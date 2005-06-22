No-Added-Sugar Apple Pie

43 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

My aunt is a nurse and would bake this pie for my 99 year old grandmother who was diabetic.

By Barbara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the cornstarch, cinnamon and 1/4 of the apple juice.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, simmer the apples in the remaining apple juice until tender. Add the cornstarch mixture and stir until thickened.

  • Pour into bottom crust and cover with top crust. Bake for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 15.1g; sodium 235.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022