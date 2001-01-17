Raisin Bread Pudding I
A delicious, easy to make Bread Pudding. Enjoy!
I used 3 whole eggs & more bread. Didn't measure the honey or vanilla. It's a great basic recipe to play with!Read More
Sorry, but I would never make this again. The recipe totally lacked any kind of flavour.Read More
Yummy! I like to try different bread pudding recipes. I used three eggs and no extra egg whites and put in extra bread. I also set the pudding pan inside a pan of water as it cooked. Very good!
Very warm and delicious desert! I added 2 Tablespoons of maple syrup just for added flavor. It was so good!
Umm, it struck me right away looking at this recipe that it's lacking any kind of spice. As written, it couldn't help but taste bland and boring. Just add some cinnamon (1/2 to 1 tsp.) and of course a good dash of nutmeg. I would never bother making it as written, but I did rate it for the way it was written. Add the spices and you will have a very nice bread pudding that easily goes up to five stars!
I made this a great basic recipe. I like to play with recipes so I added some cinnamon and nutmeg . Also took dried tart cherries soaked in water then drained to recipe. Was very good . Topped with home made whipped cream. Yum yum. Thank you
