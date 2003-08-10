Creamy Cheddar Cheese Soup
This creamy cheese soup is delicious on a cold winter day!
After getting 3 cavities filled, this made a comforting dinner that was easy to prepare. Only word of advice is turn the heat down when you add the onions to the butter or they will burn! This is versatile, as I was eating it I was thinking of all the things I could add to it: cubed ham, potatoes, unseasoned croutons, crumbled bacon, etc.Read More
This soup didn't have enough of a cheesy taste for me. I had only bought enough cheese for the recipe, so I had to add a can of campbells nacho cheese soup to the pot. This wasnt the flavor that I was hoping for, but it was okay.Read More
This is a great soup. I used low sodium broth (boxed)and left the soup unblended. It was great with the pieces of onion in it. I know it's not Fall yet, but it sounded so good I tried it in August. My family really liked it.
Thank you Maureen ! This recipe for cheese soup is EXACTLY what I have been looking for. I had this soup back in the 80s at a very nice restraunt in the Old Port (Portland ME) here. They have since closed and how I have MISSED having this. We top it with bacon pieces.
I've made this a few times, and I could never get it really creamy until I used velveeta. It's a wonderful soup, and I will make it for years to come, thanks.
This is a winner! Use New York State Sharp Cheddar, which is worth the extra few pennies. I also used low-sodium broth, since the cheese tends to be a bit salty. You can always add more salt if you prefer, but it's better to start low and work up! Thanks for a terrific soup that is worthy of company!
I have 3 1/2 lb blocks of frozen cheese that just crumble into 100000 little bits when thawed, and this was a perfect way to use some of that cheese. I liked the texture and the soup kept well in the refrigerator. I also mixed in some leftover nacho beef and made nacho soup!
Quick, easy and delicious. Plenty of room for experimentation too - broccoli, cauliflower, blue cheese etc etc. Nice recipe, Maureen. Thanks!
Very comforting and tasty. When I served mine, I put a dollop of sour cream with crumble bacon and a little grated cheese on top. Yum!
As I suspected, this is a perfect base for cheese soup, and as a bonus it's already a fairly small serving. Which is good because this is a two person household. I made this by the book, did not change anything, well, one minute thing. I needed to steal about 1/2 cup of colby because I was shy of 1lb. It turned out PERFECT. The only thing I'm going to change is the types of cheese to try. The cheddar was good, but I only had sharp cheddar so there was a bit of twang to it. Next time, I'm going to do a "white" soup and see how it turns out. Best thing about this, is that it didn't break up or get an oil slick, everything just blended together. I recommend using a wooden slotted spoon for the entire recipe. It worked great and I didn't have to dirty a whisk or anything else until I had to use the ladle.
This is fantastic! Very easy and very delicious. I found this recipe because I had to have dental work done today, and can eat only soft foods for a few days. I'm so glad I made this! The only change I made was to use 1/2 Velveeta and 1/2 sharp cheddar (out of necessity). Great recipe--thank you!
Without a doubt, the BEST SOUP I have ever had !! So simple yet so delicious. My daughter does not eat soup, she loved it ! I added corn, for a bit of lump, fantastic. I will make this often. Fantastic. Xtra-Sharp cheddar gave it a nice taste as well. Try this for a little added protien, add a can of tiny shrimp to the recipe, you won't be disapointed.
I altered this recipe by using just one cup each of chicken broth and milk while still using a full pound of SHARP cheddar cheese. It came out slightly thick and flavorful just as I had hoped. I imagine the original recipe is very mildly flavored. If you consider your needs and personal tastes before adding the liquids you should be able to come up with a variation that works perfectly for you. I omitted the blending as the consistency wasn't an issue for me. It did come out with the expected slightly grainy consistency. I'm not sure if it's possible to overcome this with blending or not - I consider it to be normal so I've never tried to blend it. Since initially trying this recipe I've added 1/2-3/4 cup of finely shredded carrots to the recipe. These have been a wonderful addition which I HIGHLY recommend. It doesn't add a strong carroty taste to the soup but is an easy way to work in a few extra nutrients.
FREAKING Amazing! Exactly what I was looking for. Followed the instructions and it turned out great....I added 2 finely diced cooked potatoes & some diced ham. Next time I will dish it up with some cauliflower & broccoli...one for the books!!
This is the best cheese soup Ive ever made! I needed a cheese soup for another recipe I was making (Easy Pleasy Mac N Cheesy Navy Style). This recipe worked great! I even have some left over soup that I think Im going to make into a dip for the weekend Super Bowl menu. Thanks for sharing this delicious soup recipe! Its wonderful!
