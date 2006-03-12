Pumpkin Delight
This pumpkin and pudding pie recipe is both easy and low in calories.
Great recipe! I substituted low fat cream cheese for the whipped topping and made it more like a cheese cake. I am a gastric bypass patient and this recipe was perfect for me!Read More
Sorry this recipe just didn't quite work. First of all, it wasn't very pumpkin-y or pumpkin pie-ish, just cool-whipish, so I ended up trippling the pumpkin pie spice and adding some extra cinnamon. Second of all, there was wayyy more than what was needed to fill a pie shell, what a waste. Finally, after waiting for it to set in the fridge for a few hours, I had to scoop it out of the shell and add another package of pudding to thicken it to make it pie or even pudding consistency. Sorry, won't be making this again.Read More
I made two pies, one made with butterscotch the other with vanilla pudding,which turned out great. I will note though that instead of using 1 cup of pumkin puree I used half of a 29 oz. can of pumkin. And you may also use 2 (3.4 oz.) boxes of the sugar free pudding. Thanks agian!
Great for Thanksgiving for those watching weight and sugar count. Good recipes for those types are hard to find. Thanks.
My father is diabetic, so I was searching for Thanksgiving desserts he could enjoy. We all enjoyed this recipe and will make it again.
I also didn't add the whipped topping as I assumed it went on top. The result was just what we wanted! I put the pudding in small graham cracker crusts and it turned out just fine. The kids loved that they could help with the prep and, of course, the eating.
I messed up, but it turned out GREAT! I thought the frozen whipped topping was just for plopping on top of the pudding... so it was omitted. No matter, it turned out just like I wanted, and tasted almost like pumpkin pie, except more custardish.
Do not waste your time! It was runny!!
hey, this suff is wonderfull!!!!! up!!
Excellent low cal pumpkin pie!!
This has a nice flavor, but it was too soft from the fridge and too hard from the freezer. If I make it again, I'll serve it from the fridge in individiual pie crusts to eliminate oozing.
Eh, this is ok... I have to admit I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but added my own variations; still didn't do much for me. I added about 6 oz lower fat cream cheese, used 2 boxes of instant sugar-free pudding (1 box vanilla and 1 box cheesecake), increased the milk to 2 cups, added a splash of vanilla (hoping to cut the artificial flavor), doubled the PP spice and only used the whipped topping as a garnish when serving. I gave it 3 stars bc I think the recipe is probably a great alternative for those with diabetes and the idea is good, but it was just not quite what I was hoping for :(
Super quick and easy to make! I made 2 the first time I tried and took one to a neighbor. I got lots of comments on this recipe, and one person even asked for the recipe to make a few pies this weekend. It's a great alternative to a high calorie treat!
this is quick and delicious! I will definitely make it again!
So easy to make...brought it to a company gathering and everyone loved it.
I had high hopes for this recipe, but it didn't pan out for me. It seems several other reviewers made the mistake of omitting the whipped topping from this recipe and using it for a garnish. I think they were on to something. I followed the recipe. I have a LOT of experience in the kitchen, but followed this recipe any way so I could accurately review it. There is definitely too much filling for a standard graham cracker pie crust. (This might work well in the new larger ones I bought after making this. Too late. But the recipe just states "graham cracker crust".) This does lack some flavor. The amound of whipped topping dilutes the pumpkin and spice flavors. My pie was allowed to chill for about 5 hours before cutting, but was still too soft. I think this would work better if the milk and topping were both cut by 1/2 cup and pumpkin spice pudding replaced the vanilla. THEN you'd have a pie that has pumpkin flavor and doesn't fall apart when cut. But then it wouldn't be the same recipe at all.
Easy and very good tasting!
Love this recipe - minus the cool whip. I skip that altogether and use more pumpkin puree. I have made this both with and without the crust depending on how low-cal I wanted; both were great. For a decorative topping, I have at times crumbled some walnuts and/or a light dusting of brown sugar. I love this one so much that I ate it for breakfast one day!!!! Hard to believe anything that can taste so amazing can be so low-calorie.
As far as low cal, sugar-free, this is a keeper for me. I can't find that many recipes in this category that are decent and this one is easy and tasty. I made two pies as I didn't want to waste the can of pumpkin once I opened it, as there was exactly enough left to make another pie.
Just made it and it turned out delicious!
did not like
The flavors were good in this but the filling didn't set, so it was more of a custard with graham cracker crust than an actual pie. We still ate it and I'd use the recipe again but only to make it as a parfait or pumpkin pudding with graham cracker crumbles on top, not as a pie.
I was craving pumpkin pie without the pie. I didn't bother with the whipped topping and used almond milk. Thanks for this versatile recipe.
