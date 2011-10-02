Carrot Bars
This cake is very moist and so easy to make.
I cut this recipe in half. For more carrot flavor, I cut the amount of vegetable oil back a bit and added another jar of carrot baby food. I also added a half cup of freshly shredded carrot and a half cup of organic raisins. One of the moistest bar recipes I've ever made and the flavor is really fantastic. I was worried that a halved recipe of the frosting wouldn't be enough but it was a very thin layer that didn't overpower the flavor of the carrot bars. Very, VERY good.Read More
Lost this recipe during a move and am so grateful for Kathy's submission. Tried and true. Moist and tasty. Quick and easy. What a Godsend to forego the grating of fresh carrots, scraping one's knuckles, et cetera. I top with classic cream cheese icing. A pecan half atop each carrot bar makes a lovely, professional looking garnish. Merci beaucoups, Kathy!
I have this recipe also. It's very moist and very good. It's different the usual oatmeal or chocolate bar cookies.
Very tasty. I added 1/2 c shredded carrots to add texture. Will happily make again.
These were very good and easy to make. They were not quite as moist as I would have liked, but good.
