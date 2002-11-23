Giblet Gravy

103 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 29
  • 3 7
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

My Mother has been making this gravy every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners for about 50 years. It's really good on mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and the turkey.

By Mary48

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, simmer the giblets, salt, pepper, bouillon, celery and onion in 1 quart of water for 40 to 50 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Discard celery, onion and gizzard. Chop liver and neck meat and return to pan. Add chicken broth or if you have a turkey, use drippings (about 1 1/2 cups and 1 can of chicken broth).

  • Chop eggs and add to broth. Mix cornstarch and milk together and slowly add to broth. Stir well until thickened. Reduce heat to low.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 3g; cholesterol 130.4mg; sodium 530.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022