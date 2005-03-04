Glazed Baked Ham
This is an easy way to prepare a ham for the holidays.
I'v made this recipie 3 times and each time i'v added alittle something to it, but this past easter was the best. I trimed the fat, added the cola, rubbed with brown sugar, added pineapple slices and cherries, then tied the bag and held tight using tooth picks. The ham came out of the oven so juicy and tender i almost didn't need to cut it. Everyone loves this recipe!Read More
I was really disappointed with the way this ham turned out. Like another reviewer, the coke just sat at the bottom of the bag & since the recipe directed me to poke holes in the bag, there was no way to turn the ham over to ensure full coverage basting. I obviously did something wrong as other reviewers found this recipe superb. I am not sure where my error came in. I used a roasting bag & followed the directions to the T. It also might have been helpful for the poster of the recipe to mention what TYPE of ham to use. I am a novice cook (just trying to get some good meals together for myself & my boyfriend) & picked up a canned ham not a cut of shoulder, etc. YUCK! I was EMBARASSED to serve this. We ended up chucking it & having sandwiches for dinner. Anyway, regardless of the ham, the recipe did not work for me at all.Read More
My father-in-law said it was the best ham he's ever had. Only made one minor change; mixed a cup(ish) of brown sugar with a little ground cloves and packed it on top of the ham. Everyone was surprised by the addition of cola. It's a keeper.
This was super easy. I started out with a 8 pound ham and by the time I got done trimming the fat it was a 6 pounder. So the time had to be adjusted to about 2 hours and 45 minutes. I did not use a pre cooked ham so for the last 30 minutes I just increased the temp to 300. As others suggested the ham was given a good rub down with a couple handfuls of brown sugar. I still used the 1/2 can of soda too. Just be sure to take out as much air from the oven bag as possible before sealing (the top of the bag was punctured a few times with a fork) so the soda is able to surround the ham, not sit at the bottom of the bag. This recipie was very easy and tasty. My family will be eating this again. Thanks Suzanne.
I give this recipe 4 stars because the gist of the recipe is PHENOMENAL! My mom has been cooking holiday ham like this since before I can remember. I would definitely rate her holiday ham 5 stars! There are some major differences in the two recipes, however. My mom always used spiral sliced ham, for one. Also, instead of putting it in a turkey bag, she just put it in a deep metal baking dish (the ones commonly found during the holidays) and covered it with aluminum foil. Here are the two biggest differences, though, that I feel change the outcome drastically: she uses 1 can (HAS to be a can) of coca cola (pours half of the can over the ham before baking, and pours the last half on an hour before taking out of the oven) and she never trims the fat!! She simply cooks the ham fat-side up. Makes the ham unbelievably tender! If you're worried about health, serve it with steamed veggies or only trim half of the fat. Trust me, it's worth it! One more thing...She always cooked it for about 12 hours. Great for cooking overnight and waking up to that wonderful smell on Thanksgiving morning! Hope someone found this helpful!
This was by far the WORST ham I have ever tasted. We followed the directions to a T, and it was sticky and mushy in texture. The cooking time is far too long for a pre-cooked ham. DO NOT USE SPIRAL SLICED HAM WITH THIS RECIPE!!!
I'm giving this recipe 3 stars, only because it was easy! Tasted like any other ham, The coke sat in the bottom of the roasting bag, poked holes in it as said. Therefore you can't turn over. I even rubbed it down with brown sugar as others suggested in recipe. Basic hot ham is what this is. Looking for something in a hurry, this will do.
Like others, I have been fixing my hams this way for years. I usually just buy a boneless ham for the two of us. I think some had the impression that the Coke would change the flavor of the ham entirely. It doesn't. It ensures a beautifully cooked, very moist ham, with maybe a little sweetness. For a little more zest, I place the ham in the bag, pour the Coke in the bottom of the bag, then rub yellow mustard all over the top and sides of ham, pack on brown sugar, anchor some pineapple rings to the top, then pour some of the pineapple juice in with the Coke. You can also use 7-Up or Dr. Pepper instead of the Coke.
