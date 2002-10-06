Creamed Peas and Onions

This is a very old and simple recipe to make.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large skillet over low heat, stir together the butter and flour. Cook until flour is evenly coated.

  • Over medium heat, stir in approximately 1/2 cup of milk at a time until thick.

  • Add the peas and onions and cook until hot. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 125.2mg. Full Nutrition
