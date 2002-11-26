Mary's Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs sit in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water and cool in ice water.

  • Peel and cut in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and combine with mustard, salad dressing and salt and pepper. Mix together until smooth.

  • Refill each egg half with the yolk mixture and sprinkle with paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 186.6mg; sodium 88.3mg. Full Nutrition