I have been using this recipe for years. I get requests for this at any holiday get-together. It's so simple and quick. I have been reading some of the reviews, and I have to say: Do not use a "canned" ham. Do not use an uncooked ham. Do not use a spiral cut ham. Do follow the directions, and you will get what's in the picture. I will be using this recipe 3 more times this year. YUM
Didn't work for us at all.
The only ingredients I had on hand were cola, brown sugar and pineapple. So here is my version. Marinate ham(8lbs) in cola overnite in oven bag but do not poke holes in bag until ready to bake. Turn bag a few times throughout the process to insure "even-ness". Drain cola(since it's used only to tenderize) and add pineapple with juice and rub brown sugar on ham. I only added 1/2 the sugar. Delicious!!! This was the best Easter ham ever....
I made this recipe in a crock pot like one of the other reviewers recommended, and it was INCREDIBLY easy and everyone RAVED that it was the most tender, delicious ham they ever had. I do not even really like ham, but had to try some after everyone's comments, and I have to say I agree; it was awesome! I poured 1 can of coke into the crock pot, added a boneless, fully cooked 8 lb Berks ham, and topped with a can of crushed pineapple. I put it on low in the crock pot for 10 hours and that was it. Easy & delicious! Using coke with ham seemed odd, but a relative that went to Chef School later told me that Coke is an excellent meat tenderizer.
This was my first attempt at ham that I made for my entire family for Easter. It was absolutely delicious and the best ham I have tasted. I added/changed a few things based upon other reviews. I used a 9.5lb shank that I marinated in coke for 6 hours. Put the ham in a roasting pan, poured coke over top to fill the bottom of the pan. Rubbed the ham with brown sugar and then poured a can of crushed pineapple on top. Covered tightly with foil and cooked at 325 for 4 hours, basting every 30 minutes or so. It was so tender and juicy. Will definitely do again and again. Using leftover ham for potato, ham, and egg bake....
BETTER THAN A HONEY BAKED HAM! BEST HAM I HAVE EVER TASTED! AND SO SIMPLE! I didn't make this myself, but I just had this for Thanksgiving dinner at my sis-in-law's house. I couldn't believe my ears when she told me she made the ham with JUST ham and coca-cola? That's it?! Let me say though, IT WAS DELECTIBLE!! DELICIOUS!! And JUICY with a nice light sweet glaze on the outside. She even ended up packing us up a medium sized container to take home with us. Trust me when I say, it didn't even make it to our house (less than 30 miles away). I am definately going to make this for Christmas this year, only because I'm craving it again already. I LOVE THIS RECIPE. Everyone should give it a try! You will love it for the flavor and simplicity!
thanx so much for this easy method for cooking my first ham. everyone loved it and the kids couldn't belive that the secret ingredient was cola. Again...yum...thanx.
This recipe made a 6 1/2 pound, partially cooked, bone-in ham turn out very moist and tender. Cleanup is so easy with an oven bag! For baked ham, I like to use a probe thermometer. The internal temperature should be 140 degrees. I started the oven at 275 degrees but periodically lowered the temperature until it was below 200 degrees and baked the ham for 4 hours. If your ham is less than 10 pounds, 4-5 hours at 275 degrees is too long. You will either need to reduce the oven temperature or the time. In summary, remember that recipe scaling does not change baking time. I highly recommend using a probe thermometer.
