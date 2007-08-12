Cranberry-Jalapeno Relish
This is a fabulous and spicy cranberry relish; the best I have ever eaten!
This was perfect to go with a Southwest turkey. I tried fresh cranberries and that was pretty tart, so I added 2T honey. I used the zest of the orange and lime also and chopped it fine. I chopped it all by hand, but still needed to give it a pulse or two in the food processor. This was also good with tortilla chips. 1/2 c orange juice is one orange, and 1/4 c lime juice is one line. I used 1 clove garlic. I look forward to trying it with dry cranberries also sometime. Can easily make a day or two ahead. Thanks! It's a fantastic recipe!
I did not care for this recipe. Way too much onion, garlic & cumin.
This is an excellent relish not to mention one of the easiest I've made. I will definately be making this on a regular basis. THank YOU
Tried this on my co-workers first at a Thanksgiving Luncheon we held. Several positive comments and request for the recipe. Made it for Thanksgiving and my husband, who isn't fond of plain cranberry sauce really liked this relish. I added two jalapenos just as a matter of taste. I'll be making this each year. Thanks Donna!
We fixed this recipe last year....it is absolutely delicious.
I made this as written, to go with a grilled turkey I made for memorial day weekend and it was the perfect accompaniment. It really is more like a cranberry salsa. I threw everything in my processer and pulsed it to the consistency I wanted, there will be a lot of juice but after sitting it will firm up. I made mine the day before and it was perfect!
This one gets huge compliments from all. I serve it as an appetizer over brie or cream cheese with tortilla chips or french bread.
Made this last year at Thanksgiving to rave reviews, just made it again tonight, and I can't wait to eat it! The blend of smells is incredible - it's like a salsa that uses cranberries instead of tomatoes - sounds kind of wierd but you won't be disappointed! Unique and delicious!
I'm not a fan of cranberries. I only made this because no one would volunteer to bring a cranberry dish to my son's school's Thanksgiving lunch, so I put my name down. Boy am I glad I did! This is a delicious dish! All the attention from the women wanting the recipe was a nice little perk as well... ;-)
People have called me after my parties to request this recipe. It is definitely for the bold, the turkey-cranberry-bored! Spicy, alive, and WOW!! So, so good after Thanksgiving with the turkey, some spinach and a little mayo in a WRAP!! I make this sauce to do turkey wraps all year... try it and let the bold among your guests beg you for this recipe!
Great blend of flavors and easy to put together. If you like spicy, but not over powering, enjoy.
This is the best cranberry relish I have ever tasted. Our family is from the area where cranberries are raised in Washington State and I have never tasted anything as good as this. You really don't know what to expect. All you know is that when it hits the tastebuds it puts a smile on your face.
A few years ago I tried a jalapeño cranberry relish that blew my socks off. Since then I've been trying to recreate it. I've done a cooked version that masked the jalapeño flavor, this was closer to what I was looking for. I used fresh cranberries and added some maple syrup to counteract to tartness. While it wasn't quite the relish of my dreams, I enjoyed this immensely! Delicious on the day after sandwiches. Some of the guests opted for the more traditional cranberry sauce but the ones that tried this raved about it. Nice to have options. Thank you Donna!!!
Wish there were more stars to give!! This relish is ABSOLUTELY DE-LISH!!! Everyone asks for it a Thanksgiving - even my mother, who normally wants nothing to do with jalapenos!! A few tips: First of all, make at least a double recipe; second, use fresh squeezed OJ and lime juice - and be sure to include all of the chunky, pulpy bits. And DOUBLE the amount of juice that you use (so if you're making a double recipe, use four times the listed amount) - the dried cranberries sock the juices up very nicely... Lastly, make this at least one to two days in advance, and be sure to stif it ocassionally (try not to eat it all in the process!!) Enjoy - you can't go wrong with this!!
One of those recipes where you keep going back for more. Will definitely make for the next turkey dinner.
I have been making this recipe for years and I get rave reviews each time! I make the recipe for 48 servings. Everyone loves it and wants the recipe. The combination of ingredients make for a WOW factor, this has become a staple for my Thanksgiving Dinner. This recipe will remain in my family for generations to come!! If I could give it more the 5 stars I would!
