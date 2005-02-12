Potato Sausage Stuffing

This potato and sausage stuffing is best prepared with homemade bread cubes.

By Carolyn

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sausage, potatoes, celery, onion and butter in a large, deep skillet. Saute over medium high heat until sausage is crumbled and evenly cooked.

  • Combine the bread cubes, thyme, sage, salt and pepper. Toss together with the sausage and potato mixture. Add chicken or vegetable broth if needed.

  • Bake stuffing in a covered casserole dish for 40 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 721.2mg. Full Nutrition