Although I love ham, this was the first time I had ever made one and I was quite nervous. ( a newlywed) I used a 7 lb Cured ham (Bone in), I put it in an oven bag and dumped a 2 litre bottle of coke over it, so that is was completely covered. I let it marinate in the bag over night in the fridge. When I was ready to cook it, I drained off all of the coke, except for approx 1 can, which sat at the bottom of the oven bag. I covered the ham with a spicy dijon mustard and placed fresh pineapple slices and pieces over the top, secured with toothpicks. I then sealed the bag with the tie provided and cooked it in a 350 degree oven for approx. 2 and 1/2 hours. It didn't need basting at all. I had the meat thermometre stuck through the bag, so I could watch it closely. It was the most delicious ham ever (even with the dijon, which I normally don't like) My husband raved it was the best ham he ever had. Will make this my staple ham recipe. Thankyou so much.
I had my first family Thanksgiving with my in-laws this past weekend. When I realized that more people were coming than expected, I decided to make a ham in addition to the turkey because I was worried the turkey was too small. I've never cooked a ham before so I came here looking for a recipe. This was awesome! I used a 10 lb ham shank and it turned out really tender with good flavour. I had a hard time keeping my husband away from it (I cooked it the night before the big day). I followed the advice in previous reviews and let it marinate overnight in a full can of pop and then rubbed brown sugar all over it before baking. Yum! Will definately make again. Thanks Suzanne.
I've made this recipe twice now and both times it was excellent. I used a spiral sliced half ham and soaked it cut side down overnight with a full can of Coke (in a bag in the fridge of course). Right before cooking I put some brown sugar on the outside (probably not needed at all) and put it in the oven for a little less than 1.5 hours at 325 degrees (it was an 8.5 lb ham). The ham was so tasty and tender. It just melted in my mouth.
Outstanding! I used Coke Zero and also let it marinate overnight. Then I patted on a cup of brown sugar. I cooked an 8 lb. ham for 5 hours at 225. I took it out about half hour before I served it and let it rest in the bag. It was moist and tender. Before serving I ran the pieces through the juices in the bag. I will use this as my main ham recipe from now on!
Great Recipe...You can do this in the slow cooker as well.
We really liked this. The cola only tenderizes and moisturizes, don't expect your ham to taste like cola. It will, however, be tender and juicy and great for using leftovers in other recipes. I did this in slowcooker and it was perfect.
This was my first ham and my husband was skeptical about the recipe because he loves ham and wanted it to be good. To his surprise the ham was the best. I did not use the bag to cook it in I just put the ham in a bowl with the coke overnight and put it all in a roasting pan covered. I basted the coke over it and then I turned the temperature up at the end to 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes. This recipe is easy and delicious.
I made this using Diet Cola. The whole family loved it and couldn't believe it was cola! :)
I made this ham for my fiance's family during the holidays and it was a big hit! I only made a couple minor changes (as noted in other comments). I marinated the ham in coke overnight - rotating a few times to make sure all sides were covered. When I was ready to cook the ham, I placed it in a new oven bag, poured a new can of coke over it, and then rubbed it with brown sugar. Baked for 20 minutes per pound and it came out perfectly! Everyone loved it!
I didn't use a bag, just my slow cooker. Worked just fine and I wowed everyone with this.
I loved this recipe! I had a 6lb ham, put it in the crock pot at noon, poured 1 diet coke in and rubbed on some brown sugar. I let it cook on high for 6 hours and when it was done, it was so tender it just fell apart. The ham was DELICIOUS!
I liked the idea. Turns out very moist but I couldn't resist basting it with a honey/brown sugar/butter/ground cloves mixture after the first 2 hours of baking.
This is the only way I will make a ham now. The recipe is perfect. My husband doesn't want the name brand with honey in it anymore. Thanks so much for a great recipe!
We love this recipe. We don't like ham but had one in the freezer that needed to be eaten. Tried this recipe and WOW!!! We loved the flavor of this ham. We ate it all! (Unusual behavior for us non-ham eaters. We have NEVER eaten all of a ham.) Easy and delicious. We will definetly make this recipe again.
My husband found this recipe and made it for our family. I was fantatic. He used a whole can of cola and threw on some sliced pineapples. It was very moist and tastey. This will be the way we make ham from now on. Thanks.
so easy! made if for Easter and it was tender and juicy and flavorful. the "sauce" the soda made was a nice complement.
