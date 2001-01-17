Raisin Bread Pudding I

A delicious, easy to make Bread Pudding. Enjoy!

Recipe by Monica Jimenez

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray one 9 inch pie dish with non-stick coating.

  • In a large bowl, beat together the eggs and egg whites until foamy. Mix in the milk, honey and vanilla.

  • Stir in the bread cubes and pour into pie dish.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 169.3mg. Full Nutrition
