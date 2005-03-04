Glazed Baked Ham

This is an easy way to prepare a ham for the holidays.

Recipe by SUZANNE

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F. (135 degrees C).

  • Remove any visible excess fat from ham. Place the ham in a large turkey roasting oven bag and place in a baking dish.

  • Pour cola over ham, remove as much air as possible and seal bag.

  • Prick a few holes in bag to let steam escape and bake for 4 to 5 hours. Pour off excess juice and slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 21g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 1457.5mg. Full Nutrition
