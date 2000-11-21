Blue Cranberry Sauce

This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2000
This is wonderful! I added a bit more sugar and used half fresh blueberries and half fresh raspberries. It not only tasted great, but looked beautiful. My kids ate it alone, without the turkey and asked for more until it was gone. A huge hit.
Made this for Christmas and it went over pretty well. I had to add extra sugar -- pretty much double -- to get it sweet enough that it didn't make you pucker when you ate it. Or, to get it on par with the canned stuff. The only thing I didn't like about making this (which has nothing to do with the recipe itself) is that the skins came off many of the cranberries and often we'd get a mouth full of skins which wasn't terribly pleasant. Could be that I overcooked them. Anyway -- it's a nice change for cranberry sauce but I'll keep trying new recipes -- this isn't the be all and end all.
This is wonderful! I added a bit more sugar and used half fresh blueberries and half fresh raspberries. It not only tasted great, but looked beautiful. My kids ate it alone, without the turkey and asked for more until it was gone. A huge hit.
HELPFUL TIPS WHILE MAKING THIS: I definitely had to take the advice of another reviewer and add 1C of sugar. All the other cranberry sauce recipes on here call for 1C as well, so it's not as alarming as one may think. Otherwise, it is WAY too tart. Know that when they say the cranberries will POP ...they literally mean pop, so it may be best to not wear white or stand so close to the pot ;) Otherwise, this was delicious and a nice twist to the normal cranberry sauce. I've got to admit that my husband thought there was too much cinnamon, but he is one of those people who are sensitive to seasonings (loves them but hates when one overwhelms a recipe). Personally, I thought it was perfect!!!
This was the first time I tried to make a homemade cranberry sauce and it was a HUGE success. Both families were raving about it anf it was so simple. I did add an extra 1/2 cup of sugar and it cut the bitter taste down perfectly. This is going in my "use again" recipe box. THANKS!!
Excellent. I used frozen blueberries. Use ALL the spices, it really helps. In order for the flavors to "blend", be sure to squish the cranberries to be sure the skins are all popped. Also, it tastes better after "resting" for a day or two to allow the flavors to blend. It was a wonderful, tangy-tart cranberry sauce. I made a second batch and froze in small portions to use for sandwiches and weeknight meals.
This was wonderful! Instant family tradition, I don't think we'll have a Thanksgiving again without this. I can't beleive how -easy- it was. Just don't forget to pick over the cranberries. Also, I used a cup of orange juice instead of water, and really liked the flavor it added. It was a little bit tart for my taste, though others loved it as-is; next year I'll probably add a bit more sugar. But it was wonderful, thank you Connie!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2002
Absolutely wonderful. I read the reviews and added and additional 1/4c of sugar. I also waited until the sauce cooled a bit before adding the blueberries. Tasted wonderful and looked great on the table. Definately a recipe that I will use each year. Thanks!!
Big hit last year for Thanksgiving...I'm not a big fan of cranberry sauce, but really enjoyed this one. Will make again this year. I used frozen blueberries, because I couldn't find fresh, you couldn't tell.
This sauce was absolutely wonderful. EVERYONE loved it at Thanksgiving dinner(even my very pickey 2y/o and 4y/o nieces!) I added one can of drained mandarin oranges as decribed by another reviewer and it was a PERFECT blend! I also used frozen blueberries since they were so out of season and expensive. I would definitely make it again and I've already signed up to bring it to a work party!
I made this for my then-boyfriend (now fiancee) as part of the first meal I ever cooked him. I made it with 1 cup frozen blueberries and 1 cup frozen raspberries. It was incredible!! (I served it with roast chicken, corn, mashed potatoes with croissants. Dessert was vanilla cake with truffle frosting.) I made it again a few weeks later for my mom. I added a small can of mandarin oranges for my mom. She loved it!! Even my brother who is a cran-in-a-can guy liked this! (I think this was part of the reason why my fiancee proposed - thank you Connie!!)
As the originator of this recipe, I'm happy this has been so well received. As some suggestions have noted, this is a tart recipe unless you have very sweet blueberries. We like it that way, but a bit more sugar can work well too. I've used this recipe for many years, not just as a side dish but as a substitute fruit filling in other recipes such as tarts and layered granola bars. I've even used it as a topping for ice cream and a filling for a layer cake. And of course we never have a Thanksgiving or Christmas without it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2001
I made this for Thanksgiving and again for Christmas. It was a huge success with everyone, even those who don't like normally like cranberry sauce. I added the raspberries as I saw suggested on another review. I can't imagine going back to canned!
