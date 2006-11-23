Easy Pecan Pie

173 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 29
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

You will enjoy making this traditional pecan pie as much as you will enjoy eating a slice.

By Jackie

Gallery
47 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat together the eggs, corn syrup, sugar, butter and vanilla.

  • Arrange pecans in bottom of pie crust and pour mixture over.

  • Bake for 1 hour or until knife inserted 1 inch from edge comes out clean. Allow to cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 69.2g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022