Carrot Bars

This cake is very moist and so easy to make.

By Kathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 - 8x11 inch cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8x11 inch pans.

  • Beat together the oil, sugar, eggs and carrots. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Add to wet ingredients and mix well.

  • Pour into pans and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool..

  • Beat together cream cheese and butter. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, mix until smooth. Spread frosting on cooled cakes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 217.8mg. Full Nutrition
