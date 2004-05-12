Pumpkin Custard Pie

I made quite a few adjustments to this recipe. First, I didn't make it into a pie, I just made little custards. This recipe (one 15-oz. can of pumpkin puree) perfectly filled 4 little ramekins. I used a bain-marie (set the custards in a roaster and then poured 1 or 2 inches of water in the roaster). I used 3/4 c dark brown sugar instead of white, and it made the flavor HEAVENLY! I only used 1/4 cup milk because I see some folks had trouble with the batter being too thin. It was probably alright for me to use the entire 1/2 cup of milk because I really let the pumpkin get BONE DRY in the saucepan. This took a lot longer than 10 minutes. Maybe some pumpkin purees are more moist than others, and that's where the trouble is. Make sure your puree is really *really* dry. Mine easily clumped into a big ball in the pan before I called it done. I didn't have ginger so I subbed some pumpkin pie spice to go with the cinnamon that I did have. Other than that, the custards were wonderful, and they were even better the day after. I'll definitely save this one. This recipe is a keeper!!!