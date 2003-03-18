Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.
I roast pumpkin seeds on a regular basis, and I always use this recipe now that I have found it. I must warn you: the more spice mixture you use, the better they are! The perfect balance for me is actually quadruple the mixture and still 2 cups of seeds. Also, for the salt I use 1/3 regular salt and the rest seasoned salt and they are soooooooo good! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Learn from my mistake! I followed all of the suggestions to boil and then dry them for 24 hours. Watch them carefully because mine burned very quickly. I'm sure it's obvious to most, but the hour of cooking is only if they are fresh out of the pumpkin! The house smells like burnt popcorn!Read More
I make this recipe myself but substitute the butter with olive oil which is healthier and doesn't burn. Very yummy!
I followed someone's advice and quadrupled the amount of seasoning but kept the 2C pumpkin seeds. It turned out great! I ended up taking them to my son's teacher the next day just so I'd stop munching on them. My son said his preschool class enjoyed them too. The only other change is that I soak my seeds in salt water overnight, because that's what my mom always did.
These were unbelievable... really!!! I've never tried pumpkin seeds before, but after tasting these, I was hooked. They were crunchy and delicious right out of the oven... but JUST as crunchy and delicious the next day... and the day after that! The flavor reminded me a little of the original check mix... absolutely amazing! If you have any reservations about trying these... don't. Trust me, there is no possible way you won't like them.
This was easy to make and the flavor was good but I guess it is just a texture thing with me. I don't care for the way they chew up. It is like eating sunflower seed shells. My family thought they were ok. By the way an easy way to clean out a pumpkin is with a metal Ice Cream Scoop.
These were good. Careful with how much margarine you use....too much makes them soggy.
Great flavor! My husband swore he wouldn't eat them until he started to smell them cooking and ending up LOVING them! I soaked the seeds in warm water as I cleaned out the pumpkins, it seems easier to separate and clean the seeds this way.
Soooo Easy and very great tasting! I sub'd garlic powder for the garlic salt.The entire family loved these. Thanks Carolyn.
My daughter had been bugging me for DAYS to make pumpkin seeds, so I found the recipe and tried it. GREAT! I added a little seasoned salt. Also, I had to bake them longer--about an hour--until they dried properly.
Great recipe. I used butter instead of margarine and they were great. I omitted the salt. I read where a lot of people like to soak their seeds then let them dry overnight... I don't do this. I boil the seeds in water for about 35 min. I then pat dry and season them. I immediately bake them starting at 200 degrees then when they look fairly dry I turn up the heat to 275 - 300 deg. and take them out when they are a golden brown. It takes longer but I have had bad luck with my seeds burning when allowing them to dry out before baking. This way my seeds always turn out perfect in the middle. They are never wet.
As far as pumpkin seeds go, these are pretty good. I used 2.5 cups of seeds and 1.5 teaspoons of W. sauce. For the reviewers that had problems with overly moist seeds, make sure your seeds are spread out in a single layer on your baking sheet (I used a cookie sheet). Mine weren't spread out enough at first, and weren't browning at all. I put them on two cookies sheets instead of one, and it worked like a charm. I liked how the W. sauce turned the seeds a nice golden brown color.
Great recipe with no alterations made. To remove the pumpkin slime from the seeds I boiled the seeds in salt water for about 10 minutes. The pumpkin will separate from the seeds very easily this way.
This was so good. I also used seasoning salt and just the garlic powder and no salt caause it already had enough salt. Boy did it come out great. I trend to use other ingredients from other recipes that are the same but with some different ingredients that I think will mix and taste well for me and boy did it. My husband at first thought it was going to taste bad but after it was made loved it too.
I have been making these seeds for years and they are best warm out of the oven. I have my own special process for preparing the seeds because they should be dry before roasting, if they are still wet they will just steam. Clean your seads well, I find a colander words great, and let them drain overnight in the colander. The next morning spread them out on a foil lined cookie sheet. Let them sit for a few hours, then pour them off of the cookie sheet, and replace the foil, you will find that the foil was wet. Spread the seeds out again of a fresh sheet of foil and let them finish drying for a few more hours. They are finally ready to toss and roast.
I always make toasted seed whenever I cook a whole pumpkin. Today I cut up an acorn squash so I tried the seeds with this recipe. This was a nice change but I thought something was lacking. I added a pinch of paprika and it improved the flavor a lot. When I use raw seeds, I microwave them for two minutes to partially dry them up. Otherwise it takes too long to toast raw seeds.