I enjoyed this recipe a great deal! I've been eating it in 'lettuce wraps.' Red leaf lettuce, with chicken or turkey, and a small spoonful of relish... delicious and healthy! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving and again for a Holiday party recently. I served it as "Cranberry Salsa" with tortilla chips. I received many compliments on it. It's a sweeter salsa. I didn't change a thing (other than double the recipe the 2nd time I made it).
I made this for a southwestern-themed Thanksgiving. At first, I thought that I made a mistake by using the whole jalapeno -- it was soooo spicy, I thought it might be inedible. But after allowing it to sit in the fridge for a few hours, the flavors mellowed out and it turned out to be quite good! One word of caution: when chopping jalapeno, the jalapeno's oils can get on your skin and will cause a burning sensation which can last for hours. I recommend using those thin, clear plastic gloves to protect your hands. Those who've experienced "jalapeno skin burns" will know exactly what I mean!
This was SOOO good. I made exactly as written. I made it the day before, 2 hours was not enough time to let the cranberries plump up and the flavors to meld. We had a Tex-Mex Thanksgiving and this was perfect. Very, very good the day after thanksgiving with turkey quesadillas!
Loved it. This relish really added a spark to the meal. It was great over cream cheese like chutney. I will be making this over and over. I might even add more jalapeno. Yum!
Very different & delicious. I put mine in a small food processor for just a couple seconds. Goes very well with chips. Everyone really enjoyed it.
I served this with ham for Christmas dinner. It's really good. I made 2 days in advance, and just stirred a couple of times a day to mix the flavors up as the dried cranberries reconstituted themselves. Reminder that the fresh jalapeno should be "to taste". Using the amount recipe calls for was a little spicy for our taste, but maybe not to another. Will definitely make this again. Look forward to trying it with turkey or chicken.
This one's a real winner; super easy & tastes great! It holds up well in the fridge & is equally good w/ roast turkey & roast pork dishes. It's a 'keeper' in my house now! Thanks for sharing this one!
This was the hit at my Thanksgiving festivities. Delicious with warm Brie and yummy crackers. SO GOOD.
This is a brilliant recipe with a holiday turkey dinner, particularly for those who do not care for "sweet with their savoury". My hubby cannot get enough of this, and puts it on his turkey sandwich the next day. I usually use fruit juice sweetened cranberries, instead of the usual ones (they have soooo much sugar in them) and this time I added some dried tart cherries; about 3/4 cranberries & 1/4 cherries. I sometimes skip the cumin or use less....such an awesome relish!
very delicious with ham or turkey.
It's the night before Thanksgiving and my family thought I had lost my mind to try a different cranberry relish recipe than the old standby that we've enjoyed for years. So I made it a day ahead of the festivities and we're thoroughly enjoying it. Made another double batch for tomorrow. Fantastic.
I loved this relish, tried it faux turkey, made the turkey a little more enjoyable!! Can't wait to make it again
This is a spicy-tangy-sweet and very flavorful cranberry relish. If that is the taste profile you are going for, look no further. It's super easy to make the night before, and the recipe is easily adjustable if you want more or less spice. (Don't be afraid to increase the jalapenos; they mellow out after the relish sits overnight.) It smells wonderful and has a ton of flavor. Highly recommended.
I used fresh raw cranberries and added honey as a sweetener and it was quite a hit at the holiday party. It holds up well for a week in fridge. Great gift idea for friends!
It's not Thanksgiving at our house without this relish. A perfect blend of our two cultures. Amazing with turkey or ham. It's ok to use reduced sugar dried cranberries.
I decided to make it out of fresh cranberries. Set in the pot and boiled with orange juice and the rest of the ingredients. Added lemon juice and salt gradually, not to overdo on flavors and had to add sugar as it was just too sour. It tasted much better two days after. Tastes great with any meat or with chips. I will be making it again.
I did not care for this recipe.
This has such a wonderful blend of flavors & has been a big hit each time a make it - everyone wants the recipe. I do use less cilantro (approx. 1/2 what is called for), and I chop the cranberries up.
This summer I made this for a family reunion. It was a hit for little effort. The one's who raved about it made others curious to try it. Several people wanted the recipe. Most of us like spicy! I think this is better made 2 days ahead to absorb all the flavor and juices. Secret, I added a Tablespoon of Captain Morgans Spice Rum and some lime zest.
