipe. There are a few steps, but nothing too elaborate that one couldn't understand. I've always made this with light corn syrup because that's all I buy and it turns out fabulously! My kids love this pie so much that my daughter asked me to copy the recipe for her to put in her recipe box. She's just 10. She says, "No one can make a better pecan pie than you Mom!" So, Jackie, thank you for sharing this recipe here for all of us to savor and enjoy.
I made this pie as is except I added 1/4 teaspoons salt. Salt takes the sickeningly sweet edge off of pecan pie and takes it to a whole new level!
AND THE WINNER IS...Jackie's Pecan Pie!! When I saw the picture that Mummy took, I've got to tell you, it was like stepping back in time! My mama's cooking was like dying and going to Heaven, no lie! In our family, she gave her recipe for dressing--yep y'all, in the South, we don't call it stuffing--and her pecan pie only to me. I thought I had it memorized until my last pecan pie proved me wrong! I've searched far and wide for something even close to hers and not until I saw Jackie's recipe and Mummy's picture of the finished product did I realize my search was over--that and a little help from reading Jackie's recipe of course!! Thank U, Thank U, Thank U, Jackie!!! I just finished making it, its cooled, its now 7:15 a.m. here in Richmond VA and I've already polished off 2 slices!! Ok, 2 and a "sliver" more! ;o) What a GREAT way to start my Sunday!! Its absolutely, hands down, incredibly DELISH!!!---HEADS UP BAKER'S TIP---Can y'all get "KING SYRUP" in your grocery store? There is only 1 kind and "King Syrup" is the name of it. Its a cross between light and dark Karo syrup and wonderful! It will make any pecan pie FLAWLESS when syrup is called for in the recipe. I do have ONE EXCEPTION to Jackie's recipe and that is to test my pie for "readiness" I always insert the knife into its center not the rim. Jackie, again, thank you thank you so very much for posting this as it brought back some really wonderful memories of my Mama and me.
i had never made pecan pies because i thought they were hard. EVERYONE loved these. i used light corn syrup instead of dark. of course, i also think the pecans make a big difference, i had a whole bag of delicious shelled pecans given to me, so i decided to try this. it was all wonderful and easy!!
This recipe is so easy and so delicious. I made it for the first time for Thanksgiving and I'm going to make it again for Christmas.
I made two for Thanksgiving and cooked for the time on recipe and temp. and they where not done inside.
I made this for hubby today as a surprise since he has taken such good care of me while I have been sick. This set up really, really well and to be so easy to put together it turned out wonderfully! I think it actually rates a 4.5 in taste but because of ease it rates a 5. I would not hesitate to take this to any event. Thank you for the post! Oh, like a previous reviewer, my pie was done in 50 minutes; be careful to watch yours.
Quick and easy (a must for busy moms) enjoyed by the entire family. Reduced the cooking time by 10 minutes(50 minutes instead of 1 hour) was perfectly baked when removed from the oven.
I am the designated pecan pie baker in my family, especially around Thanksgiving which was the case this year. This is the first time I have swayed from my grandmother's original recipe, and this recipe was an absolute hit! I will never go back to my old recipe. This pie was gone before the pumpkin pie was even touched. As a side note, it doesn't completely bake in the time listed. But I turned my oven off after an hour, and it set in the oven for an extra 20 minutes or so in order for the liquid to firm up. It was absolutely perfect. Thanks for the great recipe! It is now a family favorite.
Great pecan pie! I stirred my pecans into the mix then poured into the pie shells. Also, I covered the crust edges with foil the entire baking time and it did not burn.
Delicious! And very easy to make too. I made this several times and have been told that it is one of the best pecan pies ever tasted. Thank you!