I have not met anyone who doesn't love this recipe. Even I can't stop eating them and I don't care for pumpkin seeds. I double or quadruple the sauce depending on my mood and who I am making it for however. Its a great way to use all the seeds we pull from pumpkins when making pumpkin pie or jack-o-lanterns and a perfect gift for friends. Put your seeds in cold water for a few hours before trying to separate them then separate in the water and it should make it easier.
I've never flavored pumpkin seeds before, so these were fun to try... they aren't disappearing very quickly though...
Because of this recipe I don't dread the annual pumpkin seed bake anymore! They come out great every time, and everyone loves them. The recipe as posted is perfect, but to mix it up a bit I replaced the salt & garlic salt with Tony Chachere's original creole seasoning which gave them a big kick. Kids didn't like that batch, but the adults sure did. Either way, wonderful recipe! Thanks.
I doubled the sauce for only about 1.5c of pumpkin seeds. Used butter, subbed garlic powder for garlic salt, & delicious Lea & Perrins Worcestershire, from Canada; it's WAY more flavorful than the kind they sell in the US! Baked them on a foil-covered jellyroll pan, stirring about every 15 minutes, for a total of about 75-90 minutes. They came out crisp and full of great flavor! Thanks for the recipe, Carolyn!
So good! This recipe is very tasty. I followed other reviews and doubled the spices. I would suggest to all who do any kind of roasting with pumpkin seeds to leave the snot like stuff on them, do not rinse or boil the entire pumpkin flavor off. The first time I roasted pumpkin seeds I rinsed the seeds a couple of times and the result was something that tasted like flavored cardboard.
Soooooo good! I used a cajun seasoning on these as well as garlic salt and they were to die for! I will make these every year!
Enjoyed this recipe. Added garlic power instead of garlic salt, then added parmesan at the end for the saltiness. Was sad after Halloween when I could not find any marked down pumpkinds.
Finally, a snack that is delicious, and good for you too! We always save the seeds from our Jack 'O lantern pumpkins around Halloween and make so many batches of these...the signature dish that makes my boyfriend bring all of his friends around in the fall months. What a great way to use everything up! Thanks for sharing :)
These came out quite well; since I like a little more taste, I added more garlic salt and also some onion salt. I have a gas oven, so I decreased the temperature to 250 degrees and cooked them for one hour and 15 minutes in a stoneware bar pan, stirring about every 10 to 15 minutes. The seeds are not greasy or burnt.
These were so good - a lot better than I'd expected. I made these with Halloween pumpkin seeds and they were so delicious! Wouldn't recommend any changes, yum!
Good seeds. I may try another recipe next year, but I will definitely keep this on file.
These kind of reminded me of sunflower seeds. I left out the margarine and used Parkay spread instead.
SOOOOO good! Used garlic powder because I didn't have garlic salt. Doubled the dry ingredients like many others suggested. Also baked for 60 minutes at 300 like others suggested.
WOW!! These are AWSOME!! I decided to do something different with the pumpkin seeds this year. I stumbled across this recipe and my kids can't stop eating them!! After looking at the ingredients, I didn't think they would be that great, but I was so wrong!! I soaked them for about an hour in a bowl of water, just to clean them off. Then I just drained them. I also used butter instead of margerine, and I baked them at 350 for a half hour, stirring them only once, and they came out great! They also fill the house with a fantastic aroma! I will be using this recipe for now on!!
This recipe serves as an excellent base and can be tinkered with to suite individual tastes. The proportion of ingredients is perfect. I had 2 1/4 cup seeds so adjusted accordingly. Used Lawry's season salt, real butter, and garlic powder. I toasted the seeds plain for about 20 minutes turning once just to dry them out a bit so they would be nice and crunchy. Thanks for this wonderful recipe with a little zip! Waste not, want not for a healthy, tasty snack.
Very, very good. I've been using this recipe for years. Be careful, though. These are addictive! TIP: I use garlic powder and sea salt. You don't need a whole ton of salt, just enough for flavor as the worchestershire has plenty.
I like to double the seasonings. I also soak the seeds in salt water for a while, then try to dry the seeds out as much as I can. Yum! The kids just devour these. Bought extra pumpkins from the patch just for seeds!!
