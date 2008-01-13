Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

This is very tasty and I love the twist on this dish. I had raw hazelnuts which I lightly toasted and rough chopped. I cooked the fresh green beans until it was tender but still had a little crunch. I put it in ice cold water to stop the cooking process and retained the bright green color of the green beans. I added the olive oil, salt, black pepper and lemon zest to taste. I let it marinate all day until it was ready to serve. The hint of lemon zest gave the beans a nice freshness and added taste without it being too overpowering. The star of this dish is the HAZELNUTS! I am sure you could use toasted almonds in place of this but I love how the hazelnuts gave this a nuttier and earthy flavor with the light seasonings and nice crunch from green beans. This is my new favorite way to prepare green beans!