My hubby made that "MMM" sound after every bite... that should tell ya something! I loved it! So easy but doesn't taste like it!
This was so easy and so delicious! I threw in some cooked shell-shaped pasta at the end and my (very picky) 6 and 9 year olds loved it! I did use low fat, low sodium chicken broth, onion powder to eliminate the blending (and because my kids would never try it if they saw me putting chopped onion in it) and used a can of condensed milk mixed with skim to equal 3 cups. Will make again and again trying some other add-ins.
Really really reeeeaally good, so quick to make and it tastes very good! ^___^
This is exactly the recipe I was looking for. I added croutons to eat with it and my two-year-old son added a foil candy wrapper (then ran away from me). I think his contribution is an aquired taste :)
my husband loved this creamy light cheese soup!! Totally effortless to..
added a little dry shery and cooked maple bacon. Just amazing!
Wow, this was so good! I used a half point of mild cheddar and a half pound of sharp cheddar. Also, chopped up 6 strips of bacon and added after the cheese was melted. This just added a little something extra. So very good and we'll definitely make this on again.
This milk creamy soup is so yummy, and so easy to make!
This was delicious! I used a bag of "Nacho/Taco" Cheese and a half bag of "Colby/Monterey Jack" Cheese and it was wonderful! I'll definitely make this again.
Yum yum yum! I used one bag of regular cheese (I believe it was a blend of American/CoJack) and one bag Sharp Cheddar, and it had just enough flavor. Also, I added some cubed/ cooked potatoes at the end (after mixing in the cheese) and it gave the soup a nice full texture. I didn't use a blender...I just used a strainer to get the onions out. And next time I make it, I am going to try it with less liquids. It was soupy, for sure, but we usually like our soups more stewy. But either way, the recipe as is tastes wonderful...especially served in breadbowls on a nice chilly autumn evening! Thanks Maureen for a wonderful recipe!
made this after I read the article on this site about how to make a successful cheese sauce. A little lemon or wine helps keep the cheese from curdling. I added bite size cooked chicken and cut up broccoli. Very rich but tasty!
This is an excellent recipe! I made it exactly according to the directions. However, as I was finishing up this recipe began to think how good of a base it would be for a baked potato soup. So I ran outside grabbed some broccoli and potatoes from the garden and threw them in. It was REALLY good! I highly recommend both the basic recipe and my alterations
I enjoyed this soup, but my kids did not. I used 1/2 lb of cheddar and 1/2 lb Velveeta, everything else I left the same. I did not blend the mixture, so I could taste little pieces of onion. I strained the soup to get the onions out before serving my children. I would think onion powder would work great and allow you to skip the blender step if you do not want onion pieces floating around.
This is a very simple recipe. My 3 year old loves this. Will make again and again!!!!
Very good soup! The sharper the cheddar, the better!
The soup was simple, but tasted great! Everyone liked the soup even kids (and I didnt blend it) I made my own chicken broth and included pieces of chicken. Also, I sparkled basil and parsley. I made it second time. Again used homemade chicken broth. This time I blended it. Tastes great! This soup is very rich and filling, I would recommend to serve in smaller bowls.
This is a good basic cheese soup but I wanted something more in it. Next time I think I'll add some chopped broccoli and some potatoes for a cheesy broccoli potato soup.
This was awesome. Cut it in half and used Tilamook Extra Sharp Shredded Cheese. Skipped the blending part, and added some pre-cooked shrimp. Definitely hit the spot, and will use again! Thanks for sharing! :)
This soup is soooooooo nummy and super super easy!!! I did add some mozzerella cheese to it and 1 1/2 c milk and 1 1/2 heavy cream, Wal-Mart brand is very thick and very well priced!
I made this last night and although it was tasty it was to runny.
Good recipe! I did some tweaking of my own. Added some cream cheese,fresh basil, and spinach as well. I think Potatoes would be an amazing add on to this recipe... I didn't have any, unfortunately. Nonetheless, So SOOOO good!
This was also a first for me! Mine turned out pretty good...not too sure Im totally in love with it but it is still pretty good!
So simple and tasty. I've been looking for a good cheese soup to make, and I've found it here. Putting the soup in the blender was a bit of a mess for me though, but I find it more of an option anyways. I made sure the onions were diced really small. I would also recommend shredding your own cheese and leaving it at room temperature, as buying a store packaged shredded cheese does not incorperate itself into the soup as easily. Tastes better that way too.
Exactly what I was looking for. It was great as-is, but I see a lot of potential and will use this a a base for all kinds of cheesy soups.
