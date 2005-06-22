No-Added-Sugar Apple Pie

This pie was delicious! I made my own pie crust (2/3 c. canola oil, 2 c flour, 6 T ice water, 1 pkt Stevia in the Raw, dash of cinnamon). The first time I made this I took it over to a friend's house. She has a Type 1 diabetic son and he was able to have some, which I was happy about. I am sure the natural sugar and carbs in this affects a diabetics numbers but at least there is no added sugar. I did change from 1 T cinnamon to 1 T apple pie spice (I find too much cinnamon a bit offensive). Other than that, changed nothing and it turned out so good that I will start using this pie recipe over the touted Apple Pie by Grandma Ople that is on here that everyone raves about (I made it once with just ok results). This pie is my new go to apple pie recipe, sugar free or not!