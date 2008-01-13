Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

4.3
119 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 43
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!

Recipe by Christina

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook beans 3 to 8 minutes or until tender. Drain and place in a large bowl.

  • Add olive oil, lemon zest, hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Beans may be made 1 day ahead, chilled and covered. Reheat beans, preferably in a microwave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 6.4g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
