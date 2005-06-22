No-Added-Sugar Apple Pie
My aunt is a nurse and would bake this pie for my 99 year old grandmother who was diabetic.
I simmered the granny smith apples for about 5 minutes & used Langer's frozen apple juice (11.5 oz.) which was labeled as having no added sugar. I made my own thin graham cracker crust, omitted the top crust, & topped the pie with chopped walnuts, as one reviewer suggested. The pie didn't have any artificial sugar aftertaste as the sweetener is apple juice. I wasn't sure about adding 3 Tbsp of cornstarch as I'd seen recipes with less but the consistency was fine. I made this for Father's Day for my diabetic dad and everyone loved it. My sister pronounced it "perfect" & asked me for the recipe.Read More
Made this for my diabetic dad who said it was great, but this is NOT a 'no sugar' apple pie. It's a 'no sugar ADDED' apple pie. The no sugar added apple concentrate had 28 grams of sugar! I used granny smith apples, because they are less sweet. I will keep looking for another recipe that has less sugar overall. By mistake, I made the concentrate/cornstarch mixture first, before peeling the apples, and then afterwards it was goopy and did not mix well into the rest of the mixture, but had it been done right it would have made a really nice gooey pie. Actually my dad just checked his blood sugar and it's really high!!!! Stay away, diabetics!Read More
I served this to my family for Thanksgiving, including my father who is diabetic, and they loved it!
I just made this and have to say--this apple pie is genius! Seriously, it is unbelievably good. I used a homemade pie crust (but just one--I made a crust by sprinkling pecans on the top), used 5 Granny Smith apples (which I let simmer on the stove for about 20-30 minutes), and 2 tbsps of cinnamon instead of 1. This is one of the best apple pies I have ever had! You don't miss the sugar at all--it tastes perfectly sweet.
I really liked this recipe. I used bottled apple juice and boiled it down until double because I didn't have any frozen. I also used a whole wheat pie crust. I thought it tasted great. So did my husband. But unfortunately, he is diabetic and it was too rich for him.
This is my apple pie from now on. With "Best Ever Pie Crust", it's a hard combination to beat.
A wonderful "no sugar added" recipe. I've made this many times and it's always a hit with the family.
I think this pie is perfect. My girls made it for my dad who is diabetic. He loves it. Now we make two for him.
I'm giving a 5 rating with the consideration that this apple pie doesn't use refined sugars. This apple obviously doesn't have the sweetness of traditional apple pie, so don't kid yourselves. If you want that "real" apple pie taste, then you'll have to add white and brown sugar. That's just the way it is. Enjoy everything in moderation. I sound bitter, but I really do like this apple pie. It just has a different taste and texture from traditional apple pie. I added an extra 1-1/2 tbs cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg to add more apple pie flavorings. I'd definitely recommend trying this recipe, but remember that this isn't the same thing as an apple pie with 2 cups of sugars.
My grandmother is a diabetic and I bake this every time I visit for her. My grandfather has a MAJOR sweet tooth, and I wasn't sure if he would like it or not. HE LOVED IT! He ate the whole pie last time! It's a bit runny, but that's expected. I wasn't prepared for that the first time I made it. Make sure you put a pan underneath it to catch any overflow.
Excellent recipe! You can actually taste the apples instead of the sugar. Use Granny Smith or Macintosh apples for tartness.
I made this for a diabetic friend as a treat, but we all loved it!! I loved the fact that it has no artificial sweetner that would give it a fake taste. I only cooked the apples in the juice a little, so they were not mushA previous reviewer said that the no sugar added apple juice concentrate had a lot of sugar, it is the natural sugar of the apple, not white sugar or high fructose corn syrup.
This is outstanding! I will use only this recipe for apple pie from now on! You cannot tell that there is no sugar added to this pie! It was gorgeous, easy and delicious! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
This pie was delicious! I made my own pie crust (2/3 c. canola oil, 2 c flour, 6 T ice water, 1 pkt Stevia in the Raw, dash of cinnamon). The first time I made this I took it over to a friend's house. She has a Type 1 diabetic son and he was able to have some, which I was happy about. I am sure the natural sugar and carbs in this affects a diabetics numbers but at least there is no added sugar. I did change from 1 T cinnamon to 1 T apple pie spice (I find too much cinnamon a bit offensive). Other than that, changed nothing and it turned out so good that I will start using this pie recipe over the touted Apple Pie by Grandma Ople that is on here that everyone raves about (I made it once with just ok results). This pie is my new go to apple pie recipe, sugar free or not!
It is a great apple pie recipe that has the sweetness only from the apples and applejuice concentrate. I don't feel as guilty after indulging in this recipe. My family also loved it and couldn't tell the difference.
