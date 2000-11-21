Blue Cranberry Sauce

This is my recipe for a very tasty and unique cranberry sauce. It was this recipe that converted my 'we only want the jellied sauce in can' family into homemade cranberry sauce lovers. This sauce is best if made a day ahead and can be served either warm or cold. (I prefer warm, but my family is partial to cold).

Recipe by Connie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash and pick over cranberries. Place in a medium saucepan with water, and sugar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, stir and simmer for 10 minutes or until cranberries burst.

  • Slightly mash the cranberries with the back of a wooden spoon to insure all skins are broken. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Mix well.

  • Remove from heat and mix in the blueberries (don't be afraid to break a few, but don't over mash either). The sauce will thicken as it cools.

  • Transfer to a bowl, cool slightly and place plastic wrap directly on top of sauce to cover. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
