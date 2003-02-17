Oven Roasted Red Potatoes
These roasted red potatoes are very easy to prepare and taste excellent!
I took the advice that my fellow chefs offered and did the following: I mixed about 3/4 chunked red potatoes and 1/4 baby carrots; I used garlic oil instead of olive oil; I roasted them on heavy duty foil sprayed with Pam on a cookie sheet; I added fresh garlic, salt and pepper to the marinade; I marinated the veggies for a while first in the refrigerator; I sprinkled the top with seasoned salt and fresh ground pepper before I put it in the oven; I baked it at 350 for an hour tossing halfway through. I didn't even realize that I had pulled out and opened a savory garlic and herb mixture instead of onion soup until I dumped it into the bag, but it was really good this way and worked really well with the meat I was serving. My only complaint that it was a little wet still after an hour. I might cut down on the oil next time, but I'm definitely making this all the time and experimenting with my flavors. Yum! Quick, easy and mess-free with foil. We loved this. NOTE: From now on when I make this I cook it for the first half hour at 350 degrees and then for 20 more minutes at 400 degrees. It helps to make the potatoes nice and crispy, sweetens up the carrots and helps me get dinner on the table a little bit faster. I've made this with the onion soup mix too. My husband prefers that oniony taste, but we both love any version of this. I make it all the time now. SO EASY!!!!Read More
This was the worst recipe for roast potatoes I have ever tried. I have roasted potatoes for years with great success and wondered how the onion soup would keep from burning. Now I know. It burns to a crisp. I would nor recommend these. Just using olive oil sure saves on cleaning the pan and tstes much better.Read More
These potatoes are sooo good! Instead of using a baking dish, I spread them out on a cookie sheet. They came out crispy on the outside, and cooked perfectly. Try these!
I make this recipe frequently and love it. But folks, its simple please stop rating a recipe that you have taken apart and changed to your liking. You arent helping others that are trying to see if this recipe is good for them. If you make changes.....create your own recipe on here and let that get rated.
I read a lot of the reviews and the summary was- Crunch the onions up into smaller pieces, marinade the potatoes for 1 hour +, before baking top them with seasoned salt and pepper, stir them once while cooking, bake at 350 for one hour (I cooked them for 1.5 hours they were fine)and most important cover the bottom of the pan with heavy duty foil before cooking. They turned out good, they were definatly stuck to the bottom of the pan but clean up was a snap with the foil. My husband asked me to cut them into smaller pieces so they were crispier (I cut them into 12ths), even smaller they were still not overcooked. I did not save the leftovers - others said they didn't reheat well so no leftovers. They had plenty of flavor, they were able to wait till we were ready to eat and everyone liked them, I will make them again they were very easy - great for entertaining.
Great dish!!! I needed to make potatoes for a "potluck" type dinner at a friends house and came across this recipe. After reading most of the reviews, I followed some previous tips and did some of my own. I used about 4 pounds of potatoes, and cut them into large wedges instead of just halving them. Instead of the baking dish, I lined cookie sheets with foil and sprayed them with Pam. (It is an easy clean up!) I did use the onion mix, and I used the 1/3 cup oil, b/c I had doubled the potatoes. (Other reviewers found that the oil used for the amount of potatoes called for turned out too greasy) I also added a little salt and pepper, rosemary, and a dash of italian seasoning. I roasted them at 350 for a half hour and stirred them around every 15 minutes, then turned the oven up to 400 and roasted them another half hour, stirring every 15 min. They turned out perfect - crispy on the outside, a little soft on the inside, not greasy at all. My husband called them "amazing". I am going to try them again tonight using a ranch dressing packet.
I thought this recipe was great! Contrary to the few negative reviews I read, the onion soup mix did not burn at all, it didn't take very long to bake (I covered it with foil though - perhaps that was the difference) and it tasted wonderful! It was so easy and quick and tasted great! I would definitely recommend it!
When I went to try this I didn't realize I was out of dry onion soup mix and didn't feel like running to the store, so substituted one pkg. of "Hidden Valley Ranch" dry dressing mix and this was awesome! Everybody loved it. Will try it as directed next time. Thanks for sharing.