This pie was fabulous, and so easy! I used light corn syrup and margarine instead of dark corn syrup and butter because thats what I had on hand (I read other reviewers say they used light syrup and it came out good, so I tried it too), and I didnt have enough pecans for this recipe, maybe 3/4 cup, but it worked out just fine. I poured them on top and pushed them down into the filling a little bit. I had to bake it an extra 15 minutes. The sugar did crystalize a little (nobody noticed but me) I'm not sure why this happened, but still it was the best pecan pie I ever ate... my family gobbled it up so fast, I only got a tiny piece... :( Anyway, thanks so much for this fast, easy and delicious recipe. I will treasure it for life...
This pie was perfect in flavor and texture. I had no problems with it setting up and think that perhaps those that did, didn't let it bake long enough maybe. I added an extra 1/2 cup of pecans and I used chopped nuts. I didn't have any dark corn syrup so I used light corn syrup and 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white. I used an 8" deep pie pan and it filled it up nicely. I will look no further for a pecan pie recipe, this was perfect.
The pie turned out beautifully, however the bake time was off. I am not sure how long I cooked it. I just know that I had to keep cooking it for a while after the time suggested. But, I was able to make it work and it looks like it will be nice and tasty for Christmas dessert.
Outstanding. Delicious. Not a crumb left over. The best Pecan Pie recipe I have tried. My search for the perfect pecan pie is over. :-)
Excellent!
We used light corn syrup and it turned out great!
Thanksgiving 2010 was the first time I made or tasted pecan pie. It was great and well received! I did have to cook it longer than an hour. I just kept checking it until the knife came out clean. Was more like 1 hour 15 minutes. Probably just depends on your oven and what area you're in.
Excellent and simple recipe. I recommend baking at 350F and monitoring at end so that crust does not get too brown.
This was a hit!!! my family really liked this pie.
big hit in my family. it was gone within seconds. so easy! thanks for the recipe.
This did not come out of the pan once baked. Very gooey. I agree with the other reviewers who said that it has to bake longer than recipe states. I won't be making again.
good flavor, but it bubbled over and went under the crust. It was very difficult to get out of the pie plate!!!
Made this for Thanksgiving. It was soooo easy! And delicious!
Pecan pie = Christmas in my family because my grandma would make it every year. I have beend using this recipe for Christmas for the past 4-5 years now because it is so easy and so good - it tastes just like grandmas!
Made two pecan pies with two different recipes. This one won the contest of family members. Baked a bit too long so became hard, but was still very appetizing.
I made 10 desserts for a party last night and this pie was the hit of the night. It was gobbled up and the guests raved. I will make this again - easy and foolproof.
The filling is too much for the pie crust! It overflows over the crust, making it difficult to get into the oven. Once in the oven, the filling did not set up or harden, even after being in the oven for over an hour!
This pie was just like Mother's. I made 4 and gave them to neighbors! Then I made one using sugar free syrup so my diabetic neighbor could enjoy. A regular pie crust is needed because it only fills a deep dish crust half full. Thanks
the best pecan pie recipe ever! I loved it so much I made another one just for me! Thank you for this! I will make it every year!
I didn't have any problems with this pie, and I'm not an experienced pecan pie baker. Very nice texture and flavor! I followed the advice of leaving it in the turned off oven for about 20 minutes. I was worried that it still jiggled too much even then, but my husband told me that pecan pies will firm up after cooling. He was right and the pie was the perfect consistency!
this recipe was very sweet.I dont know if i did anything wrong, as this was my first attempt at a pecan pie, but it did not set well. i will try this recipe again using over reviews of adding corn starch.
The perfect pecan pie. Didn't change a thing! THANK YOU!
I've been trying Pecan Pie variations, and this one was the best.
Excellent recipe ! I used the dark syrup in mine and it made a beautiful, dark rich pie. I will definately be making this again. Because this was for Christmas with guests, I took a spoon and turned all the pecans flat side down for better presentation once they floated to the top. I brought the whole pie to the table. If I was going to cut it before presenting, I wouldn't have bothered.
I have been making this recipe for years. It has been a family favorite since I can remember. Probably one of the easiest pies that i have ever made. I follow the directions to the letter and it is perfect everytime.
