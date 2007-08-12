Cranberry-Jalapeno Relish

40 Ratings
This is a fabulous and spicy cranberry relish; the best I have ever eaten!

By Donna Lasater

Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cranberries, orange juice, onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeno, lime juice, cumin and salt.

  • Stir together and chill 2 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; sodium 49.2mg. Full Nutrition
