Pumpkin Pudding II
This is my Mothers recipe and my family loved it. It takes the place of pumpkin pies when there is not enough time to make pies.
My family loved this recipe. I will make it many times in the future.
My family loved this recipe. I will make it many times in the future.
Great and easy to "lighten up." I used Splenda, Egg Beaters, and fat-free evaporated milk. All the taste with none of the guilt!
I made it for our park's Thanksgiving dinner instead of what everyone brings,it went over so well I am fixing it for our park Christmas dinner, topprd with cool whip.
I made this today and as my kids were eating it they were asking me to make it again. It is sort of like pumpkin pie but without the crust. The flavor was good but for my tastes I would add a little more pumpkin pie spice.
So delicious and easy! I served this as a side dish for Christmas, and everyone loved it. Some even at some more for dessert!
