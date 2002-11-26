Mary's Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.
Hooray! Nothing fancy,,,This is the classic recipe that my mom and grandma used. You can always add more mustard or dressing to make it the right consistancy. I like to add a small amount of sweet pickle relish to the mixture though...as odd as it sounds, it gives it a little bit of zip. Great recipe!Read More
I was bored today so I made 4 different recipes for deviled eggs at the same time and had neighbors & friends do a taste test. This one came in 3rd. It was okay, but where it says "salad dressing," that is really open to interpretation. I used lighthouse ranch, and it overpowered the egg. The other recipes in my taste test were "Cajun Deviled Eggs" by Denyse, "Deviled Eggs II" by Mary Brotherton, and "Deviled Eggs" by Margaret Sanders. Margaret's were the unanimous winner.Read More
I was bored today so I made 4 different recipes for deviled eggs at the same time and had neighbors & friends do a taste test. This one came in 3rd. It was okay, but where it says "salad dressing," that is really open to interpretation. I used lighthouse ranch, and it overpowered the egg. The other recipes in my taste test were "Cajun Deviled Eggs" by Denyse, "Deviled Eggs II" by Mary Brotherton, and "Deviled Eggs" by Margaret Sanders. Margaret's were the unanimous winner.
Hooray! Nothing fancy,,,This is the classic recipe that my mom and grandma used. You can always add more mustard or dressing to make it the right consistancy. I like to add a small amount of sweet pickle relish to the mixture though...as odd as it sounds, it gives it a little bit of zip. Great recipe!
So easy and yet so good. Classic picnic food that goes fast. I used dijon mustard and added a little garlic powder. This one's a definite keeper.
This is a good, basic devilled egg recipe. As others have said, though, it needs added dressing (Miracle Whip) to not be too dry. I made this with 10 eggs, so 10 egg yolks, and I used 2 t. mustard and probably 1/2 cup Miracle Whip. I also added about 2 T. of drained relish for some extra flavor, as that's how I'm used to my mom making them. They turned out really good!
Made this recipe exactly as written but found the filling to be really dry and a tad bland. So, I doubled the miracle whip and mustard and tried it that way. I would give this recipe as written 2 stars but when doctored up, it rates 4-5. That's the nice thing about deviled eggs, you can keep tasting until you like it then stuff the white.
These needed lots more salad dressing and mustard. I also added about 1/2 tsp. of cider vinegar and some horseradish. Crumbled bacon is also good in them.
I've never made deviled eggs before, but these were easy and delicious!I needed more dressing and mustard than the recipe called for, but they came out great and even my mother was impressed.
This sounds great but this is a traditonal recipe in my family and instead of using creamy salad dressing we use mayonaise. and like 2 tablespoons of it!! try it !! take my word :)
A good basic recipe but it needs a little tweaking. I too, found that it was much too dry and needed at least twice as much salad dressing to get a creamy texture. I also added more paprika and mustard as I felt it was a little bland. Otherwise, a keeper.
Simple recipe for deviled eggs. To make the colors for red, white & blue, I used 1/2 cup of boiling water, 1 teaspoon of white vinegar and Wilton food color in separate bowls and dipped the eggs. Made these for early 4th of July BBQ!
A little dry and I had to add more ingredients, but I loved the outcome! My trick for the eggs is to set the timer for 12 minutes as soon as the water starts to boil. Then immediately after drain the hot water and fill pan with ice and water--lots of ice. As soon as the eggs are cool (5-10 min) peel and the shell will come off easily. It has always been a no fail way for me!
This is a very classic recipe. Like most reviews, I think it needs a tad more mayo. I've tried a twist with using miracle whip one time, and people preferred mayo instead. I now add in regular mustard, spicy brown mustard, slat and pepper and a pinch of garlic powder. I get mad raves about my eggs :)
I would add some Mayo, or Miricle Whip, to the mixture. It will taste sooooo much better that way. And if you like salty food, seasoned salt tastes great with deviled eggs, Lawry's Season Salt is my personal favorite brand.
It tastes like your average deviled eggs, but it was very dry and I had to keep adding mayo until it was the normal consistancy.
This is a good basic recipe. Me being the southern girl that I am I added A bit of sweet relish. I also grated about 1/2 teaspoon vidalia onion in the mixture and I used mayo not salad dressing. Sooooo good!
