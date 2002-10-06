Creamed Peas and Onions
This is a very old and simple recipe to make.
This has been one of my family's favorite dishes for years with one variation. Try frying 4 slices of bacon until crisp. Drain and set aside. Make the light roux with 4T bacon drippings instead of the butter. Season with Creole seasoning to taste and crumble bacon into finished dish. There are never any leftovers and even pea-haters love this.Read More
This was okay but I thought it would be better with canned or fresh peas. The thawed peas kind of have a thick, waxy skin. I think they're fine to use as an ingredient in a recipe but when it's the main ingredient, it's very noticeable. It might help if the peas were blanched or parboiled first instead of just thawed.Read More
I was looking for a quick simple recipe for creamed peas, and found this. I used one can of peas and cut the ingredients in half for a speedy side dish and it still tasted yummy!
When making this sauce I would suggest that you cook the butter and flour together - gently, you don't want it to brown but you do want to cook the flour. It should smell like pie crust cooking then add COLD milk for a smooth and velvety sauce. I add a pinch of nutmeg along with the salt and pepper, it makes a huge difference in flavor.
This was a hit at thanksgiving - my dad especially liked it. I think I added quite a bit of salt and pepper in the end, and that's all the flavoring this dish needed. Thanks! This one is easy and a keeper.
I needed a side dish for "Best Ever Chicken Casserole" tonight, and this recipe did the trick. I have fond memories of my grandma's creamed peas and this is darn close to the taste I remember. Don't forget to add a little salt and pepper. It's so good, you might think about having this for the main course next time. I like COSMOSCHNAUZ's suggestions and will try them next time.
I was surprised at how fast and easy this was to make. I had never heard of creamed peas and onions before, but now I know! My husband, who swears he doesn't like peas seemed to enjoy it. I only had frozen peas, so I just added raw chopped onion with the peas. It worked out great and I will definitely make this again.
Quick and easy! Just like grandma used to make.
I loved this recipe! My husband doesn't care for peas and even he enjoyed it. I fried my onions first with the butter and then added the flour. I also used canned peas and added bacon. It was great and I'll definetly make it again.
Made this for a sick friend and her family, along with Famous Butter Chicken and Baked Corn, all these recipes are on this site. I doubled this recipe. Make sure you use fresh, not frozen onion, as it makes a TON of difference. Also, use "Real Bacon Pieces", but you need to use WAY more than the equivalent of 4 pieces. Use to taste. They went crazy over this, and the whole dinner. I tasted this and can't wait to make it for my own family. I had never had anything like this in my life, and it will now be a regular on my menu!!!
this was just eh. It tasted like peas in white gravy. Very bland. It definitely needs something.
This was pretty bland and blah, but a good base for some more flavorful variations. i think if you grew up eating creamed peas and onions, this is a perfect traditional recipe. If not, try using separate frozen peas and onions and brown the onions first. The bacon would probably jazz it up too.
This dish was a perfect side dish for Christmas Dinner. At the suggestion of other reviewers, I used canned peas instead of frozen ones and I also used fresh pearl onions - am very glad I did! I loved the taste and didn't find it bland but, I did add alot of fresh ground pepper and I do understand how some may feel like it is still missing something. A reviewer had mentioned adding nutmeg, I think I may try that next time.
real good basic recipe thank you
This recipe is fantastic. I made it and added a little more milk along with some canned tuna fish. I then spooned it over mashed potatoes! Tasted just like my Mom used to make.
Rave reviews from my family, including a picky vegetarian! I did micro the peas first, just automatic. I forgot to buy fresh onions, so used a jar! They turned out great. Easy, flavorful! Thanks for a new (easy) Thanksgiving side.
My mother used to make this for the family when I was younger. Loved it! The only variation was that she added sliced, hard boiled eggs. And it was served on home made Garlic Toast.
I made as directed, but I used a can of peas without onions. I chopped up some fresh onion and sauted them in a little bacon fat then added them to the creamed pea mixture along with a little dill and kosher salt. Mmmmmm! The left overs were great on toast!
This was a really fast side dish and worked great in a pich when I needed a veg side dish but was low on veggies. I only had frozen peas so I chopped up some onion and sauteed it in butter before making the flour paste. I served this as a side with stuffed chicken breasts and brown rice.
Quick and easy-perfect for a week night.
Very good. I bought peas without onions. But instead, I sauted 1/2 cup onion in the butter first, before adding the flour. I will make again
A basic side dish favorite.
easy to make and tasty.
Very easy we all loved them
Just needed pepper..precooked peas Great!
Boring but good. I would never make this for company again...but it is great for your everyday stuff. Nothing to rave about but perfect for that family dinner. Nothing special about it.
For those of you who feel that it is too bland, I suggest you add a little white pepper. In my opinion it makes the dish.
a staple side dish for our house.
This was a nice recipe that I used for a holiday side dish. Nice and creamy, you can get creative. With the seasonings you prefer.
This was just okay. I found it to be too thick. I will try it again, but plan to add much more milk.
I really liked this recipe. For some reason, I dont' like peas by themselves, I can catch them on my fork. This is very good. I didn't have the onions and pea freezer mixture, so I sauteed my own onions and added water and the peas, before I made my white sauce and put it in the pea and onion mixture. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really liked this recipe. I used frozen peas with no onions but added some onion powder. I also like mine just a tad sweet, so I added about a TBS of sugar. I only made half the recipe since Im the only one who eats these at my house :) That's ok, more for me!! Tasted like Mom's :)
This is terrific. My husband's grandmother had creamed onions for us every Christmas so when I saw this little twist with peas I said why not - definitely recommend.
THis was very good, even the kids liked it!
I loved this recipe. Just what I was looking for. Thank you for sharing!!
This recipe is delious! I added a lot of salt,pepper, and Ol'bay because I found that it had a bit of a bland taste to it.At the end,it turned out to be a great recipe and very easy to make.
This is a great recipe just the way it is thank you!
One of my favorite side dishes.
I left out the onions and these tasted just like my dear old grandma used to make!! So easy and so good, thanks! :)
My husband and I are trying to eat more green veggies and this recipe sure sold us on peas! Tweeked the salt and pepper some and added bacon but have to say.....Excellent! Thank you for sharing!!!
The overall dish was good but I had to add so much salt because without it, it seemed pretty tasteless.
Tasted just like my Father would make when I was a Child, My family and I good not get enough
I made this and WOW was it amazing...I did everything in this recipe but I added small potatos to it...I just added an extra tbs of flower and 1/2 a cup more of milk...NO extra butter...Its amazing thank you for this recipe
My husband LOVED this recipe! I added a little bit of nutmeg to the sauce, and it was delicious. I used fresh pearl onions, but it was too much work, so next time I'll just use the frozen ones.
Easy and fast. I added bacon and next time I’ll sauté the onions in the butter first.
really good... i used some bacon in it. loved it!
Thank you so much for this recipe! Growing up my grandma made me my favorite meal salmon patties served with creamed peas and potatoes!! Yum, Yum!:) I've searched everywhere for her recipe and could find it no where! Well I just found it!!!!! Thank you for sharing.
Boil the peas and onions first, then make the sauce. Add some freshly grated nutmeg and a little garlic or garlic powder.
A little bland. Could use some more pepper.
Easy to make, classic for the holidays.
I crave creamed peas and onions occasionally. White sauce, to me, does need the help of nutmeg, dry mustard, and white pepper. I'll also add freshly grated black pepper for color. I use frozen peas and pearl onions that come in separate bags and just mix the ratio to my liking. I don't thaw them, just add them to the hot sauce and keep the heat low till everything is thaw and warm.