I made this the first time Thanksgiving and it turned out great! Really moist and everyone loved it!
This was really good.I trimmed alot of the fat off and scored it and studed it with cloves . I like the flavor. Then i packed brown sugar on the ham. I used enough pepsi to cover the ham when the air was squeezed out of the bag. I also put in a single size serving can of pineapple juice. Smelled great. I just didnt think it looked all that appealing but it tasted good. It may have been because I trimmed it. But it had a thick rind on it and i just wanted it gone. I will use this recipe again cause it was simple.
I make a ham every Thanksgiving and this was by far the best one and it was so easy to prepare! I made this ham and a small turkey for Thanksgiving and there was very little ham left over. I put it in a roaster oven at about 325 until it came to temperature and used a full can of cola. It was tender and flavorful. I plan on making it again for Christmas dinner and will also probably make it for New Years! Thank you for this recipe!
Very moist. My husband loved it. Will cook my ham this way from now on.
EXCEPTIONAL, and oh so easy, i open a can of coke pour it in the bag place the ham in it and placed it in the refrigerator overnite, cooked it next day, at 275 for 3 hours. it was falling off the bone and so tender. thank you will use this again and again
this is my family's favourite way to have ham. I have cooked my ham with the coke and bag several times and it always turns out perfect. I always use just a "football" ham - no bone, cut off all the skin, pour 1/2 can of coke over top of it in the bag, seal, cut a couple holes and cook for 4 - 4.5 hrs. it is so tender and delicious - by far the best ham my family has ever had!!
i added brown sugar and a shot of jack daniel's honey to the coke
This was the best ham I've ever made. I usually stay away from ham because I don't like the way it turns out, but this was juicy, melt in your mouth tender and couldn't have been easier!!! I served it at a big Easter dinner party and everyone loved it!
This was very good idea. I have never thought to use a baking bag and it made this super easy and moist without basting. I did add brown sugar to it.
Like most of the others, this was my first baked ham. It turned out great. I also marinated overnight in the Pepsi and put on a glaze before cooking. I would change the cooking time though. I used a guide of 20 minutes per pound. I think this was a little too long (for a partially cooked ham). I would use a meat thermometer at about 15 minutes per pound to see it was done. Otherwise, I will definetly make this again. I had a 13 lb ham and there were NO leftovers!!
fantastic
I did not have a turkey bag--so I threw the ham into the slow cooker with the cola and some pineapple juice and brown sugar as suggested by another member....it turned out delicious....I added pineapple chunks in the last ten minutes of cooking--my husband loved it!
I have been using this recipe for many, many years. I do use a can of clear soda. I have used sprite, 7 up, & mountain dew. I also add the brown sugar to the top. Such an easy, no fuss meal! Happy Holidays
OMG! Happy Easter Ham!! This was the best. I did add some brown sugar and cloves. When I took it out of the bag it fell apart. Thank you.
I made this ham last Christmas and everyone raved over it! I kept hearing "This is the best ham I have ever had!" Everyone wanted the recipe. I also rubbed it in brown sugar and marinated it overnight. I'm making it again this Christmas. I don't think I will make ham any other way again.
As a mother of two who goes to college and holds down a full time job. I need recipes like this one. This is one of the easiest Hams to make. There is very little prep to do. which can be done the night before. And the long cook time allows me to do homework, or go back to classes or work. The Ham comes out tender as if you slaved over it, yet it is, a bag it, stick in the oven and forget it. I found I can bake potatoes at the same time. Using medium baking taters. Clean them poke with a fork all over 12 to 16 times and wrap in aluminum shinny side toward the tater. Bake along side with Ham on the rack. Taters come out with a moist tender center, and a lightly crisp skin. This gives me time to cook carrots and a good side pasta to make a great dinner. Left overs make great lunch sandwiches for the next couple of days and/or dinner the next night! Mom is the hero again!