This recipe was a little dry- needed to add much more salad dressing to the mix. Tasted good though once I got the mix right.
simple sometimes is best. however i wanted to share this... to get that hint of bitterness that comes with the eggs..i use a little sugar.
I recommend adding a pinch of sugar! And if you have left overs, which is almost never, you can mix them together and make egg salad sandwiches.
This is an easy, fast, yet delicious way to make deviled eggs. I have found that it is easier to please a larger group of people by keeping the eggs simple. The only thing that I added was about 1/2 tsp of garlic salt and 1 TBsp sweet relish. But it is good if you add or leave out these ingredients. Great recipe!
All the right ingredients but just not the right amounts. With this recipe you'll have to add more mayo and mustard or you'll have some really dry deviled eggs.
Very easy & basic. I added more Miracle Whip & some Cayenne. I missed the crunch of pickle that I usually use.
Great basic recipe. Nothing fancy, but very good. A real crowd pleaser. I had to use more mayo and mustard to get the desired consistency.
Just like Grandma used to make!
I am not sure what went wrong with this but my eggs would not peel.....
Though a good solid recipe, I added some Lowry's Seasoning salt which give these a taste boost.
I thought this was a good basic recipe. I always add A grated spear of a kosher Dill pickle & a few shakes of garlic powder as well as onion powder. If using fresh grated onion - use less salad dressing or mayonaise. I also grate up a 6-8 medium black olives if I have them on hand.
Very good eggs! The kids devoured them! I usually make deviled eggs by mixing the yolkes with deviled ham and mayonaise, then sprinkling the tops with paprika, but I didn't have any deviled ham and had more eggs in the refrigerator than I knew what to do with. This gave me a way to use alot of them up before they had a chance to spoil, with ingredients I already had. Thanks Barbara!
To us southerners, the "creamy salad dressing" is Dukes Mayo. To this add some dill pickle relish and perhaps a touch of garlic if you like and they are quite tasty.
It's a good basic recipe but I always do a 1/2 mayo 1/2 miracle whip mix, a touch of yellow mustard and a nice helping of sweet relish. if you dont like that much sweet use dill relish, it's a nice little crunch. I make them for work all the time and people will follow me around taking them from the tray before I get them to the table!!
"Eggs"actly! what I was looking for. Grandma's recipe. Added some kosher dills chopped finely. My five yearold ate 6 of them right away. Thanks we loved them
Really Good and really easy to make.
These were fantastic. I did add a little sweet pickle juice to the egg mixture to give it a little zing. Family whoofed them down! Thank you!
My family loves deviled eggs prepared just this way. Nothing fancy or extra- they don't want their deviled eggs messed with! Super yummy and easy! We put all the yolk mixture into a plastic baggie and snip off the tip for easy filling of the eggs.
This recipe is far too dry, so you need to add lots of additional dressing to the yolks. It does make a really good egg salad from the leftovers, though!
A perfect recipe template! I used mayo instead of the dressing ~ everything else was to taste ~ Came out great! Thanks!
They Were realy good and Fun to make!! I recommend everyone to try these...... Bye FOlks!! Have a good Day!!
This is a very easy recipe to make. I did however, add more salad dressing (to taste) and then filled the eggs with a pastry tube. Very tasty!
recipe came out good. Used a creamy italian dressing. They all went within a few minutes at the party...
I love how easy to prepare these are! In addition to the mustard and a little extra mayo, I also added some chili powder and worchestire sauce for some extra flavor. I like my filling light, fluffy and yummy - thanks for the recipe!
This was not a deviled egg recipe I would ever use again! It was terribly boring and way too dry. I added mustard and relish to give flavor and consistency.
dry
Very nice. Just what deviled eggs should be.
These deviled eggs are absolutely delicious!!!! It was the first time that I had ever had deviled eggs, and the first time I made them! They turned out wonderful! I would DEFINATELY recommend this recipe! This is the oly recipe I use to make deviled eggs! Everyone Try It! It's Wonderful!
Have made these before but made them last night and they turned out great. They did need a little more miracle whip but I added to taste. These aren't a thanksgiving traditional side dish for us but they are tasty. Eating them reminded me of summer weather and picnics...a warm thought for these chilly days. Thanks Barbara!