VERY GOOD--but I recommend making your own crust--the filling wont all fit in a standard pie crust!!
First pecan pie I made and it was a HUGE hit! I used the light corn syrup as someone else suggested. Will make again and again! Thanks for sharing!
I used light corn syrup. Best pecan pie I've ever tasted. I did over bake it a little. It was the first time I made one and I wasn't sure how to tell when it was done. Will bake it just 1 hour next time.
Made two more today for a dinner we are invited for,this recipe is a hit,I did make a few changes,had light corn syrup and used brown sugar.i did put 1 1/2 cups of pecan per pie.Baked on 325 degrees F for 40 minutes and another 25 minutes on 350. Please do check the pie after 50 minutes,I put mine on the lowest rack so was careful,they look delicious,will post about the reaction from my friends when they taste them...Merry Christmas.making them for the fifteenth time today and they turn out delicious every single time, I do make the pie crust myself and that makes the pie more delicious! Merry Christmas everyone :)I would definitely encourage anyone trying to bake this recipe to keep an eye on the pie and bake at a lower temperature initially as mentioned above! Some of the reviews are so negative but honestly this is an amazing recipe and tastes like a pro has made it !!
This pie was really good!! I didn't change anything in the recipe other than I used light corn syrup instead of the dark and used some chopped pecans along with the pecan halves. For those that said that they poured the filling in the crust first and then poured the pecans on top - you're supposed to put the pecans in the crust first and then pour the filling on top because the pecans rise up to the top of the filling. FYI - My dad LOVES pecan pie and he said it was one of the best he's had & tasted fresher than most! Enjoy!
very easy to make and taste excellent!
The taste was okay, but this pie just didn't turn out as well as I expected. Maybe it was something I did wrong. I followed the recipe, but I had difficult time removing pieces of it from the pan. The crust stuck to the pan. I used a frozen pie crust and maybe there was something wrong with it. I will give this recipe another try, if I ever bake another pecan pie. This is the second time I've baked one and both times it went wrong. I'm not a bad baker. My sweet potatoe pies and cheesecakes turn out fine. I guess I just need more practice. Ah, well. The taste was at least a 4 though.
Definitely a must do especially now during the holidays. You can't go wrong with this recipe since it's easy to do and tastes great! However, the amount is too much for a regular sized crust. I wouldn't put the whole amount in the crust and make sure you keep a close eye on the baking time
Its great......we dont find corn syrup easily in switzerland so did the following......about 2/3 cup maple syrup(real stuff!) then some acacian honey and a huge tablespoon of molasses....came out amazing , lust like my Grandma made...brilliant, recommend anytime......and very easy!!!
Made this for sensei and my sister and us, it was fantastic. Is a keeper.
This recipe was so easy and really tasted great. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I had one person ask if he could keep the pie that was leftover (which wasn’t much!) The only thing I changed was that I used light corn syrup instead of dark and I chopped the pecans (just with a knife, a rough chop) and folded them into the egg mixture. Also the pie was done after 45-50 minutes, so make sure you keep an eye on it!
great pie! so easy to make and everyone loved it. Same recipe that is on the back of the karo corn syrup bottle.
Very awesome and very easy!
This recipe tasted ok, but turned out very ugly and when I made the second time I stirred the ingredients rather than beat them and it turned out a little better, not so fluffy.
I used 3/4 cup dark corn syrup and 1/4 cup light corn syrup. I also added 1/4 cup more pecans - and folded them into the batter instead. Baked in the oven for about 80 minutes before it was almost set, turned off the oven and kept the pie in the oven with the door closed to continue "cooking" until it was completely set. I paired this recipe with the Easy Pie Crust by Louise (from this site). The crust (with minor alterations) was fabulous; however, the pecan pie was mediocre and disappointing. I will try other highly rated recipes in the future... I believe brown sugar would have improved the flavor a bit versus white sugar. If you're a pecan pie lover, this recipe will disappoint. Nevertheless, thanks for the recipe.
