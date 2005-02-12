Potato Sausage Stuffing

I absolutely loved this recipe. Everytime I am going to use a stuffing recipe, I always come back and dig this one up off the internet. Typically I just put it in a crock pot, vice using the oven, and it takes about 30-45 mins on high. I also found that when you use the crock pot, you usually don't need any broth to keep it moist, the stuffing seems to retain it's moisture pretty well by itself. I would make one change, only to make this recipe a little quicker, and that is to just use the Jimmy Dean sausage, with sage, so you don't have to measure it out. The flavor is still just as perfect. Oh, and the cheap grocery store bread works best for this recipe as well! Thank you for the great recipe!