With some doctoring, this was excellent. We wanted a more proportionate seasoning-potato ratio so I cut mine in to eighths. Remember to adjust your cooking temp if you do this. I did 20 minutes at 450 and 20 at 350. I also lined a cookie sheet with foil, and laid a baking rack on top of that and laid the potatoes skin side down on that so that the excess oil could run off and be caught in the cookie sheet. I too thought the recipe called for too much oil. For added flavor I added garlic and fresh rosemary. I sprinkled salt, pepper and parsley flakes over them after they were laid out. I also let the potatoes marinate in the seasonings for a while before baking. The end result was very delicious and though I doctored the recipe, I still give the original 5 stars as thanks for the inspiration. We had a few left overs and I just heated them in a dry skillet the next morning for breakfast--very yummy!
this is very good and easy. i did not grease my dish enough, so i had a nice mess! the potatoes are very flavorful and easy to make. be sure to cut the potatoes thin and be consistent with the thickness so they will cook evenly.
Great Recipe! I also read some of the reviews and this is what I do, I cut up Red Potatoes, and some Carrots into bite size pieces. I then put them aside, and then I crush up the onion soup mix into smaller bits. Then I pour the onion mix, tablespoon of fresh, minced garlic, Olive oil (enough for a wet maranade but not to drown the potatoes), then I add herbs, like Oregano, Parsley, Chives, etc. You mix it all together, then you mix and coat all of the potatoes. Foil the bowl, and marinate in the fridge for half an hour. Then pour the potatoes onto a Foiled, cookie sheet (You may spray it with pam if you feel you did not put enough olive oil). Then you bake it for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Then you toss it, and cook it for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees, and viola! Absolutely delicious! :)
I have been making this recipe for some time & my family loves it! It is a recipe that was included on the soup packet for years. If you are making this for the 1st time, please don't feel the need to change & over-complicate it based on the other reviews. It is meant to be easy & if you love the flavor of roasted onions & potatoes, you will love this. I use this dish in place of french fries.
I crush up the onion soup mix almost to a powder so nothing burns as many reviewers have complained about and I also let the potatoes marinate in the fridge with the oil and soup mix for an hour or so before cooking. My big change to the recipe though is to cut the potatoes into bite size pieces rather than in half. It gives them a lot more surface area to crisp up while cooking. For cooking them I dropped the temp to 400 and cooked them for an hour instead of 40 minutes, stirring them once. They come out crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and all around flavorful everytime!
So many people have said "this is a great recipe if you do this". I wish people would rate recipes as they are so we don't have to read the reviews to really see if the recipe is good or not. This recipe is not good. There is too much oil and is cooked at too high of a temp for too long. The onions came out burned, the potatoes were greasy, and the onion soup mix was overpowering for the small amour of potatoes. The recipe alone, sucks, sorry. If you read others reviews on changes they made it will greatly improve the quality of your potatoes. Otherwise use a different recipe.
Very tasty & simple to make. I did cut potatoes into quarters because I was in a hurry. I also covered the glass baking dish with foil - I mistakenly thought the recipe called for doing so. I believe it helped keep them moist and cook even faster. Bottom line: it worked. I will be making them again.
LOVE this one! Since I try to avoid adding pre-mixed things, I made my own spice mix to put with potatoes. Used cookie sheet instead and season with: oregano, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper and other spices. Use less oil. Add baby carrots. - COMES OUT SO YUM as a perfect side dish to anything!
Hearty, flavorful, and easy. I added baby carrots into the mix. **My secret tip is: line your pan with foil that has been crumpled up and then flattened back out when baking. Why? your veggies will get more crisp and stick less to the foil.** Donna, I am so glad you posted this recipe!
Simply and tasty dish. I added fresh rosemary.
I read the other reviews before making them and they turned out delicious!!! I only used 1/4 C evoo and that was plenty, and I replaced the onion soup mix for Good Seasonings Italian dressing and cooked at 350F for 45 min. Excellent and EASY side dish!
I realized this is the recipe from the box of soup mix. The directions are just a bit different (bake at 425 for 35 minutes). I followed those and the result was perfect. Can't see how you can go wrong either way though!
Super easy and delicious! I did what other suggested since I didn't have onion soup mix, I just sprinkled Oregano, Salt/Pepper, Garlic Powder, & Onion Powder enough to coat as well as just enough Olive Oil to coat. GREAT! I also just covered a cookie sheet with foil to save the cleanup. I put the oven at 375 for about 50min. since my potatoes were smaller and had less than the recipe called for.
