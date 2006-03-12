Pumpkin Delight

This pumpkin and pudding pie recipe is both easy and low in calories.

Recipe by Annette Clark

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk until well blended. Blend in the pumpkin, pie spice and fold in whipped topping.

  • Spoon into pie shell and chill. Top with low-fat whipped topping for garnish. Sprinkle a little ginger on topping if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 12g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 842.2mg. Full Nutrition