This is a great recipe that I've been using for years. I usually use butter or olive oil in place of the margarine.
Excellent! I use real butter and a lot more Worcestershire and salt throughout the cooking process. I don't rinse or soak my seeds as I LOVE the pulp mixed in. I must buy another pumpkin tomorrow to roast more seeds. Didn't have garlic salt on hand but am sure that would be just as nice and will try it next time.
Made several different types of pumpkin seeds on this day. But this was the easiest recipe by far and very delicious.
So good! I loved them this way.
YUMMMM! I had just a little garlic salt left, so I'd sprinkle it on when I did the stirring every 20 min. of the baking. My husband thought it was on the salty side, but I can't stop eating them!
Excellent. Thank you for the recipe.
My husband and I grow the Sugar Pie pumpkins. We ended up with about 20 pumpkins this year so we looked for a seed recipe. This is the BEST seed recipe ever! The butter and worchestishire sauce really make this recipe. We had about 16 cups of seed we baked up and stored in Food Saver bags. Great snack and gift!
This recipe should be called "Chex Mix Pumpkin Seeds". Seriously tastes exactly like homemade Chex Mix spices, I like Chex Mix seasoning, but it wasn't a good mix with pumpkin seeds in my opinion. Or maybe it just made me want Chex Mix instead? Lol. Either way, won't be making this one again.
WOW! My husband & I really enjoyed these! I made three different kinds of seeds last night, & these were #1 for us, #2 for our 12 year old daughter, & #3 for our 11 year old son. YUM, a nice tasty treat! Thanks Carolyn!
We'll never make pumpkin seeds the traditional way again. This recipe also works GREAT on the shelled raw green pumpkin seeds you get at the bulk store!
I do not understand how certain recipes get rave reviews... we are not picky eaters. My family did not care for these at all. I ended up washing off the seasoning using a strainer and then laid them out to dry. Then we ate them. I will stick to my traditional method of boiling in salt water then roasting. Call me frugal, but I went to a lot of work scrape'n them seeds outta that pumpky...by the way, using worcestershire sauce, margarine, and salt does not make this a healthy selection.
Excellent! Did it with some of the alterations that other people have mentioned - 3 tbsp canola oil, 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp garlic, and kept the rest as is. It was delicious!! I love it. It was a big hit when I brought it into work.
These were not our favorite. I followed the directions as indicated but the flavor was not what we prefer.
Excellent flavor and the perfect crunch. Just be sure they are dry before baking,or you'll have to bake them longer. Great recipe! The one person gave this only one star (pulling down this rating) and said they "even microwaved them to be sure they were dry before baking". Then they mentioned the flavor was good, but the consistency was terrible. Umm.. yeah.. when you microwave them you can't really blame the recipe.. the microwave killed the consistency.
These were nothing special, but this is a good basic recipe for pumpkin seeds. I used garlic powder and seasoned salt.
I just realized I have not rated these yet. I make these every year for our Halloween party and they are ALWAYS a hit. Thanks for a great recipe!
These were a really yummy way to make pumpkin seeds! I DOUBLED all the spices as suggested by others!
We make these every year, and love them. I had about 3 cups of seeds, which I washed really well, then dried them. If you leave them too wet, the mixture won't stick to the seeds very well (the whole oil doesn't mix with water thing). I adjusted the ingredients a bit because I had more seeds than the recipe called for. I used the same amount of butter, but added about 2 tsp of olive oil. I used 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of Lawry's season salt, and 1 tsp of garlic powder (didn't have any garlic salt on hand). I doubled the worcestershire. Yumm-o!
First time making these. They tasted pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly. I did boil the seeds in salt water and dried them before baking them. Would follow other reviewers suggestions and add a bit more seasoning. A lot of work for not a lot of product but it just makes you appreciate them more :) Thanks to Carolyn for posting this recipe. Happy Halloween!
Hope everyone had a wonderful Halloween! I fried these little guys with some olive oil first and then put them in the oven along with a bit cayenne for a little kick. My moronic hubby, who went out last night dressed as a "brain donor" (hospital scrubs, "bloodied" gauze wrapped around his head, blood dripping down his face, blackened eyes and carried a jar of cauliflower) thought they were perfect. Our totally mortified daughters thought they were great too! Thanks!!
