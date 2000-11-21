Blue Cranberry Sauce

Beautiful!! My husband and kids (and me, too) just love this recipe. It can be made with or without the blueberries. It's fantastic either way, but the blueberries are a great addition and cut the tartness of the cranberries. Also, for something different, add in some raspberries with the blueberries! It's still tart so if you want to tone it down even more, add extra sugar to taste. This recipe is easy, cooks up quickly, and the taste is out of this world! My kids love watching me make this so they can watch the cranberries burst (but don't let them get too close). Try a spoonful on your leftover turkey sandwich! I have been making this for five years now. I grew up on the canned stuff and will never go back after trying this!