This comes together very quickly and the colors are gorgeous! I had to add just slightly more sugar as my cranberries were pretty tart and I used frozen blueberries instead of fresh. The flavor is much more complex than the ingredients suggest. I think it's fabulous and I hope the family loves it on Turkey Day. If not, then it's all mine! Thanks a lot for a different take on an old favorite. :o)
Instead of using a cup of water I used a cup of fresh squeezed orange juice, used a little less sugar, also added in a cored and peeled granny smith for the pectin to help it thicken and to top it off threw in some orange zest. Is good on vanilla ice cream and works very well with wild berries.
Made this for Christmas and it went over pretty well. I had to add extra sugar -- pretty much double -- to get it sweet enough that it didn't make you pucker when you ate it. Or, to get it on par with the canned stuff. The only thing I didn't like about making this (which has nothing to do with the recipe itself) is that the skins came off many of the cranberries and often we'd get a mouth full of skins which wasn't terribly pleasant. Could be that I overcooked them. Anyway -- it's a nice change for cranberry sauce but I'll keep trying new recipes -- this isn't the be all and end all.
This was really, really good. I normally do not care for cranberry sauce, but the blueberries made a huge differnce (to me). The spices were wonderful. My whole family and guests thoroughly enjoyed this one at Thanksgiving. Will be serving this every year now.
I can't rave enough about this sauce. I was out of canned and needed some to use in What A Dish's Apple Crisp with Cranberry Sauce. I noticed the unusual name of this one & decided to try it. I added raspberries (thank you JenRay) and heeded the suggestions of others who added more sugar. Because of the added tartness of the raspberries, I added altogether 1-1/4 cup of sugar plus a 1/2 cup of honey. I had no allspice, so I got inspired & used 1/8 teaspoon of cardamom (heavenly) along with the nutmeg and cinnamon, plus I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. This sauce is so delicious! I may not have enough left to make the Apple Crisp after all! Thank you so much for sharing Connie!
I have changed this recipe to suit my family's tastes. I reduce the amount of nutmeg and allspice to less than 1/8 teaspoon each per batch and increase the amount of sugar to taste. The other thing I do is double this recipe so I can freeze half and make it several days in advance so that the flavors have time to blend. We prefer it with the addition of mandarin oranges too. If you try to serve it right after you make it the recipe will taste very sugary. This amended recipe never fails to receive rave reviews at my house.
I've made this outstanding recipe for 3 years running now to rave reviews! My secret? I add a tablespoon of dehydrated onion to the recipe, it adds just the right tang to the mix. Regular onion just won't do.
This is a great recipe. I cooked the cranberries w/1 C. OJ, and added in 1/4 C extra sugar. Once I removed from heat I added 1/2 c. Frozen/Thawed Blueberries & 1/2 C. Raspberries. Cooked the day before, then warmed back up before serving. I might add a little more sugar next time to cut the tang a little more. YUMMO!Froze the unused portion.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2001
My Thanksgiving guests were a bit skeptical about eating non-canned cranberry sauce with blueberries, but it wound up being their favorite dish of the whole evening!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2000
My family loved this recipe! It was so easy to make and my husband ended up putting in everything, from his turkey to his potatoes. My son who never eats cranberry sauce raved about it! Definitely a tradition in my house from now on.
Very good! I used frozen blueberries, and added an additional unpacked 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Taste was a bit tart, a bit cinnamon-y, and very cranberry-ish. Yummy! Good warm and cold. Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2001
My kids who normally hate cranberries, had seconds and then thirds with this sauce!
This is an excellent recipe! I used frozen blueberries that I bought fresh earlier this year when they were in season. I also added a touch of ground clove, tangerine zest, and the juice of one tangerine. Next time I'll make a double batch.
I made this last year at Thanksgiving, and I just came back to find the recipe again for this year. It was a huge hit with the whole family, and it's a beautiful dish to serve. Everyone loved it, including my picky husband. I'm surprised by those people who reviewed it and said it was horrible--I'm guessing that they did something wrong. I'm sure that not everyone would find this delicious due to our varied tastebuds, but if this turns out inedible then I think you've may have made a mistake!
Love, love, loved this one! I took the advice of others and added 1 full cup of sugar. The cranberries need to simmer a little longer than stated, about 15 minutes should do. I didn't have any allspice on hand so I substituted 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon for all the seasonings listed. Pumpkin pie spice is a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cloves and it worked perfectly. I used 1-1/2 c. blueberries and about 1/2 c. raspberries. The berries add a rich, beautiful color and the mixture is so tasty. You can put this out with the main course and leave it out for people to have with their pie and ice cream.
I can't figure out why anyone buys canned cranberry sauce, when the real thing is so easy! I made this Tuesday for tomorrow's holiday (Thanksgiving) and it is beautiful, and very tasty. I'm sure it will be even better after it has chilled for two days! It makes a ton, too. I doubled it, not knowing what to expect, and I think I'll have enough left over for next year!! Really great, pretty recipe!