Made this twice. It's great.
I can't believe how easy this was! It tasted great too, even though I used walnuts instead of pecans.
Great pie! however, the cooking time is off so next time I will decrease the cooking time or alter the temp a bit.
like many others have said, this recipe is problematic. the first one i made was a disaster, burnt to a crisp, and way too much filling. however the taste of the filling was good. so i thought i would make two pies instead of one. and instead of mixing the filling and pecans together, i arranged the nuts on top of the filling, put it in the oven and prayed!! they are almost ready now, and looking good. my only regret was not timing it. but i would say about 30 min + you will know when its done. perhaps the recipe was meant for a deep dish??? in which case i would have lined the crust edge with foil to help keep it from burning. but the taste is there, excellent, you just have to fool around with it a little bit. ok, so the second time didnt work out either. there was not enough filling for two pies. next time i am going deep dish.
Delicious and so easy too! I made mine deep dish, and I think I should have left it in the oven a bit longer; it was too mushy inside. That's why I only gave it 4 stars, but that was MY fault. Tastes great with creme freishe on top! Will make again!!
I am not a 'baker'. This was my first time. This recipe was easy to follow. Pie was delicious!!!
The first time I made this pie I thought it was a tad too sweet, but loved the flavor! Just made it again last night and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup and the dark corn syrup to 3/4 cup as well but left everything else exactly the same! It is perfect! The best pecan pie Ive ever eaten!!!!
fantastic- and so easy! this was my first successful pecan pie i would suggest using a deep dish pie crust, i made a mess with a regular crust...
My daughter (age 13) has made this pie for Thanksgiving for the last 2 years. This was the first pie she had ever made! The only problem with this pie - there wasn't near enough!!! It was by far the best dessert both years. This Thanksgiving, she made two, and we look forward to this delicious pie again at Christmas!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Yummy!!!
THIS PIE WAS DELICIOUS....
First ever pecan pie. Wonderful. If you use pecan pieces the results are crispier top. My family loved it. Thanks
Wow. This pie is AWESOME! --For those who don't want to read the whole review; either up the cooking time or the temp and use a cream cheese crust.-- The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was the same reason some one else stated: the cooking time was off. I couldn't even tell you how long it really took. At 350, I know it took over 75 minutes. After that I just tossed it back in the oven and checked it once in awhile. As for the flavor, it was closer to 10 stars! I've only made a couple of Pecan Pies before, but this one was the best. My hubby, a self proclaimed pecan pie disliker, mmm'd and ohhhhh'd and wowww'd during the entire piece. A friend of ours said it was the best pecan pie he'd ever had, and promises to be here for Christmas as long as I make that pie. To the pie's credit, I recommend baking it in a Cream Cheese crust. It gave it a yummy cookie type taste. The pie reminded me of my mom's pecan balls that she makes during the holidays.
i didnt have perfect ingredients! so 3 stars is how mine turned out.. like everyones saying definately takes longer to bake, but letting it set in a switched off oven for 20 mins after baking definately did the trick im not sure if we get the freshest pecans in Bangalore.. so the whole thing tasted stale. but super easy recipe. only tried it because of that!
this pie's top burns too quickly (within 30 minutes), so I cover mine loosely with foil for the first 30-40 minutes of baking, then leave it uncovered for the last 30 minutes. I also use 1 cupful of pecan halves and add a handful of chopped pecans. I use Marie Callender frozen pie crusts becauase they are flakier and more buttery than pillsbury. I also reduced the dark syrup to 2/3 cups to reduce the sweetness and the risk of overflow. Hope it helps ;)
Very excellent!!! The easiest pecan pie I've ever made and it tastes great!
Simple and delicious - a Thanksgiving dessert classic! Yummy.
So delicious!
This is the easiest recipe and always turns out great!
excellent
So easy and sooooooo gooooooood!