My new favorite potatoes. I used the baby red, white and peruvian purple potatoes, so it looked as awesome as it tasted. I did give the pan a good coat with cooking spray, and had no problems with the spuds sticking. I left them in a bit too long, and they burned a bit, but I think that made them even better than when I cooked them per the recipe.
Meh. These were allright. My hubs liked these much more than I did (but he loves burnt tasting food lol). As is, this was a near flop for me, but a couple much needed modifications would significantly improve the outcome. I wish I would have read a few reviews beforehand. Had I thought about it, I would have marinated my potatoes for an hour or so. This would certainly have enhanced the overall flavor as well as softened the onion bits in the soup mix (these are what burned and smelled up my kitchen - yuck!). I also would have reduced the amount of oil called for. NOTE: I learned a trick for making crisp roasted potatoes a while ago. Simply rinse your cut potatoes under cold water and dry them VERY well. This removes the excess starch clinging to them (it's the starch that prevents potatoes from crisping up). Also, be sure to roast your potatoes on a wide-rimmed baking sheet or similar dish (to allow ample room to stir) and consider moving your dish to the upper rack of your oven for at least half of the baking time (this will also help crisp your potatoes). My potatoes were not as crispy as I had hoped they'd be, but were mildly crisp after baking for 40 minutes as directed. All in all, these were OK, but nothing to write home about. Thanks anyways, Donna. :-)
Good taste and easy to make! Great side dish. Will make again!!
These are pretty good, but like another reviewer, I prefer ranch seasoning instead of the dry onion soup mix. Rosemary, olive oil and a little seasoning salt is also tasty.
OK - I read all the reviews and combined some tips to come up with the perfect recipe. First, I used 3 1/2 lbs. of red potatoes and cut them into small chunks (similar in size to the "oven roasters" as in the stores). In a glad freezer bag, I coated the chunks with 1/4 cup of oil and 1 1oz package of Good Seasons Italian Salad Dressing (dry). I baked these for 1 hour on 350 on a baking sheet, stirring around every 15 minutes. I took them out and they sat for a few hours (I made prior to company coming over). Directly before I wanted to serve these, I baked for another 25 minutes (stirring frequently). I seasoned with salt and served immediately. They roasted up beautifully and I received a lot of positive feedback. I think the basic recipe on this website will make them too oily, so if you like them greasy, don't follow my recipe. Good tips, everyone! Thanks!
Wonderful recipe. I made it with a roast tonight. The only thing I am sorry about is that I didn't double the recipe. I added carrots to the potatoes and they too were wonderful.
I used Lipton onion mix, and actually just coated the potatoes (approx 1 - 1 1/2 inch dices) with some PAM, dumped the dry onion mix on top, and mixed them around. I also added a bit of garlic salt and pepper. I thought 450 seemed to high and that they would burn so I listened to other reviewers and put them in at 350 for 30 min. I took them out, drizzled a little extra virgin olive oil, and put them back in for another 20 min at 450 this time. They were perfectly cooked with a nice crisp on the outside.
My entire family LOVED these. I didn't tweak it too much, just added fresh garlic, salt & pepper and cut down on the olive oil.
Excellent recipe! I lined the pan with tin foil for an easy clean up. I will definitely make these again! (I also baked them at 350 for 1hr covered with foil)
I used onion soup mix the first time and thought it was too salty. Now I use lemon-infused olive oil, fresh rosemary, and a pinch of salt. That's it! 40 minutes is about right.
Pretty good, needs salt, a lot of potato was missing the flavor so I think I'll try it again with the potatoes cut smaller.
These are very good potatoes! I cut mine into 1/8 pieces and baked them for 20 minutes at 450 then 20 minutes at 350. I put salt and pepper on them before I put them in the oven to cook. With the adjusted size and cooking time/temp these turned out perfectly. Thank you!
I thought this recipe was good and really easy! I cooked in 450 degree oven for about 30-35 minutes. I stirred them three times. I covered with foil as recommended by someone else and that kept them from burning. I also cut the potatoes into 4ths and 8ths instead of halves.
I've used this recipe for years and they taste just like my mothers Home Made Herbs Recipe that she use to use. Try it, you may like it!