Basic recipe but I add Honey Mustard salad dressing to mix. Keep eggs and mixture seperate overnight. Assemble next day. Chill in fridge till serving. EGGcellent!!
very tasty :)
The reviews helped me out, yes it was a bit dry but I added more mayonnaise and mustard to taste and for an added variation, I sprinkled bacon bits in the mixture along with seasoning salt. Bacon bits were then sprinkled on top for a nice presentation...everyone loved them!!
Good basic recipe -- I prefer mayo & old bay instead of dressing. But this is good in a pinch
Good starting recipe... it is a bit dry, but you just need to add more mayo and mustard until you like the flavor. We used Miracle Whip, and it came out very nicely!
I'm something of a beginning cook, and this was my first attempt at deviled eggs. They turned out great, but instead of salad dressing I used garlic-flavored mayonnaise, and honey mustard instead of plain. That gives them a little more spice, and combined with the paprika, is just perfect!
I added extra mayo so that it wasn't so dry. I also added fresh ground peppercorns. My boyfriend loved them and so did my dogs!
I was looking for a deviled egg recipe that would help me make them like Grandma does and this is it. I actually added more Miracle Whip than recommended (I just kept adding until it was wet enough for me) and turned this into a quick egg salad even (cut up the egg whites and added them to the mix and spread it on bread). Really good.
I subbed Cayenne Pepper powder for the paprika for an extra kick... Needs just a little more mayo, but otherwise excellent!
Great!!!! This was just fantastic!!!! All my kids loved it!!!
I was disappointed that 1/2 teaspoon of prepared mustard, 1 tablespoon of salad dressing was just not enough. If you used that, it would be very pasty and mushy! Like everyone else, I had to keep adding mustard and salad dressing until it was just right. I wouldn't make this again and only cause it's not properly measured correctly.
This is the perfect deviled eggs recipe. It's so easy that anyone can make it with ease. And they taste great enough to be the main dish or a party compliment, and it's a taste everyone can enjoy.
I am not a fan of salad dressing - prefer mayo, & non-soy based mayo at that. salad dressing leaves a 'tang'.
This was GOOD!!! I made about two dozen of these for a party and it went fast! I used different toppings: bacon, peppers, baby shrimp, sun-ried tomatoes, olives, whatever I could think of. Will be using this one again!
I made these for my Fourth of July picnic and they disappeared so fast. My family loved them! Also, my husband(who is not an egg lover), ate them and said he wanted me to make more. Thanks for the recipe! Keep up the good work.
Good basic recipe but I did add extra salad dressing because it seemed a little bit dry. Other than that they were really good.
I have been making these for years. I use mirical whip. I add a lot more mayo and mustard. They taste great with shrimp added in the mixture. My best friend begs me to make these.
We added much more mustard and salad dressing. Then we tossed in some sweet pickle relish. Tasty. We put it in a zip lock bag and piped it on as mentioned previously. Super easy! Thanks
very yummy!!! no matter how runny your mayonaisse is!!!
That's the way you do it.
It's good, after you improvise. I added alot more dressing because the recipe didn't call for enough. It was too lumpy and dry, until I added more. It made it more creamy.
These are easy, economical and everyone loves them-nice appetizers. I use a little less yellow mustard and Miracle Whip - and if you don't have paprika you don't need it it just adds a little color- I often just sprinkle a little more black pepper over the top.
For a fun twist on these, after you peel the eggs, dip them in easter egg coloring. The outside will be whichever color you choose and once you cut them apart there will be a white inside and the yellow yolk center. I did this last year for easter and everyone loved them!
Hi! I use this same exact recipe and it is quick, simple and easy enough for your kids to do too! Just make sure you don't leave your kids unattended, burns can be quite painful.
YUMMY! I have been making them this way for years, and whenever I do there are never any left(no matter how many I make).
Awesome! Easy and delicious! The entire family LOVED it!!
This is the basic deviled egg recipe my mom used, therefore, I use it. But, with one major change. Here in the South (SC) we have the best mayo ever made....Duke's Mayonnaise. It is just fanastic!!! Makes anything better when you need a mayo and you use Duke's made by C.F.Saucer Co. I also like to enclude some bacon bits in the yolk mixture and to use a garnish such as olives or parsley or whatever you desire.
