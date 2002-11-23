Giblet Gravy
My Mother has been making this gravy every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners for about 50 years. It's really good on mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and the turkey.
Just a helpful hint. Instead of cornstarch, try melting 1-2 sticks of margarine in a pan, and gradually add flour till you reach your preferred thickness. Then just add to the broth. This will way out all the worries of it being to thick or to thin. Aside from this, the recipe is wonderful.Read More
This recipe was chunkier than the giblet gravy I'm used to. Next time I would not cut up the meat and add it back, and I would not add the egg yolks, only the whites. We had to add extra corn starch to get it to thicken too, maybe it is supposed to be thin gravy?Read More
Phenomenal! This had an intense and wonderful flavor, even BEFORE I added the drippings from the turkey. And once I added those (from an applewood-smoked turkey cooked in a water smoker, with a basting sauce that included Pepsi-Cola of all things), it was one of the best gravies I've ever made.
Very Good! I recently made a turkey - something that I almost never cook - and decided to make giblet gravy to go with it. I am a package gravy gal and have never made gravy from scratch - I do cook quite a bit but gravy has always been something I left to someone else. This recipe was easy and very delicious. I did not chop up the giblets after they were cooked to put them back into the gravy however. I just made the broth from them. I did use more of the turkey drippings and less chicken broth - this turkey was very juicy and the drippings made the gravy richer than the chicken broth would have. This recipe is a keeper and I will definately make this gravy with every turkey. Thanks.
Thanks for posting this old fashioned recipe. My grandmother, who passed away two years ago, made giblet gravy when I was growing up and I wanted to do the same for my family but couldn't locate a recipe like hers until now. I love teaching my two girls, ages 4 and 10, to cook and this will be a recipe I will pass along to them. THANKS FOR THANKSGIVING MEMORIES OF YESTER YEAR AND THE ONES TO COME.
Guys, this gravy is supposed to be thin, almost even nearly clear...this is classic giblet gravy not a roux gravy and it is usually for pouring over the turkey if it needs moisture and over good old fashioned cornbread stuffing. If you thicken it, that's to your liking but it changes the original recipe. Maybe it's an aquired taste but it is definitely supposed to be thin and chock full of chopped eggs. I grew up on this recipe and have loved being able to find it again since most gravies are thicker and start with a roux...thanks so much for helping!
For some reason, when we saw that eggs were an ingredient in this gravy, it actually sounded pretty good. So, we weren't surprised that we liked it. We were surprised at how much we liked the recipe as a whole! This is definitely a keeper.
Try as I might - this turned out so very runny. It would not thicken up based on the 2 TBS of cornstarch. I had to add 2 more to get a gravy texture. I always use egg in my gravy but this looked more like an egg gravy. 2 eggs would have been plenty. Thanks for sharing. With a little modifying this one turned out fine.
This gravy recipe needs more cornstarch added, especially if you don't like your gravy to end up like liquid soup on your taters. Other then that it is a great recipe!
Made this for Christmas dinner. Everyone seemed to like it. Made it exactly from recipe. My only complaint was that it didn't seem to thicken much.
Not so bad for my first turkey gravy. I didnt have chikn broth, so I sub'd dry chicken boullion powder. Problem was, I made this too late so I had to rush it on high heat. This hardened the gizzards and made them rubbery. Don't rush it and you will be alright.
Perfect. Just like grandma in Mississippi used to make.
classic giblet gravy recipe!
I made this for my first Thanksgiving dinner. It came out really good except I burnt the giblets by letting the water boil all the way down, it was an entertaining day, smoke detectors and all. But the gravy was kinda salty, but everyone loved it!
i made this for thanksgiving ...it did not go over too well with my guests...i liked it..but i do think if anyone attempt to make this recipe...add cornstarch...and only use 2 1/2 eggs or less......but the taste was alright otherwise
very tasty. i also added more cornstarch. my egg slices didn't come out very pretty so i ended up blending the whole thing. gave it a nice texture.
We really liked this recipe. We had never made gravy with eggs before, but we all liked it.
The taste of this recipe was great and reminded me a lot of my grandmother's. I did have to add more cornstarch than the recipe called for (4 tablespoons) and still it was a tad thinner than I am used to
This recipe is delicious, thanks for posting it Mary48! If you can't get your gravy to thicken with the amount of cornstarch in the recipe, it's likely because you're not doing it right. :^) I always use cornstarch to thicken (I have a gluten intolerant child, but even before then I used it) because it doesn't lump nearly like flour tends to. The gravy needs to be just boiling, the cornstarch needs to be dissolved in a little water or milk and stirred into the boiling gravy. If you're used to thickening by starting with a roux it may take a couple tries to learn the technique, but it's actually much easier IMO.
very tasty and easy to make. It will be my "every year" gravy recipe.