Made for 50 and they Loved it!!! I added Broccoli to it though.
This is the yummiest cheese soup EVER!! Being an American living in the UK we don't have things like Campbells condensed cheese soup here. I was skeptical when trying this recipe but I was proven seriously wrong! I didn't doctor this at all. It's the perfect recipe! Thank you so much Maureen!
I loved it! I had some half and half that I needed to use up and it was soooo creamy! Didn't change anything except that. I also only made half the recipe, as I was using the cheese soup in another recipe.
This is a quick, easy and delicious soup. I added two cloves of chopped garlic to the onions when they were cooking. I also added some leftover Christmas ham which made it incredible. My husband loved it!
This was pretty good. I used the velveeted as suggested by someone else to make it extra creamy. I also baked and added 4 med. potatoes cubed. The taste was a bit bland, so I added some worcester sauce, a few dashes of hot sauce, garlic and onion powder. We also topped it with shredded sharp cheddar and seasoned croutons.
This was a good soup, but the texture didn't seem quite right. I think I will try the suggestion of using velvetta and see how I like it. Plus I think I will also add bacon!
absolutely delish i have never had home made cheddar soup before this wow!!!
Tastes just like the soup at our local tea house that I love. Now I can make it anytime I have a craving!
I took the suggestion of making this with velveeta and it was GREAT! Also, I skipped the step with the blender and it turned out smooth and creamy. Fresh baked bread for dipping was awesome!
Great soup, not hard to make, I threw in a few pieces of cooked bacon in the blender, thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome soup!! Changed a few things, used 4oz sharp cheddar, 4oz mexican blend with pepper jack and med. cheddar and 8oz velvetta. I added 1TB of chopped garlic with the onion. Added 2 diced potatoes that were partially cooked and about 1C diced ham!! Everyone Loved it!!!
I made this last night and it was delicious. I did not blend it and it was very smooth. I used the cheddar cheese Velveeta. I also took some Johnsonville brats and cut into pieces and sautéed with the onions and then added. It was delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Really good soup ,will definitely make it again ,and a good base to add to .
Recipe lacked spices so I added my own, very good soup! Added my own vegetables, carrots, and celery along with the onion. Also added some cubed ham, delicious! I used Old Cheddar, I would probably use a medium or mild next time, a little too sharp. Otherwise, relatively easy, delicious recipe, I would make it again. A dollop of sour cream finished it beautifully
I followed the others advice and did not blend the soup, and used velveeta, and it turned out great. It is a little thin at first, but thickens the longer you let simmer. I put it in a rye bread bowl, yummy!!
I will definitely make this again. After reading the reviews and because I had it on hand I used 1/2 pound of Velveeta and a 1/2 pound of shreeded cheddar when making this. My picky son LOVES it!!
This tastes amazing, although I burned myself pretty badly trying to blend it. Probably my own fault.
I made this today. It was very good. It makes a lot of soup; for 5-6 adults I'd say. We added chopped German Lyoner Wurst which made it heartier. With the leftovers I will added and liquify a broccoli tomorrow. Yum!! Great recipe!
I'm not a soup fan, but I loved a three cheese soup at a cafe that closed years ago. This recipe comes very close! I added the following to give it a full savory flavor: 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp mustard powder & used smoked cheddar cheese
This recipes is absolutely delicious! A local restaurant used to make soup very similar to this! I made a few changes, or I would of rated 5 stars. I added broccoli to it towards the end. Also, I grated 2 carrots into it towards the end- I think it gives it a nice texture.(Stole the idea from my local restaurant) I double the recipe because it's that good! Soup, salad, and garlic bread for dinner. I bring leftovers to work for lunch the next day.
I love cheese and have been looking for a cheese soup . This turned out great . I used a stick blender to incorporate the onions. Will definitely be making this again Thanks for a great recipe
My fiance made this after getting my tonsils out! It was very delicious!
I used this recipe as a base soup and I added in potatoes broccoli cauliflower carrots and chicken. I added a dash of tarragon and garlic powder. Was an absolute hit with my family!! ??
Oh, goodness! Did I really make this? :D Just wonderful and so simple. Only change I made was using 1 tsp onion powder so I could skip the sautéed onion/blender step. As I’m eating it, I’m thinking of other cheeses I could use...like Monterey Jack, or Swiss or Smoked Gouda! Thanks for sharing...
Definitely will make it again. Doubled the recipe, added extra cheddar cheese, added (1) TBS crushed red pepper to give it a little warmth & added a can of Campbells Cream of celery soup. It was fabulous!
