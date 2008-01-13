Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
Seasoning vegetables with olive oil and lemon is good, but fairly common. Even toasted almonds is really nothing new, even though that's tasty as well. Adding toasting hazelnuts, however, is what gives this a flavor twist, which we really enjoyed.Read More
Made this for Easter and it was very good. Made a day ahead and reheated in microwave. Used toasted almonds instead of hazel nuts and added some lemon juice to the cooking water. Reheats nicely if you don't overcook the beans.
Very good. I used butter rather than olive oil just for personal preference. I think it's important to chop the hazelnut finely to better complement the green bean and lemon flavor, otherwise it's a bit overpowering. Thank you Christina!
This is very tasty and I love the twist on this dish. I had raw hazelnuts which I lightly toasted and rough chopped. I cooked the fresh green beans until it was tender but still had a little crunch. I put it in ice cold water to stop the cooking process and retained the bright green color of the green beans. I added the olive oil, salt, black pepper and lemon zest to taste. I let it marinate all day until it was ready to serve. The hint of lemon zest gave the beans a nice freshness and added taste without it being too overpowering. The star of this dish is the HAZELNUTS! I am sure you could use toasted almonds in place of this but I love how the hazelnuts gave this a nuttier and earthy flavor with the light seasonings and nice crunch from green beans. This is my new favorite way to prepare green beans!
Very easy to make...I liked the fact that I could assemble and cook one day, reheat and serve the next. I was a little disappointed in the taste...a little bland, despite following the recipe and using all fresh ingredients. I will stick with my usual green bean fave. Thanks for sharing.
My family isn't crazy over the green bean casserole w/ cream soup & fried onions. I decided to make this one for Thanksgiving, and was extremely pleased. It has a hint of lemon and it is perfect!
Like some other reviewers, I used toasted slivered almonds. The lemon gave the beans a lovely freshness without being overpowering & the almonds added a lovely crunch.
A very nice side dish. One change I made was to omit the olive oil and substitute a slightly sweet balsamic drizzle sauce (Brand name: “Racconto Signature Collection”) when I tossed the beans, hazelnuts and zest.
This is the best vegetable side dish I've ever had! I didnt have hazlenuts so I used sliced almonds and I also used Lemon Extract which I am not sure if its the same as lemon zest, but it was so delicious I couldnt stop eating it. Even there is no butter involved, the green beans taste buttery and delicious!
This was really tasty! A lovely and refreshing compliment to my thanksgiving meal! Don't skimp on the salt though.
I made this dish for an office Thanksgiving lunch, and it was gone in seconds. I got so many compliments, and it was the first dish finished. I used slivered almonds instead of hazelnuts (only because that was what the grocery store had). I also used a little less olive oil. I increased the serving size by 3 times, so my only problem was breaking off the ends of 5 pounds of green beans! I'll definitely make this again.
This was so tasty and my husband went back for seconds and he says he doesn't like green beans! I steamed the green beans then made it like the recipe but didn't have hazelnuts so I substituted macademia nuts. Loved it!
I didn't have a lemon so I used a few drops of lemon juice, but even so we found it very tasty. My husbands doesn't like veggies much, but he loved this. I toasted the hazelnuts and ground them up a bit, just so every bite would have hazelnut in it. We'll definitely have this more often!
This was good. I ended up using about 1/2 dried zest & 1/2 fresh because I didn't have quit enough fresh (fresh is better - won't do that again). This was not as interesting as I hoped it would be, but still a nice change (and I just love green beans for real, so I rarely find them boring). Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! I thought it needed a little more lemon zest though
A must-try! Healthy, light, tasty, easy to make! Great the next day, right out of the fridge.
I loved the fact that there was a basic recipe provided for me which I could alter to fit the theme I had going for my meal. Here's what I did: Instead of olive oil, I used canola oil. Instead of hazelnuts, I used chopped roasted almonds since I had them on hand. After they were finished cooking, I squeezed lemon juice over them and topped them with a small dusting of grated Parmesan cheese. I served them with blackened chicken with lemon juice and brown rice. Next time, I will follow the recipe exactly because it's simple and I think it will be delicious!
tried this and it was delicious. i used chopped almonds and shredded lemon. family raved i took the bows. very easy and good reheated.
