Pumpkin Custard Pie

This is a luscious pumpkin custard pie! Baking the hot filling in a chilled crust produces a smooth, shiny good textured custard and a well baked crust.

By SARALAUGHS52

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a saucepan, stir the pumpkin over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until slightly dry and caramelized.

  • Remove from heat; add the sugar, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Mix well.

  • Add the eggs, cream and milk. Mix until smooth; pour into pastry lined pie pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Allow to completely cool on rack before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 297.9mg. Full Nutrition