These are really good! I did make one minor change though...I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt since so many review said they were too salty. Turned out perfect! Thanks for sharing!
These were good. I added cayenne pepper and a little liquid smoke to make them extra yummy.
This recipe was very good. I took some of the others advice and doubled the recipe. I rinsed the seeds very well and patted them dry and stuck them in the oven for 20 minutes before using this recipe. It made them crunchier. I used extra-virgin olive oil instead of butter; I did not double the oil though. I also used popcorn salt, just because I thought it would coat all the seeds better. They turned out very good. I have a picky 5 year old and he loved them.
I loved the flavor of these seeds. They tasted great even for people who aren't a fan of pumpkin seeds. They are easy to make, but do take a little bit of extra cooking time.
I found that it needed more spices, so I kept adding a bit more garlic and Worcestershire sauce as it was baking. It came out beautifully in the end!
Used garlic powder instead of salt and a good sprinkle of seasoning salt on top. Turned the oven off after an hour, but left them in to crisp. C'est magnifique!
After carving pumpkins, we had a ton of raw pumpkin seeds, so I decided to give this recipe a try. They're a great, crunchy, tasty little snack! I'm only giving them 4 stars though because I did make some modifications after reading the reviews, and I think they would probably have turned out a bit bland if I'd made the recipe as written. To summarize my modifications: -After reading up on roasting pumpkin seeds, I decided to take the advice to soak the seeds in salt water overnight before roasting. -I used olive oil instead of butter. -I used seasoning salt instead of regular salt. -I quadrupled the spices -I added a little black pepper (personal preference--my boyfriend likes pepper on EVERYTHING) I had to add ten or fifteen extra minutes onto the bake time (maybe because of the soaking?) but after that they turned out great and highly addictive!
this is awesome. I will only cook them this way from now on.
Pretty good. I haven't made pumpkin seeds before, and this was relatively easy. I changed the spices based on other reviews. I had a little less than 2 cups of seeds and added 1/2 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp garlic salt, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 3 Tbsp butter and 2 tsp of worcestershire. I stirred every 15 minutes as recommended by other reviewers. I cooked on a foil lined baking sheet for easy clean up. Mine only took about 50 minutes at 300 to get golden brown.
These were very good. Maybe a little salty. Next time I'll probably use a bit less. But the worcestershire really brings an interesting and pleasant flavor to these seeds!
These were delicious! For my 2 Cups of seeds, I doubled all other ingredients except for the Worcestershire sause. It turned out great! will make again.
After carving a few pumpkins, I separated the seeds and threw this recipe together. The recipe itself was easy to make. I did everything per the recipe, increasing the ingredients to make 3 cups of seeds. I ended up having to bake the seeds a little longer than the recipe called for, but that wasn't too big of a deal. Unfortunately, the end result was a bit bland for my taste. I've read a few other reviews that suggested doubling the dry ingredients and I would probably recommend this as well. Overall, this recipe was a good place to start, but still needed more to make it great.
Really good seeds that lasted for a couple of days. A little bit salty but overall really good.
Nice changeup to just roasting seeds. Didn't change 1 thing. Everyone that tried these was like "oh, I like pumpkin seeds..." then would grab a handful and say "wow, those are REALLY good! What's on them?!" Will CERTAINLY make again!
Once u start eating these, its hard to stop!
So good! I couldn't stop eating them, they are pretty addicting. Thanks!
This is a better way to add some "oomph" to roasted pumpkin seeds. I used whatever seeds I had on hand (delicata, buttenut). I melted the butter, then mixed in the balsamic, salt, and garlic granules. Then tossed it all together with the seeds before spreading them out on an aluminium-lined (sprayed) cookie tray. Cooked them for the requisite time, and 'voila' - they were perfect!
OMG! Cannot stop eating these! I took suggestions and used olive oil and doubled the recipe (but probably had less than 2 cups of seeds). Fantastic!
Yummo!
This is my favorite recipe for pumpkin seeds! For some reason this year’s didn’t turn out the greatest but I will not hesitate to make again next year.
After reading some other reviews, I made the following adjustments: Quadrupled the sauce with the same amount of seeds, used seasoned salt in lieu of regular salt AND added 1 TBS maple syrup. The syrup added just enough sweet to the mix while the saltiness was still prevalent. Amazing!