I found the filling to be dry, and should have read the reviews before making these deviled eggs. I also had to double the dressing and mustard to make them creamy enough. I used celery salt and onion powder to doctor up the taste also.
Of course I adjusted the recipe like everyone else did! Here's what I did and every single egg was gone in minutes!!!! I've always had issues over or under cooking my eggs and when I peeled them chunks of the white would come off too..... Here is the best way to boil them: Cover eggs with COLD water plus an extra inch, add 1 tsp salt to the water. Bring to a rolling boil. Boil eggs for only 2 minutes, then cover the pan with a lid and remove the pot from heat and let it sit covered for 15 minutes. Drain eggs and run cold water over eggs till cool enough to peel, or refrigerate to peel later. Eggs peel best under running cool water. They cooked and peeled perfectly when I did it this way. I boiled 15 eggs and added 1 teaspoon of prepared mustard and about 1/4 cup of MIRACLE WHIP, maybe even a little more to make it creamier! That makes all the difference in the taste, do not use mayo!! I tried the baggie method but when I squirted it out, well, let's just say it looked like yelow logs! So I used my piping bag, as others suggested and they looked beautiful! Be sure to sprinkle with paprika (I did not add to the mix)! DELISH!!!!!!!
These were good; however, I've tasted better. My first time to make deviled eggs, but based on previous tastes, I feel like it needed something else. Just not certain what. But still good!
Just too bland for us. I added relish and a little garlic powder which was more our taste.
I make this recipe back before I havent seen this online. I make my own mixture. I only use mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, a little bit ham or prosciutto, a little bit butter and the egg yolk, I put it all together and pan fry it again. put it in a piping bag, cut the edge and fill it in back. nyummy**
THESE WERE PRETTY GOOD. I USED FAT FREE RANCH DRESSING TO MAKE THEM A BIT LOWER IN FAT.
This is an awesome deviled egg recipe. I added some sweet pickle relish and topped with sliced pimento stuffed green olives before sprinkling with paprika.
I thought that this recipe was dry.
I prepared it just as the directions state, and the eggs weren't cooked.
We doubled this recipe but it was very dry. We added a lot more mayonase than the original recipe called for.
Had to add a little more mayo & mustard. I added a little bit of celery seed, garlic powder & sprinkled chives on top as well. Bomb!!!
yummy!!!!
Very easy, very yummy. Like the other review, you need to use mayo (I hate miracle whip) not some random salad dressing! Otherwise they were great!!!!
This is the way I've been making deviled eggs for years! So easy, simple and delicious. For extra zing, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce.
Good basic Deviled Egg recipe. Like other reviewers, I found them to need a bit more moisture added - but better to add more than to have sloppy yolks, right? Nice consistency achieved. Add your favorite spices for your own special take on it.
Easy and fun! Now i must work on presentation...lol
Delicious basic recipe. I was looking for the quickest, no frills deviled egg recipe to get rid of some eggs and this did not disappoint :)
I had to add more mayo because the egg mixture was very thick, not creamy at all
Good recipe. Doubled the mayo and mustard and added relish. Thanks.
Salad dressing does need to be corrected and say mayo or miracle whip. I have always made mine this way as did my mother. One thing we add is sweet relish!
used low fat ceasar dressing, in a greater quantity though
This is a great appetizer. Another option that our family does is dye the eggs to match the holiday in food coloring and water.
Waaaaay too bland.
This is the way I make deviled eggs but I add a little juice from pepperocini peppers jar to add a little kick!!! They are wonderful!!
I've been using these ingredients for years in my deviled eggs. I usually never measure my salad dressing but use just enough to make them creamy but not too much that the yolk mixture is too soft. I think I added a little more than one tablespoon. Using a hand blender helps to make the filling nice and smooth. To make filling the eggs easy put the filling into a plastic zip-lock sandwich or quart bag, zip shut and clip a lower corner. Squeeze and swirl filling into the egg halves. My go-to recipe. Yum!
Bland. Needs to be doctored up a bit.
Always a hit!
Simple, quick, and always delicious. I've made these numerous times and have always gotten excellent reviews. I recently made them for a Halloween party and dyed the eggs orange and white using the "dinosaur egg" method. For the life of me I couldn't find my paprika in the cupboard, so I used a cajun seasoning powder. Still turned out amazing! Thanks for the go-to recipe!
