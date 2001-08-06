Pumpkin Pudding II

This is my Mothers recipe and my family loved it. It takes the place of pumpkin pies when there is not enough time to make pies.

By Paula

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Blend together the sugar, eggs, evaporated milk, pumpkin, cinnamon, salt, clove and pie spice. Pour into baking dish.

  • Spread dry cake mix over pumpkin mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon, margarine and chopped nuts.

  • Bake for 60 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 545.4mg. Full Nutrition
