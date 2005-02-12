Potato Sausage Stuffing
This potato and sausage stuffing is best prepared with homemade bread cubes.
Really good recipe. I made it in my crockpot (45 minutes on high, 3-4 hours on low.) and it came out wonderful.Read More
I absolutely loved this recipe. Everytime I am going to use a stuffing recipe, I always come back and dig this one up off the internet. Typically I just put it in a crock pot, vice using the oven, and it takes about 30-45 mins on high. I also found that when you use the crock pot, you usually don't need any broth to keep it moist, the stuffing seems to retain it's moisture pretty well by itself. I would make one change, only to make this recipe a little quicker, and that is to just use the Jimmy Dean sausage, with sage, so you don't have to measure it out. The flavor is still just as perfect. Oh, and the cheap grocery store bread works best for this recipe as well! Thank you for the great recipe!
Everyone loved this stuffing. Instead of baking in the oven, I placed it in a slow cooker for 4 hours--it was great. However, if you do this, be careful not to make the stuffing too wet.
This has to be the best stuffing we have ever tasted. It is absolutely a Thanksgiving must.
Very good tasting stuffing! I loved it. The only note that I wqould make is to add some broth for sure before baking (or maybe even a beaten egg?) because mine didn't stick together at all (it was really loose)
Made this stuffing for Thanksgiving 2000. Pulled it off of the computer the night before, so my guests were my testers. We all loved it, especially my husband who said it was one of the best meals he ever had!
What a great recipe!!! I made it in the crock pot using dry bread cubes. I added about 1/4 cup chicken stock and it turned out so delicious. Rave reviews from all my guests on my new Thanksgiving stuffing.
This recipe is fantastic. I have had a sausage stuffing years ago and was desperately trying to find the recipe. I came across this one and tried it. FABULOUS! It tasted exactly the same! What's more, the others I had served it to (normally picky eaters) had tried it and loved it as well. I have found my Christmas stuffing! Many thanks, Carolyn!
I think this is going to be my usual Thanksgiving Day stuffing recipe from now on. I made the dish "veggie" by using vegetarian style sausage instead of meat sausage (cuts down a lot on saturated fat and calories too!). I use the kind in a roll, and prepare it by chopping the uncooked sausage into bite-sized pieces and then saute until browned. This keeps it from having a sticky, squishy texture. I also added some vegetable broth to keep it moist, seasoned with McCormick brand poultry seasoning, and used soft potato bread cubes. I used red skinned potatoes and kept the skins on, for extra fiber and color. I got compliments on how moist and flavorful it was.
Excellent stuffing!! It was a big hit at Thanksgiving. My family requested I make it this Christmas.
My family loves this. Sometimes I just use stove-top stuffing instead of bread cubes and seasoning and that's good too.
I found this recipe on the site a few years ago. I now have to make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas no matter where we eat. The prep time and cooking time takes a while, but it is soooo worth it.
I think this was a wonderful addition to Thanksgiving. I made my own bread cubes with wheat and white bread. I also used Jimmy Dean's Sage Sausage. It really was a hit!
I made this for thanksgiving, I used homemade sage rosemary sausage.My friends and family all loved it. Will use this more often.
everyone loved this stuffing
This was awesome. In my family there is a preferance from both side, my mother does a very dry stuffing and my mother-in-law does a wet stuffing. this was a very happy medium. my nephew said he would have taken the leftovers home, if there was any. a definate hit. I too cooked it in the slow cooker so I added approx. 1 cup of chicken broth. cooked it on low for 3 hrs, came out perfect.
Tasted great, way to dry even after 16 ounces of extra broth. Next time I will stuff the turkey instead of baking.
This was fantastic! I did however add about 1/2c chicken stock to the bread/sausage mixture. My family prefers a moist dressing. Will absolutely make again.
WONDERFUL SIDE DISH FOR AND DINNER
this was pretty good! It really makes A LOT!! I used those crouton like bread crumbs, and it worked fine.
I made this stuffing with my Pecan Chicken this evening. I changed a few things to suit my needs. I used less sausage, and it was Maple flavored breakfast sausage. I added a few golden raisins, about half a cup, when I removed the sausage/butter mix from the heat. I omitted the thyme, and added cayenne pepper, poultry seasoning, and cinnamon. I also omitted the celery. I cooked it for 30 minutes covered, and uncovered the last ten minutes so the top was crispy. I definitely reccomend adding some chicken broth before baking. It was pretty good. My boyfriend didn't care for the sweetness.
I have never liked stuffing in the past but boy is this good!!! You have to try it. I use jimmy dean sausage w/ sage and put in slow cooker.
2 days before thanksgiving, I baked 1 loaf of large white bread, and cubed it to get stale. The day before, i fried 1 pack of sweet sausage, then added 2 red bell peppers chopped in the food processor, then added 2 small onions, then 5 small peeled and diced potatoes. The day of, i used the left over ham w/ its broth (chicken billion) added the meat and veggies along w a few cups of water a beef bouillon and sazon in the slow cooker for a few hours while the turkey cooked, then added all the bread the last hour of turkey cooking.
Added one tall glass of chicken stock. Andy wants more celery. Made gravy in the pan the sausage cooked in. Needed the gravy would have been dry without it. Added mushrooms
My kids loved it! It was the perfect dish for a cold winter night.
OMG! This recipe is the best I have ever tasted and I have tasted many versions of stuffing. My friend (who is a vegetarian) said this dish had such a great aroma, she made with Smart Sausage (no meat sausage). Nothing against this sausage brand, but she said the aroma of her version was not good as the author "Carolyn's" version. Thanks Carolyn.
Hands down, awesome. I made it for Christmas dinner and there was none left. This will be my go-to stuffing recipe from here on out.
I was looking for a gluten free recipe and this fit the bill perfectly. Used a loaf of gluten free bread that I opened and let go stale over a few days. Followed the recipe and opted for the crockpot on low for 3-4 hours. I read other reviews about adding some chicken stock so included 1/2 cup. May try without any next time or cut down even more as was very, very moist. But oh so good....my 21 year old son said it was fantastic and helped himself to a huge 2nd plateful of stuffing only....would definitely recommend!
Holy cow this is worth the calories. I only make it around the holidays and I’ve had to multiply the portions because all
This is my go-to stuffing for Thanksgiving. Such a crowdpleaser that I have to make 2 batches to ensure we have some stuffing to go with our leftover turkey.
