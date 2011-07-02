Waldorf Salad I
This is a variation of the classic salad with apples, grapes, celery and nuts. If you aren't a walnut fan, pecans make an excellent substitute. Creamy salad dressing can be substituted for mayonnaise.
Very easy recipe. I used gala apples. I also added more walnuts and grapes. I had quite a bit of leftover dressing, so I omited about a 1/4 cup of it. Chilled it for about an hour before serving, and my husband loved it. This is certainly a keeper.
Wasn't like the Waldorf I remember as a child... it was a little too sweet. Added celery salt and it brightened it right up.
Very easy recipe. I used gala apples. I also added more walnuts and grapes. I had quite a bit of leftover dressing, so I omited about a 1/4 cup of it. Chilled it for about an hour before serving, and my husband loved it. This is certainly a keeper.
I wanted to try something healthier with this recipe so I did make a few changes. I omitted the salad dressing/mayo and took a large container of whipped cream and added in warmed up package of cream cheese. I also doubled the recipe used granny smith apples and stirred in a bag of mini marshmallows. I also used a bag of glazed walnuts because they were less expensive. I made it for a ladies fellowship. Was loved by all. and they even took the leftovers home.
This was really good. I used granny smiths. I didn't have walnuts so I used chopped candied pecans. I also added a couple of small scoops of sour cream. I will definitely make this again.
I love this recipe! Everyone loved this recipe- I will use it time and time again. Thankyou for submitting it. Sandy Patrick, Missouri
Good base for a chicken salad. I put in 2 chopped cooked chicken breast took out the nutmeg and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours. Yum :)
Delicious! I had to add some mini-marshmallows, though, or my kids would have been severely disappointed. The sprinkling of nutmeg added a nice flavor. This was a great addition to our Easter table.
Very yummy recipe that reminds me of egg nog (because of the mayo and nutmeg). I used light mayonnaise and, instead of cream, fat free Cool Whip. I had no lemon, but I think the salad came out great regardless. I added cauliflower and diced boneless/skinless chicken breast. Tomorrow for lunch I will be eating this salad on a whole wheat pita, but it also tastes amazing on its own!
This was a good, unique salad. It turned out just a bit mayonaise tasting, so next time I will definately reduce the mayo input.
Better than any other recipe for Waldorf Salad on this site. How delicious and I will definetly make it for a bridal shower that I am having. Wow it is sure to be a hit!
easy, quick and tastes great
I substitute dried cranberries and dried blueberries. Very yummy:) Great recipe
This was a big hit at for a party! The only changes were using Honeycrisp apples, craisins instead of raisins, and pecans instead of walnuts. I also seasoned it with salt, pepper, and celery seed. I did not have time to whip the heavy cream, so I omitted it. I will make this many times in the future. I also added chicken one time, and turkey breast another.
I made this for a church gathering, and people enjoyed it. I got lots of good comments and a request for the recipe.
Was very good.. I used red and green apples, plain yogurt instead of mayo mix (thinking I might try a raspberry vinegarette next time!), and candied pecans instead of walnuts.. was delicious!
Used eggless mayo with cream. Loved it. Will make again. Doubled recipe
This salad is so good. Excellent choice when looking for a salad to go wth ham or turkey. My mom made a variation of this every Thanksgiving. I will definitely make it again!
Big hit at bookclub! I am not a big fan of mayo, so this is a great option.
I used 1:1 mayo and coconut yogurt, added mandarin oranges & mini marshmallows. good!
I like this recipe but not a fan of using so much mayo. I used about 2 tablespoons of mayo and 1/2 cup of vanilla flavored yogurt for the dressing. The nutmeg really adds a good twist.
I skip the raisins, except in Nov I use dried cranberries instead. We love it!