This was a unique take on green beans. I steamed the beans and squeezed the lemon onto them like recommended. I really did enjoy the lemon taste such that we didn't even season with salt and pepper, it just wasn't necessary. I will definitely pull this out again. PS - I couldn't find hazelnuts at the store, so I bought a can of Planters LIghtly Salted mixed nuts and picked out the hazelnuts, worked perfect!
Nice recipe, but really needed more seasonings. Due to allergies, I used toasted walnuts. Thanks!
this is a great recipe if you are looking for something light-tasting. I didn't have hazelnuts on hand, used toasted walnuts instead. tasted great, anyway. (probably even better with hazelnuts) I also added some fresh lemon juice (from half a lemon).
Excellent! I used roasted cashews (like the texture better) instead. I cooked green beans for about 3 minutes. Recipe taste good warm or cold.
I needed to make grean beans for a large group of people and this works great in multiples I did eliminate the nuts because I wasn't sure of allergies and did add lemon juice which was suggested by other reviewers, as well as some dried thyme. I garnished it with lemon slices and fresh rosemary, but fresh thyme would have been better. We really liked it and I will make it again for our family and this time will include the hazelnuts. It's a keeper.
This was just okay. It didn't get rave reviews. I just wasn't a big fan of the lemon. I had them again tonight and I thought they were a little better leftover, but overall, not my favorite.
Not bad. I steamed the green beans and they were nice and tender. Might have wanted a bit more lemon taste.
Nice way to add flavor to green beans. Almonds are a good substitute for the hazelnuts.
I'm giving this a five star. It is delicious. I've served green beans like this for many years, steaming the green beans, not boiling them. Unfortunately, I now am allergic to nuts (sob!!), so I serve the hazel nuts or whatever kind I'm putting on the dish, in a bowl and let people spooon what they want to on their beans. As others have stated, add the juice of a lemon. It goes well with the beans and adds a bit more flavor than the zest alone. We like olive oil, and rarely use butter in our home. The oil adds a flavor that butter can't duplicate, and it's lots healthier.
I served these and was told thank you for the gourmet meal! Everyone raved about these and people who usually don't eat green beans loved these. I love them cold to snack on the next day too. This is now my dish I will serve to almost every guest this year with hopes I will have some left over for the next day.
Fantastic and so simple. I'll make them again and again.
Was a nice idea, but didn't go over well at my house. If we are not doing our beans plain, we really like them with butter, brown sugar, and almonds. Just carmalize the almonds with the butter and sugar before adding the pre boiled green beans and you have a vegetable disguise!
I made this for Easter dinner and my whole family loved it!
I found the recipe to be rather bland. It wasn't bad, but there wasn't much flavor aside from the green beans themselves. I added the juice from half a lemon, and it still didn't make a difference.
This is amazing. Everytime I make it, my family eats all of it.
Excellent, and instead of Hazelnuts, I used slivered almonds and lighly browned them in olive oil and then added them to the beans to serve. My husband loved them, and he usually only wants salads.
Very yummy, very pretty! Thanks!
I couldn't find hazelnuts so I used slivered almonds and it was yummy. Next time I will add a tablespoon or so of lemon juice, as it wasn't lemony enough for me. Great recipe though!
I didn't measure anything, just eyeballed, and added lots of lemon zest and this is definitely my new fave way of making green beans! Also, our store didn't have hazelnuts so I used sliced almonds. Delish! Thanks!
Yum-O in the words of R. Rae - great girl, great ideas, great loud voice! Back to the recipe - just a note if you haven't thought of it before, any nut goes well with green beans - almonds, sesame, any nut of your choice.
Excellent recipe. Kids didn't like the hazelnuts but then you can't win them all.
Light, subtle flavor and very easy to make.
I thought this recipe was okay. I made it for a big group and it didn't really get rave reviews. I might make it agian if I was really in the mood but there is nothing really wow about it.
couldn't find hazelnuts in our store, used chopped pecans but add the day serving not the day before.
Didn't have hazelnuts, so I made the recipe without. These were phenomenal. Yummm!
