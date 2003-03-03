Cheesy Zucchini Dish
This is a cheesy zucchini dish in which the zucchini are breaded and fried, spread with sour cream, topped with sharp cheddar cheese and baked.
It was good, but we only did a third of the recipe and still had too much! Maybe it's because I went light on the toppings. I enjoyed it, but hubby who made the dish had problems getting the batter to stick to the zucchinis when frying them. It was very tasty.
very good but fattening
Very good, but again, very fattening. I used low fat sour cream, so that might help a little!
Good dish, but a touch on the bland side. maybe next time I will go with some sort of chili powder or hot sauce in the mix to just spice it up. This recipe makes a ton also, I might also 1/2 next time.
We enjoyed this, very filling!
This was a little bland for my kids. I thought it was okay.