I am not one for having alot on hand and when I feel like cooking running to the store is not always an option. This was perfect for me! I used diet cola, let sit overnight in the fridge and then did the rub down like other reviews - brown sugar and added cloves. I still left the cola in the bag while baking - just sloshed the bag around during the cooking time. I added pineapple rings and left the bag open during the last 20 mins or so. What a great ham recipie!
WOW! This was the Best ham I have ever eaten. It got rave reviews at a recent party, my dad, the pickiest ham eater alive, LOVED it at Thanksgiving, and my husband, who hates ham, actually ate this! So simple yet the meat was fork tender, it tasted rich and smoky and was so juicy, and I used the cheapest ham I could find!
This was delicious! I took it to Thanksgiving with my inlaws (about 50 people, most of whom had been in the restaurant/catering business for year). It was the first time that I ever brought the main dish, and everyone raved about it! Since I could only get a pre-cooked spiral ham, I reduce the cooking time to about 2-3 hours for a 12 pound ham. I marinated it overnight in cola with brouwn sugar rubbed over both sides. Then, during cooking I basted it constantly to make sure that it didn't get dried out. It was super moist and full of flavor.
I used diet coke ( a whole can) on my 8lb ham, marinated overnight in the baking bag then added the brown sugar coating as others suggested before baking for 4 hrs. It was super tender- fall off the bone, even! It seemed to need one other flavor element...maybe pineapple? Well, it was easy and I will make it again & add that! Now I have a ham bone & leftover ham to make my lentil soup!
this recipe is always a favorite of mine except I use approx. a 1/2 liter of coke and place 2 to 3 tbsp of brown sugar on top of the ham while baking.
This was awesome! I gave it a bit of a brown sugar rub down and also tootpicked on some oranges slices, peel on. This ham recipe is the only one i use now, and have passed it on to my mom and others. Thanks for sharing!
Don't use this recipe for a spiral ham. My ham was bone dry and I even marinated the ham in the Coke overnight. I did as many other suggest figuring it could only make it more moist. I also followed the idea of others to cover it in brown sugar before baking. However, even at 275 degrees, 4 hours was WAY too long for this. I can only assume it was because it was a spiral sliced ham and that is why I gave the recipe 3 stars. Perhaps with a regular ham it would have been great. Just want to let others out there know that it didn't work with a 10lb. spiral!
This was my first ham and it turned out delicious!! The only thing I did different was rub brown sugar all over it and I don't put mine in a bag because I baste it often with the Coke or Pepsi. I prefer Pepsi. I will be making again for Christmas!! Also I just use a Smithfield half ham. Thanks :)
A little flavorless, but moist- cuts with a fork. Used a bone-in 8 pound shank ham, trimmed. Added a couple handfuls of brown sugar. BUT Follow other suggestions if you can and marinate overnight in coke (or rootbeer) and/or add a can of pineapple to the bag. Tasted similar to packaged lunchmeat ham in wetness and flavor. Didn't need to cook it as long as it said (took 2 hrs 20 min for 8lbs). Could be a 5 star recipe if there was more flavor!!
Super simple, pretty tasty. Got lots of compliments.
This was the easiet ham I have ever made. I didn't have any oven bags on hand so I just poured the soda over the ham in the pan and covered with tin foil. It was so quick and easy I couldn't believe it. I covered it for the first hour and then left it uncovered for the second hour. I also basted it every 30 minutes. My husband doesn't like ham and pineapple (I know... weird), so this was the next best thing. Next time I will try it with Diet Cherry Coke. Yum!!
We have used this simple recipe for years. The trick is to use reglur Vernors Ginger Ale. If you cannot get Vernors, then use whatever Ginger Ale you can get but Vernors is the best one.
