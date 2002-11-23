Giblet Gravy

This is very similiar to my grandmother's recipe. We are a military family and don't often get to go home for the holidays, so when I found this recipe I thought it would be a great substitute for grandmother's gravy. I did make changes leaving out the celery and onion and milk. I used flour as opposed to cornstarch, and added some Emeril Turkey rub seasoning to the gravy. I am quite please with this stand in recipe. Regardless of whether you use cornstarch or flour as a thickening agent I find that it helps to pour the gravy into a seperate container, and then sprinkle the flour in the bottom of the sauce pan, and then pour about 2-3 Tablespoons of the gravy in the flour, and stir until it's smooth, and then pour the rest of the gravy in continue cooking until thick (obviously continue stirring it also.)