These were very well flavored and balanced. I keep this for next October.
Very easy to make and very good to eat
Next time I'll double the Wor Sauce
This is my first time making seeds -I never have enough seeds but this year we carved 6 pumpkins! I made this subbing olive oil for margarine and used Lawry's Seasoned Salt (for the regular salt) and my husband liked the flavor but asked if I had salted them. The next batch I doubled the seasoned salt and garlic salt. I baked them 1 hr 5 min and he loved them! Thanks!
Loved this recipe!! I also used olive oil AND butter flavored cooking spray. I had a lot of seeds so made two batches and added 1 tsp of lite soy sauce and 1 tsp of steak sauce since I was out of steak seasonings. Double the spices and we cooked at 300 - made for happy kids and happy momma. Now to try not to hide them from the kids.
What a great recipe!! I love the smell as they bake, and I love the taste when they come out!! I, personally, like my snacks with a lot of flavor, so I now double all the spices. I also bake them on a baking stone stirring every 10-15 min. to prevent burning. Crispy and tasty. These are worth every bite!!
These were good. I would make them again. But like the other reviews suggest, you need to double or triple the amount of spice/sauce for it to really be tasty.
These were great but VERY salty. Use garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also added cayenne pepper
I like these better than the "name brand." I will make these every year from now on.
I made this exactly as written and was pleased with the flavor...just like I remember from when I was little! I did soak the seeds in warm water right after removing from the pumpkin, then spread them out to dry overnight. I baked them up this morning and they're almost gone!
I baked the seeds for my first time tonight. I doubled the recipe as some reviews recommended. I am not too nuts about the taste. It was wicked salty so next time I'll go light on the salt. I baked them at 300 for about 70 mins-a little too long.
These were perfect - not too much worchestershire, and very flavorful. I did need to cook mine longer, more like 1 hour and 15 minutes.
You can just use a canola oil spray as easily as the margarine ;) and I always add a generous pinch of chili powder! Mm!
This was a great recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and substituted garlic powder for garlic salt. I also used a little bit less ingredients as I only had 1 1/2 cups of seeds. My husband raved about them and almost ate the whole bowl before dinner! Thanks!
These are awesome AND addictive! I used butter instead of margarine- but I followed th rest of the recipe to the tee- these are awesome! I wish I could make them year round!
Thank you for this recipe! I have tried to make pumpkin seeds twice, both times we didn't care for them. My daughter wanted to take pumpkin seeds to her Halloween party at school so I reluctantly looked up this recipe. I put all the ingredients in a bowl bowl (had a bag of candy on reserve) and let it sit for about an hour. I Baked them for longer then it called for (we wanted them crunchy). We all loved them! She took 25 sandwich bags to school and said everyone LOVED them. If 25 4th graders like them, it's a keeper in my book!!! I'm actually going to buy a pumpkin today (Nove. 1st) if I can find one, so my husband has a snack...he felt left out.
Loved them right out of the oven, but it didn't taste as good the next day!
I didn't have any garlic salt for some reason (?!), so I used some garlic powder and a little extra salt. They turned out pretty well. They did not take as long in the oven as the recipe said, though, so keep an eye on them!
turned out great! Followed recipe. loved it.
Very good! I doubled the seasoning as the other reviewers suggested.
This is the best recipe I have ever tried for pumpkin seeds! My husband and I both loved it. I only made a few minor changes. I added 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and baked them at 300 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring about every 13 minutes or so. They turned out perfectly!
For the optimal experience when cooking pumpkin seeds you must dry cleaned seeds overnight. Doing so on torn open brown paper bags is reccomended. Only then will you achieve a perfect crisp and crunchy seed. This recipe is perfect. I don't know how anyone could find any fault in it unless you just don't like pumpkin seeds.
Sooo good! Followed the recipie exactly with the exception of adding a sprinkle of paprika it the spice mixture. I also sprinkled the pan with grated parmesean in the last 8 minutes. My 5-year-old couldn't stop eating them!
EXCELLENT!!! I've never tried pumpkin seeds before this and I couldn't stop eating them!! Wonderful recipe!
Great recipe. Put the seeds in the microwave for 2 minutes prior to baking to dry them out. I've made seeds for years, but never tried this trick. Wow, that worked great!! I only baked the seeds for 30 minutes at 300 degrees. Yummy!