Very good. Nice and smooth! Tasty. Made as directed. Use a block of good cheddar not already shredded. My family enjoyed it on this cold day.
Added broccoli, garlic and Italian spices
Such a quick and easy soup! My blender was dirty while I was making this, so I decided to skip that step and it still turned out wonderful. Threw in some chopped broccoli as well, and I think it would also be great with potatoes.
Love it! Made it as is twice now. Next gonna experiment a little.
Very quick and tasty.
This is so quick and easy for a weeknight. I substituted vegetable broth for chicken (makes it kosher/vegetarian). At the very end, I added about two cups of chopped steamed broccoli for some more flavor and texture. Everyone loves it.
Had to thicken a little with corn starch. Otherwise, delicious!
We added celery finely chopped and worcestershire sauce. It was great loved by whole family including 10 yr. old. Also added some ground beef. Garnished with chopped tomatoes.
This was very good and I will make again. The soup was thinner than what I like so I may decrease some 1/2 and 1/2 ( all I had) next time. Had some celery and carrot to use up so I diced them and sauteed with the onion. Made this for a quick lunch for the two of us and will be enjoying the leftovers! Thanks for sharing!
I halved this recipe and didn't use an onion because I didn't feel like cutting one. I used some garlic powder instead. It probably messed when I didn't use an onion recipe because it ended up way too thick and I had to had double the amount of liquid and it still came out pretty thick. It still tasted good though!
It turns out creamy & delicious!! The recipe is quick & painless.
I made this recipe a long long time ago and I’m glad to still see this version of it! It’s so simple and you can add or do so much with it if you’re feeling like it. I add broccoli but I love making it just with the onion, so warm, so comforting and delicious. You can tweak the cheese to broth ratio too and dip bread in it! No matter what you do with it, it’s delicious and hard to mess up. Thank you for sharing.
Turned out perfectly!
I loved it. I cubed some ham and added it with potatoes. You need to increase the amount of broth, otherwise it's too thick. Great recipe!
This was very tasty. But the blending made a mess in my kitchen. Also the soup separated really quickly after cooling, and I couldnt get it creamy again. It still tasted good but the texture was strange and it didnt look very appetizing. I probably wont make it again. Thank you though!
This is a good base recipe. Change it up any way you like it. Ham, chicken or veggies this recipe can't be beat.
This is a great basic recipe. I, of course, changed it up a bit. I used 1 huge onion, 4 stalks of celery and 4 carrots and finely diced them all and sauteed them in a 1/3 c butter until soft. Then add 1/2C of flour. Make sure you cook the flour/butter/veggies for about 3-4 minutes - stir frequently so it doesn't burn or brown. Then add 4 C chicken broth slowly so it has a chance to be absorbed by the flour to avoid lumps-more stirring. Then turn down the heat and add 4C milk. Once you begin adding the milk, be SURE it doesn't boil from this point on or you'll have curdled soup, but the temp has to be high enough to melt the cheese without coming to a boil. I didn't bother with the blender, the veggie bits just add more flavor, in my opinion. Then slowly add 1-1/2 lbs. of SHARP cheddar cheese-shredded or small cubes and keep stirring. Don't buy the pre-shredded stuff - spend the extra money to buy a good quality sharp cheddar block and shred it yourself. Stir constantly until all the cheese is completely melted without any streaks. I also cooked up a 1/2 pound of bacon, chopped into small pieces, and used it as a garnish. It was so delicious and easily served 6 people.
Excellent simple base recipe for cheese soup that can easily be changed into any type of cheese based soup you want.
My family loved this. I had some leftover shredded cheese and other stuff in the fridge so i ended up frying up some bacon bits, then I sauteed my onion and garlic in that instead of using butter. When that was done i tossed in some leftover brussel sprouts and followed the rest of the recipe. Except I didn't bother with blending it. I probably used more cheese than the recipe called for, and some of it was a texmex blend but it still worked. Plus it took less than 20 minutes from fridge to table.
I have made this soup several times, and it is DELICIOUS!! And very easy to make. I use an immersion blender instead of transferring to a covered blender - works great!
Its ok
just got all 4 wisdom teeth out yesterday. going to try this for supper tonite. Sounds great!!
It was delicious as is, but the second time, I doubled the recipe, added pepper jack and sharp cheddar and replaced one cup of milk with a beer. It was the bomb !
I made this as directed, with the exception of blending, didn't see the point in that. Turned out so good which I was surprised because before adding the cheese, thought it would turn out too chicken broth tasting. Glad that I tried; just what I was looking for as you can many different things with it.
I loved it but I thought it was too runny in the beginning so I added 3 teaspoons of cornstarch