This is very similiar to my grandmother's recipe. We are a military family and don't often get to go home for the holidays, so when I found this recipe I thought it would be a great substitute for grandmother's gravy. I did make changes leaving out the celery and onion and milk. I used flour as opposed to cornstarch, and added some Emeril Turkey rub seasoning to the gravy. I am quite please with this stand in recipe. Regardless of whether you use cornstarch or flour as a thickening agent I find that it helps to pour the gravy into a seperate container, and then sprinkle the flour in the bottom of the sauce pan, and then pour about 2-3 Tablespoons of the gravy in the flour, and stir until it's smooth, and then pour the rest of the gravy in continue cooking until thick (obviously continue stirring it also.)
I've made this every year since 2003 and it's just like my mom always made. This year I just noticed the reviews and will try making the roux with just a 1/4 cup butter + 1/4 cup flour until browned, then stir in the broth so the thickness can increase- it is usually a bit thin but noone mentions it. Love, love this!
I fixed this recipe on Thanksgiving and my father loved it! I didn't fix a turkey so I purchased a package of chicken gizzards and used those. My other guests said that it doesn't look like gravy they are use to but they equally enjoyed it. Next time, though, I will probably use a little more water and water it down like real gravy.
First time I had to make giblet gravy. I had to add more corn starch than the recipe called for since my family is used to thicker gravy. And the chopped egg whites weirded out some of my family so I think I'll just use the yolks next time. Came out really flavorful though, and will use it again.
The complaints about it being too thin were right. I used less liquid, but it was thin and lacked taste. I probably will try again but with half the liquid, chicken broth instead of water and more turkey drippings. I added fewer boiled eggs at the suggestion of others, but I wish I had added more. I was looking for something closer to my grandmother's recipe.
I made a roux after adding the meats & then added the broth. I also only used 3 eggs...that was plenty. I also used a tsp of chicken base instead of the bouillion cube...adds a lot more flavor w/ much less sodium. ;o)This was gravy just like my MamMaw used to make... thansk Suzanne!
This stuff is SO SO good. A new Thanksgiving staple. Even my picky husband ate it up.
Very good. Tried last year. Similar to my Mom's recipe, except for the eggs, and I always add the turkey drippings. My family doesn't even know I've added the giblets to it because I learned to use a food processor to really mash them and then add it to the gravy. As this recipe had eggs which we are unacustomed to, I added 2 eggs to the giblets when using the food processor. It came out with a good texture and slighly different tast. I also use WONDRA brand flour to thicken the gravy , as I have found it rewards me with less lumps:)
I made as stated using less chicken broth and more of the turkey drippings, nice flavor, I ended up using 3 times as much cornstarch to get it to thicken properly. The only change I would make in the future is to use less chicken broth and more turkey drippings since it seemed to have more of a chicken flavor to it.
Great Gravy! Thanks for sharing!
This was great, the only thing I did different was added 2 buillion chicken cubes to richen the flavor, and added chicken livers for the stock. My husband absolutely dispises the giblets so I strained it out for him. He loved the flavor of the gravy though.
This was pretty good. I only used the liver and one egg. I was pretty sad when I first got finished with it because it was so thin (this was my first thanksgiving and I wanted it to be perfect!) but fortunately the turkey took longer than planned so the gravy cooked for longer than planned as well, and it turned out for the best! I like tons of flavor in my gravy though, and this was a bit lacking. It was good for my first try, but next time I'll try adding a bit more depth to it with seasonings and what not.
I have been making this exact gravy for 20 year or so. Had friends say they would not eat gravy with eggs in it until they tasted this recipe.
Really good. I made this for my first time cooking a thanksgiving meal for my family. It was great, the only complaint was that it's a little too salty.
Very good!
The recipe calls for cooking the liver. I thought this was supposed to be omitted since it is bitter.
good but for some reason it is hard for me to make and have it come out right everytime
First time making a gravy...and for the record, very delicious. My wife, mom and my in-laws loved it
Excellent recipe, best I have found. I added alittle more corn starch, I like it just abit thicker.
I liked all but the eggs in it. Great recipe, I'll make it again without the eggs :-)
My mom always made this gravy. I never appreciated it until I was stuck with mixes, then I realized how good it really is. This recipe tastes just like hers.
This was my first time ever making real gravy. I was nervous, to say the least. But this recipe was EASY and tasted PERFECT! Everybody loved it at my table today!
I used this recipe for Thanksgiving. It has a wonderful flavor but it was not quite thick enough. I will make again but use more thickening. Maybe use the butter/flour roux method for more body to the gravy.
This gravy is FANTASTIC! I have made it the last two years for Thanksgiving, as well as Christmas dinner this past year. It has a wonderful flavor. Take it off the heat a little before it reaches the consistency you prefer. The gravy will thicken as it cools.
it is not supposed to be like flour gravy super thick. i have made this same exact gravy since i was 14 and i still get asked gor the recipe. Mary48 trust me its great real Alabama flavor.
it was just "salty" wasn't the old fashioned gravy I was thinking it would be. was disappointed.
DELICIOUS!!! I thought my family had the best recipe and out of curiosity I gave this one a try. I'm so glad I did. This is my "new favorite" giblet gravy recipe :)
This isnt the best of recipes.. my gma has been makin it for as long as i can rememeber but she doesnt use cornstarch she uses turkey stuffing! it makes it thicker GRAVY like... ITS THE BESTTTTT!