LOVED this pie!!! Super simple and super delicious. Made it this weekend with apples freshly picked at a local orchard. I'll be sharing this recipe with everyone. Who knew you could get such wonderful flavors without all that sugar and butter you'll find in other pie recipes.
Amazing! I didn't have the concentrate so used sugar free apple sauce instead and only made a top crust, cobler style. Next time I'll probably add a tablespoon or so of agave. Hubby loved it too, mm mm good!
I have made this recipe since Thanksgiving 4 times. I did not use a top crust *saves time* and on some I added chopped walnuts on top. Pecans would probably make an excellent topper but boy! they are expensive. The amount of apples are not critical I use about 10-12 Granny Smith apples and make two at a time. My DH can not eat sugar and likes more Splenda in his. My daughter who can eat sugar loves this pie. I feel good about this desert being it is made with so many fresh apples. YUM!
This is my favorite apple pie. It allows the apples true flavor to shine through.
This is very good. I add a little ground ginger and nutmeg and saute the apples in butter lightly before I add them to the filling
this pie is loved by all and my granddaughter always asks for it.. thank you for a diabetic friendly sweet treat
First of all this ought to be called cinnamon apple pie . . . 1 Tbsp of cinnamon, get real. 1 TSP is too much. Plus 12 oz of concentrated apple juice is a lot of sugar. Plus cornstarch isn't much better than sugar for promoting insulin response. Last of all the pie filling cries out for butter to cut the acridity. My recommendations: 1) 6 oz of juice concentrate instead of 12 and cut the cornstarch in half 2) 1 Tbsp of golden peach allfruit 3) 1/2 TSP of cinnamon 4) 1/4 stick (minimum) of butter added to the filling
My family loved it. I used a combination of granny smith and pink lady apples. I intend to use this recipe again.
As usual I wanted to try something a little different than the "old tried and true". This came through for me. I was courious how the apple juice would work in this recipe and it sweetened nicely. I would back off the cinnamon to one teaspoon or so; it was too much for our taste and I used golden delicious apples. I believe it's worth a try!
This was fantastic! I brought this pie for Thanksgiving, and no one could pinpoint the missing sugar. In fact, everyone raved about how great it was and how they could actually taste the apple. I used organic Fuji apples instead of Granny Smith because it's what I had on hand. Also, I didn't have the apple juice concentrate, so I reduced organic, unsweetened apple juice by half. This is my new apple pie recipe, period!
I made this at Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. My husband is diabetic and usually cannot partake in desserts. I used a graham cracker crust instead of dough to try and cut down on the sugar further. For the top I mixed walnuts and cinnamon in a bowl with a small amount of butter. It made a crumble-like topping which was excellent and low sugar.
This was perfect for my mother who is sugar intolerant. It was so sweet and delicious. It tasted like real pie and I didn't miss the sugar at all. Heavenly can't wait to make it again!
I am not a real cook , but my family loves this pie, I just add a few packs of equal to sweeten it up a little more. Add some sugar free cool whip on top.
We loved this pie! The only think I Added was, the juice of one lemon. I can’t wait to have it again after dinner.
Superb. I do not like pie until now I live this pie! Added extra cinnamon. Made own crust with flour, canola oil, ice water. The crust was so exquisite! Nuked it later and still great tasting! Usedgolden n delicious apples. A must try! Daniel diet acceptable :) for the sugar cravings
Incredible! Thank you and God's blessings to you
LOVE this recipe!! The only thing I changed was I couldn't find sugar-free Apple juice so I used half water and half juice. I also used store-bought regular pie crust as I didn't want to mess with making crust in my tiny kitchen. I also used 1 Tbsp store-bought Apple pie spice instead of plain cinnamon which also contains nutmeg and allspice. I used 2 cloves which I took out after cooking apples. I shared with a few neighbors, some non-diabetic, and they ALL loved it! This is a KEEPER!
All I can say is YUMMY! I have made this pie more than once. It is great tasting apple pie. I am not diabetic, but I try to be careful cuz it is in my family. It is a great pie, and Iam serving it to guests tomorrow. Thanksgiving Day.
Fruit has natural sugars in it. There is no sugar added to the ingredients of the pie, the only sugar is the natural sugar in the apples themselves. this is a very good, natural tasting diabetic friendly apple pie that your diabetic family members will LOVE.
I made the pie and it was great except it was very runny. Tasted great! Does anyone know what to do to make it less runny? Should I use less apple juice.
Yes, considering it was a "diabetic " pie, it was as good as if not better than a regular sugared pie! I added a little bit of "sugar leaf" sweetner which contains cane sugar and stevia. I think I added about 1/2 cup. I highly recommend this recipe!
