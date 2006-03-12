Pumpkin Delight

I had high hopes for this recipe, but it didn't pan out for me. It seems several other reviewers made the mistake of omitting the whipped topping from this recipe and using it for a garnish. I think they were on to something. I followed the recipe. I have a LOT of experience in the kitchen, but followed this recipe any way so I could accurately review it. There is definitely too much filling for a standard graham cracker pie crust. (This might work well in the new larger ones I bought after making this. Too late. But the recipe just states "graham cracker crust".) This does lack some flavor. The amound of whipped topping dilutes the pumpkin and spice flavors. My pie was allowed to chill for about 5 hours before cutting, but was still too soft. I think this would work better if the milk and topping were both cut by 1/2 cup and pumpkin spice pudding replaced the vanilla. THEN you'd have a pie that has pumpkin flavor and doesn't fall apart when cut. But then it wouldn't be the same recipe at all.