This turned out great. I used pepsi and added some dark brown sugar and a little bit of ground cloves. I twisted the bag shut, but didn't poke holes in it. I did have to let steam out once about 3/4 the way through and turned the ham at that time. AWESOME. I only wish I would have bought a bigger ham!
So tender and juicy! And, isn't that all you really need out of a ham? I scored the ham and added pineapple and brown sugar, but I don't think that any of the additions actually flavored the meat. The method of cooking is what's the key to this - it makes the meat so juicy! I cooked an 18 pound whole ham, and it only took 4 hours for the internal temp. to reach 140, the recommended temp.
Wonderful! I am wondering, has anyone tried this with a can of beer instead of soda?
Suzanne, My mother, who died in 2001 at 88, cooked a ham like this for many, many years, only she put it in a heavy paper bag and poured in Coca-Cola! How delightful to read your recipe. I know it's a five star! Joan
If you like ham to taste like ham--this is the recipe for you! Excellent flavor. It was so moist and literally did fall off the bone. I made it exactly like the recipe stated and it was PERFECT!
Very good. I marinated the ham in Cherry pepsi the night before. Before I cooked it I scored the ham, made the diamond cuts, coated it with brown sugar, cloves, pineapples and cherries. It was very good, tender and moist! My co-worker also tried the recipe and said this is the first time her ham went the first day! She used maple syrup in addition to the brown sugar, pineapples, and cherries.
SOOOO good and easy!!! Love this recipe just the way it is!
This was sssssooooo good! I bought a spiral honey ham w/spices included and mixed the spices in with the soda. Placed it in the crockpot with some stew veggies and it came out perfect! I did add more soda than the recipe called for, though.
Wow this is a good recipe. The ham was so tender you could peel chunks off with little effort. My whole family loved this ham. Thanks :)
This was so tender, and had a fabulous taste. I also used Diet Coke because it was all I had, but I rubbed a light coating of brown sugar on the outside of the ham before closing the oven bag. Scrumptious!
what a simple yet perfect way to cook ham. I have used it 3 times (we raise our own pigs) and it just works.
I might have cooked mine too long (about 5 hours) because it turned out pretty dry. The ham did have a really good flavor to it; kind of sweet tasting. Next time I will try cooking the ham for 4 hours and see if that makes a difference.
This is my favorite way to make ham, but instead of pre cooked, I get a ham shank and cook it! May try to soak as some suggest and add brown sugar. The possibilities are endless!
I cooked this ham with 1 liter of soda in a crockpot and was very good and very simple! I received raved reviews from all of my guests.
This was super delicious! I never knew something so simple could turn out so good. We used a spiral sliced ham and about 16 ounces of Coca Cola, I basted the ham several times with the Coke/ham juices during baking. It was very moist and flavorful. I'll definitely use this recipe again.
This recipe is fantastic! Made it for Thanksgiving, and it was a huge hit. I followed other raters advice and smashed some brown sugar on the ham right before baking. It was perfect! The only thing is the drippings don't make very good gravy, but it was okay.
Very good recipe. First time cooking ham all on my own. Family raved about the taste and how tender it was. Will definitely make this one again!!!
Yuk. I marinated the ham overnight, turning several times. It turned out moist, but nobody liked the taste.
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a hit with everyone. I used a 10 lb half butt ham and patted it with brown sugar. I also basted it every hour and it came out tender and delicious. Will definately use this recipe again and again.
This was simple and great! I trimmed the fat and skin then rubbed it with brown sugar minutes before baking. Marinaded overnight in Coke. Very good!
Deliciously juicy! I used a smoked ham (because that was all the store had left when I did my last minute shopping) and it was wonderful!!!
This was wonderful! We could not quit eating it! Then later I took it out for my son and his fiance. They couldn't quit eating it either! Finally they begged me to put it away! It is so simple and it has a wonderful flavor! We followed directions exactly! We have used a regular ham and a spiral cut ham and it turned out wonderful either way. We made it at Thanksgiving and we are making it again for Christmas! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This turned out great for our x-mas eve dinner! Thanks for the recipe!