Oh my gosh, this pie is wonderful and very easy to make. I forgot to layer the pecans on the bottom of the pie crust so I added them right before putting the pie in the oven. A very pretty pie that has a rich and creamy custard texture filling. Only baked for 50 minutes and used a store bought refrigerated pie crust. Thank you for a great recipe that will be made again!
Wow, this was easy as pie! OK, bad joke but it really was. I listened to the other reviewers and only kept it in the oven for 50 min. It was perfect!
Not enough pecans. If you are truly a "Pecan Pie" fan, this one needs more pecans. I would upgrade to at least 1 1/2 to 2 cups of pecans.
Made this on the fly, and it was great! We did find it be a little too sweet but also used light corn syrup instead next time i make it for the holidays we are going to cut back to 1/3 cup of sugar. VERY EASY VERY FAST!
This is the same recipe my mother uses and it is a delicious pie. The only thing I would change is to add about an extra 1/2 cup of pecans.
very good and easy recipe - with all that butter and sugar, what could be bad! I added 1/4 tsp of salt
I had also lost this recipe and was so happy to have found it again. It is the best!!
huge success with the family on Thanksgiving and so easy, thanks
Excellent recipe! I used the brown sugar karo syrup since that was all I had on hand. Also chopped up the pecans to make it a little easier for the older folks to eat! Everyone said it was the best pecan pie they have ever had.
Never baked a pie in my life... First time for everything, and OMG this pecan pie was AMAZING!
Wonderful and easy recipe. This is the only esert that i've made and gotten my family to eat it.
awesome
OMG!!!!!!! I had never made pecan pie before because I thought it was to difficult. This is so easy. I made a practice one and gave a slice to a few people and they all loved it. I was asked if I could make a few for people to take to their holiday gatherings!! I love this. Thank you so much for posting this one!!
Have made this twice came out perfect both times! (I used light corn syrup)
This is the only recipe I’ve used for Pecan Pie for over 40 years. (My mom gave it to me ). I especially like the custard like filling over the jelly like filling of other Pecan Pie recipes. Very rich and yummy. I’ve read a number of reviews indicating the Pie didn’t finish baking in the time listed. My mom’s recipe had a different baking procedure that has always been fool proof. Bake at 450 degrees for first 10 minutes then reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for 35 more minutes.
Excellent
Easy and great recipe
made it with a couple changes, used real maple syrup instead of corn syrup, used only 2/3 cup raw sugar, and added one extra egg. It came out less cloyingly sweet and more eggy tasting which is what I was aiming for. My husband and I love it!
This recipe is so incredibly easy! If I knew pecan pie was this easy to make I would have been making it for years! I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! I actually used 3/4 light corn syrup and 1/4 maple syrup since I didn’t have dark corn syrup. It still was great!
I’ve made this pie 5 times in the last month. Everyone loves it. The recipe is exact and the pie is delicious.
I am trying this recipe and it was easy to put together!
This was the first pecan pie I’ve ever made and it turned out perfect baked at 1 hour. I added an extra 1/2 cup or so of pecans - enough to completely cover the bottom. Also, I didn’t have corn syrup so used pancake syrup instead. The first ingredient listed on my cheap pancake syrup was “corn syrup”, so it functioned the same and added a nice, subtle maple flavor. You could probably use real maple syrup as well instead if you can afford to sacrifice a cup of it lol. Anyway, this was a hit with my husband and our friends who are already asking me to make another one with no changes.
Only 4 stars because I live at high altitude and baked it for the hour the recipe calls for. 45 minutes would have done wonderfully. The crust came out hard as a rock. Otherwise it was delicious, everyone loved it!
Super easy I put 4 layers of pecans and baked it 10 minutes longer. Oh my. Amazing.
My husband has been asking me to make a pecan pie for years but I had no idea how,thank goodness for all recipes. This pie was so easy to make and he absolutely loved it. My only suggestion would be to use a deep dish pie plate because after mixing up the filing I realized it was too much for a shallow one but not enough for two pies. It also took longer to cook but everything does in my oven so I watched it closely. Awesome recipe