Awesome!!!! I used them as an alternative to french fries with hamburgers. Instead of 2 pounds, one package of onion soup fixed 4 pounds of red potatoes.
very tasty but a mess to clean up!! I might line the pan with foil next time.
Made it twice this week! Total hit! First time the onion soup burned on the bottom. Next time spayed the casserole dish with pam and lowered the tempature to 400.
I don't think I've ever made something so easy that tasted so good. I sliced my potatoes just a little thicker than potato chips and they got wonderfully crispy.
This was a simple and excellent way to cook potatoes. I took a risk and tried this for the first time when guests were over. I used about 1.5 lbs potatoes so I used half an onion soup packet and 3 Tbs. oil. I put them in a baking dish lined with foil and, in accordance with the reviews I read, baked them at 350 for 30 min and 400 for another 30 min, stirring every 15 min. I got rave reviews from my husband and my guest, who asked for the recipe. S
I have been making a variation on this recipe for years. I quarter the potatoes use 1 and 1/2 packs of dry extra zesty italian dressing and a bit more olive oil. It is extremely flavorful that way.
This is such a great dish , I did add a little garlic powder , salt , pepper and oregano to it , and it gave it a nice flavor, also check them a couple of times because my were ready before the 40 min . with this said they were perrrrfect !!! nthank you for sharing this with us . mmmmmm
I didn't have onion soup mix, so I just substituted with a teaspoon of each pepper, garlic, and Italian season. I also cut the potatoes in edible slices. Really delicious!
These turned out very nice! Not enough flavor for me though I would add a little garlic powder, salt, pepper and even a dash or too of some Dinasour BBQ Cajun seasoning. Easy dish to make for a quick dinner!
I replaced the onion soup mix with a packet of ranch dressing mix and the red potatoes were delicious. I highly recommend.
Hubs and I thought these were tasty but could use more flavor. Will make again. I cut each half into thirds or quarters depending on potato size. Split cook time 30" @350 & 20" @400. All were tender. Def foil. Some onions burned. Would be easy and great for a crowd. Will make again.
After reading the other reviews, this recipe turned out much better than I expected. I did make a few additions though. I chopped the onions in the soup mix (since they're always at the top of package) and added some pepper, salt, and parsley. My husband loved it. I also let the potatoes sit in the bag for about 30 minutes before I cooked them. I will make these again.
These were fantastic! Good and crispy. The whole family loved them.
wouldn't make again, kinda salty and tasteless
These were great, although I made some changes based on other reviews. I cubed the potatoes to absorb more flavor, and used a packet of Good Seasons Italian Dressing mix instead of the onion soup. It took about 30 min. for them to roast up nicely. Although, I think I added a bit too much oil, or else I didn't have quite 2 lbs. of potatoes, because I had to drain them on paper towels after being in the oven. They were very tasty though, and my husbands first words after his first bite was, "Wow, these are perfect! Can you make these every night?" Thanks Donna and other reviewers for the suggestions.
These were soooo good! As per others' suggestions, I used only half an envelope of onion soup and 1t rosemary, quartered the potatoes, and sub'd garlic flavored olive oil for the plain olive oil. Baked at 375 degrees for 55 minutes. PERFECT! Thanks Donna. I can't wait to try the Good Seasons version others suggested.
This recipe has always been a favorite. Simple and tasty. I think you can doctor this recipe up to fit your taste without a problem. We have even put in a foiled baking bag and threw on the BBQ or campfire. (remember to rotate!) Thanks for sharing! YUM!
I think the issue that some people had with the dehydrated onion burning is twofold. First....the temperature can be a bit lower (perhaps 375 rather than 450)... Second (which I have done)combine the potatoes with the onion soup and olive oil about a half hour ahead of time to allow the dehydrated onions to re-hydrate. Also...I covered the baking dish for about half of the cooking time and took the cover off for the second half. It turned out perfect.....I also added some finely chopped Parsley just before removing it from the oven...Definitely a "Do Again".
We love this recipe in my house!! My husband and I are not real potatoe lovers, but he and I both think that these are almost as addictive as a bag of potatoe chips!! How coulld someting so easy, taste so good?!!
