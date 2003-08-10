Creamy Cheddar Cheese Soup

This is a great basic recipe. I, of course, changed it up a bit. I used 1 huge onion, 4 stalks of celery and 4 carrots and finely diced them all and sauteed them in a 1/3 c butter until soft. Then add 1/2C of flour. Make sure you cook the flour/butter/veggies for about 3-4 minutes - stir frequently so it doesn't burn or brown. Then add 4 C chicken broth slowly so it has a chance to be absorbed by the flour to avoid lumps-more stirring. Then turn down the heat and add 4C milk. Once you begin adding the milk, be SURE it doesn't boil from this point on or you'll have curdled soup, but the temp has to be high enough to melt the cheese without coming to a boil. I didn't bother with the blender, the veggie bits just add more flavor, in my opinion. Then slowly add 1-1/2 lbs. of SHARP cheddar cheese-shredded or small cubes and keep stirring. Don't buy the pre-shredded stuff - spend the extra money to buy a good quality sharp cheddar block and shred it yourself. Stir constantly until all the cheese is completely melted without any streaks. I also cooked up a 1/2 pound of bacon, chopped into small pieces, and used it as a garnish. It was so delicious and easily served 6 people.