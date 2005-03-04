Glazed Baked Ham

I give this recipe 4 stars because the gist of the recipe is PHENOMENAL! My mom has been cooking holiday ham like this since before I can remember. I would definitely rate her holiday ham 5 stars! There are some major differences in the two recipes, however. My mom always used spiral sliced ham, for one. Also, instead of putting it in a turkey bag, she just put it in a deep metal baking dish (the ones commonly found during the holidays) and covered it with aluminum foil. Here are the two biggest differences, though, that I feel change the outcome drastically: she uses 1 can (HAS to be a can) of coca cola (pours half of the can over the ham before baking, and pours the last half on an hour before taking out of the oven) and she never trims the fat!! She simply cooks the ham fat-side up. Makes the ham unbelievably tender! If you're worried about health, serve it with steamed veggies or only trim half of the fat. Trust me, it's worth it! One more thing...She always cooked it for about 12 hours. Great for cooking overnight and waking up to that wonderful smell on Thanksgiving morning! Hope someone found this helpful!