Pretty yummy. Alterations: sprinkled with garlic salt, onion powder, and parsley flakes once out of oven. As other reviewer suggested: baked for 30mins @ 350 and then 20mins @ 400. Perfect seasoning and crispiness! Great for breakfast or paired as a side for dinner. Will make again!
These were excellent! Make sure you cover pan with alluminum foil.
These were pretty good. I added a little more oil and more onion soup mix than called for and marinated for a little less than an hour before baking. I did take another reviewer's advice and line the baking dish with aluminum foil; I am glad that I did that, they definitely do stick to the bottom, ha. I baked at 350 degrees for half an hour, then for twenty minutes at 400 degrees, while mixing them around every fifteen minutes or so. Thank you for the recipe.
These potatoes were good but did taste a little bland--probably something as simple as a little salt would have helped a lot. Also, stirring the potatoes is a good idea. Otherwise, the onions will start to burn and stick to the bottom of the pan.
YUM!!!! Seriously delicious! So super easy!!!!
Very tasty! Same recipe that is on the Lipton Onion Soup mix! Only complaint is that the pan was hard to clean afterwards, so I would suggest lining the pan with aluminum foil to make for an quick and easy clean up.
I really like this recipe for red potatoes. I used the onion soup mix and olive oil and added salt, pepper, dried parsley, and garlic powder. The preparation for this recipe was easy and the potatoes came out delicious. I will make this again!
Easy, delicious, smells amazing while roasting! I added about 3 TBSP Pesto to the recipe and could barely believe my tastebuds! Thanks for the submission!
Wonderful recipe!!!!! We wrap these in foil and put them on the grill. Our guests absolutely rave over them and can't believe how easy they are to make. One of our favorite recipes.
Good Not Great.To Much oil
Super yummy!!! :) I actually cut the potatoes into fourths and cooked them at a lower temperature to be sure they didn't burn. They turned out great. :)
We really like this, it seemed simple enough, so we made it on our Weber gas grill. Will make this again. :-)
I have found anytime I bake anything now on a cookie sheet to either use the Tupperware silcone mat or a silpat. These are silcone baking mats that can be used on most pans to allow whatever you cook to just SLIDE off the pan. This is a helpful hint and i LOVE these potatoes... you can also add garlic or fresh rosemary or use the herb-onion soup mix or the mushroom-onion soup... yummy and easy clean up
I wrapped in greased foil and put on the grill while the ribs were cooking. No heat in the kitchen. Great!!
If this thing had a 10 star rating I'd do it! I LOVE LOVE LOVE this receipe! I've used a trillion times with a different twist each time. Mostly its just a different spice or two.. last time we put the potatoes in a tin foil pan on the grill for about 15 minutes and it was soooo delicious! I would recommend this reciepe to anyone because its perfect with just about any meal in any season.
Yummy! These were really good. I did smash the soup mix up before opening the package as the other reviews suggested. Also instead of halving the potatoes I cut them into large bite size pieces. I put them in the oven and set the timer for 10 minutes and then stirred. I repeated this four times for a total cook time of 40 minutes.
I used Good Seasons Italian dressing mix instead of the onion soup mix. Next time I'll try it with Ranch dressing mix. It had a really good flavor but didn't crisp up like I wanted them to. I'll broil them for the last few minutes when I do this again.
Awesome! We got the wrong kind of soup so we ended up using ranch dip mix. It was amazing! I will make again.
Very tasty, sprayed plenty of oil on baking dish, did loads, added veg to the baking dish, some left over, blended and made into soup the next day tasted great, will make again.
Oh my goodness......I will never make potatoes any other way again!! I used golden Yukons instead and sprinkled a little Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herb in with the onion soup mix. I lined the pan with foil (really helped on the clean up). My husband thought I was a genius! Thanks!
My hubby really liked this. I on the other hand thought it was way too greasy & the onion soup mix didn't leave the potatoes very appealing. I didn't want to decrease the oil, because of other reviews that said it burned! If your looking for something light & tasty, try Bella's Rosemary Red Potatoes recipe. They are excellent!
Recipe was simple and wonderful. If you use Reynold's Non-stick aluminum foil on a baking sheet, the potatoes will crisp up and not stick-also-easy clean-up!
I made these for Christmas and I have been making & eating this recipe ever since!! My husband loves them and they're so quick, easy and very tasty!! Highly recommend trying just as the recipe states, unless you need to use more potatoes then simply add more oil - olive or any veggie type oil will do! Of course doubling means 2 soup mix pouches!
