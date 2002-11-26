Mary's Deviled Eggs

Of course I adjusted the recipe like everyone else did! Here's what I did and every single egg was gone in minutes!!!! I've always had issues over or under cooking my eggs and when I peeled them chunks of the white would come off too..... Here is the best way to boil them: Cover eggs with COLD water plus an extra inch, add 1 tsp salt to the water. Bring to a rolling boil. Boil eggs for only 2 minutes, then cover the pan with a lid and remove the pot from heat and let it sit covered for 15 minutes. Drain eggs and run cold water over eggs till cool enough to peel, or refrigerate to peel later. Eggs peel best under running cool water. They cooked and peeled perfectly when I did it this way. I boiled 15 eggs and added 1 teaspoon of prepared mustard and about 1/4 cup of MIRACLE WHIP, maybe even a little more to make it creamier! That makes all the difference in the taste, do not use mayo!! I tried the baggie method but when I squirted it out, well, let's just say it looked like yelow logs! So I used my piping bag, as others suggested and they looked beautiful! Be sure to sprinkle with paprika (I did not add to the mix)! DELISH!!!!!!!