I made this for Easter and it was great. I steamed the greenbeans. The hazelnuts were a flavorful and interesting change of pace from the usual almonds.
my favorite green beans!
good recipe. nice way to change beans a bit.
This is such a great recipe. Very simple and healthy!
I have made similar recipes before and honestly don't know why this one was so much better but it was! Great balance of flavors. Frozen beans work just as well as fresh.
Very fresh and delicious tasting! I did cook the green beans one day ahead and just added the seasonings right before re-heating. They were crisp and perfect! I used almonds instead of hazelnuts.
Average way to make beans. Used almonds instead of hazelnuts.
I don't normally care for fresh green beans, but this recipe does the trick. Thanks for sharing it.
Although its not the healthiest way to prepare this, try substituting 1 tbsp. of olive oil with 1 tbsp. of butter. Garnish with fresh lemon wedges for those who prefer the dish with a bit more tang! Good staple recipe when you're short on time.
Tasty and easy.
something different
I thought this was only so-so. I think walnuts or almonds would taste better with the beans.
Great recipe! I substituted sliced almonds instead and threw in some fresh diced tomatoes at the end---very yummy!
I will make this over and over! Great!
I did it pretty much the way recipe has it!! I made it for thanksgiving just a little healthier way which I was really excited about and it turned out very easy. I added a little more spice just cause I love spicing things up!! So yummy!
This is a wonderful, flavorful way to prepare greenbeans. The flavor is just right with a slightly buttery taste. Really easy, really great, really good to re-heat the next day. Goes with almost any dish!
I made this recipe for Easter lunch. It was very nice. maybe a needed to cook the beans a bit more. But very nice flavor.
Very nice. I don't care for hazelnuts so I omitted those. My kids thought it wasn't lemony enough, so I will add some lemon juice in addition to the zest next time. I liked that the recipe called for EVOO instead of butter, also.
Hazelnuts added a different taste... I loved it - the rest of the family was OK with it.
Love this recipe! Very easy to do and it tastes great with summertime grilled foods.
A wonderful tasty side dish, one of the best bean dishes I have ever eaten.
This is an easy, healthy and delicious side dish. The nuts make it really favorable. I stuck to the recipe as written and would definitely make it again.
Absolutely delicious and I didn't change anything! Thanks!
steamed the green beans instead, we loved it!
I had these today . I really enjoyed them and will certainly be cooking my beans this way in the future. Turned ordinary beans into something special .
So delicious. I added a little fresh garlic and ginger to it.
Good, but as others have noticed, not particularly original. The flavors work well together and the hazelnuts are yummy, but they all end up in the bottom of the bowl so you might as well toast some hazelnuts and sprinkle some lemon juice over them. Thanks anyway, though!
Loved this simple yet tasty way of dressing up plain old green beans. It was a hit with the family as a side dish for Easter dinner...when we went to clear the table, there were leftovers..my mother told me to "leave them"....so she could have more. So yummy! And healthy alternative to "green bean casserole".
I used toasted walnuts. So easy and delicious!
I enjoyed it but felt it needed something extra. It didn't have a strong flavor on it's own. I felt it might be a good base for other flavors and I was trying a roasted brussel sprout recipe that turned out to be a little too much seasoning for me. I mixed the two together and added a little fresh mushroom, sun-dried tomato, garlic, and onion. I'm much happier with the result now. I would definitely make this again but would think ahead to the added ingredients and treat them a little more. Today was sort of a rush job lol.
I added a little more lemon zest and lemonp pepper seasoning also and probably one of the best green bean recipes I've made in a while. I'll file this one in the Again file.
These were good, but I certainly listened to other reviewers and added some lemon juice, etc. A nice addition to the Easter dinner table
I loved this and thought it deserved 5 stars, but my boyfriend thought it was just okay, so I'm compromising with a 4. The lemon and hazelnut (which I didn't toast) combined for a slightly sweet flavor that complemented the green beans perfectly. I blanched the beans, so the dish was wonderfully crunchy. I'll definitely keep this!
Will never make string beans any other way, delicious. Almonds can be substituted for hazelnuts.