I've made these before - only with the Shake 'n Bake spices for potatoes. I thought the oil was way too much, so I cut ALOT. I probably only put about 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil, and add abit of garlic powder. I also line my cookie sheet with parchment paper, so you know it won't stick; also lowered oven temp to 375.
We also used the dry ranch mix instead of the onion soup mix. I also cut the taters up a bit more then the recipe said too. I used a glass baking dish with lid and it turned out nice. Hubby enjoyed these.
I grew up with onion soup potatoes, but my mom always used russets. I have also made them with russets. But, I don't know why I didn't think of red potatoes before! Much less starchy and a better flavor.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
Followed this recipe exactly. It was really easy and the potatoes were delicious.
My husband went crazy over this! He loved it! Thank you!
WOW!! What a hit!! So simple and fast. I threw these in the oven while I barbaqued chicken on the grill and steamed some zucchini. These were also great sliced and fryed the next day. My boys loved them! Thanks.
I didn't have onion soup, but used a mix that we have here in Australia that can be sprinkled into soups and onto vegetables. This was way too salty, but the next day I made some more by putting the potatoes into the bag of olive oil w/ just salt and pepper and they were so crispy on the ouside and soft and tender on the inside!!! YUM!!! Tip: Boil potatoes slightly for a few minutes before baking. Cuts down on baking time. Thanks for this idea! I finally have wonderful roast potatoes.
If you are looking for something fast and easy to prepare, then this recipe is just for you. I couldn't find dry onion soup mix, so I just mixed the red potatoes in some mrs. dash garlic and herb seasoning. I also quartered the potatoes like others suggested to cut down on baking time - 30 min was just enough time. The reason why I couldn't give it a perfect 5 out of 5 is because the seasoning wasn't enough - it might have been because the seasoning I used was salt free. If your mix doesn't have salt in it, then I would recommend adding some in before baking.
Turned out great! Huge hit! I added a hint of fresh minced garlic and butter.
I thought the onion soup mix made it too salty and the dehydrated onions in the mix burned to a crisp. I've made it twice, using different amounts of the soup mix each time and both times it turned out too salty with burnt pieces in it. Great method for roasting potatoes I will just use a different seasoning next time.
Based on some of the reviews, I ommited the Lipton Onion Soup mix and seasoned my potatoes with Lawry's and some greek seasoning. I also used some dried parsley (didn't have fresh on hand). The potatoes came out great! I will definantely be making these again!
This is a great recipe
Easy and Delisious... I marinated them the night before and drained the excess of water before bakig them. They were both tender and crispy, a real success !!!
These were very good, the little onion bits were tasty. Only three ingredients made this very fast and convenient. They taste like they were more complicated than they were, by far. I heeded the advice of other Allrecipes users and cooked for 60 minutes at 350 degrees. They were just right. These were not very salty, but it would depend on which brand of onion soup mix you use. I used Great Value (super cheap) onion soup mix from Walmart and it was just great. Thanks Donna!
Absolutely delicious!! So glad I tried this! I am always looking for new ways to cook potatoes!
Followed the recipe exactly except cooked at 350 instead of 400. Came out perfect!
Worked like a charm! The onions in the soup mix did not burn and the taste was just right! Adjustments: I cut my potatoes in quarters or smaller, I sprinkled with salt, pepper, and paprika before putting them in the oven, I played with the oven temp and baking time until I got them the way I wanted--I think I did 375 for 40 min then 400 for 20 min then 325 for 10 min.
Super good and super easy--just make sure to mix well before serving or else the top half is okay and the bottom is very saucy--if you mix it its GREAT and soooo easy.
Ever-so-yummy! I added baby carrots to the mix and they were excellent. I doubled the recipe, thinking I'd have roasted potatoes for a potato salad the next day. BUT, the refrigerator raiders got every single one before morning. This speaks volumes for the recipe - a definite keeper.
Thank you for this great recipe. I am making it for the second time tonight with yukon gold potatoes. It is so easy and quick. My family really enjoys it.
I thought I had a dry onion soup packed on hand but didn't & ended up using a ranch seasoning packet instead. But it came out great, loved the crunch and softness of the potatoes. Will definitely make again! Yummy.