Really tasty! I left out the allspice and nutmet, the cinnamon was just enough spice without overspicing it. Frozen blueberries work fine, just stir them in after cooking the rest of the sauce. The next time I will add the mandarin oranges. Test for sugar before adding the blueberries, some people like it sweeter although I thought the sweetness was fine.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2001
Very nice.... Make sure to taste it before you take it from the pan, though. It needs more sugar! It's beautiful and easy, though.
Great...This is even better the next day with sliced white turkey, dressing and mayo on pumpernickel bread, as a sandwich you can not beat it. Did use Splenda, instead of sugar,(1 cup),cinnamon (2t) and orange juice instead of water. Betty Parker
I had to add a comment on this recipe. I have been making this recipe from this site for years. This recipe is now a required part of our Thanksgiving feast. It is delicious warm. I love to enjoy this the morning after Thanksgiving with a homemade biscuit. God willing I will be making this every year for 50 more years. Thank you for sharing this fabulous recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2000
How great to find a quick and easy side dish to any Holiday meal. As a mother of an infant with no time to cook, I needed something simple to bring to the table and this was the ONE! I'm known for not being able to boil water, so everyone was impressed!
This turned out better than expected for me. I wanted to use fresh cranberries but was afraid it would be too tart for my guests. It was almost too sweet! Most people liked it. I would make it again but probably cut the sugar in half because the fresh blueberries do such a good job of makeing it sweet enough. Also love the fact that it contains 2 anti-oxidant power houses (the blueberries and cranberries)!
This came out great! It will definitely be apart of my Thanksgiving feast from now on! The only mod I did was use a little less sugar and add more blueberries to make it a little healthier. Great recipe!
Tastes great, and good to look at! I had to use frozen blueberries (bet it is really awesome with fresh blueberries) but still had great results. Be sure to add extra sugar, as everyone else has advised. Definately will keep this recipe around.
I have made this so many times. It is extremely easy to make and has become legendary with my friends. It is always requested for Fakesgiving (Thanksgiving feast on a separate day with only friends no family)!
This made a beautiful cranberry sauce - the blueberries looked like little blue jewels. I was hoping the sauce would have more blueberry flavor - I think next time I'll add about half the blueberries while the heat is on, and the other half after removing from heat. I added a half cup of sugar, and it is just the right sweet/tart combo. At first, I thought the nutmeg flavor was too intense, but it really mellowed after two days in the fridge; maybe next time I'll use half as much nutmeg.
This was a hit at a pre-Thanksgiving feast that I just had with about 30 guests. Not only is it different and delicious, but so quick and easy....yet those who don't know much about cranberries assume that it's a chore! Goodbye jellied sauce, move over for the, 'it just looks/tastes gourmet' version. Thanks for adding this recipe. It will be a tradition here.
Used this recipe Thanksgiving 2010 with Mom, Pauline, Ron & family. Very good. I added a bag of mixed raspberries, blueberries etc. in lieu of the just blueberries. Left out allspice as I did not have it. Still very good.
I love this recipe so much, I buy several bags of cranberries when they're in stock and keep making it after the holidays. I just made some on January 10. I use a 12 oz bag of cranberries and measure out 12 oz of frozen blueberries that I buy at Aldi. I use all the spices in the quantities given. I'll also add a pinch of salt. It's a delicious yogurt topping. I use an immersion blender to smooth it out while it's still warm in the pot.
I never really cared for cranberry sauce but people in my family love it so I found and made this recipe for them. The ENTIRE family loved this recipe when I made it for Thanksgiving! This recipe was something that even "I" enjoyed and I will continue to make (and eat) it every year. I used more blueberries than the recipe called for and I soubled the sugar to remove the tartness as suggested in other user comments. I was only able to get my hands on frozen blueberries but they worked just fine!
I make this for thanksgiving each year and give half of it to my neighbor who is a chef. I had my mom out here this year and she made it for Christmas. I use orange juice instead of water and 3/4 cup of sugar .
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2002
Great sauce. Very different. I also used frozen blueberries and added another 1/2 cup of sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries. Be careful when measuring your spices; too much and it'll be awful. This is a keeper.
This is the best Cranberry sauce we have ever had. I do modify it just a little when I make it. I have to make a triple batch at every holiday for my family! I did use grated nutmeg instead of ground, but it is awesome. My DD and I also took this to our local homeschool support group and got raving reviews, too! We have added some of the sauce to cool whip and put it in a pie shell for a quick and easy dessert with the leftovers (after I made 5 batches for Christmas). Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe, Connie. I am also going to try it with raspberries and the mandarin oranges as others suggested. YUM
This is sooooo good!! Made it ahead for Thanksgiving, and my 10-year-old asked if she could have it for dessert for her birthday next year!!! I'm not a 'follow the recipe exactly' girl, so my spices were a tad different: I used generous sprinklings of Pumpkin Pie Spice, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, and I also used (thawed) frozen blueberries. It turned out fabulously!