I'm sure I could spend $5 to $10 more on additional ingredients for a "better" ham . . . but this approach is about all I need to keep two growing boys happy.
Although this was very tender and juicy, it just tasted like an ordinary ham, with barely a hint of a cola taste to it. I think it was because I didn't cook the ham long enough for the cola to work it's "magic"? I had a 2 1/2lb ham; since it was small, I didn't want to dry it out as it did to others. A precooked ham doesn't need to be cooked, it just tastes better if it is - so, as long you don't cook it for too long, or overcook it, you're going to get the same tender and juicy result (as it's already cooked). I'd like to try this again - I'm thinking of trying the crockpot or marinating it in the mixture (I used coke and brown sugar) next time around. Hopefully, the results yield to my expectations then.
We just had this ham for Thanksgiving. It was great. We marinated it in VANILLA coke over night, rubbed it with brown sugar and put some pineapple on top. Six hours later in the crock pot-- it was falling apart. Very juicy and great flavor-- THANKS!
This is an easy was to heat up a precooked ham. Mine came out juicy. I did not serve this as a sit down meal with all the fixens and I am glad I didn't. It was the ugliest ham since it all fell apart and was stained with cola. Didn't care about the looks of the ham since I was only using it to make ham salad and casseroles. As a plus this was super easy cleanup.
The best baked ham I have ever cooked. Delicious, moist falling off the bone. I used a 16 pound whole ham, did not change the recipe at all. I will never cook a ham any other way again!!!
I made this using a 6.5 pound "Cure 81" ham, a full can of coke, and a small size (up to 12 pound) roasting bag. I don't know if it was the ham itself or the recipe, but it was the best ham we've ever had. My wife insisted that I make it again the next week!
I couldnt find any turkey bags, so I improvised. I marinated the ham in a bottle of pepsi over night. The next day i heated the soda up, added some honey and brown sugar, and then thickened it with cornstarch to a light jelly like state. I glazed the ham about every 20-30 mins or so and it turned out fantastic! Thanks!
Delish!! I made this on my family vacation last September and everyone loved it!! I used an entire can of Pepsi and it was so juicy. It was so easy, I put it in the oven and was able to enjoy the remainder of the afternoon sitting pool side. I complimented the ham with the Oven Roasted New Potatoes recipe that is also found on this site. We warmed up both the leftover ham and potatoes the next morning and served with eggs. We still had leftover ham and we enjoyed sandwiches at lunch the next day. YUMMY!!!
tastes yummy
AWESOME! I use cherry coke and add a tad of brown sugar & pumpkin pie spice. when almost finished add a can of diced pineapple W/O all the juice...Mmmm!
My ex used to say I was addicted to Coke so when I found this recipe, I HAD to try it. WONDERFUL! FANTASTIC! Moist. Tender. What great sandwiches! But I didn't start with a pre-cooked, spiral ham as the recipe calls for. I got a half, uncooked ham from Wal-Mart (9 pounds) and roasted it for about 6 hours, after tossing in about a 1/8th c. of brown sugar. That was it. I'm sold!
This was a great, easy recipe. The ham was so moist and delicious!
We like to use root beer instead of cola. The flavor is great when you add brown sugar to the top of the meat! Juicy and delicious.
I was disappointed after reading all the rave reviews. Just ham nothing special, I would not make this again. There are much better ham recipes on this site.
i first made his when my brother passed and i had to cook for the repass. everyone kept asking how did i get it so tendor and all were surprised by my coke can answer. that was 5 years ago. i only make ham once maybe twice a year and this is the only recipe i use!!
I followed the advice of others and rubbed down the ham with brown sugar before cooking. I will say that the ham was very tender and the taste was okay but not magnificent like I was expecting. Personally I did not like the color that the coca-cola gave the ham and neither did my children. It was very easy though and if it wasn't for the color I would give it more stars.