We did not enjoy this recipe and the eggs did not help.
Outstanding! Made this giblet gravy for my FIRST Thanksgiving dinner. I cooked the giblets in broth instead of water. I then seived and used the broth for the base of the gravy. The pan drippings made this gravy especially tasty. Thanks for a great recipe that I'll be using over and over again!
Found this in the middle of my first time cooking on Thanksgiving morning while my sister and I were trying to figure out what to do with giblets. It was pretty good and made a lot. We like thin gravy in our family, so I didn't end up adding all the cornstarch and milk, maybe about a quarter of it. I skipped the egg, because I have seen that at someone's house before, and was weirded out by the look of it floating in there. If I can ever bring myself to touch giblets again (ewww), I would definitely use this recipe.
This gravy was easy to make and very good. I did change it up a bit. I omitted the eggs and celery, and added more cornstarch to thicken it up to my own liking. The taste was great and everyone loved it.
My first attempt, I really liked it.
Our son has me make this every year for him tom take to his work on thanksgiving
No changes
Easy and delicious ??
I made this gravy, didn't change a thing, my family loves it so now I make it for anything I need a gravy sauce for!
Great tasting gravy. I put the neck & giblets in at the same time & discard the heart & liver.
Way too thin.
It did take more than 2 tbs of cornstarch to thicken. I added about 6-8 tbs (dissolved in milk) and it turned into a perfect gravy consistency! I thought it needed something else at the end, so I added a chicken bouillon to the finished gravy. Perfect!
Didn't have to make any changes, except I added a great deal of pepper. I will keep this recipe for future use indeed.
Mary48 thank you for including this recipe. I have been making gravy with very similar method taught to me by my step-mother in my teens (MA Home Economics). She taught me so many things... Love the texture being thin and rich, I use the celery tops for the extra bitterness that offsets the richness of the liver. My wife loves liver. I always buy a whole bird so she will get a liver. I eat everything else. It is so amazing how much meat is on the neck bone and makes the gravy so rich and flavorful. Love living where we usually get a fresh turkey never frozen. It is different.
Rating: 3.5....The taste is good - I used stock from my turkey and one can of broth. I added LOTS of extra flour and about an extra tablespoon of cornstarch until it reached my desired thickness. I would make it again and just remember to add about 1/2 cup of pasty flour to the mixture to thicken it up.
Good
I loved the way this gravy turned out. I did make some changes to the recipe. I added a box (32 oz.) of turkey broth instead of chicken broth. I did not use the eggs at all. I continued to thicken with increments of 2T cornstarch mixed with 2T water. I did not cut the giblets up to add to gravy. I also added 3-4 drops of yellow food coloring to give it a more palatable color. The coloring gave it a rich turkey gravy appearance. With the changes this will be my go-to gravy recipe for Thanksgiving. Made the night before and just re-heated before the meal.
throw away the gizzard? sacrilege!!
My gravy wouldn't thicken and I found it rather bland...
Without a doubt the worst gravy I have ever made. Inedible. Had to go without gravy. Never thickened even with additional cornstarch. Too much liquid.
I made it just as is and left it on the stove before the meal. LOL and some of my quest seen it and thought it was dish water soaking before the wash. I explained to everyone and it was all gone in a flash. Everyone asked for the recipe before leaving. VERY GOOD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great recipe, true old-fashioned giblet gravy!! Thanks!!
Excellent gravy!! But I did leave out the chopped giblets and the egg to appease my picky family.
Great. I added some dressing to it and oyster. It was a hit v
Really good, we have had this 2 Thanksgivings in a row and definitely a keeper! The family now looks forward to it each year.
YUM!!
It turned out great
This had a very good taste, but was too thin. I had to add a great deal more of starch then called for in the recipe and cook longer to thicken.
Made this several times everybody loves it with homemade dressing!
I forgot to say add your giblets tp the gravy after making the gravy from scratch with flour by cooking some of the turkey in oil first take meat out of pan. Add flour to oil left in pan to make a thick gravy add turkey drippings to make gravy. She did not use flour was why she got complaints about gravy to thin. . Giblet gravy is not thin in my house and does not need to be. Tastes a lot better. In a pot add giblets, neck, onions, in water boil. I never add the liver but it is your choice. Boiil until done. Add this to the gravy, add egg whites only to the gravy. I love a lot of egg whites in it. Cut up turkey you seared to make gravy and add to the gravy, Simmer and enjoy. Best gravy ever!
We made this giblet gravy for Thanksgiving and it was wonderful. Very easy to make and delicious. I didn't have any milk, so I used half and half and it was so rich and creamy. I would highly recommend this recipe for a delicious gravy to compliment any meal.
First time making it and was a hit. I second the butter
My son and I made this for a family gathering. Everyone raved about it! My picky eater daughter absolutely loved it!
I added 1 more tablespoon corn starch to thicken. I would prefer 3 eggs, to the 4 recommended. It was great and reminded me of my Mamaw's giblet gravy growing up. I will make this again!
