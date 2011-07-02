Waldorf Salad I

4.5
27 Ratings
This is a variation of the classic salad with apples, grapes, celery and nuts. If you aren't a walnut fan, pecans make an excellent substitute. Creamy salad dressing can be substituted for mayonnaise.

Recipe by Shannon

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the apples and lemon juice. Stir in the celery, nuts, raisins and grapes.

  • Fold together the whipped cream and mayonnaise; add to salad and mix well.

  • Sprinkle with nutmeg and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 78.9mg. Full Nutrition