I've always been too afraid to eat that jelly can-shaped mold at Thanksgiving, so I have nothing to compare this to. I thought this recipe tasted good. My husband said it's definitely the best cranberry sauce he's had - if you like cranberry sauce, you'll love this recipe. Everybody at the table raved about it. I had one warm and one cold dish - they all went for the warm one.
A beautiful sauce that is easy to prepare. I occasionally substitute cranberry or orange juice for the water to intensify flavor. I increased the sugar to one cup to reduce tartness. I took the advice of previous postings and prepared it a day ahead. A neighbor also suggested substituting a good red wine in place of the water or fruit juices and serve with pork tenderloin.
This was easy and yummy, just as I had hoped from reading the other reviews. My boyfriend loves berries and tart things so I used lots of blueberries (frozen) and raspberries. Right after I made it we thought it was a little sweet and sugery but after a day or so it became perfectly tart!
I made this the day before Thanksgiving and tried a bit of it when it was done and really liked it. However the next day when the flavors of the spices came through I thought it was awful!! I liked the blueberries but will never use the spices again. I don't think that they went with the cranberries at all.
my husband loves canned cranberry sauce and was vehemently opposed to my trying this recipe instead. one bite of the blue cranberry sauce and he was sold. a can will never be opened on thanksgiving again. hooray! (i did add a little extra sugar to taste...)
I highly recommend this recipe - made it for the first time for Thanksgiving dinner. I made a traditional cranberry sauce as well as this one. While the traditional was really good, too, this one the whole family raved about. The only changes I made was to use several different holiday-related spices while the cranberries were brought to boil -- such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. My family really liked this, in fact so much they asked me to make a batch for Christmas dinner too.
Beautiful!! My husband and kids (and me, too) just love this recipe. It can be made with or without the blueberries. It's fantastic either way, but the blueberries are a great addition and cut the tartness of the cranberries. Also, for something different, add in some raspberries with the blueberries! It's still tart so if you want to tone it down even more, add extra sugar to taste. This recipe is easy, cooks up quickly, and the taste is out of this world! My kids love watching me make this so they can watch the cranberries burst (but don't let them get too close). Try a spoonful on your leftover turkey sandwich! I have been making this for five years now. I grew up on the canned stuff and will never go back after trying this!
This recipe was not only easy to make but it recieved rave reviews at our Thanksgiving table this year. I did a half cup water and half cup brandie because we like the brandy flavor in our sauce and this was just SOOOOO good.
This recipe has made me famous among my family members and in-laws. Every year my in-laws make me promise to bring a double batch for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Almost like a dessert, we've found that the sauce is even better when made the day prior and allowed to chill in the fridge.
This sauce always gets rave reviews from my family. My sister requested I make my cranberry relish again this year. So I am. Some years I use the blueberries, other years I've used mixed berries, raspberries or blackberries. But I love the suggestion to use 1 cup of O.J. in lieu of the water, then add some zest of 1 orange. This year I'm going to mix in some actual orange to the sauce with the fresh blueberries after it cools. I love this recipe because there is so much you can do with it!
This was an amazing recipe, I added a bit more suger, as suggested by someone else. I let it sit over night, My family and friends couldn't stop talking about it. It was the hit of Thanksgiving dinner.
This recipe had wonderful flavor ! I used orange sections and a tiny bit of the orange rind instead of the blueberries (will try those next) When sectioning the orange catch juice in a bowl and combine with water to make up the called for amount. The spices gave it a uniquely different added touch lacking in the canned stuff. Thanks for sharing the recipe !
This was well received at Christmas dinner, but no one was asking for the recipe or wanting the leftovers. I upped the sugar to 3/4 c, but I now agree with other reviewers that it needs a full cup. (Some people must really like things tart.) I cut the cinnamon in half and just put a pinch of nutmeg and allspice-- thought it was spiced just right this way. I also think the use of OJ instead of water would have helped the flavor. A lot of reviewers did this and thus rated the recipe higher. Overall the recipe is OK, but I guess many of the tweaks make it 5 stars.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE--have made it for years now. I make it exactly as is. It's the perfect balance between the tart cranberries and the sweet blueberries. We still do the canned stuff (my youngest insists on it, it's just the tradition), but I make enough of the blue cranberry sauce to have on Thanksgiving and for a few days after.
My family really enjoyed this cranberry sauce! It was a nice change from the usual cranberry sauce we have at Thanksgiving. I used orange juice instead of water to add a little citrus flavor. I also had to adjust the sugar to make it a touch sweeter. Very unusual but very delicious :)
I also read all of the reviews before making this. I used orange juice instead of water and 1 Cup of Sugar. I ground the nutmeg myself because it is much better than using the kind that comes ground. This was excellent with the turkey and incredible with the rolls. My husband wants me to make this every year now.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.