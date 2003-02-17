Oven Roasted Red Potatoes

These roasted red potatoes are very easy to prepare and taste excellent!

Recipe by Donna Lasater

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large plastic bag, combine the soup mix, red potatoes and olive oil. Close bag, and shake until potatoes are fully covered.

  • Pour potatoes into a medium baking dish; bake 40 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 9.2g; sodium 316.8mg. Full Nutrition
