Oven Roasted Red Potatoes

I took the advice that my fellow chefs offered and did the following: I mixed about 3/4 chunked red potatoes and 1/4 baby carrots; I used garlic oil instead of olive oil; I roasted them on heavy duty foil sprayed with Pam on a cookie sheet; I added fresh garlic, salt and pepper to the marinade; I marinated the veggies for a while first in the refrigerator; I sprinkled the top with seasoned salt and fresh ground pepper before I put it in the oven; I baked it at 350 for an hour tossing halfway through. I didn't even realize that I had pulled out and opened a savory garlic and herb mixture instead of onion soup until I dumped it into the bag, but it was really good this way and worked really well with the meat I was serving. My only complaint that it was a little wet still after an hour. I might cut down on the oil next time, but I'm definitely making this all the time and experimenting with my flavors. Yum! Quick, easy and mess-free with foil. We loved this. NOTE: From now on when I make this I cook it for the first half hour at 350 degrees and then for 20 more minutes at 400 degrees. It helps to make the potatoes nice and crispy, sweetens up the carrots and helps me get dinner on the table a little bit faster. I've made this with the onion soup mix too. My husband prefers that oniony taste, but we both love any version of this. I make it all the time now. SO EASY!!!!

